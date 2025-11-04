‘Pass Every Policy We Have Dreamt of’: Trump Again Urges GOP to Kill the Filibuster

As voters head to the polls in Tuesday’s off-year election, President Donald Trump appears to have his eyes on next year’s midterms and the 2028 presidential election. Democrats are widely expected to chalk up several successes in California, Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City.

In a wild Tuesday morning post, the President demanded once again that the Senate kill the filibuster, reducing the threshold to pass legislation to a mere simple majority. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other top Republicans have indicated they oppose such a move.

“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” Trump warned Republicans. “FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal.”

The President’s remarks suggest he is aware that Republicans are being blamed for the federal government shutdown more than Democrats.

“If we don’t do it,” Trump said of killing the filibuster, Democrats “are far more likely to do well in the upcoming Elections, which would mean a PACKED Supreme Court, 2 more States and 4 more Democrat Senators (D.C. and Puerto Rico), and 8 more Electoral Votes.”

Trump also rattled off several top Republican goals.

“If we do terminate the Filibuster, we will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History. We will have FAIR, FREE, and SAFE Elections, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everybody, Strong Borders, Major Tax and Energy Cuts, and will secure our Second Amendment, which the Democrats will also terminate, IMMEDIATELY.”

Democrats, he said, will “have much less chance of WINNING if we have Great Policy Wins after Wins after Wins.”

Trump concluded by writing — in all-caps — that Democrats “will lose big, and for a very long time.”

“Terminate the filibuster now,” he demanded, “end the ridiculous shutdown immediately, and then, most importantly, pass every wonderful Republican policy that we have dreamt of, for years, but never gotten. we will be the party that cannot be beaten – the smart party!!!”

