‘Wasn’t Born Smart’: Trump Attacks Harris’s Intelligence as He Gets Multiple Facts Wrong
Donald Trump is attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’s intelligence again, making false claims and getting some basic facts wrong while doing so.
Last week The New York Times reported Trump had called Vice President Harris “retarded.”
On Friday, the ex-president who was convicted on 34 felony counts and still faces multiple prosecutions plus sentencing for that first conviction, told Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Harris is “a low IQ person. She’s not smart, everyone knows that.”
“I don’t think she knows where she is,” he baselessly claimed of his Democratic presidential opponent.
“Uh, didn’t even pass her law exam.”
That is a claim Trump has made repeatedly, and at best it’s been deemed “misleading.”
Harris was admitted to the State Bar of California on June 14, 1990. Like many people, including the late President John F. Kennedy, Harris failed the bar the first time, but she passed it on her second try. (JFK failed it twice.) She went on to be elected District Attorney of San Francisco, and later, Attorney General for the State of California, before being elected a U.S. Senator, and then, Vice President.
“It was a big thing,” Trump continued. “She never thought she was gonna be able to pass it. Uh, you know, if you tell me this stuff, I’ll say it. Uh, I am a a person that — they are a threat to democracy. These people are misinformation people. They’ll say, ‘Let’s go out with this one.’ They’ll try many different things. They tried, uh, ‘He’s a dictator.’ ‘He’s gonna take over the whole world.’ ‘He’s a this —’ Every week they try something else, so far it hasn’t worked. I guess that’s the attack they have for this week. It doesn’t seem to be working.”
“I am the most stable, human being,” Trump declared. “Remember, they said, uh, a stable genius.”
But “they” were not saying that, Trump did, as USA Today has reported.
“I am the most stable, human being. I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Trump continued Friday. “We had four years of greatness, we had the greatest economy in history, we had the greatest border. Brian, you were down, that’s all. We had a border that was the best we’ve ever had in the history of our country. There’s never been anything like it. I built 551 miles of wall, which is far more than I said I was gonna build when I campaigned. I had a border where the drugs were at the lowest level, the human traffickers in women, they traffic in women. Everything was at the lowest level.”
Many if not most of those claims are false (click on links for fact checks.)
Trump on Fox & Friends on Harris: “I don’t think she knows where she is. She’s a low IQ person. She’s not smart … I am the most stable human being. Remember they said a stable genius? … we had four years of greatness.” pic.twitter.com/n71UL1BMOh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024
Later on Friday Trump again attacked Vice President Harris’s intelligence.
After mentioning his evening last night with “the Catholics,” Trump told reporters, “Uh, tell me when you’ve seen me take even a little bit of a rest. Not only am I not I’m not even tired. I’m really exhilarated, you know why? We’re killing her in the polls. Because the American people don’t want her. She didn’t pass her bar exam. She’s not as smart person. She’s not a person that should represent our country.”
According to FiveThirtyEight‘s polling average, nationally Harris is beating Trump by two points.
Asked by reporters about his health records, Trump falsely claimed they have them all. Trump has never released a thorough, detailed, complete medical report. Axios on Wednesday reported, “with less than three weeks to go until Election Day, his campaign has yet to release any basic health data.”
“My health records, uh, I’ve done. Five exams over the last four years. You got them all. Obviously, I’m in the middle of a very big and very contentious life. We’re leading. Uh I give it my health exams. I’ve also done cognitive tests twice and I’ve aced them, meaning a perfect score.”
The Washington Post in 2020 reported, “Trump keeps boasting about passing a cognitive test — but it doesn’t mean what he thinks it does.”
Of the Vice President, Trump added: “I want to see her do a cognitive test because she couldn’t ask because she wasn’t born smart, right?”
Trump is big mad about Kamala Harris saying he’s exhausted: “She should’ve been last night with the Catholics … I’m not even tired. I’m really exhilarated … she’s not a smart person.” pic.twitter.com/wlQvVHv3IR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024
Trump on Harris: “This is a woman that doesn’t have a clue. Frankly, I think they should put back Biden.” pic.twitter.com/333T8H1TXQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024
Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris “wasn’t born smart.” Pretty racist! pic.twitter.com/PH9tlKJvQ3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
Trump Says ‘People From Fox’ Helped Him With a Speech and He’s Meeting Murdoch
With less than three weeks until Election Day, Donald Trump is curtailing his schedule, canceling interviews with major mainstream media outlets while sitting down for “safe space” chats with Fox News and a former Fox News host.
In his “Fox & Friends” tête-à-tête Friday morning, Trump claimed that “a couple of people from Fox” helped write the speech he gave at the annual, elite Al Smith Dinner Thursday night.
