Pentagon Ducks Questions on Hegseth’s Support for Christian Nationalist Pastor’s Beliefs
The U.S. Department of Defense is on the defensive after outrage erupted over Secretary Pete Hegseth’s repost of a CNN video last week featuring the head of his church — a hardline Christian nationalist pastor who says he wants the nation, and ultimately the world, to be ruled by Christianity. Hegseth’s caption: “All of Christ for All of Life.”
Pastor Doug Wilson, according to a CNN video (below), also believes in a patriarchal society where women submit to their husbands, believes homosexuality is a crime and should be re-criminalized, believes women should not have the right to vote and should not hold certain positions of leadership, and that they should not be in combat roles.
“Women are the kind of people that people come out of,” Wilson unapologetically told CNN, specifying: “it doesn’t take any talent to simply reproduce biologically.”
On Thursday, several reporters grilled Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson (full transcript), who also grew defensive when asked to account for her boss’s beliefs.
Asked by a reporter, “is it your belief and is it the Secretary’s belief that those women, if they are serving, and women across the United States should have the right to vote?”
Wilson responded angrily, telling the reporter, “of course the Secretary thinks that women should have the right to vote. That’s a stupid question.”
That was just the start of the questioning focused on Secretary Hegseth’s support for Pastor Wilson and his beliefs.
“Well, why did he retweet the pastor who does support taking away that right from women?” the reporter asked.
“The Secretary very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings,” the press secretary replied.
“Including taking away the right to vote?” the reporter pressed.
“I’ve already answered that question,” was the response.
“So, including taking away the right to vote?” the reporter again pressed. “You have not been clear. I mean, he retweeted her — or him. Why retweet someone that wants to take away the right to vote?”
“I have been correct on that the Secretary supports the 19th Amendment. Next question,” the press secretary insisted.
When asked if Secretary Hegseth is “in disagreement” with Pastor Wilson, the press secretary would only say that Hegseth “appreciates” many of his pastor’s “writings and teachings.”
“I’m not going to litigate every single aspect of what he may or may not believe in a certain video,” the press secretary declared.
Later, another reporter brought up the Wilson video, this time diving into more of the pastor’s beliefs.
“What was the point of posting that video? I know you said that he respects him, but you mentioned that all of these women are joining the recruitment. What does a video like that, that mentions women submitting to their husbands, what does that say to women service members? Or we should be a Christian nation like Saudi Arabia is a Muslim nation,” the reporter said, grilling the press secretary. “What does that say to Muslim service members or Jewish service members or people who don’t believe? I mean, what message is that sending as the Secretary of Defense reposting something like that? He’s not just a person; he’s a government official now.”
Press Secretary Wilson was not having it.
“So, I reject the premise of the question. I think what he had said, ‘all of God for all of time’ — I think that is a non-controversial statement.”
The grilling grew more intense, with the reporter diving deeper into some of the beliefs revealed by the CNN profile, and the press secretary refusing to discuss them.
“I’m not going to litigate what he may or may not think about real presence in communion. We’re not going to get down to the nitty gritty on all of that stuff, right. But what I can tell you is that he is a Christian. He appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”
The Daily Beast, reporting on the Pentagon press conference, noted that “Hegseth’s social media promotion of Wilson’s church network, the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches—which Doug Wilson co-founded—came after he railed that the military ‘allowed itself to go woke,’ declaring that generals and admirals ‘involved in any of the DEI woke s— has got to go.'”
The Beast also noted that “high-profile moves have targeted senior women across the services. Last month, Hegseth removed Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, the first woman to lead the U.S. Naval Academy, before the end of her expected term.” Also, “Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield was fired from her NATO billet, and Adm. Linda Fagan—history’s first female service chief—was ousted from the Coast Guard by Homeland Security.”
The crisis created by Hegseth posting the CNN video is not just one of public perception or public relations.
Veterans have told The Guardian, the news outlet reported on Thursday, “that Hegseth’s religiosity – rubbing off in new recruitment ads and official US Department of Defense social media activities – is dividing the ranks and doing untold damage to the future of the US military.”
Watch the video Hegseth reposted below or at this link.
