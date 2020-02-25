'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'
Watch: Trump Responds to Weinstein Verdict by Saying Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton ‘Loved Him’
President Donald Trump responded to the Harvey Weinstein trial verdict by saying Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton “loved” the disgraced movie producer who was convicted of rape and sexual assault Monday.
Asked if he thought “justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein case?” Trump immediately made the question about himself.
“So I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know – in fact he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out, by the way, I’m trying to figure that out,” Trump told a reporter.
“He was a person I didn’t like,” the president continued. “I knew him a little bit but not very well.”
“I knew him because he was in New York. Not a person I liked. I will say the people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats and my question is, will the Democrats be asking for that money back?”
When pressed for an answer to the question by another reporter, Trump said the conviction was “a great thing. It was a great victory and sends a very strong message. Very, very strong message.”
Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape by at least two dozen women.
Watch:
The question was “do you think justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein case?” This was Trump’s full answer. pic.twitter.com/vyF3f1a5Lw
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'
Trump Tries to Discredit John Bolton in Twitter Tantrum, Gets Destroyed: ‘You Should Fire the Moron Who Hired’ Him
President Donald Trump is now trying to discredit his former National Security Advisor, Ambassador John Bolton, who has information on Trump so damning it could be the end of his presidency.
In a Twitter tantrum Trump attacked Bolton Wednesday morning, curiously not by name – presumably after reports said he had waived executive privilege previously by attacking Bolton.
For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020
….many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020
It did not go well for the president, in large part because despite his war-mongering policies, Bolton is seen as tremendously credible by Republicans and Democrats alike.
But more so because, as so many point out, Trump hired him.
Trump has the worst hiring record of any president in history. He frequently hires incompetent people, dishonest people, and too many of them have ended up arrested, charged, convicted, and jailed.
As many on social media point out, Trump’s claim he only hires “the best people” is a total fraud.
But you hire only the best people!
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) January 29, 2020
— 🦉Marie-Caroline🐈 (@NoWay7790) January 29, 2020
mister president sir, you should fire the moron who hired John Bolton. he’s the real idiot
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 29, 2020
You made a highly unqualified guy a National Security Advisor?!? You see how that makes you a complete and total moron, yes?
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 29, 2020
23 Indictments
12 Criminal Convictions
2 Articles of Impeachment
71 Suppressed Documents
12 Suppressed Witnesses
As ignorant of the law that Donald Trump may appear to be, ignorance is no excuse in the eyes of the law, and Donald J. Trump is not above the law. #WednesdayWisdom
— 𝑭𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑰𝑺 (@fortismind) January 29, 2020
He could have been relegated to hiding your incriminating documents, refilling the office water cooler with Trump water, parking Seb Gorka’s Mustang, but no, you put him in charge of America’s security. Who would do this, indeed!
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 29, 2020
You have made a lot of bad choices in life. Everything you touch seems to die, one way or another. Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, General Flynn. Maybe it’s not just them. Maybe it is YOU. #ETTD
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) January 29, 2020
You picked the guy and now can’t way to throw him under the bus because everyone knows he’s telling the truth and you engaged in multiple felonies as part of your Ukraine caper via Parnas, Rudy, and Fruman.
But for the GOP being craven and complicit, you should be removed from WH
— lawhawk (@lawhawk) January 29, 2020
Notice how it’s always the same pic.twitter.com/8xVjckNLHc
— 🦉Marie-Caroline🐈 (@NoWay7790) January 29, 2020
Remember he only hire the the best people, Manafort, Flynn, Parnas, Giuliani, Cohen, Collins, Gates, Hunter, Patten, Nader, Zuberi & etc. Like a Mob Boss. He is still impeached & that’s FOREVER! You know Satan has his soul! pic.twitter.com/oCnbhouej8
— Skip Lee Whitney (@whitney_skip) January 29, 2020
'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'
Trump Explodes When White House Staff Doesn’t Transfer Putin’s Call to Him
A new book is out called Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos and it’s certainly living up to its name. Specifically, there was an outburst on January 27, 2017 that reportedly occurred in the middle of a meeting between Trump and then-British Prime Minister Theresa May.
During their meeting, May asked Trump whether or not he’d made contact with Vladimir Putin. As Trump was answering with a solid “no,” former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn corrected him.
