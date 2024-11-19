OPINION
Key GOP Senators Start Paving the Way for Gaetz’s Attorney General Confirmation
Several key and influential Republican Senators are helping to support former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz‘s efforts to be confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump’s Attorney General, despite credible allegations he allegedly had sex with a minor, sex trafficked a minor, paid to have sex with at least two women, engaged in illicit drug use, and other damning claims.
The House Ethics Committee had been investigating Gaetz for years over the numerous allegations, including, it announced, that he “may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.”
Bipartisan concerns have grown, including from U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) and U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), who suggested last week the Ethics Committee’s report on Gaetz could be subpoenaed if it is not released. Two other Senators on Tuesday came out to support the Florida Republican who abruptly resign from the House of Representatives just two days before the Ethics Committee was to be vote on releasing its report.
The U.S. Dept. of Justice also reportedly investigated Gaetz, but declined to file charges.
While they did not state they support Gaetz’s nomination, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) did offer their fellow Senators reasons to not reject Gaetz.
Asked if Gaetz is qualified to serve as Attorney General, Senator Graham, who has strong ties to Donald Trump, did not answer CNN’s Manu Raju’s question but instead declared, “No one should be disqualified because of a media report.”
The allegations are not media reports. The two women who allege Gaetz paid them for sex gave sworn testimony before both federal prosecutors and the House Ethics Committee, according to their attorney. Another allegation comes from at least one of Gaetz’s fellow members of Congress.
Senator Hawley told CNN that Gaetz “said he wants a shot to lay out his vision for the Department, and also to respond to these various allegations. You know, I said, ‘Hey, the confirmation hearing is the place and the chance to do that.'”
As far back as President John Adams in 1801, over a dozen controversial nominees for Senate-confirmable roles, especially Cabinet-level positions, by presidents from both parties, have been pulled before they get to a full confirmation vote to avoid a massive embarrassment that could weaken an incoming administration. Among them, three from Donald Trump’s first term in office: Andrew Puzder (Labor), Ronny Jackson (VA), and Chad Wolfe (DHS).
But Donald Trump has been adamant about having Gaetz serve as his Attorney General.
If confirmed, Gaetz would become the nation’s top law enforcement officer.
CNN’s Manu Raju describes the current state of support from the GOP for Gaetz as “soft,” but he notes Gaetz and Vice President-elect JD Vance on Wednesday “will be on Capitol Hill, meeting with Republicans including Senator John Kennedy [R-LA] who sits on that key Senate Judiciary Committee … to get Republicans to fall in line.”
Watch CNN’s report below or at this link.
Asked Lindsey Graham if the sexual misconduct allegations involving Gaetz, including sex with a minor (which Gaetz denies), gives him pause, Graham said: “Nobody should be disqualified because of a media report.” pic.twitter.com/ZOiFZKyV3u
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2024
Image via Shutterstock
‘Nauseous’: Trump’s Refusal to Grasp ‘Consent’ Revives ‘Access Hollywood’ Scandal
As Election Day fast approaches, Donald Trump is suffering yet another self-inflicted wound. The Republican presidential nominee’s vow to “protect” women, “whether the women like it or not,” is leading critics to say it reminds them of his 2016 “Access Hollywood” tape comments and showcases his refusal to understand the concept of consent.
Trump is an adjudicated rapist, and a has been convicted of 34 felony charges in a “scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.” He is awaiting sentencing and additional trials in both state and federal courts—which may never come if he wins re-election.
On Wednesday he stood before supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin, wearing a safety vest after being driven around a parking lot in a white garbage truck with the “TRUMP” logo on it. He told a story describing himself from “about four weeks ago,” arguing with his advisors, saying, “I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country”:
“And my people told me about four weeks ago, I would say, ‘no, I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women.’ ‘Sir, please don’t say that.’ ‘Why?’ They said, ‘we think it’s, we think it’s very inappropriate for you to say.’ ‘Why? I’m president. I want to protect the women of our country.’ They said, They said, ‘sure, I just think it’s inappropriate for you to say’ — I pay these guys a lot of money. Can you believe it?”
READ MORE: ‘I’m Not Hitler’: Trump Insists He’s Being ‘Demonized’ Despite Remarks
“I said, ‘well, I’m gonna do it whether the women like it or not. I’m gonna protect them. I’m gonna protect them from migrants coming in. I’m gonna protect them from foreign countries that wanna hit a hit us with missiles and lots of other things.'”
Backlash was swift.
Daily Kos chief content officer Kaili Joy Gray responded to a clip of Trump’s remarks and invoked his infamous words from the “Access Hollywood” tape. She wrote:
“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”
She continued, writing, “That nauseous feeling so many of us had in 2016 when we heard the tape of Trump bragging about assaulting women … Listening to him threaten to ‘protect’ us against our will REALLY brings it all back.”
