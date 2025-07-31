White House Pushes for Trump to Be Awarded Nobel Peace Prize—and One for Economics

President Donald Trump has long craved a Nobel Peace Prize, and has bemoaned that President Barack Obama was awarded the honor but he never has. Now, it appears, the White House is campaigning for the President to receive, not one but two Nobels—one for peace, and one for economics.

In a rant during Thursday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to make the case, rattling off a list of his supposed successes.

“President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it,” she claimed, appearing to imply that his involvement alone halted the hostilities.

“The president spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the prime minister of Cambodia to inform both leaders that unless they brought their conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States,” she continued. “Almost immediately afterward, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have.”

“The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Leavitt claimed—crediting Trump with a sweeping series of diplomatic breakthroughs.

“This means President Trump has brokered on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”

In March, The New York Times reported on Trump’s Nobel “obsession.”

“For nearly a decade, Mr. Trump has publicly and privately complained that he has yet to win the prestigious prize. He has mentioned the award dozens of times in interviews, speeches and campaign rallies dating back to his first term.”

“If I were named Obama,” Trump lamented last year during the campaign, “I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”

Leavitt was not alone in promoting the President for a peace prize.

Senior Counselor to the President Peter Navarro, also on Thursday, suggested that handing Trump a peace prize has been widely discussed, before offering another prize he feels Trump has earned.

“You know, a lot of people,” Navarro told Fox Business, “talk about Donald Trump for the Peace Prize, the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Navarro then pushed for another prize.

“I’m thinking that since he’s basically taught the world trade economics, he might be up for the Nobel in economics, ’cause this is a fundamental restructuring of the international trade environment in a way where the biggest market in the world has said, ‘You’re not going to cheat us anymore.'”

“We’re going to have fair deals, and everything he’s doing has defied the critics. The tariffs have been tax cuts rather than inflation,” Navarro once again falsely claimed.

The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences is generally awarded to researchers.

