Donald Trump’s ‘Serious’ War Mistake: Columnist

Since “Liberation Day,” in April, President Donald Trump has been fighting a trade war. For 25 days, he’s also been fighting an actual war in Iran.

Fighting a war on two fronts is a “serious” mistake, says columnist Matthew Lynn in a Washington Post op-ed.

Pointing to Trump’s “undiminished appetite for conflict,” Lynn acknowledges that the case could be made to fight either war.

“The supposedly rules-based global trading system did at times appear to have turned into a mechanism for transferring wealth and jobs from American workers to other countries,” Lynn writes. “Given persistent U.S. deficits, and with American exporters facing steep tariffs in many countries while U.S. markets remained open, you could certainly argue that the system needed rebalancing.”

And there is a “perfectly respectable case for removing the regime in Tehran,” he says.

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For decades, Iran has posed a threat to its neighbors and has been a persistent sponsor of global terrorism, “while brutally suppressing its people and attempting to acquire nuclear weapons. The world would definitely be better off if it fell. There is a strategic rationale to launching an attack even if the risks are huge.”

But two wars at the same time are a problem: alliances get stretched.

“It might be helpful in the Gulf, for example, to be able to call upon French naval forces, or British air support, or Canadian or German defense manufacturing to keep the weapons flowing. But that is very hard to do when you have just slapped punitive tariffs on those countries, impeded their exports and dismissed their leaders as irrelevant. To put it mildly, goodwill is in short supply,” Lynn observes.

And it’s hard to maintain the tariffs “when supply chains are being thrown into chaos by the closure of shipping lanes in the Gulf, when the price of oil is exploding and when critical minerals and components are needed to fight the war.”

Trump could be forced to surrender ground in his trade war to maintain his Iran war, or vice versa. He may have to lower tariffs to keep the Iran war going, or end the Iran war to keep his trade war intact.

Lynn says, “attempting to fight on two fronts just means you end up losing everything.”

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Image via Reuters