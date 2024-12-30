Trump’s Mike Johnson Endorsement Treats Embattled Speaker Like Afterthought

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) may not be speaker after Friday’s vote—though he did get the nod from President-elect Donald Trump Monday morning. But even then, Trump spent most of his endorsement bragging about winning the election.

Johnson faces an uphill battle to retain the speakership on January 3’s scheduled vote as the new session of Congress begins. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) was the first Republican to say he would be voting against Johnson. Several other Republicans from the rightmost wing of the party have played coy about who they’ll vote for. On Monday morning, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) criticized Johnson in a Fox and Friends appearance. She also neglected to say how she would be voting.

“If we don’t have a speaker with the courage, vision and the plan, and if Speaker Johnson wants to be speaker, then he needs to lay out the plan and commit to that plan, not like what he did last year,” she said, according to Mediaite.

Posting to Truth Social, Trump gave Johnson his endorsement in a rambling message that treated the embattled speaker more like an afterthought. The vast majority of his 241-word statement was spent bragging about how Trump won the 2024 election and criticizing Democrats. Only 29 words—30 if you count “MAGA!!”—was spent on Johnson.

“We are the Party of COMMON SENSE, a primary reason that we WON, in a landslide, the magnificent and historic Presidential Election of 2024. ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, 312 ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES, AND THE POPULAR VOTE BY MILLIONS OF VOTERS (Despite large scale voter fraud taking place in numerous states, including California, where votes are ridiculously still being counted, or under review!), ALL WON WITH EASE, CALM, & PROFESSIONALISM,” Trump wrote in part, before condemning Democrats for “having wasted 2.5 Billion Dollars,” and accusing them of “illegally [buying] endorsements.”

“$11,000,000 to Beyoncé, who never even sang a song, $2,000,000 to Oprah for doing next to nothing, and even $500,000 to Reverend AL, a professional con man and instigator, who agreed to “interview” their “star spangled” candidates, Kamala and Joe,” Trump wrote.

Continuing to brag about how his campaign won despite spending “FAR LESS,” Trump eventually gets to the matter at hand.

“Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN. Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement. MAGA!!!” Trump wrote, the entirety of his comments on Johnson.

Though the Republicans maintained their control of the House, their majority is again razor-thin. If Johnson wants to remain speaker, he needs almost all of his party to vote for him. Johnson can only afford to lose two votes; assuming Massie is not swayed by Trump’s endorsement, that means if only one other Republican defects, he can’t win.

Johnson even reportedly asked Elon Musk if he was interested in becoming speaker, despite Musk not being elected to any position. Without a speaker, the House cannot function—and that includes being unable to certify the presidential election if no speaker is chosen by January 6.

Image via Shutterstock