DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Pal Who Recorded Her Profanity-Laden Tirade About Kids in Cages and Christmas

The U.S Dept. of Justice has dropped a lawsuit against a former adviser and friend of Melania Trump. The Trump-era DOJ’s lawsuit against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was seen by many as frivolous and vengeful.

Wolkoff had recorded conversations between her and the now-former First Lady, and released some of them to the media last year.

During one infamous conversation, Mrs. Trump is heard saying, “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break.”

In another she says, “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?

The tapes were released in October of 2020.

Here’s the transcript in context:

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

The Trump DOJ had claimed Wolkoff had broken the terms of her non-disclosure agreement, she says she complied.

Law.com’s Mike Scarcella posted the court notice.

Conservative pundit David Frum called the lawsuit “an abusive deployment of state power for personal revenge by Melania Trump.”

This suit was an abusive deployment of state power for personal revenge by Melania Trump https://t.co/kJRTivXmlo — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 8, 2021

Attorney Bradley Moss calls the former First Lady “a petulant and tiny person unworthy of the role she held.”