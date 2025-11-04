News
‘Pass Every Policy We Have Dreamt of’: Trump Again Urges GOP to Kill the Filibuster
As voters head to the polls in Tuesday’s off-year election, President Donald Trump appears to have his eyes on next year’s midterms and the 2028 presidential election. Democrats are widely expected to chalk up several successes in California, Virginia, New Jersey, and New York City.
In a wild Tuesday morning post, the President demanded once again that the Senate kill the filibuster, reducing the threshold to pass legislation to a mere simple majority. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other top Republicans have indicated they oppose such a move.
“The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes,” Trump warned Republicans. “FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal.”
The President’s remarks suggest he is aware that Republicans are being blamed for the federal government shutdown more than Democrats.
“If we don’t do it,” Trump said of killing the filibuster, Democrats “are far more likely to do well in the upcoming Elections, which would mean a PACKED Supreme Court, 2 more States and 4 more Democrat Senators (D.C. and Puerto Rico), and 8 more Electoral Votes.”
Trump also rattled off several top Republican goals.
“If we do terminate the Filibuster, we will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History. We will have FAIR, FREE, and SAFE Elections, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everybody, Strong Borders, Major Tax and Energy Cuts, and will secure our Second Amendment, which the Democrats will also terminate, IMMEDIATELY.”
Democrats, he said, will “have much less chance of WINNING if we have Great Policy Wins after Wins after Wins.”
Trump concluded by writing — in all-caps — that Democrats “will lose big, and for a very long time.”
“Terminate the filibuster now,” he demanded, “end the ridiculous shutdown immediately, and then, most importantly, pass every wonderful Republican policy that we have dreamt of, for years, but never gotten. we will be the party that cannot be beaten – the smart party!!!”
Image via Reuters
‘Sick’: Hunger Caucus Head Slams GOP for ‘Starving Children’ by ‘Weaponizing’ SNAP
A prominent House Democrat erupted in anger at President Donald Trump and Republicans for “weaponizing” the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) after Trump threatened to withhold funds in defiance of federal court orders. Hours later, the White House moved to walk back the president’s remarks.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), the Ranking Member of the powerful Rules Committee and co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, denounced the Republican decision to “withhold nutrition assistance,” calling it “disgusting,” “immoral,” and “wrong.” He also condemned the Trump administration as “cruel” and “heartless.”
“Donald Trump talks about ‘America first,'” McGovern said. “What about the 16 million American children who rely on SNAP? Or the eight million American seniors who are worried sick about where their next meal comes from? Or the one million American veterans who have to choose between health care and staying fed?”
McGovern also condemned Republicans for telling “everyday Americans that you have to pick between food and healthcare. I mean, who the h– comes up with that kind of sick, twisted choice?”
“Look,” McGovern continued, “the truth is, these guys don’t give a s– about everyday people. They’ve never gone hungry. They don’t even buy their own groceries, and they’ll never have to choose between putting food on the table or paying for healthcare. They have private cooks and concierge doctors.”
“Republicans are choosing to go after nutrition assistance,” he said. “Trump is doing this because he is a bad person. He’s a lousy president and an even worse human being. He’s weaponizing hunger and trying to rip food away from more than 40 million Americans, including 16 million children, for sadistic political leverage.”
“How dare he? How dare he exploit the pain of hungry Americans?”
“How dare he starve poor children who go to bed hungry?”
“These people are sick in the head,” McGovern charged. “They take food away from poor folks on Friday, and then they go to church on Sunday and proclaim to be good Christians. I’m not sure where in the Bible, it says that starving children makes you a good person. I must have missed that part.”
“But my faith tells me something else. It tells me that there’s a special place in hell for people who rip food away from hungry families,” he said.
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) (@RepMcGovern): “The truth is these people don’t give a shit about everyday people … They take food away from poor folks on Friday and then they go to Church on Sunday and proclaim to be good Christians.” pic.twitter.com/C9rUZJW3AH
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2025
White House Backpedals on Trump’s SNAP Refusal — and Blames Dems for Delay
The White House appears to be walking back President Donald Trump’s defiant refusal to release the more than $5 billion in the SNAP contingency funds that two federal judges ordered him to distribute.
