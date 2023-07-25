RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
Far-right House Republicans aching for a battle with President Joe Biden are pushing for a federal government shutdown if they do not get their way on massive spending cuts and the addition of extremist policies added to major “must-pass” spending bills. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is supporting them.
“Prompted by a rebellion from House conservatives who want to spend less than a recent budget deal and engage with culture war issues, Speaker Kevin McCarthy,” NBC News reports, “is setting up a showdown with Democrats over must-pass funding bills ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline, raising fears of a government shutdown.”
U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a far-right Republican of Virginia, Tuesday morning on the steps of Capitol Hill pushed for a government shutdown, falsely claiming Americans wouldn’t even notice, and suggesting shutting down the U.S. Government would be good for the country.
He insisted,”we should not fear a government shutdown.”
“Most of what we do up here is bad anyway, most of what we do up here hurts the American people,” Congressman Good, a member of the two most far-right House caucuses told reporters, “when we do stuff to the American people by promising to do things for the American people.”
“Essential operations continue, 85%,” Good claimed, which is at best misleading. “Most of the American people won’t even miss if the government is shut down temporarily.”
Rep. Bob Good: “We should not fear a government shutdown. Most of what we do up here is bad anyway.” pic.twitter.com/Y5p1YhqIIf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
Ignoring the ramifications and proving shutting down the government would be for political points, Good admitted Speaker McCarthy “has an opportunity to be a transformational historical Speaker that stared down the Democrats that stared down the free spenders, that stared down the President and said, ‘No, we’re gonna do what the American people elected us to do.’ And the House is gonna say, ‘No, we’re going to pass a good Republican bill out of the House, and force the Senate and the White House to accept it.'”
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA): “Most of the American people won’t even miss if the government is shut down temporarily.” pic.twitter.com/AvWBZBySa0
— The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2023
Rep. Good is one of 28 House Republicans who voted against a bill to help victims of child sex abuse and their families. Also in December Good, said practically everything wrong in society can be traced back to same-sex marriage. He also falsely claimed that the Respect for Marriage Act will “ensure that the marriage laws in the most liberal state, irrespective of how radical they might become in the future – think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever – must be legally recognized in all states.”
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, what says it is “a nonpartisan, non-profit organization committed to educating the public on issues with significant fiscal policy impact,” in a report stated, “the public is still likely to feel the impact of a shutdown in several ways.”
For example, Americans using food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, could be affected, and “stores are not able to renew their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card licenses, so those whose licenses expire would not be able to accept SNAP benefits during a shutdown.”
More examples from the CRFB:
“In prior shutdowns, border protection, in-hospital medical care, air traffic control, law enforcement, and power grid maintenance have been among the services classified as essential, while some legislative and judicial staff have also been largely protected. Mandatory spending not subject to annual appropriations, such as for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, also continues.”
“In 2013, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) halted site inspections for 1,200 different sites that included hazardous waste, drinking water, and chemical facilities, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delayed almost 900 inspections. During the 2018-2019 shutdown, the FDA restored some food inspections a few weeks into the funding lapse for products that were considered high-risk.”
“During the 2013 shutdown, the National Park Service turned away millions of visitors to more than 400 parks, national monuments, and other sites. The National Park Service estimated that the shutdown led to more than $500 million of lost visitor spending nationwide. Many parks remained open during the 2018-2019 shutdown, though no visitor services were provided and damage and trash build-up were reported at many sites nationwide.”
“During the 2018-2019 shutdown, air travel was strained as a result of air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents working without pay. Travelers faced longer lines as some TSA agents did not report to work and security checkpoints were closed, while the absence of 10 air traffic controllers temporarily stopped travel at LaGuardia Airport and caused delays at several major airports.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
On the heels of Fox News hosts defending Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis‘ new education standards requiring children to be taught slavery was beneficial to slaves, one Fox News host is now saying Jews survived the Holocaust by being “useful.”
Critics are outraged.
On Friday, Fox News host Jesse Watters in a segment called “Spinning History,” declared, “No one is arguing slaves benefited from slavery.”
“No one is saying that. It’s not true,” he insisted, before he then said it: “They’re teaching how Black people developed skills during slavery in some instances that could be applied for their own personal benefit.”
As HuffPost noted, social media users caught Watters in his own spin.
Jesse Watters: No one is saying this heinous thing I am explicitly saying. https://t.co/ZDOECFL6HW
— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) July 22, 2023
On Monday, the Fox News crew was back defending DeSantis’ new education standards, which specifically state that middle schools must teach that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
READ MORE: ‘Expendable Widgets’: DeSantis for Years Has Been Such a Bad Boss Former Staffers Formed a Support Group – Report
Again, it was Watters coming to the defense of America’s system of slavery in a segment attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, who traveled to Florida to denounce DeSantis’ new education requirements.
“This is well documented among historians,” said Watters, who has a history of racist rhetoric.
