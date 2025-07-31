News
‘Doesn’t Even Mention Them’: Judges Question Trump’s ‘Emergency’ Tariff Powers
Just one day before sweeping—and in some cases massive—tariffs are set to take effect on goods from numerous countries, many of which have not struck trade deals with President Donald Trump, federal appeals court judges voiced skepticism that the administration has the legal authority to impose them.
The Trump administration claims a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), allows the President to impose and negotiate tariffs, but no other president has ever used it for that purpose.
“IEEPA doesn’t even say tariffs, doesn’t even mention them,” one of the eleven judges on a panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. told Trump’s lawyers on Thursday, as USA Today reported.
The plaintiffs—including several states and businesses—who are “challenging the tariffs argued that they are not permissible under IEEPA and that the U.S. Constitution grants Congress, and not the president, authority over tariffs and other taxes,” the paper also reported.
“One judge [wondered] if Trump has the extraordinary, unbounded power to tariff on basis of ’emergency’ — and that he has total discretion to [declare] an emergency — why would any president bother with longstanding trade powers that have more onerous limits?” reported Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
“Judges [also wondered] whether they can review Trump’s claim of an emergency over the trade deficit, which has been persistent for years,” Cheney noted.
The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) earlier this year ruled Trump’s tariffs against goods from various nations including China, Mexico, and Canada were “unlawful,” as Law & Crime reported.
Observing that the Trump administration was “getting beaten up badly at oral arguments,” Washington Post columnist Jason Willick made this prediction:
“After this morning’s oral argument on Trump’s tariffs at a federal appeals court in D.C., the markets, the media and foreign countries will start taking much more seriously the possibility that Trump’s trade policy is in doubt.”
The Cato Institute’s Thomas Berry offered this view: “Holding that IEEPA does not authorize tariffs would be the cleanest and simplest way to resolve this case, and it appears that the Federal Circuit may be leaning toward that result.”
Image via Reuters
White House Pushes for Trump to Be Awarded Nobel Peace Prize—and One for Economics
President Donald Trump has long craved a Nobel Peace Prize, and has bemoaned that President Barack Obama was awarded the honor but he never has. Now, it appears, the White House is campaigning for the President to receive, not one but two Nobels—one for peace, and one for economics.
In a rant during Thursday’s White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tried to make the case, rattling off a list of his supposed successes.
“President Trump helped deliver an immediate and unconditional ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. The two countries were engaged in a deadly conflict that had displaced more than 300,000 people until President Trump stepped in to put an end to it,” she claimed, appearing to imply that his involvement alone halted the hostilities.
“The president spoke directly on the phone with the acting Prime Minister of Thailand and the prime minister of Cambodia to inform both leaders that unless they brought their conflict to an end, there would be no trade discussions or agreements with the United States,” she continued. “Almost immediately afterward, a peace was brokered that will save thousands of lives and allowed for trade negotiations with these countries to resume, and they have.”
“The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia,” Leavitt claimed—crediting Trump with a sweeping series of diplomatic breakthroughs that some experts might dispute.
“This means President Trump has brokered on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It’s well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.”
In March, The New York Times reported on Trump’s Nobel “obsession.”
“For nearly a decade, Mr. Trump has publicly and privately complained that he has yet to win the prestigious prize. He has mentioned the award dozens of times in interviews, speeches and campaign rallies dating back to his first term.”
“If I were named Obama,” Trump lamented last year during the campaign, “I would have had the Nobel Prize given to me in 10 seconds.”
Leavitt was not alone in promoting the President for a peace prize.
Senior Counselor to the President Peter Navarro, also on Thursday, suggested that handing Trump a peace prize has been widely discussed, before offering another prize he feels Trump has earned.
“You know, a lot of people,” Navarro told Fox Business, “talk about Donald Trump for the Peace Prize, the Nobel Peace Prize.”
Navarro then pushed for another prize.
“I’m thinking that since he’s basically taught the world trade economics, he might be up for the Nobel in economics, ’cause this is a fundamental restructuring of the international trade environment in a way where the biggest market in the world has said, ‘You’re not going to cheat us anymore.'”
“We’re going to have fair deals, and everything he’s doing has defied the critics. The tariffs have been tax cuts rather than inflation,” Navarro once again falsely claimed.
The Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences is generally awarded to researchers.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Leavitt: “The president has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered on average about one peace deal… pic.twitter.com/NopEkpC8a6
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2025
Image via Reuters
GOP Senator Calls for Ban on ‘All These Chinese’ Entering US to Study
A prominent Republican senator is calling for a ban on immigrants from China, Iran, and North Korea from entering the United States to study at American colleges and universities, arguing that they return home with the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor of Alabama, claims that “40 to 70 percent” of all students enrolled in colleges and universities in the Northeast are “foreign nationals.” That would mean four to seven out of every ten students on average in all schools in the Northeast.
