OPINION
‘Charlatan’ Pastor at Latino Event Lays Hands on Trump, Prays God Makes Him President
At the close of a Latino Americans for Trump town hall at Donald Trump’s Miami golf club on Tuesday, MAGA pastors, including one whose “messy” divorce led him to be labeled a “charlatan,” laid hands on the criminally convicted ex-president, described the election as a “war between good and evil,” fervently prayed for God to return Trump to the White House, and asked Him to “Make America Godly again.”
Trump’s return to embracing Christianity and invoking religion comes amid debunked reports, including from top Trump activist Charlie Kirk, that Vice President Kamala Harris last week kicked out “Christians” for shouting “Jesus is lord” at a recent campaign event.
Harris at a Wisconsin rally had told supporters, “Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”
Hecklers interrupted, shouting “That’s a lie,” or “lies.”
“Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally,” Harris responded, to applause. “No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that as the hecklers were escorted out they shouted “Jesus is Lord.”
Not according to Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a member of the highly-secretive far-right organization Council for National Policy.
Unbelievable!!
As Kamala is on stage fear mongering about abortion, someone shouts “Jesus is Lord!” To which she replies:
“Oh, I think you guys are at the wrong rally.”
Christians are not welcome in Kamala’s Democrat Party. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/aoJiRqnERK
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 18, 2024
So when a pro-Trump pastor laid hands on the ex-president Tuesday afternoon, the roomful of conservative Latinos likely understood what he meant when he prayed, “today where we lift up the man that we believe you’ve put your hand upon, to help restore America, and bring America back to the place that honors you. To a place where we will not be kicked out for saying ‘Christ the king.’ Or, ‘Jesus is Lord.'”
The Harris hecklers were not kicked out for saying, “Jesus is Lord,” but that is now what many MAGA Republicans now believe — or at least are willing to say.
Another pastor at Trump’s Latinos for Trump town hall in his prayer described the 2024 presidential election as a “war.”
“As I was talking yesterday to the, uh, in North Carolina,” Miami MAGA megachurch pastor and televangelist Guillermo Maldonado said, “I mentioned the people the fact that this is not a war between the left and the right. This is a war between good and evil.”
Pastor Maldonado was the subject of a 2021 Miami Herald opinion piece titled: “Pastor was a charlatan, but few cared as long as he hosted Trump, pushed GOP agenda.”
“Long before divorce documents spilled tantalizing secrets about the wealth of Miami megachurch pastor Guillermo Maldonado — and his wife’s accusations of emotional abuse — there were signs he was a charlatan. ‘The presence of the living God,’ the evangelical preacher called President Trump, who, on the campaign trail, stood steps away from him looking like he was trying to stifle a good laugh, while beaming at the obsequious praise.”
A separate Miami Herald article reports, “The booming business of Miami pastor Guillermo Maldonado, which helps him pay for what court records describe as a half-dozen properties, at least three cars and a nine-seat jet, depends entirely on whether he can speak to God.”
Maldonado’s wife’s divorce attorneys, the Herald reported, “said there could be as much as $120 million at stake.”
In December of 2020 Pastor Maldonado urged his congregation to refuse the COVID vaccine, The Christian Post reported, saying the shot was “the structure for the Antichrist.”
“They’re going to demand for you to have the vaccine in your passport. Otherwise you will not be able to travel because they are preparing the way. And the vaccines, they are made to alter your DNA,” he said. “Believe in the blood of Jesus. Believe in divine immunity.”
Maldonado also “said the Lord spoke to him and told him that there is a ‘satanic agenda, a global agenda, specifically preparing the way for the Antichrist.'”
On Tuesday, Pastor Maldonado, laying hands on Trump, ended his prayer saying, “the Bible says that let’s pray for the will of God to come. Meaning, what’s the will of God, the Bible says, God sets up kings. He removes kings.”
“We’re gonna bring the will of God and we’re gonna pray for the president for President Trump to be the next 47th president.”
After the pastors laid hands on Trump and prayed over him, he appeared to say nothing as “YMCA” played and he began signing autographs.
