Trump Taps ‘Alpha Male’ Influencer as New Envoy for American Tourism and Values

Some political experts are predicting a sweeping “blue wave” this November, with Democrats poised to reclaim the House — and possibly even the Senate — as Americans grapple with soaring grocery and gas prices, while the Commander in Chief pours billions into what critics call a war of choice in Iran.

But the GOP has what could amount to a secret weapon, a great “known unknown,” that could help dash Democrats’ dreams, according to Henry Olsen, who writes in a Washington Post opinion piece, “there remains an X factor in the race: Trump’s $300 million in campaign cash.”

He calls it a possible “game changer,” especially given just how little cash Democrats have by comparison.

That $300 million belongs to a Trump supporting Super PAC controlled by close allies of President Donald Trump. And it’s not just $300 million. Olsen suggests that with continued fundraising, MAGA Inc., the Trump Super PAC, could be sitting on even more cash.

“Add to that the successes of the Republican National Committee, which had over $109 million on hand at the end of February. That’s so much that in the most recent reporting period, the committee earned over $7 million simply from interest and dividends alone, only a few million less than the Democratic National Committee raised in total during that time.”

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He says it’s possible Team Trump could have half a billion dollars in total at its disposal by the November election.

Is it a “game changer”?

Olsen writes, “this is the thing we know we don’t know, to borrow a useful category from former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld. The big question is how much all that money matters given today’s polarized politics, because the winners in November aren’t going to be based on dollars raised but votes cast.”

One option for all that money could be for Trump to use “his cash haul to go big, define his achievements and contrast them with the Democrats via a major, partisan-focused advertising campaign? Essentially: ‘Vote Republican.'”

For that strategy to work, Olsen writes, Trump would need to do two things.

First, “he’d have to place well-crafted, coordinated ads in the largest media markets in targeted states and districts. That would be expensive even with sophisticated analytics helping to target the spots.”

And second, Trump would have to exhibit “unusual personal discipline.”

“His campaign speeches would need to hew to the themes in the ads so that his earned media would support the paid media message,” says Olsen. “He was able to do that in 2024, but his impulsive side seems to have returned in force since he took the oath of office. All that money would be wasted if Trump were giving the media a different story to dissect on a daily basis.”

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