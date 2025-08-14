‘People Are Scared’: Newsom Hits Back at Trump as Border Patrol Makes Arrest Outside Rally

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has spent the week mocking President Donald Trump, adopting Trump’s signature social media style — extreme, self-promotional, hyperbolic, all-caps — to deliver taunts about his plans to counter Trump’s directive for Texas and other red states to redraw their congressional maps, a move aimed at reducing the number of Democratic-held districts and paving the way for Republicans to hold the House in November.

Governor Newsom’s focus has been on what he is calling his “Election Rigging Response Act,” legislation where he will ask voters in November to allow California to redraw its congressional district maps to respond to President Trump’s unprecedented move to conduct redistricting outside the constitutionally mandated decennial censuses.

Fox News declared on Thursday that “Gavin Newsom is in on the act now.”

FOX NEWS CALLS TRUMP LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY !!! pic.twitter.com/AXusF6pKP3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 14, 2025

Newsom’s social media team called out the Trump administration Thursday afternoon, after it noticed Border Patrol agents outside his Los Angeles redistricting rally.

TRUMP’S PRIVATE ARMY IS ILLEGALLY ON PRIVATE PROPERTY!!!! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY THIS WEAK LITTLE MAN!!! https://t.co/13nJL6JRvG — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 14, 2025

In a stunning turn of events, however, the masked Border Patrol agents outside Newsom’s rally started arresting people.

Fox News happened to have Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem live on-air when it ran video of at least one arrest. The Fox News hosts praised the move.

“This is coming from our reporters in L.A. right now, where they say that border patrol has arrived just outside of the downtown L.A. Venue where Governor Gavin Newsom was actually holding a press conference today, and it appears that those border Patrol agents are making arrests, illegal immigrants that are — I don’t know if they were at this press conference, if they were in the area, but this is the area … when we first saw this video, it is a very ‘in your face’ way to let, you know, Democrats know that you are gonna do your job, that you’re going to carry out these Trump policies.”

“In your face” — Fox News plays video of Border Patrol agents arresting people right just now outside Gavin Newsom’s press conference pic.twitter.com/4xiwEwMCuu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2025

“One of the speakers in the runup to Newsom’s event just warned this would be happening and held it up as another reason why Californians needed to get behind Newsom’s answer to Texas and Trump,” reported NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki.

Newsom responded in real time to the arrests.

“And right outside, at this exact moment, are dozens and dozens of ICE agents,” the governor told rally attendees. “Donald Trump — you think it’s coincidental? — Donald Trump and his minions, Tom Homan — tough guy —he decided, coincidentally or not, that this was a location to advance ICE arrests.”

“People are scared,” Newsom continued. “People are fearful.”

“Do you think it’s coincidental?” During a press conference about efforts to block GOP-led redistricting efforts in Texas, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said “Donald Trump and his minions” sent “dozens and dozens of ICE agents” outside of the event. https://t.co/cmX1lQuLpq pic.twitter.com/7ojQJD1bYm — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2025



