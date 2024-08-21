Trans Kids Wanting To Play Team Sports Get Legal Wins

When it comes to trans kids playing team sports, anti-LGBTQ activists and politicians have been trying to block them from joining teams with other players of the gender they identify with. But two recent rulings have brought good news — and hopefully a signal that things are changing.

An 11-year-old girl identified as “Janie Doe” sued the Hanover County, Virginia school district after the school board tried to block her from playing on the girls’ tennis team. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck issued an injunction forcing the school district to let her try out for the team, according to the Hill.

The injunction isn’t a final ruling — Judge Lauck is yet to hear the full case. But the injunction is a sign that Lauck may rule that the Hanover County board went against Title IX, the law banning sex-based discrimination in schools, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution, according to the ACLU, who filed the lawsuit on Doe’s behalf.

READ MORE: Lone Dissenter Calls Texas Supreme Court Transgender Ruling ‘Cruel, Unconstitutional’

“Janie has established that the Board excluded her, on the basis of sex, from participating in an education program when it denied her application to try out for (and if selected, to participate on) her school’s girls’ tennis team,” wrote the U.S. District Court Judge M. Hannah Lauck. She added the school board’s ban of trans kids on gendered teams “contravene[s] the strong public interest in educational institutions being free of discrimination of all kinds, including on the basis of gender identity.”

In a separate case, two transgender teens filed suit against New Hampshire over H.B. 1205, a law banning trans women and girls from joining women’s teams at public schools and colleges. The two teens, Parker Tirrell, 15, and Iris Turmelle, 14, make similar arguments as in the Doe case, that the law violates Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause.

The law was due to go into effect on Sunday, but on Monday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty issued an emergency injunction against the law while the case is decided.

Tirrell attended court Monday in her soccer uniform, according to LGBTQ Nation, and headed directly to her team’s soccer practice.

“We’re there for each other, win or lose,” Tirrell said in a press release. “Not being allowed to play on my team with the other girls would disconnect me from so many of my friends and make school so much harder. I just want to be myself and to learn, play, and support my teammates like I did last year.”

Like the Doe case, the ruling is just a pause on H.B. 1205 while the case is decided, but the willingness of the judge to issue the injunction could be seen as a good sign for the future of the case.