‘Damaging’: Unredacted Sealed Sworn Testimony in Gaetz Case Accessed by Alleged Hacker
A sealed file containing unreacted, sworn testimony by a woman who says that when she was a 17-year old minor she had sex with Matt Gaetz, the Republican now-former U.S. Representative who is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, was reportedly accessed by an unknown person or entity on Monday.
The alleged hacker gained access to a “computer file shared in a secure link among lawyers whose clients have given damaging testimony related to Matt Gaetz,” The New York Times reports, citing a person with knowledge of the activity. “The file of 24 exhibits is said to include sworn testimony by a woman who said that she had sex with Mr. Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, as well as corroborating testimony by a second woman who said that she witnessed the encounter.”
The “documents include information that is under seal with the Justice Department, which investigated Mr. Gaetz but did not file charges, and the House Committee on Ethics, which has completed its own inquiry into the former congressman,” according to The Times.
It appears the documents are from a civil lawsuit filed by a friend of Gaetz, Christopher Dorworth, who “filed the suit against both the woman who says she had sex with Mr. Gaetz when she was a minor and Joel Greenberg, an erstwhile ally of Mr. Gaetz who is serving an 11-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to federal sex trafficking charges involving the woman.”
“Mr. Dorworth has claimed that he was defamed by Mr. Greenberg and the woman, both of whom had told federal authorities that Mr. Dorworth hosted parties where he, they, Mr. Gaetz and others took drugs and openly had sex.”
Overnight, ABC News investigations reporter Will Steakin posted what appears to be an email alerting attorneys of the breach:
NEW: A online secure document sharing file for a Matt Gaetz related civil lawsuit has had “confidential” docs downloaded by a “unknown and unauthorized third party” per email obtained by ABC
docs include unredacted depos by the the minor and witnesses
Parties are investigating: pic.twitter.com/5hBN1mwF6I
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 19, 2024
Pointing to his reporting from October, Steakin adds that the House Ethics Committee had subpoenaed these documents “involving Gaetz in the civil case a few weeks back.”
ABC 7 reports that an attorney for two women says Gaetz flew them both to New York and paid them to have sex. One of the women, he says, also testified she saw Gaetz having sex with a 17-year old girl.
Watch the ABC 7 video below or at this link.
‘Someone Who Says Tap Water Turns Kids Gay’: House Dem Slams ‘Insane’ Trump Cabinet Picks
A top House Democrat is leveling strong criticism against Donald Trump for what he mockingly referred to as the president-elect’s “dream team” of cabinet nominees.
Democratic Rules Committee Vice Chair Jim McGovern of Massachusetts told his colleagues Tuesday afternoon (videos below) that the incoming Trump administration “is leaking plans to court martial military officers who are not sufficiently loyal.”
“Isn’t that usually how things go in authoritarian dictatorships? Purge the military of anyone who might have a spine and refused to obey an unlawful order? I mean, what the hell is going on here?” he asked.
“And their cabinet picks so far? I mean, these are like beyond insane,” McGovern declared. “Someone who is credibly accused of having sex with an underage girl. Someone who sucks up to foreign dictators and has attracted major concern that they can’t be trusted to protect America’s secrets from our adversaries. Someone who paid hush money to cover up a sexual assault accusation, you know, to lead our military, he’s picked because Donald Trump likes him on Fox News? Someone who says that tap water turns kids gay? I mean, this is the dream team? This is the dream team? Really?”
McGovern appeared to be referring to Attorney General presumptive nominee Matt Gaetz, Director of National Intelligence presumptive nominee Tulsi Gabbard, Defense Secretary presumptive nominee Pete Hegseth, and HHS Secretary presumptive nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“I mean, seriously, it would be funny if it weren’t so sad. And hopefully, you United States Senate has a backbone and insists on a thorough confirmation process. Look, the truth is this. The truth is that this is not what people voted for. They voted for their pocketbooks, and frankly, I don’t blame them.”
Congressman McGovern also declared, “every decision that has been made by this incoming administration so far has not been about the American people. It has been about them.”
