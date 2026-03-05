News
Trump Uses Voter ID Push to Stoke Base With ‘Men in Women’s Sports’ Claim
After touting the controversial SAVE America Act as “a Country Defining fight for the Soul of our Nation!”, President Donald Trump is now suggesting it would reshape rules for sports participation and health care access for transgender people — changes the bill does not actually make.
The SAVE America Act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, and voter ID to vote at the polls. It would also sharply restrict mail-in voting. Critics argue the legislation will disenfranchise millions of Americans who do not have a passport or access to their birth certificates. It could make voting difficult for married people who changed their names but not their names on their records. Some estimates say more than 140 million Americans do not have a valid passport and millions do not have access to a paper copy of their birth certificates.
According to President Trump’s Truth Social post on Thursday, the bill requires voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote, and no mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military, or travel. It also bans “men in women’s sports,” and “transgender mutilation surgery for children, without the express written approval of the parents.”
The current House and Senate versions of the bill do not mention transgender people or sports.
Transgender issues are a hot button issue for many of Trump’s supporters, as he continues to push passage of the bill “at the expense of everything else.”
Last month, Trump said that if Congress passes strict voting measures Republicans “won’t lose a race for 50 years,” CNN reported.
“We’ll never lose a race for 50 years. We won’t lose a race. We want voter ID. We want proof of citizenship, and we don’t want mail-in ballots,” he said, while supporting some exceptions.
READ MORE: ‘Total Scumbag Move’: MAGA Rages as Trump Faces Demands to End Texas GOP War
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Revealed: The Real Reason Kristi Noem Was Fired
The rumor mill was spinning fast on Thursday as news reports from multiple outlets revealed President Donald Trump was considering firing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Within hours, he did, announcing the nomination of U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) as her replacement.
Some critics pointed to Noem’s damaging testimony before Congress this week, when she declared that President Trump had approved her spending $220 million in an ad campaign that, as one GOP senator said, boosted her name recognition. On Thursday, Trump told Reuters, “I never knew anything about it.”
The Wall Street Journal reported that the “final straw for Trump was Noem’s combative hearing Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The president watched the testimony and was apoplectic about her performance, telling advisers that evening he would remove her from the job, according to people familiar with the matter.”
READ MORE: ‘Dereliction of Duty’: Trump Officials Slammed Over Failure to ‘Keep Americans Safe’
But according to NBC News, Noem was not fired only because of her testimony.
“An administration official told NBC News that the president decided to fire Noem due to ‘a culmination of her many unfortunate leadership failures including the fallout in Minnesota, the ad campaign, the allegations of infidelity, the mismanagement of her staff, and her constant feuding with the heads of other agencies, including CBP and ICE,'” the news outlet reported.
The allegations of infidelity were in full swing during her congressional testimony, as U.S. Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) grilled the DHS chief.
“Secretary Noem, at any time during your tenure…have you had sexual relations with Corey Lewandowski?” the Congresswoman asked.
“That is garbage and it is offensive that you have brought that up,” Noem responded..
“It is about your judgment and decision-making,” Kamlager-Dove replied.
Lewandowski, according to Fox News, is also expected to exit DHS.
FOX: Corey Lewandowski expected to leave with Kristi Noem pic.twitter.com/jA4uzFxxNX
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2026
READ MORE: Trump’s Iran War Triggers Gas Price Shock — Especially in Red America
Image via Reuters
News
‘Bad to Worse’: Mockery Ensues as Trump Trades Noem for ‘Erratic’ Mullin
President Donald Trump’s announcement that Republican U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin will become the new Secretary of Homeland Security — replacing embattled Kristi Noem — is drawing mockery.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that “Trump loves watching Mullin on TV and often praises him, which was a factor in this decision.”
Calling him “erratic” and “unstable,” California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Mullin’s nomination.
“Markwayne Mullin could not remember if we were at war THIS WEEK,” he said. “His state has one of the highest crime rates in the country — with a murder rate 40% higher than California’s. He literally tried to fight union workers during a hearing and told them to ‘shut your mouth.’ And said ‘I don’t want reality’ at a Senate hearing about race.”
The president may have another challenge ahead of him.
After dodging increasing calls for Noem’s impeachment over her controversial congressional testimony on Wednesday, he wrote that Mullin will be the new DHS Secretary as of March 31. Politico’s Kyle Cheney notes there are other factors at work.
