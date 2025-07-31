GOP Senator Calls for Ban on ‘All These Chinese’ Entering US to Study

A prominent Republican senator is calling for a ban on immigrants from China, Iran, and North Korea from entering the United States to study at American colleges and universities, arguing that they return home with the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor of Alabama, claims that “40 to 70 percent” of all students enrolled in colleges and universities in the Northeast are “foreign nationals.” That would mean four to seven out of every ten students on average in all schools in the Northeast.

“It’s getting out of control, and what’s happening, they, you know, they don’t have to pay taxes,” Tuberville told Fox News on Thursday (video below).

“You know, they’re non-profit,” he said, presumably about the educational institutions.

“And so we have to do something about this. We got to wake up and smell the roses here because we are funding the end of our country because all these Chinese come over,” the Alabama Republican complained. “Now, they’ll leave their visas on time and they’ll go back home, but they take everything they possibly can with them, in terms of, in terms of anything that they learn.”

The Fox News graphics cited the Open Doors 2024 report on International Education Exchange, which is sponsored by the U.S. State Department.

Among states in the Northeast, which Tuberville cited, Massachusetts has one of the highest concentrations of colleges and universities. The Open Doors report for Massachusetts shows international students spend $3.9 billion in the Bay State.

Gil Guerra, an Immigration Policy Analyst at the Niskanen Center, remarked, “Sen. Tuberville’s bill would ban students from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, & Venezuela from studying in the U.S. But admitting students from these nations benefits us by draining enemies of talent and giving dissidents a lifeline to escape these oppressive regimes.”

Charles W.L. Hill, Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington Foster School of Business, noted, “When foreign students come to the US and pay for educational services that is counted as export revenue. The US exports around $50 billion in educational services a year in this manner, which exceeds steel and auto exports combined. So if you are a mercantilist like Trump, and his sidekick, Tuberville, you should be encouraging this.”

