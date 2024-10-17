News
‘Aghast’: Trump Dodges and Dismisses Latino Voters’ Concerns at Univision Town Hall
Donald Trump, courting Latino voters, appeared at a Univision-hosted town hall in Doral, Florida Wednesday where he repeated many of his familiar lies to undecided Hispanic voters. With less than three weeks to Election Day, Trump disparaged Haitian immigrants, and called for the deportation of undocumented workers who harvest food for the country while claiming they were taking jobs from Black and Hispanic workers. Trump at times seemed either unwilling or unable to provide answers to their questions.
Univision, the nation’s largest Spanish-language television network, reported (via a Google translation), “the former president did not answer several of the questions posed to him by the participants, Hispanic voters who define themselves as undecided and were randomly selected for this program. Some of these questions were tough, such as when one wanted to know if, with all the evidence that exists, he still believes that climate change is a hoax or if Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, eat their neighbors’ pets.”
📌 A Latino Republican asks Donald Trump if he really believes that Haitian immigrants are eating pets.
This is what Trump said at the Univision town hall #LosLatinosPreguntan.
Watch today at 10 PM ET/9C/7PAC on @univision, @ViX, and our digital platforms.#Destino2024 pic.twitter.com/EYGvQ9txs4
— Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) October 16, 2024
“Trump did not respond directly to those questions, nor did he respond to the question from a California farmer named Jorge Velázquez who asked him who would harvest his crops if he complied with his order to deport the estimated millions of undocumented immigrants living in the country,” the translated Univision report also reads. “The way Trump responded (or rather, did not respond) to Velázquez’s approach is a perfect example of how the former president, when faced with controversial issues, chooses to deflect the ball, claim that under his administration there was an orderly immigration system and repeat the lie that other countries are emptying their prisons or mental institutions to send those people to the US.”
📌 A Latino farmer asks Donald Trump who will do the hard jobs if he deports undocumented immigrants.
This is what Trump said at the Univision town hall #LosLatinosPreguntan.
Watch today at 10 PM ET/9C/7PAC on @univision, @ViX, and our digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/WCoP1qFZC5
— Univision Noticias (@UniNoticias) October 16, 2024
During his response to the January 6 portion of a question, Trump called it a “day of love.”
“As I said on CBS News on Tuesday,” remarked journalist Adrian Carrasquillo, “the Harris campaign has data from focus groups with undecided Latino voters that January 6 is a top issue for them, particularly with immigrant men. Hard to overstate that this from Trump was bad: ‘That was a day of love.'”
Strategic communications expert Dante Atkins responded, writing: “As someone who has listened to plenty of focus groups of undecided Latino focus groups, can confirm. January 6 still resonates. Trump calling J6 a ‘day of love’ is something the Harris campaign will punish him for now through election day. And he did that on Univision.”
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold remarked: “Probably the most revealing performance he’s ever given. Asked all salient questions by the audience, he gave almost no satisfaction to any questioner, and the audience was aghast for the most part.”
This clip went viral, with over one million views.
Watch the reaction of one of the members of the audience when Trump says no one was killed on January 6th but also says Ashli Babbitt was killed pic.twitter.com/VKFjIOIIuU
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024
Watch the video clips above, the entire event in English below, or all at this link.
Trump Pulls Out of NRA ‘Defend the Second Amendment’ Event in Georgia
Donald Trump was scheduled to deliver a “special guest” keynote speech at a “Defend the Second Amendment” event hosted by the National Rifle Association (NRA) in Savannah, Georgia next week, but has pulled out.
“NRA members and gun owners will gather in support of Second Amendment rights, and attendees will hear from NRA leaders and gun rights champions about what the outcome of the November elections means for Constitutional freedoms,” a press release noted, the Savannah Morning News reported last week. The paper now reports the “cancellation is due to a campaign scheduling conflict.”
The cancellation comes after a difficult town hall in Miami, hosted by Univision, featuring undecided Latino voters. It also comes after the first two days of early voting in Georgia broke records. More than half-a-million people have cast their ballots already, which the Secretary of State’s Office described as “massive numbers.”
RELATED: ‘What’s Going On?’: Critics Charge ‘Very Weak’ as Trump Pulls Out of Another TV Interview
Trump on Thursday canceled an NBC News interview slated for next week. He also canceled a CBS News “60 Minutes” interview, and an interview with a pro-Trump CNBC host this week. Trump has refused to participate in any more debates with his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, after only one, last month.
According to FiveThirtyEight‘s polling average, Trump is beating Harris by 1.8 percentage points in Georgia, but Harris has the lead nationally by a slim 2.4 points.
“By Trump’s own admission, Georgia has become a must-win state, one he thought he had locked up until Kamala Harris became his Democratic rival in July,” Reuters reported last week.
READ MORE: ‘He’s Not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ Explode Amid ‘Bizarre Behavior’
‘What’s Going On?’: Critics Charge ‘Very Weak’ as Trump Pulls Out of Another TV Interview
With less than three weeks to Election Day, as the polls tighten and early voting is underway in dozens of states, Donald Trump has pulled out of yet another mainstream media network TV interview, the third in less than a week, this time with NBC News.
“Overnight,” CNN‘s Brian Stelter writes in his newsletter, “I learned of another planned Trump interview that was suddenly scrapped. NBC News thought it had secured a sit-down with Trump to discuss the economy and other matters, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter. The interview was expected to take place in Philadelphia on Monday and correspondent Christine Romans (a CNN alum) was set to be the interviewer, I’m told. But then it was called off by the Trump team.”
