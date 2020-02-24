News
Harvey Weinstein Guilty of Sexual Assault Including Rape
Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts sexual assault and not guilty of sexual predation by a jury in New York. He was found guilty on one count of rape and not guilty on another. Allegations made by two women are the foundation of the case. More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of various acts of sexual misconduct, including rape.
BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein convicted on 2 out of 5 counts – criminal sexual act in the 1st degree and rape in the 3rd degree
“The jury in New York convicted Weinstein, 67, of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann, as well as a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley,” NBC News reports. “But the jury found him not guilty on the two most serious counts, predatory sexual assault, as well as a count of first-degree rape against Mann.”
Weinstein could “go straight to jail,” former federal prosecutor and MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne said.
On Friday the jury said they were unanimous on some of the five charges but deadlocked on others. The judge asked them to continue deliberating, which they did Monday morning, quickly reaching a conclusion after five days.
UPDATE: 12:30 PM ET –
Judge has remanded Weinstein into custody without bail.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Federal Officials Tell Bernie Sanders Russia Is Working to Help His Presidential Campaign: WaPo
The Washington Post reports U.S. government officials have briefed Senator Bernie Sanders that Russia is working to assist his presidential campaign.
“President Trump and lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also been informed about the Russian assistance to the Vermont senator, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Post notes.
The type or extent of assistant Russia allegedly has undertaken is not known.
“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told The Washington Post in a statement. “My message to Putin is clear: Stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do.
In Apparent Message, Trump Signs Surprise Pardon for Felon Convicted of Failing to Report Extortion and Bribery
President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.
Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.
Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:
Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.
“After striking a deal to provide evidence against former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards of Louisiana,” The New York Times reported in 1998, “Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., the co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty today to concealing an alleged extortion plot by Mr. Edwards that involved the licensing of a riverboat casino.”
Trump signed the pardon today after meeting with former NFL greats, who spoke in favor of DeBartolo.
PRESIDENTIAL PARDON: @JerryRice speaks about former @49ers owner, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., being pardoned by President @realDonaldTrump today. https://t.co/ppU2i4RofF pic.twitter.com/3hpjyiu096
CNN Anchor Destroys Trump Trade Advisor’s False Claims After Showing Viewers Obama’s Numbers Were Better Than Trump’s
President Donald Trump’s Trade Advisor Peter Navarro had to take one for the team after delivering an especially partisan attack on the Obama economy because CNN anchor Poppy Harlow wasn’t having it.
Navarro repeatedly claimed the economy under President Barack Obama was “horrible,” even after Harlow posted numbers and charts that proved growth under the 44th president was far stronger than growth under Trump.
“It’s a great economy now. All I’m asking you is, wasn’t it a good economy then as well?” Harlow asked Navarro.
“No,” he insisted, launching in to a rant.
“Back in the Obama-Biden years it was horrible,” he claimed, all but ignoring the 2008 worldwide economic collapse that Obama inherited – while sneaking in the former vice president’s name in a particularly nasty partisan swipe, and possibly coming dangerously close to the crossing the line of the Hatch Act.
“It was a horrible economy during the Obama years,” he insisted, forcing Harlow to all but beg with him to listen to facts as she had the numbers put back up on the screen.
“Put your numbers up,” Navarro sneered.
“They’re not my numbers – these are from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Harlow told Navarro under Trump the economy has not seen one quarter with growth above 4%, but under Obama it happened four times. She also showed him that job growth under President Obama was 227,000 jobs per month on average for his last 36 months, but under President Trump’s first 36 months it’s just 191,000.
Navarro slammed Obama for having increased the debt. It’s increased far more under Trump.
Harlow reminded Navarro that Trump promised to eliminate the national debt if he was given two terms in office, yet the mosrt recent White House budget says that’s not going to happen.
“We still have five more years,” Navarro retorted.
Watch:
.@PoppyHarlowCNN after President Trump accused Obama of trying to “take credit” for the economy: “It's a great economy now. All I'm asking you is, wasn't it a good economy then as well?”
WH trade adviser Peter Navarro: “No…It was a horrible economy during the Obama years.” pic.twitter.com/A6LutR01P4
