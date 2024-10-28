‘Maybe’ It’s Racist: JD Vance Tries to Whitewash Trump Rally Attack on Puerto Rico

In a rare move seven days before Election Day, the chair of the Harris campaign has released a video in an apparent effort to tamp down nervousness in the Democratic base.

Jen O’Malley Dillon told supporters, “we’re on track to win a very close election,” “we feel really good with what we’re seeing,” but “we still have a lot of work to do.”

The video (below) has gone viral, with nearly 400,000 views on the social media platform X in just 90 minutes.

“I know you’re anxious,” O’Malley Dillon says, “I know you’re worried because you know what the stakes are and it’s okay to be worried, but what we can do for you is help you channel that anxiety into helping us in this campaign.” And she asked supporters to “go knock on doors.”

O’Malley Dillon, who also served as President Joe Biden’s 2020 and 2024 campaign manager, and his White House deputy chief of staff, recorded the three-and-a-half-minute “campaign update” to “tell you why you don’t have to feel anxious and you can feel good,” insisting “we have multiple pathways to get to 270 electoral votes.”

Declaring it “truly is a margin of error race,” O’Malley Dillon says, “every single state, the blue wall, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, the sun belt, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina … are in play, and in each of these states, every week we see and we monitor our numbers, we monitor the work that’s happening, and we’re seeing growing enthusiasm and we’re so excited about it.”

And she insists, “we feel really good about what we’re seeing out there.”

She says that Republicans, who historically have not taken advantage of early voting but this year are, at the behest of the RNC and occasionally Donald Trump, are simply “changing their mode of voting.”

“We are seeing Republicans voting early, but these are Republicans that are gonna vote no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are “voting at the levels we need them to vote in order for us to win,” she adds, and says early Democratic voters “are our lower propensity voters,” meaning voters who do not tend to vote in every election.

She says undecided voters are still out there, but they are moving more toward Harris than Trump, a claim confirmed in recent news reporting.

Last week the Monmouth University Poll reported the number of undecideds who are “motivated … is only 1%.”

Newsweek reported that “Emerson College polling, conducted between October 14 and 16, shows that among undecided voters who chose who they would vote for in the past week or month, 60 percent opted for the Democratic vice president, while 36 percent opted for Republican former President Donald Trump.”

She urged Harris and Walz supporters to go talk to the undecideds.

“They need to have people at their doors, they need to get phone calls, they need to see us wherever they are in any part of their life, so we leave no stone unturned.”

“Maybe you can make phone calls,” she asked, “or send texts from your home or maybe you can do something that only you can do, which is talk to people in your own lives. The people that you see every day. Maybe you work with them, maybe there are people in your life that you don’t always want to talk politics about because I know talking about politics is hard, but we need you to have those conversations. And if you even just have one of those hard conversations, that is gonna make a difference in this race.”

The Daily Beast reports Tuesday morning, O’Malley Dillon told reporters, “We’re confident we’re going to win.”

“And it’s not because we’re running away with it. It’s because we’re confident we’re on a path to win a very close election,” she said.

“She added that the Harris campaign has seen a ‘growth of support’ since Trump’s Sunday rally, where a comedian’s insulting joke about Puerto Rico offended many Latino voters.”

Watch O’Malley Dillon’s video below or at this link.

This race is going to be extremely close, and we need to keep up the fight every day between now and Election Day on November 5. When we fight, we win. Join us: https://t.co/MKvOQGgN2t pic.twitter.com/b7dQK037dX — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 29, 2024

