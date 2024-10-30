OPINION
‘No ObamaCare’: Here’s How Trump, Johnson, RFK Jr. Plan to Destroy Americans’ Health Care
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly named “JFK Jr.” instead of RFK Jr. in the headline.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson say they have big plans to implement “massive” changes to the entire U.S. food, drug, and health care system—from killing ObamaCare and all its protections, to handing over control of all health, food, and drug policies and agencies to conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—and they’re openly bragging about it just days before Election Day.
Republicans conspired to block every one of Barack Obama’s initiatives even before the 44th President was sworn in to office in January, 2009. They have spent years promising to “repeal and replace” ObamaCare, or just end the Affordable Care Act entirely. Donald Trump for over a decade has repeatedly vowed to kill ObamaCare, and repeatedly said he would end it and unveil his new health care plan soon, before admitting during the presidential debate all he had were mere “concepts of a plan.”
In September, The Washington Post reported Donald Trump “has spent 13 years promising a health-care plan” (video below).
On Monday in Pennsylvania, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson vowed to kill the Affordable Care Act, which covers tens of millions of Americans, has dramatically slashed the number of uninsured Americans, and offers widespread protections to over 133 million people in America.
“Health care reform’s going to be a big part of the agenda. When I say we’re going to have a very aggressive first 100 days agenda, we got a lot of things still on the table,” Speaker Johnson told an attendee at a GOP candidate’s meeting, NBC News reported.
“No Obamacare?” an attendee asked.
“No Obamacare,” Johnson responded, before explaining how Donald Trump wants to “go big” in removing regulations.
“We want to take a blowtorch to the regulatory state,” Johnson said, per NBC. “These agencies have been weaponized against the people, it’s crushing the free market; it’s like a boot on the neck of job creators and entrepreneurs and risk takers. And so health care is one of the sectors and we need this across the board.”
“And Trump’s going to go big. I mean, he’s only going to have one more term. Can’t run for re-election. And so he’s going to be thinking about legacy and we’re going to fix these things.”
October Surprise: Speaker Johnson lets slip him and Trump’s “secret” is to repeal the Affordable Care Act and pre-existing conditions protections in first 100 days
WATCH >>> pic.twitter.com/oTPy7xXhkz
— James Singer (@Jemsinger) October 30, 2024
Sunday night at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, the ex-president promised to let RFK Jr. “go wild.”
“I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on the medicines.”
Trump tonight on RFK Jr:
“I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on the medicines.” pic.twitter.com/tBVXrou1YQ
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) October 28, 2024
On Tuesday, RFK Jr. announced Donald Trump had “promised” to put him in charge of the entire federal public health system.
“The key that President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others, and then also the USDA.”
RFK Jr: “The key that President Trump has promised me is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH, and a few others…and then also the USDA.”pic.twitter.com/Nl8hxdsyYl
— Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 29, 2024
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday remarked, “House Republicans plan to kill the Affordable Care Act, impose a nationwide abortion ban and implement Trump’s Project 2025. These extremists cannot be trusted with the health, safety and economic well-being of the American people.”
Last year, Forbes published what it described as “all the conspiracies” RFK Jr. promotes. Among them (quotes are Forbes’s, not RFK Jr.’s):
“Covid-19 targets certain races and gives others immunity,” “Mass shootings are linked to prescription drugs,” “The 2004 presidential election was stolen,” “The pharmaceutical industry is throwing money at Democrats,” “The Covid-19 virus was genetically engineered,” “Vaccines can cause autism,” and, “Former White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates sought to exaggerate the pandemic, in part, to promote vaccines.”
New York magazine’s “Intelligencer” columnist Ed Kilgore reports that Speaker Johnson “plans to make repealing Obamacare an immediate priority if Trump wins and Republicans control Congress, which likely means it would be rolled into a gigantic budget-reconciliation bill and steamrolled through to passage if possible.”
Kilgore adds, Johnson’s “party’s designs on health-care policy are radical, meant to replace the regulations central to Obamacare’s coverage guarantees with ‘free market’ provisions almost certain to return the health-care system to the days when insurers aggressively discriminated against anyone old, sick, or poor. Johnson’s rhetoric will also give Democrats an opportunity to remind voters that the last ‘repeal Obamacare’ package aimed to decimate Medicaid, the federal-state health-care program for poor people and a key part of the country’s social safety net. Beyond that, Johnson seemed to to be telling Pennsylvanians a reelected Trump wouldn’t care if his health-care plans made Americans unhappy.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘I’m Not Hitler’: Trump Insists He’s Being ‘Demonized’ Despite Remarks
At a rally in the battleground state of North Carolina Wednesday afternoon, Donald Trump declared he is “not Hitler,” and complained he’s being “demonized” by Democrats, including by his Democratic presidential opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.