“It’s getting out of control, and what’s happening, they, you know, they don’t have to pay taxes,” Tuberville told Fox News on Thursday (video below).
“You know, they’re non-profit,” he said, presumably about the educational institutions.
“And so we have to do something about this. We got to wake up and smell the roses here because we are funding the end of our country because all these Chinese come over,” the Alabama Republican complained. “Now, they’ll leave their visas on time and they’ll go back home, but they take everything they possibly can with them, in terms of, in terms of anything that they learn.”
The Fox News graphics cited the Open Doors 2024 report on International Education Exchange, which is sponsored by the U.S. State Department.
Among states in the Northeast, which Tuberville cited, Massachusetts has one of the highest concentrations of colleges and universities. The Open Doors report for Massachusetts shows international students spend $3.9 billion in the Bay State.
Gil Guerra, an Immigration Policy Analyst at the Niskanen Center, remarked, “Sen. Tuberville’s bill would ban students from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, & Venezuela from studying in the U.S. But admitting students from these nations benefits us by draining enemies of talent and giving dissidents a lifeline to escape these oppressive regimes.”
Charles W.L. Hill, Professor Emeritus at the University of Washington Foster School of Business, noted, “When foreign students come to the US and pay for educational services that is counted as export revenue. The US exports around $50 billion in educational services a year in this manner, which exceeds steel and auto exports combined. So if you are a mercantilist like Trump, and his sidekick, Tuberville, you should be encouraging this.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Tuberville on Chinese college students who study in the US: “This is ridiculous … they leave their visa on time and they’ll go back home, but they take everything they possibly can with them in terms of anything that they learn.” 🥴 pic.twitter.com/XWI2A4xeqI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2025
Trump Launches Bizarre Epstein Files ‘Scam’ Rant When Asked About Russiagate
After weeks of relentless coverage of the Epstein files crisis, President Donald Trump has seemed eager to change the subject—but when the opportunity arose, he couldn’t resist seizing on the scandal once again.
During a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter asked the President about a Fox News report that the FBI had found “Russiagate” documents in “burn bags.” The President, who at first said he did not know what she was talking about, then told the reporter to “speak up,” before launching into a conspiracy theory rant about the Epstein files.
“I don’t know that. I don’t know what you mean by that statement,” Trump told the reporter.
“Bags full of Russiagate documents,” the reporter repeated.
“Oh, burn bags—I thought you said, ‘appointed a man named Burnbag.'”
“Well,” Trump went on after confirming the reporter had said “burn bags,” “I want it to be shown, you know, as long as it’s fair and reasonable, I think it will be shown, and it should be shown. And I think he feels that way, and I think Pam [Bondi] feels that way.”
“But it’s got to be, you know, it’s be stuff that really doesn’t hurt people unfairly, ’cause you have so many people involved, and if they can do that in a fair way, I think it’s great. I think it’s really great.
“It’s—the whole thing is a scam,” Trump continued. “It’s a scam set up by the Democrats, and they love talking about it, but, I would like to see people exposed that might be bad, and we’ll see how that all works out, but it’s getting to be very old news.”
“You know, if they had anything, they would have done it the week before the election, because they were losing by a lot, if they had anything, they would have done it. They controlled the file,” he claimed.
“The Democrats controlled it—Comey and all this, you know, sleazebags, every one of them that you read about all the time, and I guess they’ve got some problems now, having to do with yet a different scandal, very big one. But they controlled that file, so I would think that if they would have had something in the file, they would have released it about a week before the election, maybe two weeks.”
It’s unclear why Trump would both say that the Epstein files are a “scam,” and that he wants it all to be shown.
This is not the first time in recent weeks that Trump has delivered an odd answer to a question.
Earlier this month, as The New Republic reported, “Trump took off on a winding rant about his summer vacation plans … when asked a crucial question about ‘Alligator Alcatraz.'”
TNR reported that the President was “clearly confused.”
The reporter had asked her question—how long will detainees spend in “Alligator Alcatraz”—and repeated it for Trump, but he replied, “I’m gonna spend a lot of—this is my home state. I love it. I love your government. I love all the people around—these are all friends of mine. They know me very well. I mean I’m not surprised that they do so well. They’re great people.”
Three weeks ago in Texas, asked about the early warning system failures and massive loss of life, Trump replied, “Only a bad person would ask a question like that, to be honest with you. I don’t know who you are but only an evil person would ask a question like that.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
asked a question about Russiagate that he struggles to hear, a confused Trump starts ranting about the Epstein files pic.twitter.com/45zv1Bq35H
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2025
Image via Reuters
