Drag Queen Story Hour Interrupted by Neo-Nazis Seen in Terrifying Video

A video posted by drag queen Juicy Garland shows a neo-Nazi group interrupting a drag queen story hour in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Garland posted the video to her Twitter, showing members of the group sieg heiling three times, before pounding on the window of the Teatotaller café. The video was captioned “We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those”.

We've got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn't order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd — Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023

In a later tweet, Garland said that despite the intrusion, the event continued and a good time was had by all.

“It’s not great to deal w/ Nazis on Sunday morning, but the Concord families I got to hang out with & read with were still awesome & kind. MOST importantly, the kids had fun & weren’t scared or aware of any problems, thanks to adjustments we made. For that, I’m thankful,” they wrote.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office identified the men as members of NSC-131, also known as the National Socialist Club, a New England-based neo-Nazi group, according to WMUR-TV. Though it cannot be seen in the video, the station said they also had a sign reading “Defend white communities.” The Attorney General’s office is investigating, according to WMUR, but no arrests were made Sunday.

The NSC-131 members also chanted “Off our streets!” and yelled slurs at cafégoers, and said the drag queen story hour was an attempt to “groom” children, according to the Concord Monitor. This is not the first time the monthly event has had protests; in November, another reading by Garland was protested by Proud Boys.

Emmett Soldati, the owner of the Teatotaller, said on Twitter that the venue had hosted drag queen story hours for the past decade, and that the interruption did not deter him. Garland agreed, telling WMUR they’re planning to keep on doing events.

“If anything, I’m only more encouraged by these people to continue doing what we do,” they told the station.

Garland read the book Florence and Her Fantastic Family Tree by Judy Gilliam and Laura Addari, according to the Monitor. The book is about a little girl with a large blended family who is anxious about a school assignment to create a family tree.

The New Civil Rights Movement reached out to Juicy Garland for comment, but did not hear back by press time