North Carolina is a must-win state for Trump, according to Western Carolina University political scientist Chris Cooper, who told WRAL last month, “He just doesn’t get there without North Carolina.”
“You know,” Trump told supporters (video below), “many years ago I had a father who was a great guy, he was a strong guy, a legitimate guy, a strong, but you know he always used to tell me, never use the word ‘Nazi’ and never used the word ‘Hitler.'”
“Now we’re called Nazis, and I’m called Hitler. I’m not Hitler,” Trump insisted.
“For the past nine years, Kamala and her party have called us racists, bigots, fascists, deplorables, irredeemables, Nazis and they’ve called me Hitler,” Trump said. “They’ve demeaned us. They’ve demonized us and censored us.”
“Mr. Trump,” The New York Times reports Wednesday, “has repeatedly demonized Democrats, describing them at times as ‘the enemy within,’ ‘communists,’ ‘these lunatics’ and ‘radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country.’ But on Wednesday, he insisted that it was the rhetoric from the Democratic side that was the problem.”
Trump has reason to be worried.
In North Carolina he’s beating Vice President Kamala Harris by just 1.1 percentage points, according to FiveThirtyEight.
But the ex-president’s remarks about Hitler came back to haunt him last week, when not only did his former White House chief of staff John Kelly reveal that as Commander-in-Chief Trump complained about his generals and declared he wanted “Hitler’s generals,” but thirteen of Trump’s former aides recently signed a letter supporting General Kelly and his criticisms.
“More than a dozen former Trump administration officials on Friday,” Politico had reported, “came out in support of former chief of staff John Kelly, who went on the record this week to say the former president fits the definition of a fascist, would govern like a dictator and has no concept of the Constitution.”
The group say they are “all lifelong Republicans who served our country.”
Also last week, The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg reported that a “desire to force U.S. military leaders to be obedient to him and not the Constitution is one of the constant themes of Trump’s military-related discourse. Former officials have also cited other recurring themes: his denigration of military service, his ignorance of the provisions of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, his admiration for brutality and anti-democratic norms of behavior, and his contempt for wounded veterans and for soldiers who fell in battle.”
“Retired General Barry McCaffrey, a decorated Vietnam veteran, told me that Trump does not comprehend such traditional military virtues as honor and self-sacrifice. ‘The military is a foreign country to him. He doesn’t understand the customs or codes,’ McCaffrey said. ‘It doesn’t penetrate. It starts with the fact that he thinks it’s foolish to do anything that doesn’t directly benefit himself.'”
The Atlantic also revealed Trump’s praise of Hitler, including that the genocidal Nazi leader “did some good things.”
“Kelly—a retired Marine general who, as a young man, had volunteered to serve in Vietnam despite actually suffering from bone spurs—said in an interview for the CNN reporter Jim Sciutto’s book, The Return of Great Powers, that Trump praised aspects of Hitler’s leadership. ‘He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things,’ ‘ Kelly recalled. ‘I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, (Hitler) rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world.’ Kelly admonished Trump: ‘I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing.’”
Goldberg also noted another Hitler comparison.
“In their book, The Divider: Trump in the White House,” Goldberg wrote, “Peter Baker and Susan Glasser reported that Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, feared that Trump’s ‘Hitler-like’ embrace of the big lie about the election would prompt the president to seek out a ‘Reichstag moment.’”
Also in The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum this month reported, “Trump Is Speaking Like Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini.”
“The former president has brought dehumanizing language into American presidential politics,” she wrote.
Trump “has claimed that many [immigrants] have ‘bad genes.’ He has also been more explicit: ‘They’re not humans; they’re animals’; they are ‘cold-blooded killers.’ He refers more broadly to his opponents—American citizens, some of whom are elected officials—as ‘the enemy from within … sick people, radical-left lunatics.’ Not only do they have no rights; they should be ‘handled by,’ he has said, ‘if necessary, National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military.'”
“In using this language,” Applebaum said, “Trump knows exactly what he is doing.”
“He understands which era and what kind of politics this language evokes.”
It does not help that on Sunday he held a rally at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, one that quickly drew comparisons to the American Nazi party’s pro-Hitler rally in that same venue 85 years ago, in 1939.
On Monday, The Washington Post‘s Phillip Bump reported: “The Trump campaign’s rally in New York mirrored one in the 1930s that was openly supportive of Adolf Hitler.”
“As detailed in Arnie Bernstein’s 2013 book ‘Swastika Nation,'” Bump noted, “the 1939 event, centered on overlaying German fascism onto American patriotism, began with the singing of the national anthem — as did Trump’s rally on Sunday (and as do many Garden events). Then and now, the arena was also bedecked in red, white and blue.
“Speakers in 1939 lamented government spending, railed against Marxism and complained about how information negative to their allies was ‘played up and twisted to fan the flames of hate in the hearts of Americans’ by the news media. Similar arguments were raised at Trump’s rally as well. ‘Free America!’ the crowd chanted in 1939, while Trump speakers pledged that he would ‘save America,’ with the 2024 crowd chanting ‘U-S-A!'”
“Sunday’s event was similarly focused on a purported threat to the nation: immigrants and foreign actors bent on tearing the country apart.”
Last December, ABC News‘ Jonathan Karl reported that at a rally in Iowa, Trump “once again broke new ground, becoming the first leading presidential candidate to find it necessary to insist he had never read the most infamous book of the 20th century.”
“I never read ‘Mein Kampf,'” Trump said, Karl wrote, “referring to Adolf Hitler’s manifesto (‘My Struggle’) that provided the philosophical basis for Nazi Germany and, ultimately, the murder of more than 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.”
“This was the first time Trump had invoked Hitler’s name and the title of his memoir at a political rally, but there have been multiple reports over the years of Trump expressing a keen interest in, even admiration for, Hitler’s rule over Nazi Germany.”
“In the past, he’s actually acknowledged owning a copy of the book,” Karl added. “Trump’s denial that he had read Hitler’s memoir came after he has made a series of incendiary remarks in recent weeks referring to his political opponents as ‘vermin’ and saying illegal immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country.'”
Axios earlier this month reported, “Four times last year, Trump referred to immigrants as ‘poisoning the blood’ of the nation, including “during an interview with a right-leaning website,” and “at a rally in December in New Hampshire.” He then “repeated it in a Truth Social post in December, then again at a campaign stop in Iowa.”
“Since then, Trump has falsely accused immigrants of eating house pets, erroneously said violent undocumented criminal gangs had taken over Aurora, Colo., and said that some have ‘bad genes’ that lead them to murder.”
Watch the video of Trump below or at this link.
Trump: “I’m not Hitler” pic.twitter.com/GUe2qnmaHR
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 30, 2024
‘Charlatan’ Pastor at Latino Event Lays Hands on Trump, Prays God Makes Him President
At the close of a Latino Americans for Trump town hall at Donald Trump’s Miami golf club on Tuesday, MAGA pastors, including one whose “messy” divorce led him to be labeled a “charlatan,” laid hands on the criminally convicted ex-president, described the election as a “war between good and evil,” fervently prayed for God to return Trump to the White House, and asked Him to “Make America Godly again.”
Trump’s return to embracing Christianity and invoking religion comes amid debunked reports, including from top Trump activist Charlie Kirk, that Vice President Kamala Harris last week kicked out “Christians” for shouting “Jesus is lord” at a recent campaign event.
Harris at a Wisconsin rally had told supporters, “Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”
Hecklers interrupted, shouting “That’s a lie,” or “lies.”
“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris responded, to applause. “No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”
READ MORE: ‘Fascist’ Trump’s Rhetoric Fits ‘Textbook Definition of Fascism’: Journalist
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that as the hecklers were escorted out they shouted “Jesus is Lord.”
Not according to Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a member of the highly-secretive far-right organization Council for National Policy.
Unbelievable!!
As Kamala is on stage fear mongering about abortion, someone shouts “Jesus is Lord!” To which she replies:
“Oh, I think you guys are at the wrong rally.”
Christians are not welcome in Kamala’s Democrat Party. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/aoJiRqnERK
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 18, 2024
So when a pro-Trump pastor laid hands on the ex-president Tuesday afternoon, the roomful of conservative Latinos likely understood what he meant when he prayed, “today where we lift up the man that we believe you’ve put your hand upon, to help restore America, and bring America back to the place that honors you. To a place where we will not be kicked out for saying ‘Christ the king.’ Or, ‘Jesus is Lord.'”
