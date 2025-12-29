.Meow Wants to Use Internet Domain Registration to Help the Queer Community

Everyone’s heard of a .com site, but could .meow be in soon in the cards? A group of LGBTQ technology creators are hoping to make .meow a reality, but they need your help.

.Meow would become a new top-level domain, or TLD. For those who aren’t super techy, that’s the name for the ending part of the domain. For example, in NCRM’s URL, thenewcivilrightsmovement.com, “.com” is the top-level domain.

For a long time in the internet’s history, there have only been a few accepted ones: .com for companies, .org for organizations, .gov for government, .net for networks, .edu for schools and .mil for military organizations. (Real nerds will also point out .arpa, the very first top-level domain; it was intended for the original sites on the ARPANET, the precursor to the internet. Now it’s used just for infrastructure purposes.)

READ MORE: Trump: I’d Make TikTok ‘100% MAGA’ if I Could — but Says It Will Be Fair

In addition to those, top-level domains also included country codes, two-character codes that shared where a site was located. For example, English people are much more likely to go to Amazon.co.uk rather than Amazon.com. Oddly enough, country codes could be an economic boon to smaller countries. For example, Tuvalu frequently sold domains to television fans so they could have URLs ending in “.tv”.

But the world of domains has slowly been opening up with themed TLDs. In 2000, a few more were added like .biz for businesses who missed out on the .com version of their name and .museum for, well, museums. In 2012, that opened even wider to TLDs like .bike, and now there are about 1,200 TLDs available.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is the group that maintains all of these TLDs. ICANN is opening another round of applications for new TLDs next April, and the dotMeow Foundation wants to add .meow to the list as an explicitly queer TLD.

The dotMeow Foundation points out on its site that there are .lgbt and .gay already, but it plans to use all profits from .meow registrations to go to the queer community, with a specific focus on transgender issues.

“This all started as a joke — a ‘how hard could it be?’ over drinks. Now we’re deep in the ICANN process, with support secured to lower our costs,” the site says.

To fund its plans, dotMeow has turned to a new Kickstarter campaign. It’s seeking €80,000 (or $94,114), to help pay for the application and other costs. Though it usually costs $227,000 to apply for a new TLD, dotMeow has been accepted into ICANN’s support program which cuts the application cost to no more than $56,750, depending on how many other organizations are promised help. The €80,000 would cover the application, operational costs, Kickstarter’s fee and additional legal work, the foundation says.

As to why they’re looking for .meow in particular, the organization says that it has “broad appeal.” .Meow domains would be available to anyone who wants one.

“While ‘meow’ is a deliberate nod to the catgirls (and boys, and others) among us, it’s about more than that,” the Kickstarter campaign reads. “As the internet has become increasingly centralised, queer communities have increasingly been pushed to the margins, often out of a desire to be palatable to advertisers. Time and again we’ve been building community spaces online on borrowed infrastructure, at the mercy of platform owners and hosting costs.”

Though dotMeow says that it cannot guarantee that ICANN will accept its proposal, the foundation is offering concrete perks like digital wallpapers, stickers and t-shirts, that will be created and sent to backers regardless. That said, the main perk for contributing is vouchers for donors’ own .meow URLs and websites.

Image via Shutterstock