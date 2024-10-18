‘Wasn’t Born Smart’: Trump Attacks Harris’s Intelligence as He Gets Multiple Facts Wrong

Donald Trump is attacking Vice President Kamala Harris’s intelligence again, making false claims and getting some basic facts wrong while doing so.

Last week The New York Times reported Trump had called Vice President Harris “retarded.”

On Friday, the ex-president who was convicted on 34 felony counts and still faces multiple prosecutions plus sentencing for that first conviction, told Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Harris is “a low IQ person. She’s not smart, everyone knows that.”

“I don’t think she knows where she is,” he baselessly claimed of his Democratic presidential opponent.

“Uh, didn’t even pass her law exam.”

That is a claim Trump has made repeatedly, and at best it’s been deemed “misleading.”

Harris was admitted to the State Bar of California on June 14, 1990. Like many people, including the late President John F. Kennedy, Harris failed the bar the first time, but she passed it on her second try. (JFK failed it twice.) She went on to be elected District Attorney of San Francisco, and later, Attorney General for the State of California, before being elected a U.S. Senator, and then, Vice President.

“It was a big thing,” Trump continued. “She never thought she was gonna be able to pass it. Uh, you know, if you tell me this stuff, I’ll say it. Uh, I am a a person that — they are a threat to democracy. These people are misinformation people. They’ll say, ‘Let’s go out with this one.’ They’ll try many different things. They tried, uh, ‘He’s a dictator.’ ‘He’s gonna take over the whole world.’ ‘He’s a this —’ Every week they try something else, so far it hasn’t worked. I guess that’s the attack they have for this week. It doesn’t seem to be working.”

“I am the most stable, human being,” Trump declared. “Remember, they said, uh, a stable genius.”

But “they” were not saying that, Trump did, as USA Today has reported.

“I am the most stable, human being. I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Trump continued Friday. “We had four years of greatness, we had the greatest economy in history, we had the greatest border. Brian, you were down, that’s all. We had a border that was the best we’ve ever had in the history of our country. There’s never been anything like it. I built 551 miles of wall, which is far more than I said I was gonna build when I campaigned. I had a border where the drugs were at the lowest level, the human traffickers in women, they traffic in women. Everything was at the lowest level.”

Many if not most of those claims are false (click on links for fact checks.)

Trump on Fox & Friends on Harris: “I don’t think she knows where she is. She’s a low IQ person. She’s not smart … I am the most stable human being. Remember they said a stable genius? … we had four years of greatness.” pic.twitter.com/n71UL1BMOh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

Later on Friday Trump again attacked Vice President Harris’s intelligence.

After mentioning his evening last night with “the Catholics,” Trump told reporters, “Uh, tell me when you’ve seen me take even a little bit of a rest. Not only am I not I’m not even tired. I’m really exhilarated, you know why? We’re killing her in the polls. Because the American people don’t want her. She didn’t pass her bar exam. She’s not as smart person. She’s not a person that should represent our country.”

According to FiveThirtyEight‘s polling average, nationally Harris is beating Trump by two points.

Asked by reporters about his health records, Trump falsely claimed they have them all. Trump has never released a thorough, detailed, complete medical report. Axios on Wednesday reported, “with less than three weeks to go until Election Day, his campaign has yet to release any basic health data.”

“My health records, uh, I’ve done. Five exams over the last four years. You got them all. Obviously, I’m in the middle of a very big and very contentious life. We’re leading. Uh I give it my health exams. I’ve also done cognitive tests twice and I’ve aced them, meaning a perfect score.”

The Washington Post in 2020 reported, “Trump keeps boasting about passing a cognitive test — but it doesn’t mean what he thinks it does.”

Of the Vice President, Trump added: “I want to see her do a cognitive test because she couldn’t ask because she wasn’t born smart, right?”

Trump is big mad about Kamala Harris saying he’s exhausted: “She should’ve been last night with the Catholics … I’m not even tired. I’m really exhilarated … she’s not a smart person.” pic.twitter.com/wlQvVHv3IR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

Trump on Harris: “This is a woman that doesn’t have a clue. Frankly, I think they should put back Biden.” pic.twitter.com/333T8H1TXQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

Donald Trump claims Kamala Harris “wasn’t born smart.” Pretty racist! pic.twitter.com/PH9tlKJvQ3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

Watch the videos above or at this link.