Pastor at Trump’s round table: “This is not a war between the left and the right. This is a war between good and evil…In the Old Testament, the prophets anointed the kings…Father, we anointed him to be the 47th president of the United States to restore the biblical values.” pic.twitter.com/MgcV7UgjDA
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 22, 2024
Watch the videos above or at this link.
OPINION
‘He’s Not Ok’: Questions of Trump’s ‘Cognitive Decline’ Explode Amid ‘Bizarre Behavior’
Nobel Prize-winning economist, professor, and popular New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman on Monday published, “Trump Has Become Unmoored in Time.” In it he closes by asking, “what would Trump say about an opponent who, like him, seems stuck in the past, who routinely describes America in ways that suggest that he doesn’t know what year it is?”
On Tuesday Krugman posted a link to his piece on the social media platform X, and wrote: “This was filed before Trump’s bizarre behavior at his latest rallies. Maybe I was too polite in describing one aspect of his cognitive decline.”
Krugman is not alone in calling out what some are calling Donald Trump’s apparent cognitive decline, which seems to have become increasingly obvious over the past few days, and especially since Monday evening.
At a town hall in the suburbs of Philadelphia last night, two medical issues among audience members led the Republican presidential nominee to decide he would no longer take questions (he had taken just a handful) and declare the Q&A over. Instead, Trump said, he would like to play some music. The “impromptu D.J. session,” as The New York Times generously called it, and a “bizarre musical event,” according to NPR, went on for 30 to 40 minutes.
“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music,” Trump told supporters at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. “Let’s make it into a music ——. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?”
South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem, who was acting as the town hall’s host, asked Trump, “Well sir, do you want to play your song and then greet a few people?” After the ex-president, apparently not understanding, questioned her, she explained, “Well, you had said you wanted to close with a specific song.”
The GOP presidential nominee spent the rest of the evening on stage listening to music and occasionally dancing (photo.)
Trump on social media described the evening: “I had a Town Hall in Pennsylvania last night. It was amazing! The Q and A was almost finished when people began fainting from the excitement and heat. We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!”
He also called those who suffered medical emergencies “patriots,” as ABC News reported, which he has done before under similar circumstances.
“‘Would anybody else like to faint?’ Trump said as the second person made their way out of the Expo Center.”
Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci remarked, “The October surprise is that Trump has completely lost his marbles.”
Even a Fox News reporter found the event “very strange.”
Well, this is a very strange Trump Town Hall in Pennsylvania. It turned on a dime after two Trump supporters passed out/fainted/needed medical attention in back to back episodes that paused the Q and A format for a while.
The Q and A portion never restarted after four questions… pic.twitter.com/hIgV8HlEhk
— Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) October 15, 2024
“That thing Trump did last night is not explainable and it is not small,” an apparently concerned U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI) wrote. “It shows that he’s increasingly detached from reality. Everyone knows if Biden or Harris did that it would be media mayhem. He’s not ok, and you can’t ignore it anymore.”
Filmmaker and podcaster Andy Ostroy called it, “the craziest shit I’ve ever seen in politics.”
Each video is worse than the last. This is truly the craziest shit I’ve ever seen in politics.. #Trump pic.twitter.com/N0RYclS9ML
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 15, 2024
While only a qualified medical professional can make diagnoses, more than a few commenters on social media suggested Trump was “sundowning,” a term the Mayo Clinic describes as “a group of symptoms that occurs at a specific time of the day. These symptoms may affect people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.”
Professor of Politics Jack Pitney, who left the Republican Party when Trump was elected in 2016, is the author of several books including, “Un-American: the Fake Patriotism of Donald J. Trump.”
He writes: “Kristi Noem’s face during Trump’s sundowning episode gives a whole new meaning to Raymond Chandler’s phrase: “that plastic smile people wear when they are trying not to scream.”
Political scientist and professor David Darmofal adds, “I know the symptoms of dementia extremely well from being a caregiver for 7 years. 78-year-old Trump’s father had Alzheimer’s & now he’s showing undeniable symptoms of cognitive decline. I’m begging our national media to address this issue.”
