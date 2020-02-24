Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts sexual assault and not guilty of sexual predation by a jury in New York. He was found guilty on one count of rape and not guilty on another. Allegations made by two women are the foundation of the case. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape.

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein convicted on 2 out of 5 counts – criminal sexual act in the 1st degree and rape in the 3rd degree — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) February 24, 2020

“The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley,” NBC News reports. “But the jury found him not guilty on the two most serious counts, predatory sexual assault, as well as a count of first-degree rape against Mann.”

Weinstein could “go straight to jail,” former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne said.

On Friday the jury said they were unanimous on some of the five charges but deadlocked on others. The judge asked them to continue deliberating, which they did Monday morning, quickly reaching a conclusion after five days.

UPDATE: 12:30 PM ET –

Judge has remanded Weinstein into custody without bail.

