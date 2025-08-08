News
‘All of Christ for All of Life’: Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
In his short time as U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth has tested the boundaries of the separation between church and state at the Pentagon. On Thursday night, he took things a step further by promoting an interview of Christian nationalist pastor Doug Wilson—the leader of the church Hegseth follows—who has called for America to become a Christian nation, and the world a Christian one.
“All of Christ for All of Life,” Hegseth posted on social media, from an account marked with a grey checkmark that says, “This account is verified because it’s an affiliate of @DeptofDefense on X.”
That post accompanied a CNN interview (below) of Pastor Wilson. CNN billed the segment as “The Christian nationalist pastor with ties to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.”
“Women are the kind of people that people come out of,” Wilson unapologetically told CNN.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
“It doesn’t take any talent to simply reproduce biologically,” he continued. “The wife and mother, who is the chief executive of the home, is entrusted with three or four or five eternal souls.”
Wilson also believes women should not have certain leadership roles, and should not be allowed to vote.
Secretary Hegseth has brought his religious worldview into the Defense Department, literally, holding and hosting a specifically Christian monthly prayer meeting during work hours inside the Pentagon. During the first meeting, called “Secretary of Defense Christian Prayer & Worship Service,” Hegseth’s pastor from Tennessee, Brooks Potteiger, was the main speaker, according to a New York Times report.
The Times also reported that “the service is part of an increasing infusion of overt Christian evangelization in official government events during Mr. Trump’s second term.”
In their interview with Pastor Wilson, CNN reported, “Wilson is part of a broader Christian nationalist movement making inroads with the Trump administration, with a newly created faith office led by evangelical pastor Paula White-Cain, and people seen right outside the White House entrance, praying and speaking in tongues.”
Critics expressed concern and outrage over Secretary Hegseth’s post.
Attorney Barbara Comstock, a Republican and former U.S. Congresswoman, wrote: “Not unnoticed that @petehegseth, the most unqualified and insecure SecDef, has retweeted this piece that includes extremist men advocating that the right to vote be taken away from women and women must submit to men (apparently even if they are cheaters?) This is the Hegseth worldview.”
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
“Here’s the United States Secretary of Defense seemingly endorsing a call for the repeal of the 19th Amendment & and an end to women voting? Not surprising when you consider his very well documented views,” remarked Brandon Wolf, national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign.
“It’s incredibly disturbing that Pete Hegseth attends a church, and openly praises its leadership, which advocates for repealing women’s right to vote and re-criminalizing homosexuality. If you want to live in an authoritarian, theocratic state, move to the Middle East. I hear it’s lovely there,” commented journalist Brad Polumbo.
“As an American Jew, I do not feel comfortable when the Secretary of Defense posts messages like this. America is a majority Christian country, but the America I want to live in is not an explicitly Christian country,” wrote Barron’s columnist, CBS News contributor, and CEO Isaac Stone Fish.
“The Secretary of Defense is literally promoting a Christian Nationalist. We are losing our country right before our eyes,” remarked radio host and legal analyst Barry Markson.
See Secretary Hegseth’s social media post and video below or at this link.
All of Christ for All of Life. https://t.co/QqXhqZFStv
— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 8, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Appalling’: Trump Admin Slammed as Air Force Blocks Early Retirement for Trans Troops
Image via Reuters
There's a reason 10,000 people subscribe to NCRM. You can get the news before it breaks just by subscribing, plus you can learn something new every day.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Bill Mandating Citizens-Only Census Filed After Trump Push
A freshman Republican has introduced legislation in the House of Representatives to mandate a citizens-only U.S. census, following a demand from President Donald Trump. But legal scholars say the Constitution is clear: it requires counting all persons, including U.S. citizens, legal residents, and undocumented immigrants.
U.S. Rep. Randy Fine filed the “Correct the Count Act” without any co-sponsors.
After posting a screenshot of Trump’s demand, Congressman Fine wrote: “President Trump, I couldn’t agree more. That’s why I introduced the Correct the Count Act to make this LAW! Only AMERICANS can vote in elections, and illegals should not inflate blue states’ populations to give them underserved Congressmen. Florida is getting the shaft, and it is time for that to end! Stop the Steal!”
The Census and the ability to vote are unrelated.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” Trump wrote on Thursday morning, suggesting no legislation is necessary. “People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
In a statement to The Hill, Fine wrote that his bill would create “a snap census of Americans only, just as the President called for. Between the Great Deportation and economic refugees fleeing blue states, the 2020 Census is no longer valid.”
Congressman Fine’s bill does not detail how the new Census would be paid for.
While there is no accurate count of undocumented immigrants, a Department of Homeland Security estimate places the total number at 10.9 million as of 2022. There is not a breakdown of all 50 states, but it does provide estimates of the “Unauthorized Immigrant Population” for the top states, including California (2.6 million), Texas (2.06 million), Florida (590,000), New Jersey (490,000), and Illinois (420,000).
Republicans believe more undocumented immigrants reside in blue states than in red states.
Absent court orders, it is extremely rare for a state, outside of the census window, to redistrict with the direct goal of providing more seats to a particular party, and the United States has never conducted a decennial census officially excluding undocumented immigrants.
The Fourteenth Amendment states that “the whole number of persons in each State” is to be counted.
