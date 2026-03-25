News
‘Trump’s Intern’ Fetterman Under Fire — ‘Needs to Go’ Say Critics
U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is once again under fire — this time for his vote confirming Markwayne Mullin to become the Homeland Security Secretary — and among his critics are those who helped send him to Capitol Hill.
“John promised that he was going to go to D.C. and be Democrats’ 51st vote. And instead he’s gone to D.C. and is behaving like Donald Trump’s f— — intern,” Pennsylvania Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta told The Philadelphia Inquirer in an interview. Kenyatta had endorsed Fetterman’s Senate bid after losing to him in the primary.
“He punches down at his constituents and refuses to hold accountable the one person we elected him to hold accountable,” Kenyatta also told the Inquirer. “What I see from John Fetterman, unfortunately, is that he’s a weak man’s imitation of a tough man. A tough man doesn’t name-call his neighbors and the people that elected him when they’re asking him genuine questions.”
Kenyatta, the Inquirer noted, is part of a “growing chorus of Pennsylvania Democrats who say Fetterman has not only abandoned” his constituents, but he “is actively doing the opposite of what he told them he would do in a divided Washington.”
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Former U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) expressed her disappointment with Senator Fetterman after his vote to confirm Mullin.
“People worked so hard for Fetterman and he kicked them in the teeth,” she wrote last week on X. “On to 2028 when we elect a real Dem.”
Two days later, she asked, “Has Fetterman said one word about Trump’s horrible Truth Social post about Robert Muller dying? Numerous prominent Rs have commented about [Robert] Muller’s lifetime of public service.”
President Trump had commented, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” upon learning of the late special counsel’s passing.
The Inquirer added that U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), “after taking the rare step of asking her social media followers to call Fetterman’s office to urge him to oppose Mullin — said in a central Pennsylvania forum on Thursday that it was easier to work with Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick than with Fetterman.”
“Once again Sen Fetterman shows why he is Trump’s favorite Democrat. He needs to go,” U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) said of Fetterman.
READ MORE: ‘Heightened Threat’: New Memo Demands DHS Return to Preventing Terrorism
Image via Reuters
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The GOP’s Secret Weapon? A ‘Known Unknown’ That Could Swing the Midterms: Columnist
Some political experts are predicting a sweeping “blue wave” this November, with Democrats poised to reclaim the House — and possibly even the Senate — as Americans grapple with soaring grocery and gas prices, while the Commander in Chief pours billions into what critics call a war of choice in Iran.
But the GOP has what could amount to a secret weapon, a great “known unknown,” that could help dash Democrats’ dreams, according to Henry Olsen, who writes in a Washington Post opinion piece, “there remains an X factor in the race: Trump’s $300 million in campaign cash.”
He calls it a possible “game changer,” especially given just how little cash Democrats have by comparison.
That $300 million belongs to a Trump supporting Super PAC controlled by close allies of President Donald Trump. And it’s not just $300 million. Olsen suggests that with continued fundraising, MAGA Inc., the Trump Super PAC, could be sitting on even more cash.
“Add to that the successes of the Republican National Committee, which had over $109 million on hand at the end of February. That’s so much that in the most recent reporting period, the committee earned over $7 million simply from interest and dividends alone, only a few million less than the Democratic National Committee raised in total during that time.”
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He says it’s possible Team Trump could have half a billion dollars in total at its disposal by the November election.
Is it a “game changer”?
Olsen writes, “this is the thing we know we don’t know, to borrow a useful category from former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld. The big question is how much all that money matters given today’s polarized politics, because the winners in November aren’t going to be based on dollars raised but votes cast.”
One option for all that money could be for Trump to use “his cash haul to go big, define his achievements and contrast them with the Democrats via a major, partisan-focused advertising campaign? Essentially: ‘Vote Republican.'”
For that strategy to work, Olsen writes, Trump would need to do two things.
First, “he’d have to place well-crafted, coordinated ads in the largest media markets in targeted states and districts. That would be expensive even with sophisticated analytics helping to target the spots.”
And second, Trump would have to exhibit “unusual personal discipline.”
“His campaign speeches would need to hew to the themes in the ads so that his earned media would support the paid media message,” says Olsen. “He was able to do that in 2024, but his impulsive side seems to have returned in force since he took the oath of office. All that money would be wasted if Trump were giving the media a different story to dissect on a daily basis.”
