ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
‘Enough Is Enough’: Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez Calls for Recanvass of Iowa Caucus Results After Discrepancies Found
Tom Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has called on the Iowa Democratic Party to perform a recanvass of the results. The New York Times Thursday reported the results were “riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws,” but assured the “mistakes do not appear intentional.”
Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.
— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 6, 2020
Image by Ellen Macdonald via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Buttigieg Continues to Hold on to First Place With 86% of Iowa Results Now Reported
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg is holding on to his first place lead as the Iowa Democratic Party releases the latest round of results from Monday night’s caucuses.
According to the IDP’s report, Buttigieg is followed by Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden in fourth place.
“Buttigieg now leads in 60 counties, while Sanders leads in 18 counties. We’re still waiting on precincts in 57 counties,” The New York Times reports, adding these numbers:
Buttigieg: 26.7%
Sanders: 25.4%
Warren: 18.3%
Biden: 15.9%
Klobuchar: 12.1%
Pete Buttigieg is on track to win the Iowa caucus, according to our estimates https://t.co/DyLroWLBId
— Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 5, 2020
It’s hard to see how the remaining 14% of results could dramatically change the order.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
Iowa Democratic Party Announces When ‘Majority’ of Caucus Results Will Be Released: ‘This Is Not the End of Results’
The Iowa Democratic Party in a call with the candidates’ campaigns has announced it will release the “majority” of the results from the more than 1700 precincts at 5 PM ET Tuesday.
Troy Price says more than 50 percent of all results will be released by 4 p.m. CST. “This is just like what would have happen on caucus night,” he said. “This is not the end of results.”
— Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) February 4, 2020
According to MSNBC the party is attempting to acquire the results from several precincts that have apparently not yet been received.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
ROAD TO THE WHITE HOUSE
DNC Announces Next Debate Qualifications – Which Could Eliminate Three of Last Night’s Candidates From the Stage
The Democratic National Committee has just released the list of qualifications Democratic presidential candidates will have to meet in order to appear in the next debate. Those qualifications could eliminate three of last night’s seven candidates.
The new, higher bar means candidates must have “at least 5 percent support in four qualifying polls, or 7 percent in two early-state polls,” according to The New York Times, along with other donor requirements.
That means Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are the only ones who currently meet the new requirements. And Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang, who participated in Thursday night’s debate, currently do not qualify. They would have until January 10 to do so, which is just weeks away and includes two major national holidays when Americans are focused on other issues and political activity tends to slow down.
Some have noted that for a party built on African American and women voters, having no candidates of color and just one woman on stage would be problematic.
The announcement “came despite intense public and private lobbying from Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and his allies to lower the barrier to participate in the party’s debates, a cause that gained momentum after just one person of color, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, qualified for Thursday’s debate in Los Angeles.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
South Dakota Lawmaker Pushing Bills to Ban Same-Sex Marriage and Make Getting Divorced More Difficult
- 'VERY STABLE GENIUS'2 days ago
‘Ultimate Hypocrisy: Morning Joe Panel Rains Holy Hell on Trump’s ‘Unpatriotic’ Behavior During National Anthem (Video)
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
Trump Has an ‘Enemies List That Is Growing by the Day’ and Wants to Criminally Investigate John Bolton: Report
- News3 days ago
‘I Don’t Wish It on Anyone’: Liberals and Never-Trumpers Meet Limbaugh Cancer Announcement With Gracious Show of Support
- FAIR WARNING1 day ago
‘Vengeance Is Coming’: Rick Wilson Warns Real State of Our Union Will Be a ‘Mass of Horrors’ Once Trump Is Acquitted
- AMERICAN IDIOT2 days ago
Trump Declares He Has the Power to Keep Iowa the Nation’s First Presidential Caucus (He Doesn’t)
- RACISM IS RACISM2 days ago
Trump Exploded After Aides Rejected His ‘Insane’ 7-Minute Birther Disavowal in 2016: Book
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Christian Nationalist Wants $22 Million to Win Top 2020 Battleground States – and Eradicate Separation of Church and State