According to Cheney, “it’s not clear how Trump can simply announce this is effective on March 31. Mullin is not Senate-confirmed and not eligible to become acting secretary under laws governing cabinet-level vacancies.”
If it’s a matter of getting enough Democrats to support Mullin, Trump can already count on the Senator from Pennsylvania.
“As a member of the Homeland Security Committee + Ranking Member of Subcommittee on Border Security: I’m not sure how many fellow Democrats will vote to support our colleague @SenMullin as the next DHS Secretary, but I am AYE,” Democratic Senator John Fetterman wrote.
Meanwhile, critics continued to express opposition to the decision to hand the reins of the more than $100 billion federal agency to Mullin.
“Firing Noem to hire Markwayne Mullin is the definition of going from bad to worse,” declared Democratic strategist Max Burns.
Some pointed out that Mullin is the only current U.S. Senator to not hold a bachelor’s degree.
Others noted that he is “the same guy who was hiding from MAGA rioters during the January 6th insurrection.”
And some pointed to reports “showing him in violation of the STOCK Act.”
The progressive social media account The Tennessee Holler called Mullin “one of the biggest Trump sycophants in Congress.”
The Atlantic’s Norman Ornstein added, “That Markwayne Mullin is the dumbest member of the Senate was a qualification for Trump to choose him to head DHS.”
Image via Reuters
News
Trump’s Iran War Triggers Gas Price Shock — Especially in Red America
President Donald Trump’s war against Iran is having harsh effects on the price of gas for consumers, but no one is being harder hit than his red-state base.
According to Patrick De Haan, the widely-cited head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, as of Thursday morning, the national average price of gasoline stands at $3.24 per gallon.
“That’s now just 1.4 cents shy of its highest national average since 2024 — and, based on GasBuddy’s tracking, the highest national average so far during President Trump’s two terms,” De Haan writes.
What that means is collectively, he says, Americans are paying about $90 million more at the pump than just one week ago.
At the state level, 49 out of 50 states have seen at least a ten-cent increase since last week. And twelve states are seeing at least a 30-cent increase in just the past week.
READ MORE: ‘Total Scumbag Move’: MAGA Rages as Trump Faces Demands to End Texas GOP War
Who is being hit the hardest?
Nine of the top ten highest price increases are being seen in red states.
De Haan says that Louisiana is being hit the hardest, with a 39.7-cent per gallon increase over last week.
Georgia is seeing a 37.5 cent increase. Iowa, Indiana, and West Virginia are all in the 35-cent range. Oklahoma, North Dakota, and Ohio in the 34-cent range. South Dakota comes in at a 32.6-cent increase. And Illinois, a blue state, comes in at number ten, at 31.1 cents per gallon.
According to Michael Gunther, senior vice president at Consumer Edge, the “pain isn’t evenly distributed.”
He says that “customers of value-oriented, drive-dependent brands — Dollar General, Jack in the Box, Boot Barn — allocate the highest share of their wallet to gas. Lower-income, suburban consumers with very little cushion to absorb a sustained spike.”
De Haan adds that gas prices will continue to climb.
“While the national average gas price is seeing a slower climb today, increases will likely throttle back up soon as wholesale gasoline prices jump again,” he notes.
READ MORE: Trump Uses Voter ID Push to Stoke Base With ‘Men in Women’s Sports’ Claim
Image via Reuters
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Dereliction of Duty’: Trump Officials Slammed Over Failure to ‘Keep Americans Safe’
- News3 days ago
FBI Agents Probing Iranian Threats Fired Over Mar-a-Lago Investigation Ties
- News3 days ago
Rubio Scrambles to Contain Iran War Revolt
- News3 days ago
White House Fires Back as Right Wing Influencer Fuels MAGA Rift
- News3 days ago
‘Tone Deaf’: An ‘Exhausted’ Trump Ripped for Iran Speech Focused on Ballroom and Drapes
- News2 days ago
Intel Expert Calls Out Trump Defense Secretary for ‘Criminal Incompetence’
- News4 days ago
Why Drivers Should Brace for a Rapid Gas Price Surge This Week: Expert
- News4 days ago
Trump ‘Throwing Spaghetti at the Wall’ as He Workshops War Goals With Journalists: Report