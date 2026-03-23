Trump Makes New Threat After Telling ICE ‘No Masks’ at Airports

President Donald Trump, who has refused to order his ICE agents to stop wearing masks on America’s streets, is asking them to not wear masks while being deployed at America’s airports, amid a TSA crisis critics are now blaming him for. But the president is now threatening that if ICE is not sufficient at the airports, he will “bring in the National Guard.”

Saying he is a “big proponent” of ICE wearing masks while doing their work, he said, dealing with “hardened criminals,” Trump said he would “greatly appreciate” no masks at the airports.

Some noted that the masks supposedly are to prevent ICE agents from being doxxed — having their photos taken and their identities revealed. This move would effectively allow them to be photographed.

“Trump appears sensitive to the optics of masked ICE agents in airports,” wrote Politico senior legal affairs correspondent Kyle Cheney. “This is notable as a legal matter because DHS has argued in court (though judges are skeptical) that the mask policy is optional for each agent to decide based on personal/local safety concern.”

Trump also said that ICE “loves” that they will be able to arrest undocumented immigrants at the airports.

Some critics noted that Trump’s statement was a request, not an order.

Journalist Sophia A. Nelson called the no masks move “Progress.”

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Image via Reuters