“I’m reading the newspaper again this morning that they want to issue blank pardons to those who committed crimes on January 6th,” he said, referring to the 2021 insurrection. “Republicans call them ‘political prisoners.’ I mean, these are people who were arrested, indicted, tried, and convicted by juries and judges and courtrooms across this country for violently attacking our brave law enforcement officers people who smashed cops in the heads with metal barricades, who jammed them indoors until blood was coming out of their mouths. And the incoming administration is thinking about pardoning them.”
According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, as of August 5, over 1,488 defendants have been charged, including approximately 547 defendants who “have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees,” and, “including approximately 163 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.”
McGovern continued, adding, “I do not believe any of what my Republican friends are talking about on the floor today is in line with what the American people voted for. They voted for cheaper groceries, not whatever the hell this stuff is. They are asking us to vote for a bill, my Republican friends, that we give the incoming administration the ability to revoke the nonprofit status of any advocacy group they want, just by labeling them as a ‘terrorist sympathizer.’ A bill that would give President-elect Trump a new power to just unilaterally accuse an American group of terrorism and then shut them down.”
The Massachusetts Democrat also went on to say that he blames, “the billionaires who have rigged our country against working people and spent the last four decades squeezing every penny they could out of people. I blame the politicians, including the incoming administration, who have abandoned workers and who have and who have done nothing while the rich get richer and everyone else gets screwed.”
“My friends on the other side, they want to blame trans people. Guess what? Trans people aren’t the ones raising people’s grocery prices. Big corporations are. They wanna blame immigrants. And here’s the deal. Immigrants aren’t the ones denying health insurance claims, Mr. Speaker. It’s the billion dollar insurance companies that do that on a daily basis. And they want to blame woke this and woke that, what’s woke about thinking special interests should not be able to buy tax breaks?”
Watch the short clips below or at this link.
McGovern: What the hell is going on here? And their cabinet picks so far? These are like beyond insane. Someone who paid hush money to cover up a sexual assault accusation, you know, to lead our military? Someone who says that tap water turns kids gay. pic.twitter.com/KZDdlAuDEc
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2024
McGovern: My friends on the other side, they want to blame trans people. Trans people aren’t the ones raising people’s grocery prices. Big corporations are. pic.twitter.com/OuHhdmhjsP
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2024
Nancy Mace Slammed for Trying to Ban First Trans Member of Congress From Restrooms
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is introducing a binding resolution to ban transgender women from using women’s restrooms in the House of Representatives, after Sarah McBride, a Democrat from Delaware became the first openly transgender American to be elected to Congress. If passed, Congresswoman Mace says, it would require the Sergeant at Arms to enforce it. Speaker Johnson appeared noncommittal but reports say he may support it as a rules change.
But just three years ago, a few months into her first term as a member of Congress, Mace co-sponsored the GOP alternative to the LGBTQ Equality Act.
“I strongly support LGBTQ rights and equality,” Mace told the Washington Examiner‘s Brad Polumbo. “No one should be discriminated against.”
“I have friends and family that identify as LGBTQ,” she added. “Understanding how they feel and how they’ve been treated is important. Having been around gay, lesbian, and transgender people has informed my opinion over my lifetime.”
“I feel like it’s my duty to speak up on these issues, and to sponsor legislation on these issues, because I want people on both sides of the aisle to know that there are Republicans that care,” Mace continued. “That we are compassionate. There are many of us that want equality for everybody.”
Congresswoman Mace ran on a platform that included highlighting that she was the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, a public senior military college.
She has often referred to that fact, as she did at the Republican National Convention in July.
NANCY MACE: “Twenty-five years ago, this high school dropout became the FIRST woman to graduate from the Citadel, the military college of South Carolina!”
“A college campus where we don’t BURN American flags, we SALUTE them!” pic.twitter.com/M14PhEiBzi
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024
And she has used her graduation from what was once a male-only institution to attack transgender women.