What’s going on with Trump at this very moment? And look at the out-of-it look on his face when they put the video in the right corner. Anyone who’s had a loved one with dementia knows this scene. https://t.co/VAyXVZ5eOB
— David Darmofal (@david_darmofal) October 15, 2024
“Donald Trump’s dementia is NOT a political issue,” declared SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, “it’s a national security issue. Trump could be easily controlled/manipulated by top aides and foreign leaders to do what they want. This DEMANDS coverage from the corporate media!”
“There is something profoundly broken in our national press corps. Trump clearly had some kind of a mental break last night – those of us who have family members with dementia recognize it. He didn’t know where he was. And they’re pretending it was nothing,” Democratic strategist Laura Chapin said.
Trump’s night did not end with his town hall music event.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, the ex-president, who remains a convicted felon awaiting sentencing on November 26, lashed out at his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris—while defending his mental health and attacking her recently-released and very-detailed physician’s report.
“Harris ‘remains in excellent health,’ her physician, Dr. Joshua Simmons, said in a letter on Saturday,” ABC News reported. The report also stated: “She possesses the physical and mental resilience required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”
“The doctor pointed to seasonal allergies and hives (urticaria) as a ‘notable’ part of her health history,” ABC added. “He also listed a number of over-the-counter medications used to improve her symptoms, which he said have never been ‘severe.'”
Trump, on his Truth Social platform, proceeded to falsely characterize the details of Harris’s medical report.
“As to her completely desperate request for my Medical Statements, she is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless,” Trump claimed. He has never released a thoroughly-detailed medical report.
“However, I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good. According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from ‘urticaria,’ defined as ‘a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling.’ She also has ‘allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,’ a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…”
“…I’ve put out more Medical Exams than any other President in History, and aced two Cognitive Exams (the Doctor stated that my ‘cognitive exams were exceptional!’),” Trump continued. “I am far healthier than Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but especially, Kamala. Also, I am far too busy campaigning to take time, from the 22 days left, as I am using every hour, of every day, campaigning, because we have to take back our Country from the Radical Left people that are destroying it. MAGA2024!”
Right now, “dementia” is trending on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
Watch the videos and social media posts above or at this link.
OPINION
‘Is He OK?’: Trump’s Dark of Night Rage Posting Backfires
After a weekend of speeches dehumanizing immigrants and threatening to use the U.S. military on Americans who oppose him, Donald Trump in a 1 AM dead of night post lashed out at his Democratic presidential opponent in what some are saying was projection.
“I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform at 1:12 AM. “Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally ‘bonkers,’ with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked. Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!”
Late Monday morning Trump posted the same message on the social media site X. He also recently called Vice President Harris “retarded,” according to The New York Times.
“So, let me get this straight,” noted Zeteo News media columnist Justin Baragona. “The 78-year-old GOP presidential nominee, who has been showing serious signs of age-related decline, refuses to release his medical records — but he is now demanding his much younger opponent take a cognitive test?”
SiriusXM host Michelangelo Signorile observed, “Trump is furious that Harris is saying Trump’s ‘staff’ won’t let him do 60 Minutes or release his medical records.”
“Claiming Harris is ‘slow and lethargic’ is a heavy lift even for this pathological liar and his MAGA mob.”
The Harris campaign mocked Trump in response.
“Trump posts at 1:12am that VP Harris must take a cognitive test,” wrote campaign spokesperson Ian Sams. “As he refuses to release his medical records, sit with 60 Minutes, or debate her again— instead retreating solely to rambling rallies where he’s increasingly making no sense.”
“Is he okay?”
Republican Voters Against Trump, a project of the Republican Accountability PAC declared, “It’s always projection with Trump.”
Before Trump’s post on Saturday, MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin told viewers: “For Trump and his party, the strategy in this final stretch to the election is about one thing and one thing only: projection.”
“Everything Trump and his party accuse Democrats of doing ultimately ends up being a cynical projection of themselves, from defending democracy to free speech, reproductive rights, and free and fair elections.”
“Everything Trump and his party accuse Democrats of doing ultimately ends up being a cynical projection of themselves. From defending democracy, free speech, reproductive rights and free & fair elections.” @AymanM on the GOP’s projection strategy for the election homestretch. pic.twitter.com/vxM8HTfeyO
— AYMAN (@AymanMSNBC) October 13, 2024
OPINION
Trump Campaign an ‘Influence Operation’ Says Former State Dept. Official — Experts Agree
A prominent former U.S. State Department official who worked to fight Russian disinformation has labeled the Trump presidential campaign an “influence operation,” with several experts echoing his assessment.