Doocy: Your material at the Al Smith dinner “was real funny, who helped you with it?” Trump: “I had a lot of people helping, a lot of people, a couple people from Fox – actually, I shouldn’t say that, but they wrote some jokes. For the most part, I didn’t like any of them.” pic.twitter.com/hQSFzPNDkd
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 18, 2024
MSNBC‘s Steve Benen called it “a moment of accidental candor,” while later reporting, “the network soon after contradicted the former president, saying in a statement that ‘no employee or freelancer’ from Fox News wrote jokes for Trump.”
“So, who’s telling the truth?” Benen asked. “The Republican or the network? It’s difficult to say with confidence, though if Trump did receive a hand from some ‘people at Fox,’ it’s a meaningful media controversy.”
Trump also said when he finished the interview he would be headed to a private meeting with the billionaire media mogul and head of Fox, Rupert Murdoch.
Murdoch is not only chairman emeritus of Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Broadcasting, and Fox TV stations, but he also heads the company that publishes The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, among others.
Calling it a “very big event,” as Mediaite reported, Trump told the Fox & Friends hosts, “I’m going to see Rupert Murdoch.”
“Alright,” Trump-supporter and co-host Brian Kilmeade responded.
Kilmeade also informed Trump that after the Fox & Friends interview he was going to be interviewed by Outkick, the Fox-owned sports and political commentary site.
“That’s a big event. I don’t know if he’s thrilled that I say it. And I’m going to tell him, I’m gonna tell him something very simple because I can’t talk to anybody else about it: Don’t put on negative commercials for 21 days, don’t put them. And don’t put on the air their horrible people. They come and lie,” Trump said, appearing to refer to allies of Vice President Kamala Harris.
I’m going to say, ‘Rupert, please do it this way.’”
“Right,” replied Kilmeade.
“And then we’re going to have a victory, because I think everyone wants that,” Trump added.
“In the old days you never played negative ads,” Trump also said, Bloomberg News reported. “In other words, when I leave here, I’ll then be hit by five or six ads.”
“When I leave, I’ll have 12 people from Kamala on and, you know, it’s pretty much unopposed for 19 days. I don’t think we should do that anymore. I think you shouldn’t play negative ads. It’s very tough.”
Trump announces he’s going right from his fawning Fox & Friends interview to meet w/ Rupert Murdoch & says he’s going to tell him, “don’t put on negative commercials for 21 days. And don’t put on horrible people that come and lie. I’m gonna say, ‘Rupert, please do it this way'” pic.twitter.com/fmrKIgdZ4v
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024
Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast remarked, “Trump really giving away the game here about how he pressures Rupert Murdoch for positive coverage.”
Responding to Trump’s complaints about the negative ads, Republican former U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Comstock wrote: “Trump really doesn’t like the First Amendment. He’s doing his autocrat thing all over Fox – and saying it out loud that he’s going straight to Murdoch – like election interference type stuff some might say.”
Also on Friday, The New Republic‘s Greg Sargent published an “interview with elections expert Matthew Seligman about how Fox is likely to help Trump sow chaos and confusion in the wake of a loss.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Exhausted,’ ‘Weary’ and ‘Decomposing’ Trump Keeps Canceling Interviews: Reports
Over the past week Donald Trump canceled a major interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” canceled an interview with a pro-Trump host at CNBC, and canceled an interview with NBC News, with just weeks before Election Day as voters are rushing to the polls in some early voting states.
Trump also cut short the Q&A portion of a Pennsylvania town hall after two attendees reportedly fainted — instead, just playing music while standing (and occasionally swaying) on stage. And he was short and combative with the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News in a sit-down interview on economic policy at the Chicago Economic Club, leading one critic to call the ex-president a “petulant toddler.”
The ex-president who still faces charges in his election interference case in Georgia even canceled delivering the keynote speech at an NRA “Defend the Second Amendment” event in that must-win state. And at a Univision town hall for undecided Latino voters, Trump disparaged immigrants and dodged strong questions from audience members, leading one to say he made up his mind that night and will not be voting for Trump.
And despite debating Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic presidential opponent, nearly six weeks ago on the condition she agree to two additional debates, Trump has now refused to participate in any more. CNN Thursday night reported Trump has previously said presidential candidates who won’t debate lack “courage.”
On Tuesday in Atlanta, the 78-year old Republican presidential nominee complained to supporters he’s been campaigning “for 42 days straight without a rest,” The New York Times reports, and complained, “If we don’t win, it’s like, it was all for not very much.”
The Times called Trump, “weary,” and his remark, “an uncharacteristically vulnerable display.”
Trump reportedly is canceling interviews due to—as one media outlet who couldn’t get him to commit to an interview date—”exhaustion.”
“The Trump campaign had spent weeks in conversations with The Shade Room, a site that draws a largely young and Black audience — a demographic where Trump has been making inroads. It hosted an interview with Kamala Harris just last week,” Politico reported Friday. “As Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign, they pressed earlier this week to set a date for a sit-down.”