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
Image via Reuters
News
‘Grim’: US Could See ‘Nasty’ Stagflation Thanks to ‘Trumponomics’ Top Economist Warns
Citing President Donald Trump’s “really extreme policies on both trade and immigration,” and particularly his tariffs, Nobel Prize–winning economist Paul Krugman, one of the nation’s most prominent economic voices, is warning that the U.S. could soon face “stagflation”—a toxic mix of high inflation, rising unemployment, and stagnant demand.
“It’s Beginning to Smell a Lot Like Stagflation,” Krugman wrote on Friday. Noting that “it’s all about Trumponomics,” he warned that “the data really are looking increasingly stagflationary.”
Calling one report “quite grim on both inflation and jobs,” Krugman, an economics professor, warns that “just around the corner,” Americans could be in for a “nasty shock” of “inflation of 4 percent or more,” which is about a 50 percent increase from where inflation is right now.
Krugman also notes that not only are tariffs inflationary, Trump’s “war on immigrants is also inflationary, because it is choking off production in industries that rely heavily on foreign-born workers.” He points to stories of no one available to pick crops, which then rot in fields, and “construction projects hobbled by ICE raids and a climate of fear.”
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
On Friday, President Trump appeared to issue a warning to the judiciary not to overturn his tariffs, a possibility given that one court has deemed them unlawful and an appeals court seemed skeptical that the basis for them, a “national emergency,” was valid. Trump said if they did it would lead to “1929 all over again,” a reference to the Great Depression.
Krugman agrees that the President’s tariffs may indeed be unlawful (as do many legal scholars) but he doubts they will be overturned.
“I wouldn’t get my hopes up,” he says of the courts overturning the tariffs. “And if the tariffs are here to stay, we can expect them to be passed on to buyers.”
Krugman is far from alone in his warning.
“America is showing new signs of stagflation,” reported Axios last week.
“Wall Street strategists are sounding alarms that the US economy is drifting toward stagflation as the impact of trade tariffs start to show up,” Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
“The economy looks like it’s moving closer to a dreaded stagflationary scenario,” reported Business Insider.
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
Image via Reuters
News
‘1929 All Over Again’: Trump Issues ‘Great Depression’ Warning if Judges Overturn Tariffs
President Donald Trump warned that if federal judges overturn his tariffs—deemed unlawful by some experts—it could trigger a massive depression, a message some observers saw as both a warning to the judiciary and a rallying cry to his base.
“Tariffs are having a huge positive impact on the Stock Market,” President Trump claimed on Truth Social on Friday—a statement some experts may dispute.
“If a Radical Left Court ruled against us at this late date, in an attempt to bring down or disturb the largest amount of money, wealth creation and influence the U.S.A. has ever seen, it would be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor,” he noted.
READ MORE: Trump Melts Down Over Elizabeth Warren’s Accusations
“It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION! If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case, where our entire Country, while never having a chance at this kind of GREATNESS again, would not have been put in 1929 style jeopardy,” the President said, echoing remarks he made during some of the investigations and prosecutions against him.
“There is no way America could recover from such a judicial tragedy, but I know our Court System better than anyone, there is no one in history that has gone through the trials, tribulations and uncertainties such as I, and absolutely terrible, but also amazingly beautiful, things can happen. Our Country deserves SUCCESS AND GREATNESS, NOT TURMOIL, FAILURE, AND DISGRACE. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”
The President’s remarks come just one day after more of his tariffs went into effect, and some of the nation’s top manufacturers and retailers announced they would be raising prices as a result.
READ MORE: Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
“New tariffs snap into effect, raising import taxes to highest level since Great Depression,” was the headline at NBC News at 12:01 AM Thursday, the moment the tariffs officially hit.
“Executives from companies like Adidas, Stanley Black & Decker and Procter & Gamble have told investors that they plan to or have already passed on some tariff costs to customers,” The New York Times reported. “Walmart and the toymakers Mattel and Hasbro had already issued similar warnings that tariffs were likely to lead to higher costs for consumers.”
As for Trump’s judicial warning, CNN noted on Friday that the “US Court of International Trade in May ruled that Trump overstepped his legal authority to impose many of his sweeping tariffs on foreign goods. Last week, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard the Trump administration’s appeal, and the panel of 11 judges voiced skepticism that the law gave Trump power to impose tariffs in the aggressive manner that his administration has unleashed them.”
The case is expected to end up at the Supreme Court.
READ MORE: ‘All of Christ for All of Life’: Hegseth Under Fire for Endorsing Christian Nationalist
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
Governor Wants Maps to Reflect State’s ‘Christian Conservative Majority’ Says GOP Lawmaker
- News3 days ago
Trump Threatens to ‘Federalize’ DC After ‘Somebody From DOGE Was Very Badly Hurt’
- News3 days ago
Transportation Secretary Warns US Is Behind in ‘Race to the Moon’
- News4 days ago
Trump Rages About ‘Rigged’ as CNBC Host Struggles to Reel Him In
- News3 days ago
‘Racist and Cruel’: Trump Torched for Claim Undocumented Workers Do Farm Labor ‘Naturally’
- News2 days ago
‘Corrupt and Ill-Informed’: RFK Jr. Ripped by Experts After Gutting Vaccine Research
- News2 days ago
Gabbard Blasted for CIA-Defying Russia Report That Sends ‘Chilling Message’ to US Allies
- News2 days ago
‘Wildly Irresponsible’: Tuberville Torched for Blame Game After Fort Stewart Shooting