Richard Stengel, an NBC News/MSNBC analyst who spent seven years as TIME magazine managing editor and served as the chief executive of the National Constitution Center, on Thursday shared his evaluation.
“The Trump candidacy is not so much a political campaign as what intelligence services call an influence operation, a coordinated effort to use mis-and-disinformation to undermine democratic institutions and processes,” declared Stengel.
Stengel, who served as U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, is the author of the 2019 memoir, “Information Wars: How We Lost the Global Battle Against Disinformation and What We Can Do About It.”
Stengel’s comment received hundreds of thousands of views on social media, and garnered responses from experts.
“This is correct,” replied Ruth Ben-Ghiat, the well-known professor of history and an expert on fascism, authoritarians, propaganda, and democracy.
“True,” asserted Eric Chenoweth, Director of the Institute for Democracy in Eastern Europe, adding, “it is correlated with Russian influence operations.”
“The Trump effort has the support of his BFF Putin, who has paid agents in the US as social ‘influencers’ to help promote Russia’s pro-Trump narrative,” noted former U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo, Greg Delawie.
Indeed, early last month the U.S. Dept. of Justice announced it had seized “32 internet domains used in Russian government-directed foreign malign influence campaigns,” which “used these domains, among others, to covertly spread Russian government propaganda with the aim of reducing international support for Ukraine, bolstering pro-Russian policies and interests, and influencing voters in U.S. and foreign elections, including the U.S. 2024 Presidential Election.”
Days later, MSNBC’s Ja’han Jones reported, “MAGA influencers are scrambling after the DOJ’s Russia indictment,” and mentioned “an unsealed affidavit … alleging a Kremlin-backed agency had nearly 600 U.S.-based influencers in its sights as it waged an online-based election manipulation operation in the United States.”
The Washington Spectator’s Dave Troy, an investigative journalist and tech entrepreneur who has written extensively on Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, responded to Stengel’s post: “Yes. And this would have been a very cool thing for the Obama administration to say in 2015-2016.”
Dr. Joanne Freeman, a professor of American history and of American studies, replied to Stengel’s post with a simple “YUP.”
Stengel’s pronouncement wasn’t so much a revelation as a reminder.
Earlier this week, David Corn, Mother Jones’ Washington bureau chief and co-author of “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump,” penned an important piece titled: “Trump Is Running a Disinformation Campaign, Not a Political Campaign.”
“He’s not just lying. He’s creating an alternative reality,” Corn states. “His campaign is a full-fledged project to pervert how Americans view the nation and the world, an extensive propaganda campaign designed to fire up fears and intensify anxieties that Trump can then exploit to collect votes. And the political media world has yet to come to terms with the fact that Trump is heading a disinformation crusade more likely to be found in an authoritarian state than a vibrant democracy. This is unlike other presidential campaigns in modern American history—other than his own previous efforts.”
Even before Donald Trump left the White House in disgrace in January of 2021, experts were busy analyzing just how damaging his time on office then had been.
The day after the November 2020 election which Trump ultimately lost but falsely had declared victory, The Washington Post‘s Dan Balz wrote: “Trump has attacked democracy’s institutions, but never so blatantly as he did overnight.”
“For four years, President Trump has sought to undermine the institutions of a democratic society, but never so blatantly as in the early morning hours of Wednesday. His attempt to falsely claim victory and to subvert the election itself by calling for a halt to vote-counting represents the gravest of threats to the stability of the country,” Balz wrote. “A president who respected the Constitution would let things play out. But Trump has shown once again he cares not about the Constitution or the stability and well-being of the country or anything like that. He cares only about himself and retaining the powers he now holds. And so he cries “fraud” when there is no evidence whatsoever of any such thing.”
The Niskanen Center, a D.C. think tank, one week before the violent and deadly January 6, 2021 insurrection Trump allegedly incited, asked: “How Much Did Trump Undermine U.S. Democracy?”
