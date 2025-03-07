News
Elon Musk Cannot Say ‘You’re Fired’ Trump Tells Cabinet
Amid mounting legal pushback that threatens to upend his plan to deconstruct the federal government, eliminate hundreds of thousands of employees, and slash budgets, President Donald Trump has been facing a critical question: Who’s in charge of this?
On Thursday, Trump appeared to try to get the message straight.
“President Donald Trump convened his Cabinet in person on Thursday to deliver a message: You’re in charge of your departments, not Elon Musk,” Politico reports, noting: “Trump to Cabinet: Musk has no authority to fire workers.”
“According to two administration officials, Trump told top members of his administration that Musk was empowered to make recommendations to the departments but not to issue unilateral decisions on staffing and policy. Musk was also in the room.”
READ MORE: ‘Betrayal’: Trump’s Escalating Russian Alignment Condemned by Critics, Praised by Kremlin
Politico adds that this is “the first significant move to narrow Musk’s mandate. According to Trump’s new guidance, DOGE and its staff should play an advisory role — but Cabinet secretaries should make final decisions on personnel, policy and the pacing of implementation.”
Earlier this week, Trump came under fire from the left when he declared, “the days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over,” during his address to a joint session of Congress—given that Musk, a billionaire tech entrepreneur and federal government contractor, at least appeared to have been heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Laughter breaks out after Trump says: The days of rule by unelected bureaucrats are over. pic.twitter.com/9s0TV2medd
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025
During that speech Tuesday night, Trump, in fact, actually credited Musk with leading the organization.
“I have created the brand-new Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE — perhaps you’ve heard of it,” Trump said, as NBC News reported. The President then added, “Which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight.”
President Trump praises Elon Musk and DOGE:
“I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency: DOGE. Perhaps you’ve heard of it? Which is headed by Elon Musk who is in the gallery tonight.” pic.twitter.com/ALhChJWUwN
— The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 5, 2025
Federal judges have questioned Musk’s and DOGE’s authority, and the constitutionality of the operation, as The New York Times reported, leading to them to pause some mass firings.
READ MORE: ‘Darkness’: Buttigieg Warns on Trump, SCOTUS, and Democracy
Tuesday night, Trump’s remarks on Musk heading DOGE almost immediately showed up in a court filing, as MSNBC’s and Just Security’s Adam Klasfeld quickly reported:
BREAKING:
Trump’s comment during his address that DOGE “is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight” has already landed in federal court.
DOC https://t.co/juFlEMiySF pic.twitter.com/mOJqMEZCRh
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 5, 2025
Despite the mass firings of countless thousands of federal government workers, Politico reports, “Trump stressed that he wants to keep good people in government and not to eject capable federal workers en masse.”
“But his administration has in recent weeks fired tens of thousands of federal workers across numerous agencies in a series of blanket terminations. A federal judge and the chair of a federal civil service board have both concluded that the terminations were not tied to performance issues — and may have violated civil service laws.”
READ MORE: SCOTUS Hands Trump a Loss in Multi-Billion Dollar USAID Case
Image via Reuters
‘Fiery Emperor Nero’: French Senator Denounces Trump and His ‘Ketamine-Fueled Jester’
A speech attacking President Donald Trump and Elon Musk by French Senator Claude Malhuret is going viral.
It comes as the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in a prime-time address Wednesday urged the citizens of France to discuss extending their nuclear umbrella to Ukraine in the face of what clearly is President Donald Trump’s decision to align with Vladimir Putin and Russia over Ukraine.
Senator Malhuret, who is also a physician and an attorney, is being heralded here in America.
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser heralded Senator Malhuret’s remarks.
READ MORE: Elon Musk Cannot Say ‘You’re Fired’ Trump Tells Cabinet
“Powerful speech about Trump’s betrayal of the democratic world,” she wrote. “My question watching this — where is the American version? Why hasn’t US’s own opposition to Trump been able to speak out with such clarity and force? Tempus fugit.”
MSNBC’s Michael Steele, the former RNC Chairman, quoted this from Malhuret’s remarks: “Washington has become the court of Nero: an incendiary emperor, submissive courtiers and a buffoon on ketamine tasked with purging the civil service.”
“Regardless the language, the Truth remains the same,” Steele commented. “THIS is worth your time.”
Former Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, pointed to this quote from the speech:
“The defeat of Ukraine would be the defeat of Europe. The Baltic States, Georgia and Moldova are already on the list. Putin’s goal is to return to Yalta, where half the continent was ceded to Stalin.”
READ MORE: ‘Betrayal’: Trump’s Escalating Russian Alignment Condemned by Critics, Praised by Kremlin
“Perfectly expressed,” declared The New European, which published the text in English and called it “a powerful speech setting out how the continent must deal with the twin threats from America and Russia.”
The New European reports the speech included these lines:
“The king of the deal is showing what the art of the deal is all about. He thinks he will intimidate China by lying down before Putin, but Xi Jinping, faced with such a shipwreck, is probably accelerating preparations for the invasion of Taiwan.”
“Never in history has a president of the United States capitulated to the enemy,” and added, “in one month, Trump has done more harm to America than in four years of his last presidency. We were at war with a dictator, now we are fighting a dictator backed by a traitor.”
Speaking of Trump, he said, “in the Oval Office, the military service shirker was giving war hero Zelensky lessons in morality and strategy before dismissing him like a groom, ordering him to submit or resign.”
“Our parents defeated fascism and communism at great cost,” Malhuret said. “The task of our generation is to defeat the totalitarianisms of the 21st century. Long live free Ukraine, long live democratic Europe.”
The speech is of course in French, but there are subtitles.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Superb speech by a French senator! 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/H7iGIZRRhB
— Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) March 5, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Darkness’: Buttigieg Warns on Trump, SCOTUS, and Democracy
Image via Reuters
‘Betrayal’: Trump’s Escalating Russian Alignment Condemned by Critics, Praised by Kremlin
In the week since Donald Trump and JD Vance launched a two-on-one televised attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the American president, his administration, and his allies have escalated actions that undermine—and even endanger—Ukraine and its people on multiple fronts, leading critics to denounced President Trump’s “betrayal.”
Trump and his administration reportedly will be targeting Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., and have already crippled a key military tool vital to Ukraine’s defense, halted weapons shipments, and ordered a top Pentagon agency to suspend operations and planning against Russia’s cyber offensives. Trump’s close allies reportedly are looking to back Zelenskyy’s political opponents in Ukraine. Critics—and even Russian state propagandists—say these moves send an unmistakable signal to the world: the United States has “switched sides” in Vladimir Putin’s illegal war against Ukraine.
“The new administration is rapidly changing all foreign policy configurations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently declared, as MSNBC reported Tuesday. “This largely aligns with our vision.”
President Trump “was asked for his reaction after the Kremlin said the White House was largely aligned with Moscow. He didn’t answer — but he didn’t have to,” observed MSNBC’s Steve Benen.
Reuters is reporting that the Trump administration will move to revoke the legal protected status of 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion to come to the United States. These refugees, under a Biden administration program, were required to pay fees, be fully vetted, and have proof of a sponsor and financial means.
READ MORE: ‘Darkness’: Buttigieg Warns on Trump, SCOTUS, and Democracy
“The move, expected as soon as April, would be a stunning reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden’s administration,” according to Reuters, which noted that at least some could be put on a fast track to deportation.
While Reuters reports its sources say the plan was in place before President Donald Trump’s and Vice President. JD Vance’s Oval Office blowup, it also comes amid moves that appear to put the Trump administration on the side of Russia and President Vladimir Putin.
Earlier this week, President Trump ordered a suspension of critical intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move that is “expected to cripple Kyiv’s ability to target Russian forces,” The Wall Street Journal reported.
The Trump administration also “suspended weapons shipments to Ukraine earlier this week,” after the “contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” the Journal reported. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, “said Trump, after that meeting, had also ‘asked for a pause’ of intelligence sharing.”
For years, the CIA and other U.S. Intelligence agencies “have forged deep ties with Ukrainian counterparts,” according to the Journal. Now, that has changed.
“We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” Trump National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told reporters Wednesday.
National Security Advisor @MikeWaltz47 confirms US has paused intelligence sharing with Ukraine: “We have taken a step back and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship.”
He says talks continue: “I think we are going to see movement in very short order” pic.twitter.com/Yyzpr7dSIq
— Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) March 5, 2025
Trump’s decision to halt intelligence sharing “will cost civilian lives almost immediately, dismayed Ukrainians said Thursday,” NBC News reported. The President’s decision also came as European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “convened a summit in Brussels as they attempt to cope with an upended landscape in which the Trump administration appears to be treating them with hostility while seemingly warming to the Kremlin.”
In another escalation against Ukraine and an apparent move toward Russia, on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Fox News that the war in Ukraine is “a proxy war between nuclear powers – the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia – and it needs to come to an end.”
“It’s a proxy war between nuclear powers – the United States, helping Ukraine, and Russia – and it needs to come to an end,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Fox News.
Rubio criticized Ukraine and the Europeans for not having a plan to end the conflict.
“No one has any… pic.twitter.com/8LsgUFjaQy
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 6, 2025
Reuters reported that the Kremlin “said on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s view that the Ukraine conflict is a proxy war between the United States and Russia is in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s own assessment.”
READ MORE: ‘Betrayal’: Democrats Blast Trump’s ‘Assault’ on VA Over Plan to Cut 80,000 Employees
On Thursday, Politico Europe exclusively reported that “senior members of Donald Trump’s entourage have held secret discussions with some of Kyiv’s top political opponents to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just as Washington aligns with Moscow in seeking to lever the Ukrainian president out of his job.”
“The discussions centered on whether Ukraine could hold quick presidential elections. These are being delayed in line with the country’s constitution because Ukraine remains under martial law. Critics of holding elections say they could be chaotic and play into Russia’s hands, with so many potential voters serving on the front lines or living abroad as refugees.”
Politico notes that while the Trump administration denies interfering in Ukraine’s domestic politics, “the behavior of Trump and his officials suggests quite the opposite. Trump has accused Zelenskyy of being a ‘dictator without elections,’ and hinted he would not be ‘around very long’ if he didn’t do a deal with Russia. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has falsely accused Kyiv of canceling the election.”
University of Copenhagen award-winning professor of political science, Marlene Wind, blasted the news.
“This is just appalling. Is Trump secretly planning a coup in Kyiv by replacing @ZelenskyyUa with a pro-Russian politician?” she asked.
Bartłomiej Gajos, a historian of Russia and the Soviet Union, asked: “Is it official US policy to seek regime change in Ukraine? That would be my question to the administration if I were a journalist.”
Meanwhile, critics are also condemning Secretary Rubio’s remarks—with some calling them Russian talking points. And President Trump’s decision to target the nearly quarter-million Ukrainian refugees in the U.S. is also being denounced.
Critics Sound the Alarm
“This is nasty, heartless, un-American and dangerous,” declared veteran and veterans’ activist Paul Rieckhoff. “It’s sending innocent civilians back into a war zone to die. These are women and children and seniors. The latest move to deepen Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine. And American values. He continues to drive the knife deeper into the back of Ukraine. And NATO. Putin is celebrating. And the Statue of Liberty is weeping. Congress must exhaust every option to block this. I’d expect Canada or another good nation to step up to accept these Ukrainians. As America continues to fail and fall. And become more isolated and less safe.”
“Hold on,” said The Wall Street Journal’s chief foreign affairs correspondent Yaroslav Trofimo, “didn’t President Trump just say that half of Ukraine is flattened and that his main motivation is care for innocent Ukrainian lives?”
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser remarked, “How to see this as anything other than a betrayal of people who fled for their lives? The US welcomed them… and now we’re throwing them out, and switching sides in Putin’s war.”
Last week, Glasser wrote: “the United States of America has switched sides in the war between Russia and Ukraine. The country is no longer on the side of Ukraine.”
Late Thursday morning Glasser posted video of a French lawmaker, calling it a “Powerful speech about Trump’s betrayal of the democratic world.”
“My question watching this — where is the American version?” she asked. “Why hasn’t US’s own opposition to Trump been able to speak out with such clarity and force? Tempus fugit.”
Jesuit priest James Martin, a New York Times best-selling author, and editor-at-large of America magazine, responding to the news Ukrainian refugees may lose protections and be deported, wrote simply: “‘I was a stranger and you did not welcome me’ (Mt 25).”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: SCOTUS Hands Trump a Loss in Multi-Billion Dollar USAID Case
Image via Reuters
‘Darkness’: Buttigieg Warns on Trump, SCOTUS, and Democracy
Pete Buttigieg, fresh off a clash with his successor, Sean Duffy—who, just days into his new job, lashed out at the Democratic former U.S. Secretary of Transportation after a series of air travel crises—joined The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to discuss—and denounce—President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, and his own—and the nation’s—political future.
Buttigieg blasted Trump’s speech, the longest of its kind in recent history, declaring it was filled with “darkness” and “dazzle,” while decrying the President’s refusal to understand and promote the role of government. He described the state of our union as “complicated,” “roiling,” and “confused about why our leaders are talking about renaming things on a map instead of getting the price of eggs down.”
And he lamented that “there was very, very little” in Trump’s speech “about the things that most affect our lives.”
“I believe politics is about everyday life,” Buttigieg continued. “It’s about what government can and must do to make our everyday lives better. And the biggest issue on people’s minds, the affordability of everyday life is not something that got more than a a few seconds of mention in his speech, nor did he mention some of the biggest things in dollar terms that he’s doing.”
“I mean, objectively , the biggest thing that he’s working on is tax cuts for the rich. $5 trillion, minimum. No mention in a speech that was what, two hours?”
READ MORE: ‘Betrayal’: Democrats Blast Trump’s ‘Assault’ on VA Over Plan to Cut 80,000 Employees
“But it’s always like this, right? It’s always gonna be about—they’re gonna talk about Greenland, and about pronouns, and about mice, and not about what’s gonna actually make our lives better.”
As it turns out, with many Democratic voters grappling with a party they feel has lost its way amid the onslaught of President Donald Trump’s takeover, transformation, and demolition of the federal government—and, as Buttigieg mentioned, with Americans struggling to pay their bills, even ahead of Trump’s sweeping and unpredictable tariffs—the former Secretary of Transportation finds himself in an enviable position, boasting a wealth of political opportunities ahead.
A father of two who often talks about raising two young children—twins—with his husband, Buttigieg and his family moved to the Great Lakes State to be closer to Chasten’s parents.
Last week, Buttigieg sat down with Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss a possible run for a seat opening in his home state of Michigan. Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters is not seeking a third term, setting off what is expected to be a closely watched and pivotal race in 2026—one that could help swing control of the U.S. Senate back to the Democrats.
But Buttigieg’s name has also been tossed around for a gubernatorial run: Michigan’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is term limited. While he has not officially weighed in, The Detroit News, which broke the story of Senator Peters’ retirement, says one source indicates Buttigieg is “very seriously focused” on a potential run for the Senate, not the governor’s mansion.
While Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential run did not get him a seat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, it cemented a close relationship with President Joe Biden, who declared publicly that Buttigieg reminds him of his late son, Beau.
Some say Buttigieg could run again for the White House in 2028, although it’s far too early for him to make that decision. And some believe he has the clout, experience, and support that few other Democrats can currently boast, given the state of the party. There’s even an active Reddit page for his fans, which apparently number around 31,000 on the platform.
But he also has concerns, which he shared Tuesday night.
After Colbert blasted the President’s message from earlier on Tuesday—during which Trump appeared to ignore the First Amendment and declared anyone on a college campus engaging in “illegal protests” will be deported or imprisoned, Buttigieg denounced the broader problem.
“We have to stand up to this, and by we I don’t just mean Democrats. Like, freedom loving conservatives, libertarians, where are you?” Buttigieg, once known as “Mayor Pete,” declared. “We might not agree on everything, but if you are so committed to liberty, as a libertarian or a freedom loving conservative, that you think the clean air act is ‘tyranny,’ then what do you have to say about the head of your government threatening to expel or imprison people who protest in disagreement with his politics?”
READ MORE: SCOTUS Hands Trump a Loss in Multi-Billion Dollar USAID Case
“Where are you? We should be able to come together around that,” he insisted.
“Our nation has always been at its best when it widens the circle of belonging and equality to take care of more people and not less,” he continued, when asked about Trump’s anti-LGBTQ remarks Tuesday night. “And our nation’s been at its worst when we’ve been discriminating.”
Asked point-blank if he has any concerns about the Roberts Supreme Court overturning Obergefell, the landmark 2015 ruling that recognized same-sex couples have the same rights and responsibilities as different-sex couples when it comes to marriage, Buttigieg definitively replied: “Sure.”
Buttigieg insisted that Democrats have “got to focus.”
“You gotta be engaged. Doesn’t mean being online every minute, but you gotta be engaged. You’ve got to hold elected officials accountable, like, what’s going on at these town halls, and you’ve got to be organized.”
“I campaigned on freedom, security and democracy back when I was running for president, and I still believe that is the core that should drive our message,” he said, speaking of Democrats. “And we need to take that message everywhere.”
“It’s not just what we say, it’s not just how we say it, it’s where we say it,” he continued.
And he predicted Trump will continue to lose support, which he has already since entering the Oval Office for a second time.
Colbert, hoping to make some political news, asked Buttigieg, “Is there anything you’d like to tell us?”
“Not tonight,” the former Secretary replied. “I’ve been looking at it,” he said of the Michigan Senate race, where currently there are several possible Democratic contenders and a Republican who, according to the polls, holds a lead over him.
“I’ve decided that I’m going to continue to work on the things that I care about, to defend the values, that I was just talking about. I have not decided what that means professionally, whether that means running for office soon or not, but, I will make myself useful.”
Watch the videos below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Sell the White House Too’: Trump Could Sell DOJ, FBI Headquarters, Agency Says to Outrage
