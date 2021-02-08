Connect with us

'GIVE ME A BREAK'

DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Pal Who Recorded Her Profanity-Laden Tirade About Kids in Cages and Christmas

Published

on

The U.S  Dept. of Justice has dropped a lawsuit against a former adviser and friend of Melania Trump. The Trump-era DOJ’s lawsuit against Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was seen by many as frivolous and vengeful.

Wolkoff had recorded conversations between her and the now-former First Lady, and released some of them to the media last year.

During one infamous conversation, Mrs. Trump is heard saying, “They said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f**king break.”

In another she says, “who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration?

The tapes were released in October of 2020.

Here’s the transcript in context:

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough,” she said in one tape. “I’m working like a — my ass off at — Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct? Okay, and then I do it. And I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

The Trump DOJ had claimed Wolkoff had broken the terms of her non-disclosure agreement, she says she complied.

Law.com’s Mike Scarcella posted the court notice.

Conservative pundit David Frum called the lawsuit “an abusive deployment of state power for personal revenge by Melania Trump.”

Attorney Bradley Moss calls the former First Lady “a petulant and tiny person unworthy of the role she held.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.