“The women do not like it,” she added. “They never have. And on Tuesday, they have their greatest chance to tell him no. No, he can’t do whatever he wants. No, he cannot get away with it. Not anymore. It’s over. For good.”
“This is Donald Trump’s sick, sadistic closing argument in the final days of his third presidential run,” she wrote at Daily Kos, “a threat against the women of America.”
Others also saw a similarity.
Calling it, “a pithy encapsulation of the concerns that are spurring a lot of women’s votes,” Washington Post columnist Philip Bump also invoked the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape. He noted that Trump’s promise to “protect” women “sounds an awful lot like the audio recording that nearly doomed Trump’s presidential campaign eight years ago.”
But Bump told readers it would be “too crass to articulate exactly how groping or assaulting a woman comports with the phrase Trump used at his rally in Wisconsin.”
Also responding to Trump’s remarks from Wednesday, David Simon, the author, journalist and TV writer/producer known for “The Wire,” observed: “Women are today dying of sepsis explicitly because he ended Roe, for which he proudly credits himself. Consent remains an elusive concept for this fellow.”
MSNBC legal contributor and correspondent Katie Phang wrote, “Trump’s nonconsensual ‘protection’ is a hard pass.”
Dr. Jennifer Mercieca, professor and historian of American political rhetoric, wrote simply, “Trump‘s kinda rapey.”
Back in September, Trump had made similar remarks, vowing: “I will protect women at a level never seen before.”
“Women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are more depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago, and are less optimistic and confident in the future than they were four years ago!” claimed Trump via social media, in a single all-caps paragraph.
“I will fix all of that, and fast, and at long last this national nightmare will be over. Women will be happy, healthy, confident and free! You will no longer be thinking about abortion, because it is now where it always had to be, with the states, and a vote of the people – and with powerful exceptions, like those that Ronald Reagan insisted on, for rape, incest, and the life of the mother – but not allowing for Democrat demanded late term abortion in the 7th, 8th, or 9th month, or even execution of a baby after birth. I will protect women at a level never seen before. They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe, and secure. their lives will be happy, beautiful, and great again!”
READ MORE: ‘I Don’t Know Anything About the Comedian’: Trump Pleads Ignorance as Backlash Grows
Also last month, in a New York Times opinion piece, contributing editor Jessica Bennett wrote: “Depending on how you count them, 19 or 26 or 67 women have accused Mr. Trump of sexual misconduct. Women who have said he ‘squeezed my butt,’ ‘eyed me like a piece of meat,’ ‘stuck his hand up my skirt,’ ‘thrust his genitals,’ ‘forced his tongue in my mouth,’ was ‘rummaging around my vagina,’ and so on.”
“So about five years ago, toward the end of Mr. Trump’s presidency, 10 of these women formed a little club of sorts, a sisterhood meets therapy circle meets support group — one with a hideous initiation.”
As for Trump’s vow—or threat—to protect women, “whether the women like it or not,” media critic Jennifer Schulze declared, “Quite a closing argument from an adjudicated rapist.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump: “I want to protect the women of our country … I’m gonna do it whether the women like it or not” pic.twitter.com/mfMEpaWEAX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 31, 2024
‘I’m Not Hitler’: Trump Insists He’s Being ‘Demonized’ Despite Remarks
At a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump declared he is “not Hitler,” and complained he’s being “demonized” by Democrats, including by his Democratic presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.
North Carolina is a must-win state for Trump, according to Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper, who told WRAL last month, “He just doesn’t get there without North Carolina.”
“You know,” Trump told supporters (video below), “many years ago I had a father who was a great guy, he was a strong guy, a legitimate guy, a strong, but you know he always used to tell me, never use the word ‘Nazi’ and never used the word ‘Hitler.'”
“Now we’re called Nazis, and I’m called Hitler. I’m not Hitler,” Trump insisted.
“For the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis and they’ve called me Hitler,” Trump said. “They’ve demeaned us. They’ve demonized us and censored us.”
“Mr. Trump,” The New York Times reports Wednesday, “has repeatedly demonized Democrats, describing them at times as ‘the enemy within,’ ‘communists,’ ‘these lunatics’ and ‘radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.’ But on Wednesday, he insisted that it was the rhetoric from the Democratic side that was the problem.”
Trump has reason to be worried.
In North Carolina he’s beating Vice President Kamala Harris by just 1.1 percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.
But the ex-president’s remarks about Hitler came back to haunt him last week, when not only did his former White House chief of staff John Kelly reveal that as Commander-in-Chief Trump complained about his generals and declared he wanted “Hitler’s generals,” but thirteen of Trump’s former aides recently signed a letter supporting General Kelly and his criticisms.
“More than a dozen former Trump administration officials on Friday,” Politico had reported, “came out in support of former chief of staff John Kelly, who went on the record this week to say the former president fits the definition of a fascist, would govern like a dictator and has no concept of the Constitution.”
