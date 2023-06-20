EXTREMISM
Drag Queen Story Hour Interrupted by Neo-Nazis Seen in Terrifying Video
A video posted by drag queen Juicy Garland shows a neo-Nazi group interrupting a drag queen story hour in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday morning.
Garland posted the video to her Twitter, showing members of the group sieg heiling three times, before pounding on the window of the Teatotaller café. The video was captioned “We’ve got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn’t order those”.
We've got some verified Nazis today! Golly, I didn't order those pic.twitter.com/3VvIZbCerd
— Juicy Garland (@JuicyGarland) June 18, 2023
In a later tweet, Garland said that despite the intrusion, the event continued and a good time was had by all.
READ MORE: Pence Presidential Launch Mocked for Suggesting Drag Queens Are Assaulting ‘American Values’ – With No Mention of Trump
“It’s not great to deal w/ Nazis on Sunday morning, but the Concord families I got to hang out with & read with were still awesome & kind. MOST importantly, the kids had fun & weren’t scared or aware of any problems, thanks to adjustments we made. For that, I’m thankful,” they wrote.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office identified the men as members of NSC-131, also known as the National Socialist Club, a New England-based neo-Nazi group, according to WMUR-TV. Though it cannot be seen in the video, the station said they also had a sign reading “Defend white communities.” The Attorney General’s office is investigating, according to WMUR, but no arrests were made Sunday.
The NSC-131 members also chanted “Off our streets!” and yelled slurs at cafégoers, and said the drag queen story hour was an attempt to “groom” children, according to the Concord Monitor. This is not the first time the monthly event has had protests; in November, another reading by Garland was protested by Proud Boys.
Emmett Soldati, the owner of the Teatotaller, said on Twitter that the venue had hosted drag queen story hours for the past decade, and that the interruption did not deter him. Garland agreed, telling WMUR they’re planning to keep on doing events.
“If anything, I’m only more encouraged by these people to continue doing what we do,” they told the station.
Garland read the book Florence and Her Fantastic Family Tree by Judy Gilliam and Laura Addari, according to the Monitor. The book is about a little girl with a large blended family who is anxious about a school assignment to create a family tree.
The New Civil Rights Movement reached out to Juicy Garland for comment, but did not hear back by press time
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
EXTREMISM
Elon Musk Slammed for Comparing Trudeau to Hitler in ‘Lazy, Attention-Seeking’ Pro-Trucker Pro-Crypto Meme Meltdown
The world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, is being mocked and criticized after posting a meme comparing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Adolf Hitler.
In a tweet Musk’s meme shows a photo of the Nazi leader, responsible for the deaths of approximately 17 million human beings, with the words: “Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau. I had a budget.”
The Daily Beast calls it a “deeply confused point about the anti-vaccine-mandate trucker protests and cryptocurrency,” along with ‘lazy, offensive, and attention-seeking.”
Musk was responding to a report the Canadian government has ordered financial institutions to stop doing business with 34 cryptocurrency addresses:
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2022
Musk, 50, previously said that he’s taken his COVID-19 vaccines, but has repeatedly railed against mandates, calling them an “erosion of freedom.” Earlier in the pandemic, he made another Nazi reference by complaining that lockdowns were “fascist” and “breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America.”
But The Wall Street Journal adds that Musk is also attacking the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC’s “2018 lawsuit eventually led to an unusual agreement that Tesla lawyers would preclear certain of the CEO’s tweets and other public statements.”
“The SEC also hasn’t distributed $40 million in fine money to shareholders allegedly hurt by Mr. Musk’s 2018 tweets that he planned to take Tesla private, according to the letter,” from Tesla. “The SEC alleged that Mr. Musk’s statements weren’t truthful.”
Well-known longtime journalist Xeni Jardin slammed Musk:
Elon Musk is posting Adolf Hitler memes. Havin a normal Nazi day, this man who runs a company that partners with NASA. This is unacceptable. This is anti-Jewish hate. pic.twitter.com/zv7rXfAuLP
— Xeni (@xeni) February 17, 2022
Many others are expressing anger over Musk’s meme (Tweets quoted to avoid reposting image of Hitler.)
“Monkey torturing Hitler memer Elon Musk.”
“‘I prefer to stay out of politics’ – Elon Musk when asked about abortion ban in state he moved his company to.”
“One little note I can’t help but mention in the context of Elon Musk going full crazy over the trucker cosplay convoy is HOW MUCH generous policymaking Liberal governments in Ontario and Canada have given Tesla.”
“Oh nothing. It’s just Elon Musk casually joking about and maybe praising (?) Hitler. Nothing to see here.”
Image by Thomas Hawk via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- LGBT1 day ago
People Are Fighting Back Against Politicians’ Homophobia
- News1 day ago
It’s Not Just Peter Hotez—Harassment of Doctors Has More Than Doubled Since 2020
- News2 days ago
Mike Pence Refuses to Say if He Would Pardon Trump – Wonders Why Republicans Assume He’ll Be Found Guilty
- News1 day ago
Donald Trump Popular Among House Republicans as Other GOP Members Turn on Him
- CLIMATE CHANGE IS REAL1 day ago
Biden to Fund California Power Grid Upgrade in Climate Change Push
- News1 day ago
Colin Kaepernick Says ‘Black Liberation Isn’t Possible Under Capitalism’
- News6 hours ago
Trump Dismisses Expected Hunter Biden Plea Deal as ‘Traffic Ticket’
- BAD PRESIDENT8 hours ago
Bill Barr Calls Trump Documents Case ‘Brazen Criminal Conduct’