“This is historical fact that slaves did develop skills while they were enslaved and then used those skills as blacksmiths, as in agriculture, tailoring, in the shipping business, to then use to benefit themselves and their families once they were freed. That’s not controversial,” he insisted. “It actually speaks to the resilience and the aptitude of the enslaved African Americans who were at the time, able to better themselves and able to improve their situation. Despite brutal, brutal conditions, horrific and abhorrent conditions.”
Watters: This is historical fact that slaves did develop skills while they were enslaved and then used those skills as blacksmiths, in agriculture, tailoring, in the shipping business, to benefit themselves and their families.. pic.twitter.com/Gd8R24usmm
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2023
Then, Fox News’ liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov weighed in. Mentioning that she is Jewish, she asked, “Would someone say about the Holocaust, for instance, that there were some benefits for Jews, right while they were hanging out in concentration camps, ‘you learned a strong work ethic, right? Maybe you learned a new skill.'”
READ MORE: Americans Have Forgotten How Bad the Trump Years Were – And ‘This Time They’re Coming in With a Plan’: New Republic
Co-host Greg Gutfeld essentially answered yes.
“Did you ever read ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’?” he asked. “Viktor Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful – utility – utility kept you alive,” he declared.
Tarlov wasn’t having it.
“I’m talking about middle schoolers here, and there’s a lot of concern about what age people are prepared to understand complex issues. I’m not sure that 12 is the right age to start hearing things like, ‘and when you were enslaved here in America…'”
Greg Gutfeld downplayed the horrors of the Holocaust by paraphrasing Viktor Frankl. “Jews survived by being useful.” Gutfeld leaves out that millions died in concentration camps the day they got off the trains. Gutfeld said this to his Jewish co-worker Jessica Tarlov. pic.twitter.com/tSsrLW6nJe
— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 24, 2023
Brynn Tannehill, author of “American Fascism: How the GOP is Subverting Democracy,” responded to Watters’ remarks by saying, “These freaking ghouls would defend the Holocaust as a job training program if Hitler had a ‘-R’ next to his name on the ballot in 1933.”
Attorney, political commentator, and former South Carolina state lawmaker Bakari Sellers wrote: “If slavery was so good, why didn’t white folk volunteer. This is asinine.”
Calling Watters’ remarks a “disgrace,” Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) blasted the Fox News host.
“What really galls is behaving as though slavery existed from 1860-1865. As opposed to a system well over a hundred years in which you, your children, their children, & their children labored every day from ‘can’t see to can’t see’ subject to rape & abuse.Skills. Ugh.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Campaign’s ‘Slavery, Anti-Gay Video, Alleged Nazi Symbol’ Controversies Criticized Amid Call for More Firings
Conservative commentator Bill Kristol suggested Gutfeld’s co-workers to boycott their own show.
“Everyone else at Fox fine with Gutfeld suggesting Jews sent to concentration camps could survive ‘by being useful?’ How can any of his fellow panelists show up tomorrow to sit there next to him?”
Tannehill also responded to Kristol’s remarks, noting, “We’ve hit, ‘The Holocaust wasn’t all bad and we need to teach both sides,’ haven’t we?”
CNN host W. Kamau Bell also blasted Gutfeld: “These people show us over & over again that they are the worst & least serious people. & yet there seems to be no mechanism for unplugging their microphones. There’s no justification for what he said here, other than courting hateful ideology fattens his bank account.”
Andrew Weinstein, who served as President Biden’s U.S. Public Delegate to the United Nations and “helped craft” a “high-profile forum on global antisemitism” at the UN, writes, “Greg Gutfeld argued on Fox tonight that Jews in concentration camps survived the Holocaust by ‘having skills’ and ‘being useful.’ This is vile, untrue, and an insult to the millions of victims of Nazi atrocities.”
Political satirist Jeremy Newburger adds, “Two things anger me about Fox News’ @greggutfeld. One is that he suggested Useful Jews survived the Holocaust, as if 6 million Jews were not useful enough, and secondly that he said this in support of the racist argument that Blacks benefitted from slavery.”
The Auschwitz Museum in a lengthy post (full post at the end 0f this article) responded, writing, “While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany.”
The Museum adds, “being ‘useful” did not guarantee safety, as the Nazis eventually decided to liquidate them, leading to the murder of those considered valuable as well.”
Read the Auschwitz Museum’s post below and watch the videos above, or see all at this link.
While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated…
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 25, 2023
Trump Promotes Threatening Video: ‘We Are Going to Do Things to You That Have Never Been Done Before’
Overnight Donald Trump promoted a video featuring an extreme close-up photo of his face in black and white, and audio of him making an obvious threat: “If you f— around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.”
Trump “retruthed” the video, posted by an account that appears to belong to a “MAGA” website, on his social media platform Truth Social, sometime after 1 AM.
Trump did originally say those words and did make that threat, but under different circumstances than today’s.
In October of 2020, just weeks before Joe Biden would beat him at the ballot box to become the 46th President of the United States, Trump delivered that screed in an interview with Rush Limbaugh.
“Down in the polls and isolated by illness, President Trump retreated to the safe spaces of two Fox networks and Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in a 36-hour burst of media interviews three weeks before Election Day,” The Washington Post reported on October 9, 2020. “The sprawling, somewhat manic phone-in interviews put Trump front and center on the radar of many of his most loyal supporters, via the most conservative-friendly media outlets, but arguably did little to reach the independent and moderate voters Trump will need to close the gap with former vice president Joe Biden.”
READ MORE: ‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
Trump did not close the gap with Biden, and became a one-term president.
Trump’s promotion of the threatening video in the early hours of Thursday morning comes just after one federal judge on Wednesday refused his request to transfer his criminal trial in the porn star hush money case being prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to the federal court system, where the ex-president had hoped to be able to use federal law to protect him from prosecution. It also comes just after a different federal judge refused his request for a new trial in a civil case where a jury awarded E. Jean Carroll $5 million after determining he was liable for defamation and sexual assault.
In that case, Trump argued that since the jury did not find him liable for rape, he should be able to get a new trial and not be required to pay Carroll millions of dollars.
Instead, the judge, in his official memorandum denying Trump’s request stated that the jury had found Trump committed rape, in the common usage of the word.
READ MORE: Trump Has Been Strategizing With GOP House Leaders to Plan How Republican Lawmakers Can Defend Him in Public
Trump’s promotion of the video also comes after the Special Counsel sent Trump’s attorneys a letter on Sunday informing them their client is a target in the investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden, including the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump Truth Social post: “If you f*ck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before.” pic.twitter.com/YzAB8HQ4Jx
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 20, 2023
Trump Has Been Strategizing With GOP House Leaders to Plan How Republican Lawmakers Can Defend Him in Public
Donald Trump spent part of Tuesday on the phone with top House GOP leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, mapping out ways Republican lawmakers can publicly, including using the power of their taxpayer-funded government offices, defend him. The former president announced Tuesday morning he has been told he is a target of the Special Counsel’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump “has reached out to some of his top allies on Capitol Hill to strategize how they’re going to defend Trump & go on offense against the special counsel probe,” CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona said on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Later, CNN online called it, “the latest example of Republicans racing behind the scenes to use their power and platforms to shield the former president without knowing details yet about the criminal investigation.”
“One source described the call with Stefanik as ‘a long conversation,’ and said the two went over her plans to go on offense through her role on the House subcommittee on alleged weaponization of the federal government, as well as her overall efforts to rally support from the House GOP conference around the former president and attack special counsel Jack Smith.”
Those efforts apparently have been successful.
READ MORE: Former Prosecutor Warns Republicans Defending Trump: ‘Evidence Will Be Much Stronger Than People Are Anticipating’
McCarthy, unlike his remarks immediately after the January 6, 2021 insurrection, on Tuesday falsely declared that Special Counsel Jack Smith sent Trump a “target” letter because his poll numbers went up.
The two faces of Kevin McCarthy
January 2021: Donald Trump bears responsibility for the undemocratic, unAmerican, criminal attack on the Capitol on January 6.
July 2023: Biden’s Justice Department is weaponizing government by holding Trump accountable for that criminal attack. pic.twitter.com/z41n7kvnUl
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 18, 2023
Before noon Rep. Stefanik also posted a statement attacking Smith and defending Trump.
My statement on the unprecedented and corrupt witch hunt against President Trump: pic.twitter.com/PVz8NnvBEY
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 18, 2023
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) also posted a statement in support of Trump.
There is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.
– Montesquieu@ErikaDonalds & I STAND WITH DONALD J. TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/7jlmeC11Mk
— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) July 18, 2023
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who reportedly is once again under the microscope of the House Ethics Committee investigating his relationship with a 17-year old, Tuesday afternoon announced he is filing legislation to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Donald Trump.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announces he will be introducing a bill to defund Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/0WFVR5J2a5
— The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2023
READ MORE: ‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
On her official congressional Twitter account, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called the Special Counsel “a weak little bitch for the Democrats.”
Jack Smith is a lousy attorney.
His career is filled with mistrials, overturned cases, and judicial rebukes.
He only targets Republicans because he’s a weak little bitch for the Democrats.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 18, 2023
Greene called Smith’s efforts “absolute bullshit.”
“It’s absolute bullshit.”
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reacts to Trump claiming he is a target in the DoJ’s January 6th investigation. pic.twitter.com/lPv6XIKKAx
— The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2023
And she falsely claimed Smith “is abusing his power to arrest President Trump.”
“The Communist Democrats are trying to win the ‘24 Presidential election by arresting the People’s president, President Trump in order to cover up Joe Biden’s REAL CRIMES,” Greene claimed.
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who also heads the “Weaponization” subcommittee, last week used the power of his office to send a letter to House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, CNN had reported, “calling on Congress to stop funding what he describes as ‘politically sensitive’ investigations until the DOJ ‘establishes a policy requiring non-partisan career staff to oversee such investigations.'”
Jordan also called for appropriations bills to “eliminate any funding for the FBI that is not absolutely essential for the agency to execute its mission.”