“In response, a Trump adviser told Shade Room producers that Trump was ‘exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change’ at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations.”
Politico adds: “While Trump’s team notes that their candidate has constantly done interviews, they have been mainly with friendly hosts or on friendly networks of late.”
Others have a different take on why Trump is “cancelling events.”
Barbara Comstock is a dyed-in-the wool Republican, a former U.S. Congresswoman from Virginia. She served as a consultant to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, and as an attorney she assisted in the defense of both Vice President Dick Cheney’s former chief of staff, Scooter Libby and former Republican House Majority Leader Tom DeLay.
Friday morning Comstock, who has endorsed Vice President Harris, pointed to Donald Trump’s appearance Thursday night at the annual Al Smith Dinner, which during presidential years hosts the candidates for what is supposed to be a biting but respectful and self-deprecating roast.
“At a Catholic Charities event last night,” Comstock wrote atop a video (below), “a slurring confused Trump was swearing in front of the priests, doing his mean girls revenge list and showing his brain is circling the drain and decomposing by the hour…..which is why his staff is cancelling events.”
At a Catholic Charities event last night, a slurring confused Trump was swearing in front of the priests, doing his mean girls revenge list and showing his brain is circling the drain and decomposing by the hour…..which is why his staff is cancelling events https://t.co/VMhkM9UEys
— Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) October 18, 2024
Trump’s alleged behavior Thursday night is far from a one-off.
“Donald Trump had ‘no sense of who he was in front of or who he was talking to’ when he made a shocking slur about his Democratic rival Kamala Harris during a recent dinner for billionaire donors in New York, according to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman,” The Independent reported Wednesday.
“Some of them are huge pro-Israel backers,” Haberman said. “And he starts trashing Jews who don’t back him. He uses a slur to describe Kamala Harris’s mental state. It goes on and on and on like this, and he seemed to have… It was as if he had no sense of who he was in front of or who he was or he’s talking to.”
“It’s like he’s devoid of context,” she added.
Watch the video above or at this link.
‘Almost Loved Me to Death’: Officer Who Defended Capitol Slams Trump Over J6 ‘Day of Love’
One of the police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Trump-incited January 6 insurrection is pushing back against the the ex-president’s claim that it was a “day of love.”
During a Univision-hosted town hall in Miami on Wednesday for undecided Latino voters the GOP presidential nominee was asked about the attack.
“I want to give you the opportunity to try to win back my vote,” Ramiro Gonzalez, a 56-year old “no longer registered” Republican told Trump. “Your — I’m going to say, action and maybe inaction during your presidency, and the last few years, sort of, was a little disturbing to me. What happened during January 6 and the fact that, you know, you waited so long to take action while your supporters were attacking the Capitol.”
“Coronavirus,” Gonzalez added, “I thought the public was misled, and many more lives could have been saved if we would have been informed better.”
After blasting his former vice president, Mike Pence, Trump distanced himself from the events of that day, claiming his supporters “didn’t come because of me — they came because of the election. They thought the election was a rigged election, and that’s why they came.”
“There were no guns down there, we didn’t have guns,” Trump also told Ramirez. “The others had guns, but we didn’t have guns. And when I say we, these are people that walked down. This was a tiny percentage of the overall, which nobody sees and nobody shows. But that was a day of love from the standpoint of the millions, it’s like hundreds of thousands, it could have been the largest group I’ve ever spoken before. They asked me to speak, I went, and I spoke. And I used the term peacefully and patriotically.”
“I want to give you the opportunity to try to win back my vote.”
After a self-described former Republican asks about his involvement in January 6th and handling of COVID, Trump gives a long answer defending both. pic.twitter.com/4bpEZfK3dL
— The Recount (@therecount) October 17, 2024
Trump’s “day of love” remark clearly hit Aquilino Gonell, the former U.S. Capitol Police sergeant who had to retire after being gravely injured on January 6.
Gonell had “joined the Army, fought in Iraq and became a police officer at the U.S. Capitol,” WBUR reported earlier this year. “On Jan. 6, 2021, Sargeant Gonell was attacked and beaten by rioters as he and his fellow officers tried to hold the line.”
“Gonell and his fellow officers were badly outnumbered. The mob beat them with pipes, sticks and rocks, sprayed them with chemicals, as they tried to hold the line and defend the Capitol and the peaceful transfer of power.”
He told WBUR, “I almost lost my life a couple of times,” on January 6.
On Thursday, responding to Trump’s “day of love” comment, Gonell posted video of him being attacked on January 6.
“Here’s me receiving an outpouring amount of affection during the ‘day of love’—January 6, 2021,” he wrote. A few minutes later, he added, “They almost loved me to death.”
Here’s me receiving an outpouring amount of affection during the “day of love”—January 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/PVwZjGdxHT
— Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) October 17, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