The group say they are “all lifelong Republicans who served our country.”
Also last week, The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg reported that a “desire to force U.S. military leaders to be obedient to him and not the Constitution is one of the constant themes of Trump’s military-related discourse. Former officials have also cited other recurring themes: his denigration of military service, his ignorance of the provisions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, his admiration for brutality and anti-democratic norms of behavior, and his contempt for wounded veterans and for soldiers who fell in battle.”
“Retired General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated Vietnam veteran, told me that Trump does not comprehend such traditional military virtues as honor and self-sacrifice. ‘The military is a foreign country to him. He doesn’t understand the customs or codes,’ McCaffrey said. ‘It doesn’t penetrate. It starts with the fact that he thinks it’s foolish to do anything that doesn’t directly benefit himself.'”
The Atlantic also revealed Trump’s praise of Hitler, including that the genocidal Nazi leader “did some good things.”
“Kelly—a retired Marine general who, as a young man, had volunteered to serve in Vietnam despite actually suffering from bone spurs—said in an interview for the CNN reporter Jim Sciutto’s book, The Return of Great Powers, that Trump praised aspects of Hitler’s leadership. ‘He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things,’ ‘ Kelly recalled. ‘I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, (Hitler) rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world.’ Kelly admonished Trump: ‘I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.’”
Goldberg also noted another Hitler comparison.
“In their book, The Divider: Trump in the White House,” Goldberg wrote, “Peter Baker and Susan Glasser reported that Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared that Trump’s ‘Hitler-like’ embrace of the big lie about the election would prompt the president to seek out a ‘Reichstag moment.’”
Also in The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum this month reported, “Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini.”
“The former president has brought dehumanizing language into American presidential politics,” she wrote.
Trump “has claimed that many [immigrants] have ‘bad genes.’ He has also been more explicit: ‘They’re not humans; they’re animals’; they are ‘cold-blooded killers.’ He refers more broadly to his opponents—American citizens, some of whom are elected officials—as ‘the enemy from within … sick people, radical-left lunatics.’ Not only do they have no rights; they should be ‘handled by,’ he has said, ‘if necessary, National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.'”
“In using this language,” Applebaum said, “Trump knows exactly what he is doing.”
“He understands which era and what kind of politics this language evokes.”
It does not help that on Sunday he held a rally at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, one that quickly drew comparisons to the American Nazi party’s pro-Hitler rally in that same venue 85 years ago, in 1939.
On Monday, The Washington Post‘s Phillip Bump reported: “The Trump campaign’s rally in New York mirrored one in the 1930s that was openly supportive of Adolf Hitler.”
“As detailed in Arnie Bernstein’s 2013 book ‘Swastika Nation,'” Bump noted, “the 1939 event, centered on overlaying German fascism onto American patriotism, began with the singing of the national anthem — as did Trump’s rally on Sunday (and as do many Garden events). Then and now, the arena was also bedecked in red, white and blue.
“Speakers in 1939 lamented government spending, railed against Marxism and complained about how information negative to their allies was ‘played up and twisted to fan the flames of hate in the hearts of Americans’ by the news media. Similar arguments were raised at Trump’s rally as well. ‘Free America!’ the crowd chanted in 1939, while Trump speakers pledged that he would ‘save America,’ with the 2024 crowd chanting ‘U-S-A!'”
“Sunday’s event was similarly focused on a purported threat to the nation: immigrants and foreign actors bent on tearing the country apart.”
Last December, ABC News‘ Jonathan Karl reported that at a rally in Iowa, Trump “once again broke new ground, becoming the first leading presidential candidate to find it necessary to insist he had never read the most infamous book of the 20th century.”
“I never read ‘Mein Kampf,'” Trump said, Karl wrote, “referring to Adolf Hitler’s manifesto (‘My Struggle’) that provided the philosophical basis for Nazi Germany and, ultimately, the murder of more than 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.”
“This was the first time Trump had invoked Hitler’s name and the title of his memoir at a political rally, but there have been multiple reports over the years of Trump expressing a keen interest in, even admiration for, Hitler’s rule over Nazi Germany.”
“In the past, he’s actually acknowledged owning a copy of the book,” Karl added. “Trump’s denial that he had read Hitler’s memoir came after he has made a series of incendiary remarks in recent weeks referring to his political opponents as ‘vermin’ and saying illegal immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country.'”
Axios earlier this month reported, “Four times last year, Trump referred to immigrants as ‘poisoning the blood’ of the nation, including “during an interview with a right-leaning website,” and “at a rally in December in New Hampshire.” He then “repeated it in a Truth Social post in December, then again at a campaign stop in Iowa.”