READ MORE: ‘Doing This for You’: White House Mocked Over ‘Ridiculous’ Pitch to Young Voters
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News
‘Doing This for You’: White House Mocked Over ‘Ridiculous’ Pitch to Young Voters
The White House is facing sharp criticism over its latest message to young voters who cast a ballot for President Donald Trump based on specific campaign promises.
Journalist Gabe Fleischer told White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday that in his reporting, he speaks a lot to young voters, “many of whom voted for President Trump for the first time in 2024, who were hoping to have no more wars and to have lower prices.”
“Now, with a war taking place, and with gas prices going up, I’m curious what President Trump’s message would be to those voters who kind of swung into his coalition in 2024, but maybe don’t feel the administration’s going as they’d expected.”
Leavitt did not pause before saying to those young voters, “President Trump is doing this for you.”
“He’s doing this for young people, so that we are no longer threatened by a rogue terrorist regime in the Middle East that seeks to kill the brave men and women who serve in our country in the Middle East, many of them young people themselves, young men and women who serve this country honorably in uniform and have been threatened, killed, and maimed by the rogue Iranian terrorist regime for 47 years,” she said.
READ MORE: ‘Big Embarrassment’: Trump Team Mocked After Admitting Lack of Evidence Against Fed Chair
Leavitt added that, “President Trump finally had the courage to step up and do what’s right for our national security, our homeland security.”
She called the spiking price of gas a “temporary short-term fluctuation,” which, “the president has said, once these combat operations are over, this administration is going to continue to unleash American energy dominance.”
Leavitt also referred to Trump’s war in Iran as a “short term combat operation,” and promised gas prices are “gonna go right back down when this is over.”
Some experts predict gas prices will not return to pre-war levels until at least the end of 2027.
Critics slammed the press secretary’s statements.
“She’s lying. It’s all they have left at this point. Lies,” said former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh.
“The best thing you can do for young people is not send them to die in a stupid war,” commented U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), a former Marine who served in the Iraq War.
“Trump is sending young Americans to die in a pointless, unnecessary war for you. He’s doing this to help young people. Ridiculous,” remarked Navy veteran Jared Ryan Sears, who writes at The Progressive Capitalist.
.@WakeUp2Politics on young voters: “With the war taking place and gas prices going up, I’m curious what President Trump’s message would be to those voters who swung into his coalition in 2024?”
@PressSec Karoline Leavitt: “President Trump is doing this for you.” pic.twitter.com/nVhIPMFx3T
— CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2026
READ MORE: ‘Trump’s Intern’ Fetterman Under Fire — ‘Needs to Go’ Say Critics
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News
‘Heightened Threat’: New Memo Demands DHS Return to Preventing Terrorism
A group of House Democrats is demanding that the Department of Homeland Security return to its core mission of preventing terrorism and a multitude of threats to the American people, citing the “heightened threat” now posed by President Donald Trump’s war against Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.
The group is led by U.S. Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a decorated former Army Ranger who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. They want the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security to compel DHS to return to its “core mission of protecting the American people,” as journalist Scott MacFarlane reported in an exclusive on Wednesday.
Crow, in his letter to the chair and ranking member of the Homeland Security subcommittee, wants a new law that would reverse the effects of President Donald Trump’s executive order, which led to the “diversion of thousands of federal criminal law enforcement officers.”
The diversion of over six thousand Homeland Security Investigations personnel was implemented to fulfill the president’s mandate that those officers be assigned to prioritize reducing unlawful entry into the U.S., and deportations, Crow said, “over all other civil and criminal enforcement priorities.”
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HSI, he wrote, describes its work as building “complex cases against the most sophisticated criminal networks that operate globally and pose the greatest threat to our security.”
The division is “responsible for investigating child exploitation, cybercrime, financial crime, human rights violations and war crimes, human trafficking, illicit technology procurement and sanctions violations, narcotics smuggling, terrorism and national security threats, transnational gangs, and weapons trafficking, among other priorities.”
Crow warned that the diversion of HSI personnel “interferes with law enforcement operations and harms U.S. national security.”
He also warned that “the prioritization of civil immigration enforcement,” has disrupted investigations into counterterrorism, child exploitation, sanctions evasion, counterintelligence, human trafficking, and other critical investigations.
The letter comes just as U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was sworn in as the new Secretary of Homeland Security.
READ MORE: ‘Big Embarrassment’: Trump Team Mocked After Admitting Lack of Evidence Against Fed Chair
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