All of Christ for All of Life. https://t.co/QqXhqZFStv
— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 8, 2025
Image via Reuters
‘Don’t Be Surprised’: George Conway Says Trump Might Pull Out of NATO ‘Tonight’
Conservative attorney and prominent Trump critic George Conway has warned that President Donald Trump could announce a U.S. withdrawal from NATO as soon as Monday night — or at least claim to do so, given Congressional approval requirements — depending on the outcome of his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders earlier in the day.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has long expressed interest in weakening NATO, and recent developments following Friday’s Alaska Summit — including President Trump’s decision to step back from his stated goal of securing a Russian ceasefire, his Monday remarks about ending mail-in voting, and his Sunday statement that Ukraine should cede territory for peace and will never enter NATO — have drawn renewed attention to that issue.
“Don’t be surprised if Trump announces on Truth Social tonight that the United States is withdrawing from NATO,” Conway surmised late Monday morning. “I’m not joking. I’m not saying that it’s actually going to happen … today. But I’m not joking. Remember—everything he does is driven by his delicate, thirsty, easily bruised, malignantly narcissistic ego.”
Conway is the founder of an anti-Trump Super PAC, and is the president of the Society for the Rule of Law.
READ MORE: ‘Lies’: In Rant, Trump Falsely Claims States Are Mere ‘Agents’ of Federal Government
The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson appeared to agree with Conway’s assessment, writing: “We live in a world where that is not out of the question.”
Technically, Trump cannot withdraw from NATO by fiat — the Senate must approve a withdrawal from NATO, according to a 2023 law signed by President Joe Biden, but Politico reports that law is not “airtight.”
Last week, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Michael McFaul, wrote: “If Trump were serious about ending the war in Ukraine, he should be discussing with Zelenskyy security guarantees for Ukraine, including NATO membership. That’s what the Ukrainians need in return for agreeing to reunify their country only through peaceful means. Thats a real deal.”
The New Republic suggests none of that will happen.
“Donald Trump is ready to allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to block Ukraine from joining NATO—and to keep a slice of stolen land,” TNR’s Edith Olmstead wrote on Monday. “Ahead of his meeting with European leaders Monday, Trump put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to end the invasion of his own country by handing over seized territory and dropping his dreams of belonging to the powerful military alliance.”
READ MORE: Security Fears Mount as Trump Takes Off With ‘Russian KGB Spy’ Putin
Image via Reuters
‘Lies’: In Rant, Trump Falsely Claims States Are Mere ‘Agents’ of Federal Government
President Donald Trump is falsely claiming that the states are mere agents of the federal government in vote counting, and must do as they are directed by the President, a claim that is false according to the principles of federalism and the U.S. Constitution.
In a lengthy Monday morning post on his Truth Social website, the President attacked mail-in voting, falsely asserting that the U.S. is the only country in the world that uses it, after claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday “said you can’t have an honest election with mail-in voting,” according to Reuters.
Russia uses mail-in voting, and during America’s 2020 election malign Russian actors reportedly promoted the false claim of ballot fraud in the U.S. via mail-in voting. A Heritage Foundation study across 20 years found around 1,200 cases of mail-in voter fraud among billions of ballots.
“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate,’ Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election,” Trump wrote, making false claims.
“We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED,” he claimed, American Family Association, falsely. Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Spain, the UK, Ireland, Iceland, Australia, and Canada use mail-in voting.
“Remember,” Trump continued, “the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.”
Experts blasted that claim as false and “lies.”
“Trump must have had a bad night,” observed Professor of Law and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, the well-known MSNBC legal analyst. “Spewing lies about elections. Again. Every American citizen has a right to vote, Each state runs its own election. We don’t owe the president. It’s the president who owes us a duty to take care that the laws are faithfully executed.”
“Trump continues to lie that the US is ‘now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-in Voting,'” noted CNN senior reporters and fact-checker Daniel Dale. “Dozens of other countries do.”
The President also took a massive swing at Democrats, alleging they “cheat at levels never seen before.”
” With their horrible Radical Left policies, like Open Borders, Men Playing in Women’s Sports, Transgender and “woke” for everyone, and so much more, Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In scam. Elections can never be honest with mail in ballots/voting, and everybody, in particular the Democrats, knows this,” Trump wrote in a mixture of random all-caps.
Critics blasted Trump’s remarks.
Journalist Jamie Dupree called it “an unconstitutional takeover of state elections by executive order.”
