‘Exhausted,’ ‘Weary’ and ‘Decomposing’ Trump Keeps Canceling Interviews: Reports

Over the past week Donald Trump canceled a major interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” canceled an interview with a pro-Trump host at CNBC, and canceled an interview with NBC News, with just weeks before Election Day as voters are rushing to the polls in some early voting states.

Trump also cut short the Q&A portion of a Pennsylvania town hall after two attendees reportedly fainted — instead, just playing music while standing (and occasionally swaying) on stage. And he was short and combative with the editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News in a sit-down interview on economic policy at the Chicago Economic Club, leading one critic to call the ex-president a “petulant toddler.”

The ex-president who still faces charges in his election interference case in Georgia even canceled delivering the keynote speech at an NRA “Defend the Second Amendment” event in that must-win state. And at a Univision town hall for undecided Latino voters, Trump disparaged immigrants and dodged strong questions from audience members, leading one to say he made up his mind that night and will not be voting for Trump.

And despite debating Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic presidential opponent, nearly six weeks ago on the condition she agree to two additional debates, Trump has now refused to participate in any more. CNN Thursday night reported Trump has previously said presidential candidates who won’t debate lack “courage.”

On Tuesday in Atlanta, the 78-year old Republican presidential nominee complained to supporters he’s been campaigning “for 42 days straight without a rest,” The New York Times reports, and complained, “If we don’t win, it’s like, it was all for not very much.”

The Times called Trump, “weary,” and his remark, “an uncharacteristically vulnerable display.”

Trump reportedly is canceling interviews due to—as one media outlet who couldn’t get him to commit to an interview date—”exhaustion.”

“The Trump campaign had spent weeks in conversations with The Shade Room, a site that draws a largely young and Black audience — a demographic where Trump has been making inroads. It hosted an interview with Kamala Harris just last week,” Politico reported Friday. “As Shade Room staff began feeling that feet were being dragged inside Trump’s campaign, they pressed earlier this week to set a date for a sit-down.”

“In response, a Trump adviser told Shade Room producers that Trump was ‘exhausted and refusing [some] interviews but that could change’ at any time, according to two people familiar with the conversations.”

Politico adds: “While Trump’s team notes that their candidate has constantly done interviews, they have been mainly with friendly hosts or on friendly networks of late.”

Others have a different take on why Trump is “cancelling events.”

Barbara Comstock is a dyed-in-the wool Republican, a former U.S. Congresswoman from Virginia. She served as a consultant to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, and as an attorney she assisted in the defense of both Vice President Dick Cheney’s former chief of staff, Scooter Libby and former Republican House Majority Leader Tom DeLay.

Friday morning Comstock, who has endorsed Vice President Harris, pointed to Donald Trump’s appearance Thursday night at the annual Al Smith Dinner, which during presidential years hosts the candidates for what is supposed to be a biting but respectful and self-deprecating roast.

“At a Catholic Charities event last night,” Comstock wrote atop a video (below), “a slurring confused Trump was swearing in front of the priests, doing his mean girls revenge list and showing his brain is circling the drain and decomposing by the hour…..which is why his staff is cancelling events.”

Trump’s alleged behavior Thursday night is far from a one-off.

“Donald Trump had ‘no sense of who he was in front of or who he was talking to’ when he made a shocking slur about his Democratic rival Kamala Harris during a recent dinner for billionaire donors in New York, according to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman,” The Independent reported Wednesday.

“Some of them are huge pro-Israel backers,” Haberman said. “And he starts trashing Jews who don’t back him. He uses a slur to describe Kamala Harris’s mental state. It goes on and on and on like this, and he seemed to have… It was as if he had no sense of who he was in front of or who he was or he’s talking to.”

“It’s like he’s devoid of context,” she added.

