‘No ObamaCare’: Here’s How Trump, Johnson, RFK Jr. Plan to Destroy Americans’ Health Care

At a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump declared he is “not Hitler,” and complained he’s being “demonized” by Democrats, including by his Democratic presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

North Carolina is a must-win state for Trump, according to Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper, who told WRAL last month, “He just doesn’t get there without North Carolina.”

“You know,” Trump told supporters (video below), “many years ago I had a father who was a great guy, he was a strong guy, a legitimate guy, a strong, but you know he always used to tell me, never use the word ‘Nazi’ and never used the word ‘Hitler.'”

“Now we’re called Nazis, and I’m called Hitler. I’m not Hitler,” Trump insisted.

“For the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis and they’ve called me Hitler,” Trump said. “They’ve demeaned us. They’ve demonized us and censored us.”

“Mr. Trump,” The New York Times reports Wednesday, “has repeatedly demonized Democrats, describing them at times as ‘the enemy within,’ ‘communists,’ ‘these lunatics’ and ‘radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.’ But on Wednesday, he insisted that it was the rhetoric from the Democratic side that was the problem.”

Trump has reason to be worried.

In North Carolina he’s beating Vice President Kamala Harris by just 1.1 percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

But the ex-president’s remarks about Hitler came back to haunt him last week, when not only did his former White House chief of staff John Kelly reveal that as Commander-in-Chief Trump complained about his generals and declared he wanted “Hitler’s generals,” but thirteen of Trump’s former aides recently signed a letter supporting General Kelly and his criticisms.

“More than a dozen former Trump administration officials on Friday,” Politico had reported, “came out in support of former chief of staff John Kelly, who went on the record this week to say the former president fits the definition of a fascist, would govern like a dictator and has no concept of the Constitution.”

The group say they are “all lifelong Republicans who served our country.”

Also last week, The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg reported that a “desire to force U.S. military leaders to be obedient to him and not the Constitution is one of the constant themes of Trump’s military-related discourse. Former officials have also cited other recurring themes: his denigration of military service, his ignorance of the provisions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, his admiration for brutality and anti-democratic norms of behavior, and his contempt for wounded veterans and for soldiers who fell in battle.”

“Retired General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated Vietnam veteran, told me that Trump does not comprehend such traditional military virtues as honor and self-sacrifice. ‘The military is a foreign country to him. He doesn’t understand the customs or codes,’ McCaffrey said. ‘It doesn’t penetrate. It starts with the fact that he thinks it’s foolish to do anything that doesn’t directly benefit himself.'”

The Atlantic also revealed Trump’s praise of Hitler, including that the genocidal Nazi leader “did some good things.”

“Kelly—a retired Marine general who, as a young man, had volunteered to serve in Vietnam despite actually suffering from bone spurs—said in an interview for the CNN reporter Jim Sciutto’s book, The Return of Great Powers, that Trump praised aspects of Hitler’s leadership. ‘He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things,’ ‘ Kelly recalled. ‘I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, (Hitler) rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world.’ Kelly admonished Trump: ‘I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.’”

Goldberg also noted another Hitler comparison.

“In their book, The Divider: Trump in the White House,” Goldberg wrote, “Peter Baker and Susan Glasser reported that Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared that Trump’s ‘Hitler-like’ embrace of the big lie about the election would prompt the president to seek out a ‘Reichstag moment.’”

Also in The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum this month reported, “Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini.”

“The former president has brought dehumanizing language into American presidential politics,” she wrote.

Trump “has claimed that many [immigrants] have ‘bad genes.’ He has also been more explicit: ‘They’re not humans; they’re animals’; they are ‘cold-blooded killers.’ He refers more broadly to his opponents—American citizens, some of whom are elected officials—as ‘the enemy from within … sick people, radical-left lunatics.’ Not only do they have no rights; they should be ‘handled by,’ he has said, ‘if necessary, National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.'”

“In using this language,” Applebaum said, “Trump knows exactly what he is doing.”

“He understands which era and what kind of politics this language evokes.”

It does not help that on Sunday he held a rally at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, one that quickly drew comparisons to the American Nazi party’s pro-Hitler rally in that same venue 85 years ago, in 1939.

On Monday, The Washington Post‘s Phillip Bump reported: “The Trump campaign’s rally in New York mirrored one in the 1930s that was openly supportive of Adolf Hitler.”

“As detailed in Arnie Bernstein’s 2013 book ‘Swastika Nation,'” Bump noted, “the 1939 event, centered on overlaying German fascism onto American patriotism, began with the singing of the national anthem — as did Trump’s rally on Sunday (and as do many Garden events). Then and now, the arena was also bedecked in red, white and blue.

“Speakers in 1939 lamented government spending, railed against Marxism and complained about how information negative to their allies was ‘played up and twisted to fan the flames of hate in the hearts of Americans’ by the news media. Similar arguments were raised at Trump’s rally as well. ‘Free America!’ the crowd chanted in 1939, while Trump speakers pledged that he would ‘save America,’ with the 2024 crowd chanting ‘U-S-A!'”

“Sunday’s event was similarly focused on a purported threat to the nation: immigrants and foreign actors bent on tearing the country apart.”

Last December, ABC News‘ Jonathan Karl reported that at a rally in Iowa, Trump “once again broke new ground, becoming the first leading presidential candidate to find it necessary to insist he had never read the most infamous book of the 20th century.”

“I never read ‘Mein Kampf,'” Trump said, Karl wrote, “referring to Adolf Hitler’s manifesto (‘My Struggle’) that provided the philosophical basis for Nazi Germany and, ultimately, the murder of more than 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.”

“This was the first time Trump had invoked Hitler’s name and the title of his memoir at a political rally, but there have been multiple reports over the years of Trump expressing a keen interest in, even admiration for, Hitler’s rule over Nazi Germany.”

“In the past, he’s actually acknowledged owning a copy of the book,” Karl added. “Trump’s denial that he had read Hitler’s memoir came after he has made a series of incendiary remarks in recent weeks referring to his political opponents as ‘vermin’ and saying illegal immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country.'”

Axios earlier this month reported, “Four times last year, Trump referred to immigrants as ‘poisoning the blood’ of the nation, including “during an interview with a right-leaning website,” and “at a rally in December in New Hampshire.” He then “repeated it in a Truth Social post in December, then again at a campaign stop in Iowa.”

“Since then, Trump has falsely accused immigrants of eating house pets, erroneously said violent undocumented criminal gangs had taken over Aurora, Colo., and said that some have ‘bad genes’ that lead them to murder.”

Watch the video of Trump below or at this link.