Attorney and MediasTouch News editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski deemed it “Phase 3 of Trump’s attempt to rig the midterms for an autocratic takeover of the Republic.”
Responding to Trump’s statement, the Lincoln Project’s Jeff Timmer wrote: “Absurdly past time anyone can consider Trump mentally sound and acting in the interests of the U.S., and no one should give quarter to any Republican. This isn’t politics; it’s a war on the rule of law, the Constitution, the economy, and our security. Actual enemies of the U.S.”
Alexander Vindman, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and former Director of European Affairs for the United States National Security Council (NSC) weighed in, scorching Trump.
“This is a perfect example of an effective influence campaign. After a meeting with Putin, where Putin questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots, @realDonaldTrump launches a campaign to end mail-in. I don’t think many people understand how easy it is to puppeteer Trump.”
Image via Reuters
Security Fears Mount as Trump Takes Off With ‘Russian KGB Spy’ Putin
President Donald Trump is facing criticism for his red-carpet welcome and public embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Alaska tarmac at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson — an event featuring a B-2 stealth bomber and F-35s flyover — though many are more alarmed by what happened next.
The Russian President, a former top KGB foreign intelligence officer — a Soviet spy — was invited into The Beast, the heavily armored limousine that is the official state car of the President of the United States.
“After President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin stood for a brief photo opp, Trump appeared to ask Putin if he would like to ride with him,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Trump then gestured toward the presidential limousine, ‘The Beast,’ and both proceeded to get inside.”
The Journal noted that “Russian media reported Putin’s own presidential car was waiting nearby, suggesting the impromptu private car ride wasn’t part of the plan.”
READ MORE: ‘Uphill Climb’? Fate of Trump’s D.C. Police Takeover in Judge’s Hands
As Trump and Putin rode off, alone, with no administration officials, no translators, and only Secret Service agents, critics and experts were aghast over the brewing national security and counterintelligence crisis.
Calling it an “appalling…White House decision to invite Putin into the beast,” Ian Mellul, a former Biden White House Director of Presidential Production, wrote: “Giving Putin a 1-1 in the beast, off the record. No interpreters. No transcript. No witnesses. The beast will have to be swept for bugs and other devices after the summit ends by USSS [U.S. Secret Service].”
Sophia A. Nelson, an award-winning author and journalist, remarked: “Trump just allowed A known Russian KGB spy to get into his car—the Beast. Correction: our car. Smdh.”
“As if this image wasn’t sickening enough,” remarked John Ridge, who writes about national security, foreign policy, and the Ukraine war, pointing to Putin grinning in the back seat of The Beast, “now we are going to need to replace the Beast and tear out most of 11 ABN DIV HQ to decontaminate them of listening devices and other sensors. This is a genuine counterintelligence nightmare.”
One MSNBC commentator called it “extraordinary” that anyone would be invited into the President’s car.
MSNBC: ‘It is extraordinary that any president or prime minister gets into Trump’s car. This is very rare for any allied leader, let alone a former KGB leader’
Did Putin bug ‘The Beast’? pic.twitter.com/zOYssqJI5I
— Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) August 15, 2025
Other events on the tarmac were disturbing to some experts, including the image of U.S. Armed Forces on their knees preparing the red carpet for Putin. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, weighed in:
Truly shocking. https://t.co/vWe8wviHlN
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 15, 2025
“Clapping for the war criminal,” wrote independent journalist Terry Moran. “What a disgrace to our country’s ideals.”
Clapping for the war criminal. What a disgrace to our country’s ideals.
Trump always shows his true colors around Putin. And he always sells out America and our allies.
I remember when Republican presidents—Ike, Reagan, Bush—always stood up to tyrants. This is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/BOb5uC77jX
— Terry Moran ?? (@TerryMoran) August 15, 2025
Former Tea Party Republican congressman turned podcaster and Democrat Joe Walsh wrote: “Disgusting. Despicable. Traitorous. He’s clapping for and smiling at a war criminal, a thuggish dictator who invaded a sovereign nation and killed & destroyed the lives of millions. Disgusting. Despicable. Traitorous.”
Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton told CNN, “These are very sensitive stealth aircraft. Everybody on the Russian party is a suspected spy. This whole base is now is now available to them, at least to some extent. I don’t think it should have been held on the base.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Image via Reuters