In a Truth Social post, President Trump vowed to hold up the SNAP funds, writing that food stamp benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”
But according to the White House, the administration is fully complying with the judges’ orders and the President was only talking about “future” emergencies, not the current shutdown.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked by a reporter on Tuesday to help “clear some confusion about SNAP benefits.”
“The president,” the reporter told Leavitt, “just posted that they will only be given out when the ‘radical left Democrats’ opened the government, and not before. But just yesterday, the administration said it would comply with the court order to expend the full amount of SNAP contingency funds by end of business day yesterday.”
“So, did the administration distribute that money or defy that court order?” the reporter asked.
“No,” Leavitt insisted, “the administration is fully complying with the court order.”
“I just spoke to the president about it,” she said, before appearing to chastise SNAP recipients and place blame on Democrats.
“The recipients of these SNAP benefits need to understand, it’s going to take some time to receive this money, because the Democrats have forced the administration into a very untenable position,” Leavitt claimed.
“We are digging into a contingency fund that is supposed to be for emergencies, catastrophes, for war, and the president does not want to have to tap into this fund in the future, and that’s what he was referring to in his Truth Social post.”
“The best way to get the full amount of SNAP benefits to those beneficiaries is for Democrats to reopen the government,” she added, not explaining why it would take longer if the funds were to come from the contingency fund.
“So to anyone who is a SNAP beneficiary at home, who needs that assistance, and President was just saying, this is for people who are truly needy, who need food, who need this assistance from the United States government, Democrats are holding it up, and making it difficult for the administration to get those payments out the door,” Leavitt continued.
Leavitt claims the administration is complying with SNAP-related court orders but warns that “the recipients of these SNAP benefits need to understand it’s going to take some time to receive this money because the Democrats have forced the administration into a very untenable… pic.twitter.com/R2BRawUL4e
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2025
‘Breaking the Law’: Trump Blasted After Threatening to Defy Judges’ Orders on SNAP Funds
Despite two federal judges ordering the Trump administration to fund food stamps for 42 million Americans whose payments were shut down on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he will not do so until the federal government is reopened.
SNAP benefits, Trump wrote on social media, “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!”
The New York Times reported that “Tens of millions of Americans will get only partial payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for this month, the Trump administration told a federal judge on Monday, and it was not clear when even those reduced benefits would be distributed.”
Critics were quick to respond.
“The president appears to be saying he will NOT abide by the court order to release SNAP benefits even though the WH said they would partially release them,” The Bulwark’s Sam Stein wrote.
He added, “an hour ago Trump’s own Ag Sec was explaining that they’d given guidance to states about how to administer SNAP benefits from the emergency fund. Now Trump is saying he won’t pay those benefits until the government is reopened.”
“Trump is both defying a court order and taking ownership of the ending of food benefits for needy people all during a shutdown fight that polls show him losing,” Stein observed, “and doing this just days after his Great Gatsby party!”
Media Matters’ senior fellow Matthew Gertz wrote: “Since the ‘No Kings’ rallies, the president has launched an ill-defined bombing campaign without congressional sanction; orchestrated federal charges against his enemies; promised not to release appropriated funds to a jurisdiction if it elects someone he opposes.” He added, “and now” before pointing to Stein’s remarks on Trump’s refusal.
U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) remarked: “To be clear, Trump isn’t just trying to deny food from hungry American families. He’s breaking the law so he can deny food from hungry American families.”
Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) observed, “The President is suggesting he will defy a court order so he can starve kids, seniors, veterans, and families.”
Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias wrote: “Of all the things to break the seal on defying court orders over, I thought Trump would pick something politically savvier than ‘make poor kids go hungry.'”
West Virginia House of Delegates Democratic Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty commented, “Not sure on the category we put this in … pro-life, family values, or compassionate conservatism?”
Former Obama and Biden official Alex Jacquez noted, “If anyone had any doubt as to who is responsible for SNAP benefits not going out to 42 million people.”
Image via Reuters
