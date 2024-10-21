News
Trump’s ‘Enemies’ Rhetoric Deemed Disqualifying by Experts
Donald Trump’s latest claim, that Russia, China, and North Korea, “might not be enemies,” but top Democrats, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep Adam Schiff are, has angered many on the left and led experts to issue warnings against the ex-president.
Continuing his refusal to grant interviews to non-friendly media outlets, Trump told Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on Sunday those three authoritarian regimes, the “outside people, the so-called enemies, if they’re enemies—and they might not be enemies.”
“You talk about the enemy within,” Kurtz had told Trump, “America’s enemies outside, [but] the enemy within is a pretty ominous phrase if you’re talking about other Americans. Who are you talking about?”
“I think that’s accurate,” Trump responded before attacking Pelosi and Schiff and promoting a series of falsehoods and lies.
“These are bad people. We have a lot of bad people,” Trump said. “But when you look at ‘Shifty Schiff’ and some of the others, yeah, they are to me, the enemy from within. I think Nancy Pelosi is an enemy from within.”
“But when you have people investigating my campaign, when you have people, you know, they spied of my campaign now, you understand that. That’s been proven,” Trump alleged, which Kurtz later was forced to say on-camera was “in dispute.”
“But they spy on your campaign, the Russia Russia Russia hoax was was all made up, and now it’s acknowledged that it was made up. All of these different things, you have the 51 different agents saying it was from Russia, and now they all say it wasn’t from Russia, okay, so we were like, all many other things, many, many, I could be you just don’t have enough time.”
“But what they’ve done is so terrible. Who’s ever heard of anything like this?” Trump baselessly alleged before attacking the two Democratic members of the U.S. Congress, again, with falsehoods.
“Adam shifty Schiff,” Trump continued. “He’s a crooked guy. He’s a crooked politician 100 percent. He’s going to be a senator now. Can you believe it? But again… he’s an enemy’s an enemy. He wanted to put my son in jail, and my son didn’t even know what he was talking about. He wanted to put my son in jail on a scam that he made up. Called Russia, Russia, Russia. He, Hillary Clinton, and a group of people made up a scam. And they came out of a room and they said, Donald Trump, Jr. will be going to jail over this.”
“That’s an enemy from within. That’s really – that is a threat to democracy. These are bad people. We have a lot of bad people. But when you look at Shifty Schiff and some of the others, yeah, they are to me, the enemy from within. I think Nancy Pelosi is an enemy from within. She lied. She was supposed to protect the Capitol,” Trump said, again, falsely.
“I want to drill down on this question of retribution, because against your political opponents, because you’ve had opportunities to walk that back,” Kurtz had also said. “And my question is this, are you prepared to say now that you will not use law enforcement to punish or prosecute your political opponents?
“Excuse me,” Trump replied. “That’s what they’re using on me.”
Nearly two weeks ago Trump had said he wants to use the U.S. military against Americans who oppose him, called his critics “the enemy from within,” and declared they are more dangerous than America’s greatest foreign adversaries, including Russia, China, and North Korea.
“I always say we have the outside enemy, so you can say China, you can say Russia, you can say, Kim Jung-Un,” Trump told supporters at an Aurora, Colorado rally. But, he added: “It’s the enemy from within, all the scum that we have to deal with. that hate our country. That’s a bigger enemy than China and Russia,” he said. “I think the bigger problem are the people from within, we have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the — and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary by the military.”
Dr. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian, professor, and scholar on fascism and authoritarian leaders and frequent MSNBC guest issued a warning in response to Trump’s remarks to Kurtz (clip below): “This is all you need to know to vote Democrat in 2024.”
Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, warned: “Putin is a not a ‘so-called’ enemy of the free world. He is the greatest threat to our allies and partners in Europe since Hitler. That Trump cannot grasp this basic fact makes him unqualified to served as commander in chief.”
In 2017, less than one month into his presidency, USA Today posted a report: “Donald Trump’s ties to Russia go back 30 years.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
This is all you need to know to vote Democrat in 2024 https://t.co/eu5brjw0ho
— Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) October 20, 2024
‘Fascist’ Trump’s Rhetoric Fits ‘Textbook Definition of Fascism’: Journalist
“Yes, Trump is a fascist.”
That’s according to The Bulwark’s Will Saletan, who says, “I watched all his rallies so you don’t have to. Here’s what he’s been saying. Point by point, it fits the textbook definition of fascism.”
Saletan published an 18-point piece supporting his assertion that “Donald Trump is running the most openly fascist campaign ever undertaken by a major-party nominee for president of the United States.”
“In 2021, Trump used violence to try to overturn an election; in 2022, he called for terminating the Constitution. Now, on the brink of returning to power, Trump is reaffirming his intent to take America deeper into autocracy,” Saletan writes.
He adds that Trump’s agenda, “political violence, suspension of the Constitution, suspension of civil liberties, unchecked presidential power, censorship of the media, imprisonment of opposition leaders, execution of people for nonviolent crimes, and legal immunity for the president and his thugs—isn’t just close to fascism. It is fascism. It’s what fascists have advocated and practiced in other countries.”
Here are the first ten of Saletan’s 18 reasons why Trump is a fascist:
“1. He says he’s legally immune to all current charges against him.”
“2. He claims the right to do whatever he wants as president.”
“3. He advocates ‘one really violent day’ of police action.”
“4. He vows to indemnify police against ‘any prosecutions’ for doing what he wants.”
“5. He threatens to use the military against ‘the enemy within.'”
“6. He says some of his political opponents shouldn’t be allowed to run for office.”
“7. He says he could have jailed Hillary Clinton.”
“8. He has called for jailing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.”