Women deserve to keeping having firsts, winning trophies, breaking records, and glass ceilings.
As the first female cadet to graduate from The Citadel, I will always be a voice for women.
We don’t just identify as women—we are women. pic.twitter.com/4hDM9q4wGx
— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 30, 2024
Mace’s House resolution claims, “allowing biological males into single-sex facilities, such as restrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms designed for women, jeopardizes the safety and dignity of Members, officers, and employees of the House who are female.”
Late Tuesday morning Mace targeted McBride, telling reporters when asked, “Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say in this. This is a biological man trying to force himself into women’s spaces and I’m not going tolerate it. You have the radical left that are trying to erase women and erase women’s rights. I’m the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina. If some guy in a skirt came by and said, no, that’s my achievement, I’m gonna be there and standing in the way and saying, ‘hell, no.’ I’m not gonna allow men to erase women or women’s rights, and I’m gonna be standing up here.”
“This is about women, this is about girls, it is about our rights and being protected in our private spaces. I don’t wanna see a man in a women’s restroom. That’s not a thing, and it’s not going to be a thing up here. It’s not gonna be a thing anywhere across the country either,” she concluded, appearing to suggest she would try to make the ban national.
Mace has repeatedly posted content from Libs of TikTok, whose owner is profiled on the Southern Poverty Law Center‘s website as an anti-LGBTQ extremist.
Over the past 24 hours Mace has also flooded her official government and personal social media accounts on X with dozens of her attacks on transgender women, including these:
“Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story.”
“Full TERF,” she wrote. (TERF is an acronym for “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist.”)
“Women’s bathrooms are for biological women. Not men in a mini skirt.”
“I don’t want people with penis’s [sic] showing them off in our locker room.”
“The radical Left is calling me a ‘threat.’ You’re damn right I am. I am a threat to anyone who wants to strip women and girls of their rights,” she also wrote. Mace previously had co-sponsored legislation stating that life begins at conception, which would effectively ban abortion. She also says she is “pro-life” and supports bans on abortion after an unspecified amount of time.
In one post, she advocated for a national ban on medical care for transgender minors.
And she made clear that her resolution—which does not ban transgender men from men’s restrooms—was drafted for one person, writing: “McBride, a biological male, does not get a say in women’s private spaces.”
Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride on Monday evening appeared to respond to Mace’s resolution, by taking the high road.
“Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness,” she wrote.
But minutes later she added a more-direct response: “This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars. Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Critics are blasting Mace.
“Please note that Nancy Mace didn’t do this until there was a specific Representative elected by the voters, a colleague to whom she hopes to deny basic human dignity. An awful, cowardly thing to do, but her desire for attention is a bottomless pit that can never be filled,” charged Aaron Fritschner, Deputy Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA).
“Whatever your views on trans issues, Nancy Mace is doing what Nancy Mace does: trying to get attention. Every lawmaker—including Sarah McBride, the incoming trans rep—has a restroom in their office. This is a solution in search of a problem, because Mace is a performance artist,” wrote Billy Binion a reporter for the libertarian magazine Reason. “Nancy Mace has passed one bill—a law that changed the name of a post office in Hilton Head. This is the same person who showed up to the Capitol wearing a scarlet letter so she could show off for the cameras. She spends taxpayer money performing & trying to get attention.”
“For Nancy Mace,” remarked Christina Reynolds of Emily’s List, “the cruelty and exclusion is the point. I hope voters from her district will call her office and remind her that they expect her to work for them, not to attack their coworkers to score points with MAGA extremists.”
Meanwhile, Tuesday morning, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested he was unwilling to discuss Mace’s resolution, at least for now.
“I’m not going to address plans on that,” he said when asked if he wanted to add Mace’s resolution into the House rules package. “I’m not going to engage in this. We don’t look down upon anyone.”
Reporter: Do you plan on bringing Nancy Mace’s transgender bill and putting it into the rules package?
