‘Trump’s Intern’ Fetterman Under Fire — ‘Needs to Go’ Say Critics

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is once again under fire — this time for his vote confirming Markwayne Mullin to become the Homeland Security Secretary — and among his critics are those who helped send him to Capitol Hill.

“John promised that he was going to go to D.C. and be Democrats’ 51st vote. And instead he’s gone to D.C. and is behaving like Donald Trump’s f— — intern,” Pennsylvania Democratic State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta told The Philadelphia Inquirer in an interview. Kenyatta had endorsed Fetterman’s Senate bid after losing to him in the primary.

“He punches down at his constituents and refuses to hold accountable the one person we elected him to hold accountable,” Kenyatta also told the Inquirer. “What I see from John Fetterman, unfortunately, is that he’s a weak man’s imitation of a tough man. A tough man doesn’t name-call his neighbors and the people that elected him when they’re asking him genuine questions.”

Kenyatta, the Inquirer noted, is part of a “growing chorus of Pennsylvania Democrats who say Fetterman has not only abandoned” his constituents, but he “is actively doing the opposite of what he told them he would do in a divided Washington.”

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Former U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) expressed her disappointment with Senator Fetterman after his vote to confirm Mullin.

“People worked so hard for Fetterman and he kicked them in the teeth,” she wrote last week on X. “On to 2028 when we elect a real Dem.”

Two days later, she asked, “Has Fetterman said one word about Trump’s horrible Truth Social post about Robert Muller dying? Numerous prominent Rs have commented about [Robert] Muller’s lifetime of public service.”

President Trump had commented, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead,” upon learning of the late special counsel’s passing.

The Inquirer added that U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), “after taking the rare step of asking her social media followers to call Fetterman’s office to urge him to oppose Mullin — said in a central Pennsylvania forum on Thursday that it was easier to work with Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick than with Fetterman.”

“Once again Sen Fetterman shows why he is Trump’s favorite Democrat. He needs to go,” U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) said of Fetterman.

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