“9. He has accused Harris of murder.”
“10. He vows to prosecute anyone who, in his view, has ‘cheated’ in an election.”
The Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, who is also a senior CNN political analyst, calls it “a remarkably comprehensive list…of the ways Trump is now threatening to overturn the rule of law to indemnify his allies & attack his opponents.”
In a companion video, Saletan further supports his charges.
Watch below or at this link.
‘Endorsing a Coup’: 3 in 10 Republicans Support ‘Patriot’ Violence to ‘Save Our Country’
A massive new study finds a large number of Republicans, Trump supporters, and conservatives support violence under the guise of saving the country or ensuring the “rightful” leader is put in the White House.
Three in ten Republicans (29%) believe “true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country,” according to the nonprofit and nonpartisan research organization PPRI’s “2024 American Values Survey.”
Nearly one in four MAGA Republicans (23%) “say that if Trump loses the election, he should declare the results invalid and do whatever it takes to assume office.” That view is also held by nearly one on five (19%) Republicans overall, including those who do not support Trump.
MAGA Republicans, or “Republicans who view Trump favorably are three times as likely as those who hold unfavorable views [of Trump] to support political violence (32% vs. 11%).
More than one in five Republicans (22%) agree that “if the 2024 presidential election is compromised by voter fraud, everyday Americans will need to ensure the rightful leader takes office, even if it requires taking violent actions.”
The study also looked at the politico-religious component of support for political violence, and found one-third (33%) of “Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers” agree that “true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.”
Additionally, one-third of Latter-day Saints (33%) and nearly one in three white evangelical Protestants (28%) “agree that true American patriots may have to resort to violence to save the country.”
Where Americans get their news appears to be a factor in their views on issues including violence and immigration.
“Americans who trust conservative news outlets are the most likely to support political violence (41%), followed by 30% of those who most trust Fox News, 18% of those who do not watch any TV news, and 13% of those who most trust mainstream TV news.”
Six in ten Republicans (61%) agree that “immigrants entering the country illegally today are poisoning the blood of our country,” PRRI’s survey finds, along with a “majority of Americans who most trust far-right news (70%) or Fox News (65%).”
Similarly, nearly two-thirds of Republicans (65%) support the “Great Replacement Theory,” and agree that “immigrants are invading our country and replacing our cultural and ethnic background.” PRRI also finds that the “vast majority of far-right news (83%) and Fox News viewers (66%) agree with this theory,” as do the majority of Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers (63%) and white evangelical Protestants (62%), as well as half (50%) of Latter-day Saints.
“Nearly eight in ten Republicans (79%) favor putting undocumented immigrants in encampments,” PRRI also found. “The vast majority of Americans who most trust far-right news (91%) or Fox News (82%) favor militarized encampments for undocumented immigrants.”
“White evangelical Protestants (75%) are most likely to favor militarized encampments for undocumented immigrants, followed by the majority of white Catholics (61%), white mainline/non-evangelical Protestants (58%), and Latter-day Saints (56%).”
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and these answers … are keeping me up at night,” PRRI president and founder Robert P. Jones told Axios. “It’s all pretty dark and worrisome.”
Axios had reported: “The growing number of Republicans willing to shun democratic norms — and possibly embrace violence — comes as Trump continues to falsely claim the 2020 election was stolen from him and is saying the 2024 election is already rigged.”
“Jones said those supporting the loser of the election doing whatever it takes to assume office are essentially endorsing a coup against the United States.”
Last week, Jones told MSNBC’s Joy Reid (video below), “there are [survey] questions that we have had to write during the Trump era as social scientists that I never thought we would have to write.”
“So to write that question and put it on a public opinion survey and say, we actually need to know what the American people think about this statement, that whether immigrants are poisoning the blood of the country, right, is just, I think we just pause for a minute, to say how astonishing that is.”
He added, “we’re all taught to kind of not be knee-jerk and kind of use the Nazi analogy…but like, ‘poisoning the blood’ — Mein Kampf uses the word blood 150 times,” referring to Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto.
“That’s Hitler’s word, right? And it’s often, it’s almost always used in this way, this kind of idea of purity and defilement, contamination, and it’s a politics of disgust that we’re really seeing here.”
Watch Jones on MSNBC below or at this link.
‘God, Religion and Teaching of the Commandments’: Eric Trump Says Dad Saved ‘Christmas’
Eric Trump on Monday falsely said his father, Donald Trump, saved the word “Christmas,” by declaring, “we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation.”
The ex-president’s son falsely alleged President Barack Obama “weaponized the IRS to go after um, you know, Christian organizations…absolutely viciously,” before setting his sights on an old right-wing canard that liberals hate Christmas.
“You know, you had a cognizant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas,'” Eric Trump told Newsmax. “I mean, they were calling it a holiday tree, uh, during the Obama administration.”
Every year during his two terms in office, President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama, celebrated Christmas, with a tremendous number of Christmas trees at the White House, and with the lighting of the National Christmas Tree, often accompanied by their two daughters.
“It wasn’t until my father came in and said, ‘we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree because we celebrate Christmas as a nation,” Eric Trump continued, before claiming, “faith is under attack, family is under attack, and what’s more important to society, to communities to, you know, kind of healthy children, to prosperous children to, you know, a safe streets, then then God and and religion and and the teaching of the Commandments and and so many other great things, right?”
Eric Trump says his dad saved Christmas: “You had a cognizant effort to get rid of the word ‘Christmas.’ They were calling it a holiday tree during the Obama administration. It wasn’t until my father came in and said, ‘listen, we’re gonna call it a Christmas tree.'” pic.twitter.com/SRv7ORBNwj
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