Johnson: I’m not going to engage in this. pic.twitter.com/YQIzQmgkBA
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 19, 2024
But Punchbowl News and NBC News’ Melanie Zanona reports Johnson may have made a commitment to Mace to ban transgender women from women’s restrooms on Capitol Hill:
“I’m told Speaker Mike Johnson has committed to Nancy Mace that he will not allow biological men in women’s bathrooms & locker rooms in the Capitol next year, by adding a provision in the House Rules package. Mace is still reserving the right to file it as privileged resolution or amend it if that doesn’t happen though.”
With the videos above or at this link.
Trump’s Plan to Defy 14th Amendment: No Passports for Children of Undocumented Parents
Donald Trump has vowed to begin his mass deportations program on his first day in office, and confirmed early Monday morning he plans to declare a “national emergency” and use “military assets” to achieve his goal of removing “millions” of undocumented immigrants from the United States.
“On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out,” Trump told supporters during his infamous Madison Square Garden rally last month.
But deporting millions is not the president-elect’s only anti-immigration goal.
Trump’s incoming White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, Stephen Miller, who is the architect of the “zero tolerance” family separation program in his first term, has bigger plans.
Miller, according The New York Times, has said that “military funds would be used to build ‘vast holding facilities that would function as staging centers’ for immigrants as their cases progressed and they waited to be flown to other countries.”
The U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) would be in charge of the facilities, which The Times has called “camps.”
“The Trump team believes that such camps could enable the government to accelerate deportations of undocumented people who fight their expulsion from the country. The idea is that more people would voluntarily accept removal instead of pursuing a long-shot effort to remain in the country if they had to stay locked up in the interim,” according to The Times.
That concept aligns with what The Times in July described as “The Right-Wing Dream of ‘Self-Deportation’.”
“Trump has said he would build ‘vast holding facilities’ — detention camps — to lock people up as their cases progress; end birthright citizenship, even though the Constitution protects it; and bring back a version of the travel ban from his first term, which barred visitors from several mostly Muslim countries. Another Trump promise, mass deportations, hasn’t been tried since the 1950s; now, polls show majority support for it, including among Latinos,” The Times had reported over the summer.
“Self-deportation,” or, “provoking immigrants to leave of their own volition,” as The Times described it, “has gone out of fashion but the idea continues to lurk.”
“This time, instead of directly pressuring undocumented adults to flee, some immigration opponents are threatening access to school for their children. It’s a nuclear option — requiring the reversal of a Supreme Court ruling that has been a linchpin of educational rights for four decades — that some of Trump’s allies on the right are quietly building support for.”
The Times reports there are 600,000 undocumented children in the U.S., and “another 4.5 million have a parent who is here illegally.”
Tom Homan, Trump’s incoming “border czar,” has said that rather than breaking up families, “families could be deported together,” presumably even if some members are U.S. citizens:
Donald Trump named Tom Homan his “border czar” for deportations.
In a recent 60 Minutes interview, the former ICE director supported deporting U.S.-born children of undocumented immigrants, stating, “Families can be deported together.”pic.twitter.com/fQCj2NauKc
— The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) November 11, 2024
Trump’s team “also plans to expand a form of due-process-free expulsions known as expedited removal, which is currently used near the border for recent arrivals, to people living across the interior of the country who cannot prove they have been in the United States for more than two years.”
And in another example of the Trump team appearing to want to make life in the United States unbearable for the undocumented, The Times reported Monday the Trump administration plans to “stop issuing citizenship-affirming documents, like passports and Social Security cards, to infants born on domestic soil to undocumented migrant parents in a bid to end birthright citizenship.”
Constitutional law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis last week said, “Birthright citizenship is a foundational concept in American constitutional law. It is a betrayal of the 14th Amendment to suggest otherwise or that it can be discarded with ease. We settled any doubt about this in Wong Kim Ark in 1898. We should not budge one solitary inch.”
But Trump himself has declared, “going forward, the future children of illegal aliens will not receive automatic U.S. citizenship.”
That would, as Professor Kreis notes, directly contradicts the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which also bans Americans who “have engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
Watch the video above or at this link.