Trump also pulled out of a scheduled interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” which aired its interview with Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, on Sunday. Also this week he abruptly canceled an interview with a pro-Trump CNBC host.
RELATED: Harris Goes All in With Fox News, Charlamagne, and Possibly Rogan Interviews
Trump this week did appear in a staged Fox News town hall that was taped and edited, filled with GOP women voters hand-picked and invited by Fox News that aired Wednesday morning. Stelter described it as “very friendly.” He appeared on a Univision town hall Wednesday night and did not do well in front of undecided Latino voters in Miami who asked him several questions he could not or would not answer. Trump also did not do well in a live interview with Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago, during which he grew defensive and attacked the host.
Stelter says Trump’s canceled NBC interview was “postponed,” according to one of his sources, “and NBC is in discussions to reschedule it…”
“Look,” Dante Atkins, an expert in strategic communications and campaign management, wrote in response to the Harris campaign’s post highlighting Stelter’s reporting, “if I were asked about climate change and I responded by talking about how I got awards for mixing sand and water, I would cancel the rest of my interviews too. Trump’s best shot at this point is to hide from the public so they don’t see just how bad his sundowning is.”
Atkins appeared to be referring to Trump’s damaging Univision town hall, and the ex-president’s Philadelphia town hall Monday night where he stopped answering questions after taking just four from the audience, waited for two medical events to be addressed, then spent more than 30 minutes on stage playing his favorite music and dancing. Several internet commenters suggested Trump is suffering from dementia and was “sundowning.” The New York Times’ Paul Krugman cited “Trump’s bizarre behavior” and his “cognitive decline.”
READ MORE: ‘Threat to Democracy’: Allred Demolishes ‘All Hat No Cattle’ Cruz in ‘Combative’ Debate
The Bulwark on Tuesday reported since Trump’s only debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he isn’t giving interviews to the mainstream media.
“In recent weeks, Trump has almost exclusively decamped to outlets that are already in his tank. Since the September 10 presidential debate, with the exceptions of a Las Vegas ABC affiliate and a quick NewsNation hit, nearly all of Trump’s 14 one-one interviews have been with interviewers ranging from friendly to sycophantic.”
The Harris campaign’s Ammar Moussa wrote: “Trump cancelled on 60 Minutes, is refusing a second debate, and is hiding his medical records. What’s going on?”
Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast remarked, “This seems very weak of Trump.”
Democratic strategist Matt McDermott added, “If Kamala Harris had canceled three major sitdown interviews in the past week, headlines across America would be demanding answers as to what the candidate is hiding.”
READ MORE :‘Is He OK?’: Trump’s Dark of Night Rage Posting Backfires
‘Take Some Deep Breaths and Calm Down’: Fani Willis’ Lawyer Scorches ‘Skunk’ Jim Jordan
The attorney representing Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is telling Jim Jordan to “calm down,” while reminding the Republican House Judiciary Chairman he ignored a lawfully issued subpoena from the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, and likening him to “a skunk telling a possum his breath stinks.”
Roy E. Barnes, the former and most recent Democratic governor of Georgia, is representing Willis. He is a recipient of The John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, and his no-holds-barred response to a letter Chairman Jordan sent led MSNBC/NBC News legal contributor Katie Phang to call him her “new hero.”
Barnes wastes no time going after Jordan, who went to law school but never took the bar exam, by chastising him for not following proper procedures: “Though my client and I were discussed in the letter, I was not sent a copy. I thus obtained the same through public sources.”
“I find the tone of your letter to be filled with vitriol and anger,” Barnes declares. “I would suggest you take some deep breaths and calm down so this matter may be discussed without emotion. An anger management course might also help.”
READ MORE: ‘Modern-Day Enemies Lists’: Harris Campaign Warns How Trump Could Have ‘Unchecked Power’
Barnes goes on to call himself “just a country lawyer, unaware of the ways of Washington, D.C.,” before noting he “must comment on your statements regarding obedience to subpoenas lawfully issued by committees of Congress.”
“I notice you were served with a duly issued subpoena of the committee of Congress which investigated the January 6 insurrection against the government of the United States of America,” the Georgia Democrat continues. “You failed to appear before that committee. I therefore find your protestations regarding a normal citizen obeying subpoenas to be somewhat hollow. It reminds me of what Jesus said in Matthew 7:3: ‘Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye?’ In the South we have a similar saying: ‘That is like a skunk telling a possum his breath stinks.'”
“When you have calmed down and attended the anger management class, I will be glad to discuss this matter with you in a logical, dispassionate manner. I wish you and the other Members of Congress the very best in undertaking the work of the people.”
READ MORE: ‘Threat to Democracy’: Allred Demolishes ‘All Hat No Cattle’ Cruz in ‘Combative’ Debate
Barnes doesn’t end his missive there.
“By the way, since we in Georgia just experienced a great tragedy – a school shooting by a young man with a machine gun – do you think you could take a short break and solve that problem?”
CNN contributor John Dean, the former Nixon White House Counsel, called it “a wonderful ‘f**k you’ letter to Gym Jordan regarding his abuse of power in trying to influence the prosecution by GA DA Fani Willis.”
Phang’s post with Barnes’ letter went viral, with nearly a half-million views in just 18 hours.
See it below or at this link.
I’ve got a new hero: Roy E. Barnes
Only he can write a letter like this to Jim Jordan, telling him that he is “like a skunk”. pic.twitter.com/VUsDnmXGri
— Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) October 16, 2024
READ MORE: ‘Safe Space’: Trump Again Pushes Some of His Most Divisive Claims in Fox’s Women Town Hall
