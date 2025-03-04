News
‘Cowardice’: After Voters Shout ‘No King’ GOP Told to Ditch Town Halls
Following a wave of humiliating viral videos capturing congressional Republicans being berated by their own outraged constituents at town halls nationwide, GOP lawmakers are now being told to stop holding such events altogether.
Last month, U.S. Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA) “tried asking for unity at his ‘community coffee’ event,” but “his audience had screamed, cussed and called him a Nazi,” The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. “The crowd was furious that Obernolte had defended the Trump administration’s mass firings of federal workers. They yelled when he said he was glad billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, was ‘looking at all of the waste’ in the federal budget.”
“And in reference to Trump, they shouted: ‘No king! No king! No king!'”
This week, President Donald Trump, without providing any proof or evidence, claimed that voters caught on camera confronting their elected representatives at town halls—largely in outrage over the mass termination of tens of thousands of government employees and the cancellation of critical, life-saving programs, under the eye of Musk and his DOGE team—were actually “paid” operatives and suggested they were Democratic shills. His allegation has been swiftly echoed by numerous Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and their MAGA supporters.
READ MORE: 'Only in a Dictatorship': Trump Slammed for Latest Effort to 'Chill Free Speech'
On Tuesday, in a closed-door meeting among House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), “very dramatically told members to put down their phones and listen,” reported The Wall Street Journal’s Olivia Beavers.
“He said no one should be doing town halls. Likened it to 2017, [he] said the protests at town halls and district offices are going to get even worse. Another congresswoman got up and complained that they’ve been picketing at her house and targeting her kid, this source says.” Beavers noted that Hudson meant in-person town halls.
Democratic House Judiciary Committee chief counsel Joshua Breisblatt went even further: “this has hardcore 2010 vibes…” he remarked, appearing to refer to the Tea Party’s anti-Obamacare town halls.
Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman added that Congressman Hudson, who is also the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), “told Republicans they should be doing tele town halls instead of in person town halls. He said it is a more efficient way to reach constituents. And he said Dems will send someone to an in-person event to get a viral clip.”
Hudson “said Democratic activists are hijacking town halls to organize, drowning out constituents with real issues. He said virtual events could reach thousands of constituents.”
That claim targeting Democrats does not appear to align with numerous viral videos with millions of views on social media platforms, like this one, which has been viewed nearly 5 million times on just one social media platform in just three days:
Must watch video: @RogerMarshallMD stands up and leaves his own town hall meeting today after being asked why Republicans think it’s acceptable for DOGE to be firing Veterans. pic.twitter.com/ErNJbYPy1Z
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 1, 2025
Sherman also reported that it was U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-C) who “said that people are harassing her children at her house.”
READ MORE: 'Will Be Big': Trump Faces Dangerous Warning Signs Ahead of Address to Congress
“Hudson said the paid resistance people are out there like in 2017,” The Daily Beast’s Juliegrace Brufke added.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) responded to the 2017 comment: “Republicans think pissed off voters showing up at their town halls are ‘paid resistance.’ Did the ‘paid resistance’ cause them to lose 41 seats in the House the next year, too?”
The Bulwark’s Sam Stein reported that some House Democrats said if Republicans won’t do in-person town halls, they will hold them — in Republican districts.
Bipartisan criticism came swiftly.
“If you don’t have the courage to face your constituents – the majority of whom just voted for you – you certainly don’t have the courage to stand up for your country,” charged U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL). “Cowardice is the opposite of leadership. And it’s all the @GOP has.”
Five term Republican former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash blasted his former colleagues: “If you can’t handle contentious town hall meetings, then you shouldn’t be in Congress. Who cares if a questioner has an agenda? An honest legislator doesn’t fear these exchanges. They always represent an opportunity to persuade constituents, even if you can’t sway the questioner.”
Although not a member of Congress, Minnesota Democratic Governor Tim Walz, the former vice presidential nominee, offered to hold town halls himself.
“If your Republican representative won’t meet with you because their agenda is so unpopular, maybe a Democrat will. Hell, maybe I will. If your congressman refuses to meet, I’ll come host an event in their district to help local Democrats beat ‘em,” he vowed.
Vox senior politics correspondent Andrew Prokop remarked, “House GOP advised to hide from their constituents rather than try to publicly defend the Trump/Musk agenda.”
Town halls are a rich tradition in America, as University of Texas political science professor Mark Hand wrote in 2023:
“The first town halls in America were mini governments, not Q&A sessions—and we don’t really know where they came from. Today, when a representative goes back to their district, it’s mostly listening and responding carefully to constituent concerns. But the first town hall meetings in Massachusetts in the 1630s were experiments in community-level direct democracy, a tradition that continues today in some Massachusetts towns,” he wrote.
READ MORE: 'Considering What We Are Facing': US Cyber Defense Halt Against Russia Stuns Republican
Image via Reuters
‘Sell the White House Too’: Trump Could Sell DOJ, FBI Headquarters, Agency Says to Outrage
The jokes may write themselves, but critics are outraged after the General Services Administration—an independent federal agency that President Donald Trump claims reports to him—signaled that iconic government buildings, integral to the nation’s landscape for decades, may go up for sale.
“The US government is considering selling a sprawling portfolio of properties across 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to shrink the federal workforce — and the buildings it occupies,” Bloomberg reports.
Care to buy the U.S. Department of Justice’s headquarters? You may be able to. In fact, the GSA has listed more than 400 federal buildings as not being central to the mission of the U.S. government, and thus, ripe for the auction block.
READ MORE: 'Cowardice': After Voters Shout 'No King' GOP Told to Ditch Town Halls
“An inventory of 443 ‘non-core’ assets posted by the General Services Administration Tuesday included many of the prime commercial buildings that house local and regional offices for federal agencies and provide services for taxpayers, Social Security recipients, farmers and workers.”
Trump is considering selling 443 federal properties across the US as part of his pledge to shrink the government. The government’s list of “non-core” assets totals almost 80 million square feet of commercial space.
??: https://t.co/yGRsgID7L6 pic.twitter.com/gcK25sa0Cb
— Bloomberg Graphics (@BBGVisualData) March 4, 2025
Also on the possible auction block: buildings that house the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“The names of the buildings also suggest their historic legacies. The John F. Kennedy Federal Building in Boston and the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco could be sold, as well as the Rosa Parks Federal Building in Detroit and the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building in Atlanta,” Bloomberg reports. “Some of the properties could also be sold and leased back to the federal government.”
That last point hit some critics hard, many of whom suggested the Trump administration would sell top government buildings and then lease them back to the federal government at exorbitant rates.
READ MORE: 'Only in a Dictatorship': Trump Slammed for Latest Effort to 'Chill Free Speech'
“Just because something is on the non-core list doesn’t mean it’s for sale by any means,” former investment banker Michael Peters, who was “tapped by Trump to lead the Public Buildings Service,” told Bloomberg. “But if someone put an offer on the table, we would evaluate it.”
The Independent also reports that the “GSA also says a large swath of prime real estate near the White House, including the Office of Personnel Management’s Theodore Roosevelt Building HQ, the building used to house offices of the United States Trade Representative, the headquarters of the American Red Cross, and the Old Post Office building — a national historic landmark that was formerly leased by President Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate company for use as a hotel — are ‘non-core’ and therefore ripe for disposal as well.”
According to attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, the GSA’s list includes “11 buildings with immigration courts (and often ICE), in Baltimore, Boston, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Tucson, Portland, Sacramento, Seattle, and Van Nuys.”
Appearing to walk through the GSA list, Reichlin-Melnick added, “This list is insane. It even includes things like the GSA-run HEATING PLANT which ensures that federal buildings have steam heat and cold water.”
“Further insane things on this list include a PORT OF ENTRY into the United States along the U.S.-Canada border, nearly a dozen federal courthouses, and the IRS National Computer Center, which houses the agency’s primary mainframe,” he noted. “It’s legit nuts.”
Appearing to mock the idea of selling off iconic federal buildings, The Bulwark’s Sam Stein asked, “why stop there? Sell the White House too. Do we really need both the House AND the Senate. Let’s get rid of one of those.”
READ MORE: 'Will Be Big': Trump Faces Dangerous Warning Signs Ahead of Address to Congress
Image via Shutterstock
‘Only in a Dictatorship’: Trump Slammed for Latest Effort to ‘Chill Free Speech’
Hours before delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress in his second term, President Donald Trump issued what some legal experts quickly condemned as an attack on the First Amendment—a statement threatening imprisonment or deportation for certain forms of campus protest. The order, seen by some as authoritarian, targets students and faculty and raises questions about whether he anticipates resistance to the announced theme of his speech, “The Renewal of the American Dream.”
“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” Trump declared at 7:30 Tuesday morning. “Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
Legal experts and historians swiftly condemned Trump’s threats, arguing they were intended to suppress free speech and, if enforced, could constitute a violation of the First Amendment.
READ MORE: 'Will Be Big': Trump Faces Dangerous Warning Signs Ahead of Address to Congress
Larry Sabato, the well-known University of Virginia professor of politics and founder and director of the Center for Politics, had already written remarks about Trump’s theme for his address to Congress.
“You must admit, #Trump 2.0 has exceeded expectations. In both foreign and domestic policy, it’s far worse than most critics had predicted. You might call it the Renewal of the American Nightmare,” Professor Sabato observed.
NCRM asked him to weigh in on the President’s latest statement.
“My response is the First Amendment,” Professor Sabato replied.
READ MORE: White House Is Demanding 'Explicit' On-Camera 'Public Apology' From Zelenskyy: Report
Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade, a professor of law and NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, said, “Peaceful protests, of course, are not ‘illegal.’ A government ban on peaceful protests would violate the First Amendment. The goal here seems to be intimidation and fear to chill free speech.”
Journalist and historian Paul Brandus, author of books on the presidency and the White House, asked: “The president – who swore to ‘preserve, protect and defend’ the Constitution – is accelerating his attack on the First Amendment. Protests are ‘illegal?'”
Immigration attorney Eric Lee offered this response: “Only in a dictatorship can the president deem protests against his government and its policies ‘illegal.’ Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
Constitutional attorney Casey Mattox, vice president for legal and judicial strategy at the conservative Americans for Prosperity, served up this detailed response:
“1. ‘illegal’ would have to do a whole lot of work here for this not to violate the 1st A. Enough that it would have been better to not even bother using the ‘protest’ word. So let’s assume that.
2. The President can’t expel students from their colleges.
3. Good morning.”
Joe Walsh, the former Tea Party Republican congressman turned independent talk show host blasted Trump, who just last week declared himself a “king.”
“‘Illegal protests?’ He’s not a king,” Walsh exclaimed. “He doesn’t have the authority to stop protests. Or expel students. Or tell protestors not to wear masks. He’s not a king.”
Attorney and editor-in-chief of MediasTouch, Ron Filipkowski, slammed Trump: “Presumably, this government by Truth Social posts will define exactly what an ‘illegal protest’ is, and that definition will not be so broad that it encroaches on free speech guarantees we’ve enjoyed for two centuries.”
READ MORE: 'Considering What We Are Facing': US Cyber Defense Halt Against Russia Stuns Republican
Image via Reuters
News
‘Will Be Big’: Trump Faces Dangerous Warning Signs Ahead of Address to Congress
As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his second Address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday night, he faces a barrage of warning signs from all sides. Public polls show declining approval, congressional town halls are boiling over with frustration, nationwide protests continue to mount, and economic reports paint a troubling picture. Internationally, his Oval Office attack on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sparked a global wave of support for Ukraine. At home, federal judges have repeatedly struck down his executive orders as unlawful, unconstitutional, and overreaching. Meanwhile, Elon Musk and his widely unpopular “Department of Government Efficiency” are adding to the administration’s troubles, and deepening fractures within Trump’s own party threaten to undermine his agenda.
Trump is also facing a high bar — one he himself set: nearly 48 million people watched his first Address to a Joint Session of Congress eight years ago.
Apparently aware of the stakes, Trump on Monday, in an all-caps post declared, “Tomorrow night will be big. I will tell it like it is!” And appearing to want to tamp down the viral videos of town halls across the nation being inundated with — often Republican — voters blasting their Republican members of Congress, Trump wrote: “Paid ‘troublemakers’ are attending Republican Town Hall Meetings. It is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it’s not going to work for them!”
(There was no “landslide election” — Trump won by a mere 1.5 percentage points, in one of the smallest popular vote margins in modern history. According to numbers from The American Presidency Project, Trump’s “mandate” ranks 32nd out of 51 elections.)
ECONOMY
Signs are pointing to an imminent recession — something President Joe Biden never had.
“The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s running forecast for first-quarter gross domestic product slid again on Monday,” Barron’s reported. “The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate now calls for a first-quarter GDP decline of 2.8%, down from a decline of 1.5% on Friday. As recently as Feb. 19, GDPNow predicted growth of 2.3%.”
On March 3, the #GDPNow model nowcast of real GDP growth in Q1 2025 is -2.8%: https://t.co/T7FoDdgYos. #ATLFedResearch
Download our EconomyNow app or go to our website for the latest GDPNow nowcast: https://t.co/NOSwMl7Jms. pic.twitter.com/FdSehrEcSg
— Atlanta Fed (@AtlantaFed) March 3, 2025
That means that there economy under President Trump is expected to contract. Earlier Monday, citing a contraction, Barron’s also reported that “it boils down to expectations that President Donald Trump’s plans to introduce tariffs will push imports way down, and the difference between exports and imports is a key part of the GDP calculator.”
President Trump campaigned on lowering the cost of “groceries” — a word he very proudly used repeatedly — on his first day. That has not come to pass, and Americans are angry about it.
Reporting that Trump’s approval rating is already falling and could “collapse” over inflation, New York magazine’s “Intelligencer” notes that “by far Trump’s greatest vulnerability is over his management of an economy where renewed signs of inflation are evident, and where his policies, once implemented, could make conditions worse.”
The Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore writes that a Reuters-Ipsos poll “found that only 32 percent of respondents gave Trump a positive assessment on his handling of inflation. A mid-February Gallup survey found 54 percent of Americans disapproving Trump’s handling of the economy and 53 percent disapproving his handling of foreign trade. A February 24 American Research Group poll found 38 percent of registered voters approved of Trump’s handling of the economy and 57 percent disapprove, with this more specific data point: ‘Unprompted, voters disapproving of Trump’s handling of the economy complain that Trump has not reduced grocery, gasoline, and/or energy prices as he promised during the campaign.'”
On Monday, the financial markets reacted to Trump’s affirmation that his announced tariffs on Canada and Mexico will go into effect at midnight, tariffs that are being described as “one of the most self destructive economic policy steps in recent history.” The DOW plummeted nearly 700 points (1.58%), after dropping over 800 points in the hours before trading ended. The tech-heavy NASDAQ did even worse, dropping almost 500 points, or, 2.61%. CNBC reported the S&P posted its “biggest loss since December,” after Trump’s tariffs message.
APPROVAL RATING
A CBS News/YouGov poll that dropped on Sunday was also damning.
56% said things are going “badly” under Trump.
The issues that voters think Trump is focusing on the most (the border, tariffs, and the federal workforce/DOGE) are dramatically different from those they want him to focus on (the economy, inflation, government spending.)
Worse, the majority of respondents believe Trump’s policies are “making the price you pay for food go up.”
They are likely correct.
Trump’s tariffs are widely expected to dramatically increase to price of food. But instead of acknowledging that fact, Trump Monday afternoon gleefully declared, “To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external product on April 2nd. Have fun!”
According to the USDA in January, “Imports play an increasingly important role in ensuring that fresh fruit and vegetables are available year-round in the United States.” Through 2023, “the percent of U.S. fresh fruit and vegetable availability supplied by imports grew from 50 percent to 59 percent for fresh fruit and from 20 percent to 35 percent for fresh vegetables.”
On another topic, the CBS/YouGov poll found that the vast majority of Americans (78%) want the U.S. to stay in NATO — something Trump has suggested he opposes. Elon Musk has stated outright he thinks the U.S. should pull out of NATO, and the United Nations.
“Senior White House adviser Elon Musk said on Saturday that he believes the United States should leave the United Nations and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization—two of the world’s most important intergovernmental bodies,” The Daily Beast reported.
DEMOCRATS
One other warning sign: President Trump may face is a decidedly less-packed house.
Some, including The Nation‘s Elie Mystal, are calling for Democrats to boycott Trump’s address.
Several Democrats have already announced they are. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) says he will host a town hall instead of attending.
So has U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who told CNN Trump’s address will be a “farce” during which he will “spew a series of lies.”
“We have to fight every single day. Every single day,” Murphy declared. Republicans flood the zone, Democrats have to flood the zone. They flood the zone with lies, we flood the zone with truth.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
I went on @CNNSOTU this morning to explain my theory of the fight for our democracy.
When Trump floods the zone, Democrats flood the zone. We don’t quietly reserve power to be used at a future right moment. We fight the billionaire takeover of our government every day. pic.twitter.com/4pwkUq6xhC
— Chris Murphy ? (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 2, 2025
Image: Trump 2020 State of the Union address/via Wikimedia Commons