“Sir, we’re arranging that call now,” Flynn said. “President Putin called several days ago, but we haven’t been able to get it on your calendar yet.”
To which Trump erupted, “Are you kidding me? Vladimir Putin tried to call me, and you didn’t put him through? What the hell were you thinking?”
And it didn’t stop there.
“Well, sir, you know, you have a lot of calls coming in, and we’re trying to manage who you talk to,” said Flynn.
The book advances to recall that Trump blasted White House staff with temper tantrums months later.
“What kind of bullsh*t is this? How is it possible that Putin calls me and you don’t put the call through? I don’t know what you guys are doing,” he said, adding that Putin is “the only man on earth who can destroy us.”
'VERY COOL VERY NORMAL'
‘Alleged Democrat’ Tulsi Gabbard Slammed for Her Debate Remarks Attacking Democrats as They’re Widely Promoted – by Trump
U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took a hard swipe at the Democratic Party during her remarks at Wednesday night’s presidential debate, and the video of her comments were widely promoted by the Trump re-election campaign. The controversial Congresswoman’s comments drew the ire of many, but the fact that they were used by the Trump campaign to attack Democrats did not help her either.
“My god. Within minutes the Trump campaign is promoting Tulsi,” one person on Twitter wrote. “All you need to know.”
Of course, Gabbard’s words were chopped down by the president’s people at one of his official Twitter accounts. Here’s the video of here saying “our Democratic Party unfortunately is not the party that is of, by, and for the people.”
💯”Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/B8Lq8i1NrR
— Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019
Gabbard continued, saying: “It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington represented by Hillary Clinton and others’ foreign policy, by the military industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests.”
Here’s how some others are responding.
People. Trump is fundraising off of TULSI right now. https://t.co/KrW7Ci6BgR
— Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) November 21, 2019
Time to excuse her from the Democratic Party. I believe in a big tent. Just not an infinitely big tent. She may want to consider the All Russia People’s Front. https://t.co/KeUB2RjBC3
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 21, 2019
Very cool, very normal, for the Republicans to teed up and immediately fundraising based on attacks on the Democratic party by an alleged Democrat, #GulagGabbard https://t.co/dh7ZHJnjfT
— Dean Gloster (@deangloster) November 21, 2019
Least surprising endorsement. https://t.co/KPuxsPwjvY
— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) November 21, 2019
More people need to know that Trump is promoting Gabbard on his platforms. https://t.co/OyRogNRYc2
— Moira Whelan… (@moira) November 21, 2019
This is the beating heart of Gabbard’s politics: creating talking points for #Republicans to badmouth Democrats. #DemDebate https://t.co/Xy0OttqL3t
— (((Rodd McLeod))) (@roddmcleod) November 21, 2019
Who’s donating to this woman’s campaign – Individual 1 and the @GOP? https://t.co/6lSfft0uWa
— GreyEyes (@GreyEyes7) November 21, 2019
Apparently Hilary Clinton was right about the GOP grooming Gabbard. #DemDebate https://t.co/rtvOSUHXtE
— Matt Tullis (@matttullis) November 21, 2019
This is everything that any Democratic voter needs to see. Get her out of here. #DemDebate https://t.co/9SoautqzHA
— Paul Henderson (@Pdhenderson1) November 21, 2019
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Jesus Was Not a Socialist!’ Fox News Panel Explodes Over Jesus Christ’s Political Views
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE3 days ago
Trump National Security Advisor Blasted for ‘Weaponizing’ Classified Intel Against Bernie Sanders as Nevada Caucuses
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE1 day ago
Clarence Thomas’ Wife Is Helping Trump Purge ‘Snakes’ From the White House — and Replace Them With Fox News Regulars
- BIGOTRY1 day ago
Student With Two Moms Banned From Writing Paper ‘Taking a Stand’ in Favor of Same-Sex Marriage
- HATE23 hours ago
Carnival Celebration Includes Burning Effigy of Kissing Same-Sex Couple as Children Watch and Adults Applaud
- THIS SHOULD NOT BE AMERICA1 day ago
US Supreme Court Agrees to Decide if Taxpayer Funded Religious Adoption Agencies Can Discriminate Against LGBTQ People
- UGLY AMERICAN20 hours ago
Trump Butchers Language During Massive India Welcome Rally — as Crowd Walks Out on His Speech
- News24 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape