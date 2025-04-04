‘My Policies Will Never Change’: Trump Says ‘It’s Going Very Well’ After Market Meltdown

President Donald Trump is under fire for choosing to skip the dignified transfer of four U.S. soldiers who died during a training mission in Lithuania—opting instead to jet from D.C. to Florida to attend the Saudi-owned LIV men’s professional golf tournament, while the nation of Lithuania, including its President, held ceremonies honoring the fallen Americans.

“Lithuania’s political and religious leaders joined thousands of people on Thursday to bid farewell to four American soldiers who died during a training exercise in the Baltic nation,” the Associated Press reported. “President Gitanas Nausėda and other dignitaries were among those who stood in respect as hearses carried the bodies of the four young Americans to Vilnius airport before being flown to the United States for burial.”

Some in the U.S. had already been offended when the Commander-in-Chief, asked about the four soldiers who were missing but not confirmed dead, told a reporter that he was unaware of the situation.

“Have you been briefed about the soldiers in Lithuania? Who are missing?” the reporter asked. Appearing both uninformed and unconcerned, Trump simply replied, “No I haven’t.”

After a lengthy search, all four were found and identified.

Dignified transfers of American service members who have died are solemn events often closed to the media. Presidents do not attend each, but occasionally do when multiple service members have died.

“President Trump will remain in Florida and will not travel to Dover AFB for the dignified transfer of 4 American soldiers who died during a training exercise in Lithuania,” Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin reported Friday. “The LIV Golf tournament begins today. Trump just arrived at his golf club. Defense Secretary Hegseth will travel to Dover Air Force Base mid-morning to participate in the dignified transfer of four U.S. soldiers who died last week in Lithuania.”

Late Friday morning Punchbowl News senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio wrote that a “group of senators is attending the dignified transfer in Dover today of the four U.S. troops who died during a training exercise in Lithuania, per sources. The group includes Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin and Sens. Duckworth & Coons. Others may be attending as well.” The names mentioned are all Democrats.

Lithuania had gone to great lengths to honor the four soldiers.

After a week of posting updates to social media on the search for the U.S. soldiers, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense has been posting tributes this week.

On Friday, in a post with photos, they wrote: “Today, Lithuania honoured and bid farewell to the four US soldiers who tragically lost their lives in Pabradė. We will never forget them. The people of Lithuania prayed relentlessly for their fate, as we feel profound solidarity and regard American soldiers as our own.”

In another post they added: “We bid farewell to the fallen U.S. soldiers with respect and gratitude. Because, as we have said many times, they are our soldiers too. In this moment of tragedy, we stood together. It is a testament to the strength of unity even in the darkest times.”

Lithuania’s Embassy in Washington, D.C. also expressed sorrow and unity, “For the Lithuanian people it feels like a loss of our own. In this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen and their loved ones. We mourn together with the [American] nation.”

Lithuania honored and bid farewell to the fallen U.S. soldiers. For the Lithuanian people it feels like a loss of our own. In this difficult moment, our thoughts and prayers are with the fallen and their loved ones. We mourn together with the 🇺🇸 nation.pic.twitter.com/dRiNRYTTK4 — Embassy of Lithuania in DC | #StandWithUkraine (@LTembassyUS) April 3, 2025

The U.S. Embassy to Lithuania also honored the fallen, thanking “everyone who contributed to bringing them home.”

“Today,” the U.S. Embassy to Lithuania’s social media post read, “Lithuania paid homage to our fallen with a solemn and dignified farewell. In the heart of Vilnius, leaders, Allies, and many supporters gathered in remembrance, honoring the four U.S. Soldiers who are finally returning to their families.”

“In this time of profound sorrow, we are reminded of the indomitable bond between our nations. The compassion, respect, and unwavering support demonstrated by Lithuania and all who stood with us will echo for years to come.”

“To our Allies, fellow service members, and everyone who contributed to bringing them home—our deepest gratitude,” it concluded.

Today, Lithuania paid homage to our fallen with a solemn and dignified farewell. In the heart of Vilnius, leaders, Allies, and many supporters gathered in remembrance, honoring the four U.S. Soldiers who are finally returning to their families. In this time of profound sorrow,… pic.twitter.com/8FPtNWvlZP — U.S. Embassy Vilnius (@USEmbVilnius) April 3, 2025

One social media commentator seemed to sum up the thoughts of several users, writing: “When our allies show more respect and honor for fallen U.S. servicemen than the President of the United States, this is what it looks like. It’s shameful their own President can’t be bothered.”

Other critics continued to blast President Trump.

“Trump goes off to golf. Meanwhile, our allies lined the streets to pay their respects,” remarked The Atlantic’s Tom Nichols, a retired U.S. Naval College professor.

Moe Davis, the retired U.S. Air Force colonel, attorney, educator, and former administrative law judge, slammed Trump, writing that the President “skips today’s dignified transfer in Delaware of the remains of 4 U.S. service members who died in Lithuania in order to attend a Saudi Arabia Blood Money Golf Tour dinner in Florida that pays him millions of dollars.”