The Harris hecklers were not kicked out for saying, “Jesus is Lord,” but that is now what many MAGA Republicans now believe — or at least are willing to say.
Another pastor at Trump’s Latinos for Trump town hall in his prayer described the 2024 presidential election as a “war.”
“As I was talking yesterday to the, uh, in North Carolina,” Miami MAGA megachurch pastor and televangelist Guillermo Maldonado said, “I mentioned the people the fact that this is not a war between the left and the right. This is a war between good and evil.”
READ MORE: ‘Endorsing a Coup’: 3 in 10 Republicans Support ‘Patriot’ Violence to ‘Save Our Country’
Pastor Maldonado was the subject of a 2021 Miami Herald opinion piece titled: “Pastor was a charlatan, but few cared as long as he hosted Trump, pushed GOP agenda.”
“Long before divorce documents spilled tantalizing secrets about the wealth of Miami megachurch pastor Guillermo Maldonado — and his wife’s accusations of emotional abuse — there were signs he was a charlatan. ‘The presence of the living God,’ the evangelical preacher called President Trump, who, on the campaign trail, stood steps away from him looking like he was trying to stifle a good laugh, while beaming at the obsequious praise.”
A separate Miami Herald article reports, “The booming business of Miami pastor Guillermo Maldonado, which helps him pay for what court records describe as a half-dozen properties, at least three cars and a nine-seat jet, depends entirely on whether he can speak to God.”
Maldonado’s wife’s divorce attorneys, the Herald reported, “said there could be as much as $120 million at stake.”
In December of 2020 Pastor Maldonado urged his congregation to refuse the COVID vaccine, The Christian Post reported, saying the shot was “the structure for the Antichrist.”
“They’re going to demand for you to have the vaccine in your passport. Otherwise you will not be able to travel because they are preparing the way. And the vaccines, they are made to alter your DNA,” he said. “Believe in the blood of Jesus. Believe in divine immunity.”
Maldonado also “said the Lord spoke to him and told him that there is a ‘satanic agenda, a global agenda, specifically preparing the way for the Antichrist.'”
On Tuesday, Pastor Maldonado, laying hands on Trump, ended his prayer saying, “the Bible says that let’s pray for the will of God to come. Meaning, what’s the will of God, the Bible says, God sets up kings. He removes kings.”
“We’re gonna bring the will of God and we’re gonna pray for the president for President Trump to be the next 47th president.”
After the pastors laid hands on Trump and prayed over him, he appeared to say nothing as “YMCA” played and he began signing autographs.
Pastor at Trump’s round table: “This is not a war between the left and the right. This is a war between good and evil…In the Old Testament, the prophets anointed the kings…Father, we anointed him to be the 47th president of the United States to restore the biblical values.” pic.twitter.com/MgcV7UgjDA
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 22, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘He’s Not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ Explode Amid ‘Bizarre Behavior’
Nobel Prize-winning economist, professor, and popular New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman on Monday published, “Trump Has Become Unmoored in Time.” In it he closes by asking, “what would Trump say about an opponent who, like him, seems stuck in the past, who routinely describes America in ways that suggest that he doesn’t know what year it is?”
On Tuesday Krugman posted a link to his piece on the social media platform X, and wrote: “This was filed before Trump’s bizarre behavior at his latest rallies. Maybe I was too polite in describing one aspect of his cognitive decline.”
Krugman is not alone in calling out what some are calling Donald Trump’s apparent cognitive decline, which seems to have become increasingly obvious over the past few days, and especially since Monday evening.
At a town hall in the suburbs of Philadelphia last night, two medical issues among audience members led the Republican presidential nominee to decide he would no longer take questions (he had taken just a handful) and declare the Q&A over. Instead, Trump said, he would like to play some music. The “impromptu D.J. session,” as The New York Times generously called it, and a “bizarre musical event,” according to NPR, went on for 30 to 40 minutes.
“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music,” Trump told supporters at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. “Let’s make it into a music ——. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?”
RELATED: Trump Abruptly Cancels Another Interview, This Time With a Trump-Friendly CNBC Host
South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem, who was acting as the town hall’s host, asked Trump, “Well sir, do you want to play your song and then greet a few people?” After the ex-president, apparently not understanding, questioned her, she explained, “Well, you had said you wanted to close with a specific song.”
