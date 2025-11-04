Johnson Urges SNAP Recipients to Come ‘Home’ to Republican Party

After the Trump administration was ordered by the federal courts to pay SNAP recipients during the federal government shutdown, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is urging Americans using food stamps and other social services to join the Republican Party.

Congressional Republicans slashed over $1 trillion from Medicaid and SNAP in President Donald Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“People everywhere can see clearly who’s fighting and voting here every day, and delivering for them,” Johnson said in a press conference on Tuesday.

The Speaker has put the House in recess for weeks — its last vote was on September 19. Republicans have been directed to stay in their home districts. Many Democrats are still on Capitol Hill.

“I’ll say this clearly to every hard-working American, in any place who’s missed a paycheck, anyone who has been made to suffer because the services, the health services you rely upon, or the food and nutrition supplement for your family. Anyone who is hurting: You have a home in the Republican Party.”

“You have people here who are elected by their constituents to come and do their job, and they do it. They’re voting to support you, to make these programs available. To ensure that the people in need have them. And the Democrats, by stark contrast, are doing the exact opposite.”

Multiple polls have found that Americans blame Republicans for the shutdown more than Democrats.

Johnson: Anyone who has been made to suffer because of the health services you rely upon or the food and nutrition supplement for your family, anyone who is hurting, you have a home in the Republican party. You have people here who were elected by their constituents to come do… pic.twitter.com/jlBsd6L2Hk — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2025

Image via Reuters