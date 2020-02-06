Connect with us

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

‘Enough Is Enough’: Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez Calls for Recanvass of Iowa Caucus Results After Discrepancies Found

Published

on

Tom Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has called on the Iowa Democratic Party to perform a recanvass of the results. The New York Times Thursday reported the results were “riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws,” but assured the “mistakes do not appear intentional.”

Image by Ellen Macdonald via Flickr and a CC license

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Buttigieg Continues to Hold on to First Place With 86% of Iowa Results Now Reported

Published

20 hours ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is holding on to his first place lead as the Iowa Democratic Party releases the latest round of results from Monday night’s caucuses.

According to the IDP’s report, Buttigieg is followed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth place.

“Buttigieg now leads in 60 counties, while Sanders leads in 18 counties. We’re still waiting on precincts in 57 counties,” The New York Times reports, adding these numbers:

Buttigieg: 26.7%
Sanders: 25.4%
Warren: 18.3%
Biden: 15.9%
Klobuchar: 12.1%

It’s hard to see how the remaining 14% of results could dramatically change the order.

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Iowa Democratic Party Announces When ‘Majority’ of Caucus Results Will Be Released: ‘This Is Not the End of Results’

Published

2 days ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

The Iowa Democratic Party in a call with the candidates’ campaigns has announced it will release the “majority” of the results from the more than 1700 precincts at 5 PM ET Tuesday.

According to MSNBC the party is attempting to acquire the results from several precincts that have apparently not yet been received.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE

DNC Announces Next Debate Qualifications – Which Could Eliminate Three of Last Night’s Candidates From the Stage

Published

2 months ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

The Democratic National Committee has just released the list of qualifications Democratic presidential candidates will have to meet in order to appear in the next debate. Those qualifications could eliminate three of last night’s seven candidates.

The new, higher bar means candidates must have “at least 5 percent support in four qualifying polls, or 7 percent in two early-state polls,” according to The New York Times, along with other donor requirements.

That means Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are the only ones who currently meet the new requirements. And Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang, who participated in Thursday night’s debate, currently do not qualify. They would have until January 10 to do so, which is just weeks away and includes two major national holidays when Americans are focused on other issues and political activity tends to slow down.

Some have noted that for a party built on African American and women voters, having no candidates of color and just one woman on stage would be problematic.

The announcement “came despite intense public and private lobbying from Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and his allies to lower the barrier to participate in the party’s debates, a cause that gained momentum after just one person of color, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, qualified for Thursday’s debate in Los Angeles.”

 

 

 