The GOP presidential nominee spent the rest of the evening on stage listening to music and occasionally dancing (photo.)
Trump on social media described the evening: “I had a Town Hall in Pennsylvania last night. It was amazing! The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat. We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!”
He also called those who suffered medical emergencies “patriots,” as ABC News reported, which he has done before under similar circumstances.
“‘Would anybody else like to faint?’ Trump said as the second person made their way out of the Expo Center.”
Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci remarked, “The October surprise is that Trump has completely lost his marbles.”
Even a Fox News reporter found the event “very strange.”
Well, this is a very strange Trump Town Hall in Pennsylvania. It turned on a dime after two Trump supporters passed out/fainted/needed medical attention in back to back episodes that paused the Q and A format for a while.
The Q and A portion never restarted after four questions… pic.twitter.com/hIgV8HlEhk
— Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) October 15, 2024
“That thing Trump did last night is not explainable and it is not small,” an apparently concerned U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) wrote. “It shows that he’s increasingly detached from reality. Everyone knows if Biden or Harris did that it would be media mayhem. He’s not ok, and you can’t ignore it anymore.”
READ MORE: Trump Campaign Furious Walz Using Trump’s Own ‘Reckless, Dangerous Rhetoric’ Against Him
Filmmaker and podcaster Andy Ostroy called it, “the craziest shit I’ve ever seen in politics.”
Each video is worse than the last. This is truly the craziest shit I’ve ever seen in politics.. #Trump pic.twitter.com/N0RYclS9ML
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 15, 2024
While only a qualified medical professional can make diagnoses, more than a few commenters on social media suggested Trump was “sundowning,” a term the Mayo Clinic describes as “a group of symptoms that occurs at a specific time of the day. These symptoms may affect people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.”
Professor of Politics Jack Pitney, who left the Republican Party when Trump was elected in 2016, is the author of several books including, “Un-American: the Fake Patriotism of Donald J. Trump.”
He writes: “Kristi Noem’s face during Trump’s sundowning episode gives a whole new meaning to Raymond Chandler’s phrase: “that plastic smile people wear when they are trying not to scream.”
Political scientist and professor David Darmofal adds, “I know the symptoms of dementia extremely well from being a caregiver for 7 years. 78-year-old Trump’s father had Alzheimer’s & now he’s showing undeniable symptoms of cognitive decline. I’m begging our national media to address this issue.”
What’s going on with Trump at this very moment? And look at the out-of-it look on his face when they put the video in the right corner. Anyone who’s had a loved one with dementia knows this scene. https://t.co/VAyXVZ5eOB
— David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) October 15, 2024
“Donald Trump’s dementia is NOT a political issue,” declared SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, “it’s a national security issue. Trump could be easily controlled/manipulated by top aides and foreign leaders to do what they want. This DEMANDS coverage from the corporate media!”
“There is something profoundly broken in our national press corps. Trump clearly had some kind of a mental break last night – those of us who have family members with dementia recognize it. He didn’t know where he was. And they’re pretending it was nothing,” Democratic strategist Laura Chapin said.
Trump’s night did not end with his town hall music event.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, the ex-president, who remains a convicted felon awaiting sentencing on November 26, lashed out at his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris—while defending his mental health and attacking her recently-released and very-detailed physician’s report.
“Harris ‘remains in excellent health,’ her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, said in a letter on Saturday,” ABC News reported. The report also stated: “She possesses the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”
“The doctor pointed to seasonal allergies and hives (urticaria) as a ‘notable’ part of her health history,” ABC added. “He also listed a number of over-the-counter medications used to improve her symptoms, which he said have never been ‘severe.'”
Trump, on his Truth Social platform, proceeded to falsely characterize the details of Harris’s medical report.
“As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless,” Trump claimed. He has never released a thoroughly-detailed medical report.
“However, I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good. According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from ‘urticaria,’ defined as ‘a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling.’ She also has ‘allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,’ a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…”
“…I’ve put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History, and aced two Cognitive Exams (the Doctor stated that my ‘cognitive exams were exceptional!’),” Trump continued. “I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala. Also, I am far too busy campaigning to take time, from the 22 days left, as I am using every hour, of every day, campaigning, because we have to take back our Country from the Radical Left people that are destroying it. MAGA2024!”
Right now, “dementia” is trending on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Watch the videos and social media posts above or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Is He OK?’: Trump’s Dark of Night Rage Posting Backfires
