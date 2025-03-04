NCRM
‘Sell the White House Too’: Trump Could Sell DOJ, FBI Headquarters, Agency Says to Outrage
The jokes may write themselves, but critics are outraged after the General Services Administration—an independent federal agency that President Donald Trump claims reports to him—signaled that iconic government buildings, integral to the nation’s landscape for decades, may go up for sale.
“The US government is considering selling a sprawling portfolio of properties across 47 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, part of President Donald Trump’s campaign to shrink the federal workforce — and the buildings it occupies,” Bloomberg reports.
Care to buy the U.S. Department of Justice’s headquarters? You may be able to. In fact, the GSA has listed more than 400 federal buildings as not being central to the mission of the U.S. government, and thus, ripe for the auction block.
“An inventory of 443 ‘non-core’ assets posted by the General Services Administration Tuesday included many of the prime commercial buildings that house local and regional offices for federal agencies and provide services for taxpayers, Social Security recipients, farmers and workers.”
Trump is considering selling 443 federal properties across the US as part of his pledge to shrink the government. The government’s list of “non-core” assets totals almost 80 million square feet of commercial space.
🔗🏢: https://t.co/yGRsgID7L6 pic.twitter.com/gcK25sa0Cb
— Bloomberg Graphics (@BBGVisualData) March 4, 2025
Also on the possible auction block: buildings that house the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“The names of the buildings also suggest their historic legacies. The John F. Kennedy Federal Building in Boston and the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco could be sold, as well as the Rosa Parks Federal Building in Detroit and the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building in Atlanta,” Bloomberg reports. “Some of the properties could also be sold and leased back to the federal government.”
That last point hit some critics hard, many of whom suggested the Trump administration would sell top government buildings and then lease them back to the federal government at exorbitant rates.
“Just because something is on the non-core list doesn’t mean it’s for sale by any means,” former investment banker Michael Peters, who was “tapped by Trump to lead the Public Buildings Service,” told Bloomberg. “But if someone put an offer on the table, we would evaluate it.”
The Independent also reports that the “GSA also says a large swath of prime real estate near the White House, including the Office of Personnel Management’s Theodore Roosevelt Building HQ, the building used to house offices of the United States Trade Representative, the headquarters of the American Red Cross, and the Old Post Office building — a national historic landmark that was formerly leased by President Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate company for use as a hotel — are ‘non-core’ and therefore ripe for disposal as well.”
According to attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a senior fellow with the American Immigration Council, the GSA’s list includes “11 buildings with immigration courts (and often ICE), in Baltimore, Boston, El Paso, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Tucson, Portland, Sacramento, Seattle, and Van Nuys.”
Appearing to walk through the GSA list, Reichlin-Melnick added, “This list is insane. It even includes things like the GSA-run HEATING PLANT which ensures that federal buildings have steam heat and cold water.”
“Further insane things on this list include a PORT OF ENTRY into the United States along the U.S.-Canada border, nearly a dozen federal courthouses, and the IRS National Computer Center, which houses the agency’s primary mainframe,” he noted. “It’s legit nuts.”
Appearing to mock the idea of selling off iconic federal buildings, The Bulwark’s Sam Stein asked, “why stop there? Sell the White House too. Do we really need both the House AND the Senate. Let’s get rid of one of those.”
White House Is Demanding ‘Explicit’ On-Camera ‘Public Apology’ From Zelenskyy: Report
The White House is reportedly demanding a public apology from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that President Donald Trump’s coveted minerals deal will not proceed without one. Zelenskyy has opposed the proposed “rare earth” agreement, arguing early on that it did not benefit Ukraine, and lacked security guarantees. Instead, President Donald Trump views the deal as a means of settling what he perceives as a debt Ukraine owes the United States for the approximately $175 billion in aid provided to support its defense against Russia’s illegal invasion.
Fox News’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported Monday afternoon (video below), “I have been told by senior officials here that nothing’s gonna happen with this minerals deal unless Zelenskyy goes in front of cameras and makes an explicit public apology for the way that he behaved himself, behaved in the Oval Office with that meeting.”
On Friday, to the world’s shock, Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelenskyy on-camera in what she called an “attempted mugging,” falsely accusing him of being ungrateful and insufficiently appreciative of all the United States had given his country — which was actually done under their predecessors, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, although that fact was never raised.
RELATED: World Leaders Rush to Support Zelenskyy as Americans Debate Trump’s Allegiance
Little more than one week ago, The Guardian reported that “shortly before Trump called him ‘a dictator’, Zelenskyy said he could not ‘sell Ukraine away.’ He was willing to work on ‘a serious document,’ he said, which ensured Russia did not attack Ukraine again.”
“Commentators,” The Guardian report added, “have described Trump’s aggressive ultimatum as ‘mafia imperialism,’ a ‘colonial agreement,’ and reminiscent of what the Europeans did in the 18th century when they carved up Africa.“
“’It’s as if we lost the war to America. This looks to me like reparations,’ Volodymyr Landa, a senior economist at the Centre for Economic Strategy thinktank in Kyiv, said.”
One elderly Ukrainian ice fisherman told The Guardian, “What Trump suggests is blackmail.”
Critics are again blasting the Trump administration.
“Reminder that the minerals deal is *itself* the prize we’re extracting from Ukraine,” reported The Bulwark’s Andrew Egger. “But of course ‘America First’ really means ‘Trump First,’ so the president’s ego must be assuaged before anything else can happen.”
READ MORE: ‘Considering What We Are Facing’: US Cyber Defense Halt Against Russia Stuns Republican
“Big surprise,” remarked NYU professor of history Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a scholar on fascism and authoritarian leaders, “this is part of the authoritarian bullying and ritual humiliation playbooks.”
CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere says that “What Trump is demanding to sign [is] an agreement providing access to Ukraine’s minerals in exchange for standing in Putin’s way.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Doocy: “I have been told by a senior official here that nothing is gonna happen with this minerals deal until Zelenskyy goes in front of cameras and makes an explicit public apology for the way he behaved in the Oval Office with that meeting.” pic.twitter.com/y3IzXIXdLh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2025
RELATED: Kremlin Will ‘Celebrate’: Trump Berates Zelenskyy in Televised Oval Office ‘Ambush’
Kremlin Will ‘Celebrate’: Trump Berates Zelenskyy in Televised Oval Office ‘Ambush’
President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance ganged up on and attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an Oval Office meeting that aired on national television in near-real-time. Experts decried the event, with some declaring Russia would be celebrating.
Politico described the meeting as an “ambush,” and an “attack” by Trump and Vance on Zelenskyy.
In one exceptionally heated exchange, Trump attacked Zelenskyy and accused him of playing with “millions of lives.”
“You’re in no position to dictate what we’re gonna feel,” Trump told Zelenskyy. “You’re right now, not in a very good position.”
“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump alleged.
READ MORE: ‘What the Hell Is This?’: GOP Group’s Andrew Tate Invitation Draws Bipartisan Outrage
“Have you ever said thank you once?” Vance asked Zelenskyy, attacking him for “campaigning for the opposition” last year.
“You’re not acting at all thankful,” Trump later added.
Vance: Have you said thank you once?
Zelenskyy: You think if you speak very loudly—
Trump: He’s not speaking loudly. You’ve done a lot of talking. You’re not winning this pic.twitter.com/32wEHc4Pk6
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
“So, so depressing to watch this shit-show in the Oval,” remarked Michael McFaul, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia.
The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, whom has written books on Trump and Putin, called it, “the most shocking behavior by Trump and Vance I’ve ever seen in the Oval Office. An ambush.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Steven Pifer, responded: “VP Vance, who once said he did not care about #Ukraine, despicably provoked this fight in Oval Office. Vance is not #Russia’s agent. But he could not have done more damage and caused greater joy in Moscow were he a Russian agent.”
Russian intelligence operations expert Olga Lautman of the Center for European Policy Analysis remarked, “At least Zelenskyy tried but as I said Ukraine and the rest of Europe are on their own and need to tell the Kremlin owned Trump regime to go to hell.”
At least Zelenskyy tried but as I said Ukraine and the rest of Europe are on their own and need to tell the Kremlin owned Trump regime to go to hell https://t.co/hl0jtyXD2K
— Olga Lautman ???? (@OlgaNYC1211) February 28, 2025
The Financial Times’ chief correspondent in Kyiv, Christopher Miller, described the event as “really, really bad,” and wrote: “Look at Ukraine ambassador @OMarkarova grab the bridge of her nose. She knows this is a disaster.”
READ MORE: ‘Did I Say That? I Can’t Believe I Said That’: Trump’s Remarks Again Fuel Memory Questions
Tom Nichols, a former Naval War College professor, and expert on Russia and nuclear weapons, wrote: “This is the video that the Kremlin needed and will celebrate.”
In a series of social media posts in recent days President Zelenskyy has praised the “bipartisan” support he has received from the U.S., declaring his gratitude as recently as late Friday morning.
When it was all over, Trump angrily declared, “That’s going to be great television, I will say that.”
Reporter: What if Russia breaks the ceasefire?
Trump: What if a bomb drops on your head? You either a make a deal or we’re out. You’re not acting thankful. That’s not a nice thing. This is going to be great television pic.twitter.com/YFU8P9aXCO
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 28, 2025
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Trump’s DHS Can Now Spy More Easily on LGBTQ Americans
‘Here’s a Civics Lesson for You’: Stephen Miller Schooled by Democratic Congresswoman
Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, attempted to deliver a “civics lesson” to U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), but his move quickly backfired, prompting what appears to be a quiet retreat.
Congresswoman Sherrill is an attorney, former federal prosecutor, and former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot. She earned her law degree from Georgetown, a master’s degree from the London School of Economics, and her bachelor’s from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.
On Saturday, Sherrill blasted President Donald Trump’s and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s firings of six of the nation’s top military officers, including top JAG lawyers — firings that have been widely condemned.
RELATED: ‘Accelerated Autocracy’: Why Hegseth’s Firing of Top Military Attorneys Is Raising Alarms
For example, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, called the firings, “foolish and a disgrace,” and added: “What frightens me even more is the removal of three judge advocates general, the most senior uniformed legal authorities in the Defense Department. Their removal is one more element of this administration’s attack on the rule of law, and an especially disturbing part.”
“So much for a ‘meritocracy,'” Sherrill wrote, an apparent reference to Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), during which he vowed his administration would only hire and promote based on merit.
“Last night at the Pentagon, President Trump and Secretary Hegseth dismantled a core principle of American democracy: the apolitical military,” she wrote, remarks substantiated by experts.
“You don’t rise to our military’s highest positions without decades of leadership and commitment to serving missions across the globe. Four-star General C.Q. Brown has been serving our nation since 1984. Four-star Admiral Lisa Franchetti has been serving since 1985. Both of these individuals earned their barrier-breaking positions because they devoted their lives to taking on our nation’s toughest challenges — and they have the resumes to prove it,” Sherrill explained.
“Yet, Secretary Hegseth called Admiral Franchetti a DEI hire in his book, and criticized General Brown because of his commitment to promoting diversity in our armed forces. This move isn’t about strengthening our armed forces, and it isn’t about merit. It’s about Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump implementing their political agenda,” she continued.
“Additionally, Trump and Hegseth fired the top Judge Advocates General, who are the military’s top lawyers. These are the individuals who interpret law for our commanders, and ensure that we’re fighting in accordance with our values,” Sherrill added. The JAG firings, some experts warn, are the ones that should be of the greatest concern to Americans.
READ MORE: ‘I’m — We Are the Federal Law’: Trump Blasted for Attack on Dem Governor
Explaining how the military’s top brass usually are not replaced by incoming Commanders-in Chief, Sherrill warned: “Trump and Hegseth are trying to gut the military’s leadership so they can use the armed forces to carry out their personal, political agenda. This move will threaten America’s national security, show weakness to dictators worldwide like Vladimir Putin, and give Donald Trump unchecked power to abuse our military.”
She called Hegseth’s firings a “brazen, dangerous abuse of power.”
“In the United States Armed Forces, you swear an oath to the Constitution — not a person, not a political party. It’s an oath I took for the first time at age eighteen when I entered the Naval Academy, and have taken numerous times throughout my career. I will never abandon that oath, and I will always fight to protect the men and women who risk their lives to serve our country,” Sherrill vowed.
Miller, who was not named in Sherrill’s remarks, decided to jump in and launch an attack.
“Quick civics lesson: a core principle of American democracy is civilian control of the military,” declared Miller, a former Trump speechwriter.
Sherrill shot back.
“Gee, thanks Stephen. Here’s a civics lesson for you,” she offered.
“10 U.S.C. § 152 lays out the qualifications for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. These guidelines ensure the most experienced, capable officers (like General Brown) are protecting our national security and our country. Ignoring the guidelines and firing JAGs suggests the administration is attempting to build a military of loyalists focused less on our safety and more on loyalty to MAGA and Trump.”
“I know you haven’t served and your experience is mainly in speechwriting, so hopefully this is helpful,” she added.
Miller does not yet seem to have responded over the past 14 hours or so.
READ MORE: Trump’s USPS Takeover Plan a ‘Reckless Power Grab’ Endangering Mail-In Voting: Critics