“Since then, Trump has falsely accused immigrants of eating house pets, erroneously said violent undocumented criminal gangs had taken over Aurora, Colo., and said that some have ‘bad genes’ that lead them to murder.”
Watch the video of Trump below or at this link.
Trump: “I’m not Hitler” pic.twitter.com/GUe2qnmaHR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024
‘No ObamaCare’: Here’s How Trump, Johnson, RFK Jr. Plan to Destroy Americans’ Health Care
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named “JFK Jr.” instead of RFK Jr. in the headline.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson say they have big plans to implement “massive” changes to the entire U.S. food, drug, and health care system—from killing ObamaCare and all its protections, to handing over control of all health, food, and drug policies and agencies to conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—and they’re openly bragging about it just days before Election Day.
Republicans conspired to block every one of Barack Obama’s initiatives even before the 44th President was sworn in to office in January, 2009. They have spent years promising to “repeal and replace” ObamaCare, or just end the Affordable Care Act entirely. Donald Trump for over a decade has repeatedly vowed to kill ObamaCare, and repeatedly said he would end it and unveil his new health care plan soon, before admitting during the presidential debate all he had were mere “concepts of a plan.”
In September, The Washington Post reported Donald Trump “has spent 13 years promising a health-care plan” (video below).
On Monday in Pennsylvania, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson vowed to kill the Affordable Care Act, which covers tens of millions of Americans, has dramatically slashed the number of uninsured Americans, and offers widespread protections to over 133 million people in America.
READ MORE: ‘Confident’ Harris Campaign Says All Swing States ‘In Play’ in ‘Extremely Close’ Race
“Health care reform’s going to be a big part of the agenda. When I say we’re going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table,” Speaker Johnson told an attendee at a GOP candidate’s meeting, NBC News reported.
“No Obamacare?” an attendee asked.
“No Obamacare,” Johnson responded, before explaining how Donald Trump wants to “go big” in removing regulations.
“We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state,” Johnson said, per NBC. “These agencies have been weaponized against the people, it’s crushing the free market; it’s like a boot on the neck of job creators and entrepreneurs and risk takers. And so health care is one of the sectors and we need this across the board.”
“And Trump’s going to go big. I mean, he’s only going to have one more term. Can’t run for re-election. And so he’s going to be thinking about legacy and we’re going to fix these things.”
October Surprise: Speaker Johnson lets slip him and Trump’s “secret” is to repeal the Affordable Care Act and pre-existing conditions protections in first 100 days
WATCH >>> pic.twitter.com/oTPy7xXhkz
— James Singer (@Jemsinger) October 30, 2024
Sunday night at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, the ex-president promised to let RFK Jr. “go wild.”
“I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on the medicines.”
Trump tonight on RFK Jr:
“I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on the medicines.” pic.twitter.com/tBVXrou1YQ
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 28, 2024
On Tuesday, RFK Jr. announced Donald Trump had “promised” to put him in charge of the entire federal public health system.
“The key that President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others, and then also the USDA.”
READ MORE: ‘Maybe’ It’s Racist: JD Vance Tries to Whitewash Trump Rally Attack on Puerto Rico
RFK Jr: “The key that President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others…and then also the USDA.”pic.twitter.com/Nl8hxdsyYl
— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 29, 2024
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday remarked, “House Republicans plan to kill the Affordable Care Act, impose a nationwide abortion ban and implement Trump’s Project 2025. These extremists cannot be trusted with the health, safety and economic well-being of the American people.”
Last year, Forbes published what it described as “all the conspiracies” RFK Jr. promotes. Among them (quotes are Forbes’s, not RFK Jr.’s):
“Covid-19 targets certain races and gives others immunity,” “Mass shootings are linked to prescription drugs,” “The 2004 presidential election was stolen,” “The pharmaceutical industry is throwing money at Democrats,” “The Covid-19 virus was genetically engineered,” “Vaccines can cause autism,” and, “Former White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates sought to exaggerate the pandemic, in part, to promote vaccines.”
New York magazine’s “Intelligencer” columnist Ed Kilgore reports that Speaker Johnson “plans to make repealing Obamacare an immediate priority if Trump wins and Republicans control Congress, which likely means it would be rolled into a gigantic budget-reconciliation bill and steamrolled through to passage if possible.”
Kilgore adds, Johnson’s “party’s designs on health-care policy are radical, meant to replace the regulations central to Obamacare’s coverage guarantees with ‘free market’ provisions almost certain to return the health-care system to the days when insurers aggressively discriminated against anyone old, sick, or poor. Johnson’s rhetoric will also give Democrats an opportunity to remind voters that the last ‘repeal Obamacare’ package aimed to decimate Medicaid, the federal-state health-care program for poor people and a key part of the country’s social safety net. Beyond that, Johnson seemed to to be telling Pennsylvanians a reelected Trump wouldn’t care if his health-care plans made Americans unhappy.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
