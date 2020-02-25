Watch: Trump Responds to Weinstein Verdict by Saying Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton ‘Loved Him’

President Donald Trump responded to the Harvey Weinstein trial verdict by saying Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton “loved” the disgraced movie producer who was convicted of rape and sexual assault Monday.

Asked if he thought “justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein case?” Trump immediately made the question about himself.

“So I was never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know – in fact he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out, by the way, I’m trying to figure that out,” Trump told a reporter.

“He was a person I didn’t like,” the president continued. “I knew him a little bit but not very well.”

“I knew him because he was in New York. Not a person I liked. I will say the people that liked him were the Democrats. Michelle Obama loved him. Loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him. And he gave tremendous money to the Democrats and my question is, will the Democrats be asking for that money back?”

When pressed for an answer to the question by another reporter, Trump said the conviction was “a great thing. It was a great victory and sends a very strong message. Very, very strong message.”

Trump himself has been accused of sexual misconduct, assault, and rape by at least two dozen women.

Watch: