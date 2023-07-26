RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Completely Unverified’: Even Fox News Isn’t Buying McCarthy’s Rush to Impeach Biden
As the clock ticks toward a likely third criminal indictment of Donald Trump, the GOP has been working practically around the clock trying to distract from yet another major hit against their party’s unofficial 2024 presidential nominee, with the top-ranking Republican trotting out what is tantamount to going nuclear: threatening to impeach the President of the United States of America.
For what? A years-old conspiracy theory that was debunked long ago.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, succumbing to far-right House extremists including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, this week repeatedly threatened to impeach President Biden, by claiming an “impeachment inquiry” is likely coming. But Congressman Norman says Republicans will definitely impeach Biden.
“If there’s not accountability now for the highest officeholder in the land, when is it going to be?” asked Norman on Tuesday. The four-term U.S. Congressman is one of the wealthiest and most conservative in Congress. He has made false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voted against both the first and second impeachment of Donald Trump.
“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Rep. Norman promised.
“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Ralph Norman, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, says of Joe Biden — after McCarthy threatens the president with an impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/OfyCm6SjW2
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 25, 2023
READ MORE: McConnell ‘Abruptly’ Freezes at News Conference, Escorted Away (Video)
Also on Tuesday, McCarthy promoted the idea of an impeachment “inquiry” as a means to get to the “truth,” which would also suggest despite Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer’s wild claims Republicans have evidence proving President Biden’s corruption, it’s clear they do not.
McCarthy makes clear that House Republicans plan to hold an impeachment inquiry for Biden. The circus is coming to town. pic.twitter.com/OEc2DLCEca
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
Tuesday night McCarthy followed that up by insisting to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the allegations, which are at best baseless, have risen to the level of an impeachment inquiry.
Kevin McCarthy last night on Hannity claimed the evidence-free allegations against Joe Biden are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry” pic.twitter.com/6pRAOLr5LQ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
On Wednesday, Chairman Comer claimed, “Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes,” which appears to be false.
He says his “investigation aims to root out this public corruption at the highest levels of our federal government.”
As The New Republic reported last week, “Senator Chuck Grassley on Thursday released the FBI report that Republicans claim proves the Bidens accepted bribes from Ukraine. But there’s just one problem: There’s still no evidence.”
READ MORE: Trump Suggests He’s Eager to Be Indicted – and Says His Trial Will Be ‘Fun’
“The unverified document does nothing but quote a Rudy Giuliani conspiracy theory,” TNR added.
Meanwhile, just about 12 hours after McCarthy appeared on Fox News, Fox News co-host Steve Doocy punched back at McCarthy’s determination to impeach President Biden.
“We’ve seen this movie a couple of times before,” Doocy told his co-hosts Wednesday, as Mediaite reported. “First step. Impeachment inquiry. Almost always it leads to an impeachment. I’ve heard from members of Congress on the Republican side, they are going to, they’re going to do the I-word of Joe Biden.”
“And they’re going to use the 1023 form as the basis for everything,” he said.
The 1023 form is the FBI’s FD-1023, which is nothing more than the notes an FBI agent takes when a third-party gives them a tip. It is an unverified record of a tipster’s remarks, which Doocy noted.
“Here’s the problem,” he continued. “The 1023 form makes a damning case against the Bidens, but it’s completely unverified. And in fact, there are certain critical parts of the story that have been refuted by the people in the story. So, so it’s problematic.”
Watch the Fox News video below or at this link.
‘Here’s The Problem!’ Fox’s Steve Doocy Dumps ALL Over Biden Impeachment Push https://t.co/qDdeddCPEw via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/HRLaMKLxzG
— Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) July 26, 2023
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Allowing Students Access to LGBTQ-Friendly Books Is ‘Mental Rape’ Says North Carolina Pastor
Right-wing pastor John Amanchukwu has built a reputation for himself and generated lots of media coverage by making appearances before North Carolina school boards to rant about the supposedly “perverted” books that are available in school libraries. He’s so pleased with himself that he’s taking his bigotry-promoting show on the road.
Amanchukwu is a pastor at Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh, North Carolina, which is overseen by virulently anti-LGBTQ pastor Patrick Wooden, who also happens to be Amanchukwu’s father-in-law. In addition, Amanchukwu serves as a contributor to Charlie Kirk’s Christian nationalistTurning Point USA Faith organization.
Earlier this month, Amanchukwu appeared on Charisma publisher Stephen Strang’s podcast, where he declared that allowing public school students to have access to LGBTQ-friendly books is “mental rape.”
“We are seeing those who support special interests push their agenda upon children,” Amanchukwu declared. “It’s indoctrination. I use that term often; oftentimes I call it grooming as well. But a more appropriate term for what’s taking place, Stephen, is that it’s mental rape. It’s mental rape because it assaults the soul, it stains the brain, and it robs children of their innocence.”
“It’s also kind of normalizing this,” Strang added. ” You know, it used to be considered shameful. In fact, in our language, we called it ‘being in the closet.’ So if people were like this, they hid it in the closet. I guess that’s where the term came from.”
In contrast to Amanchukwu’s intentionally inflammatory rhetoric, multiple studies have confirmed that inclusive curricula have a positive effect on student safety and well-being.
Not content to harass school boards in his home state of North Carolina, Amanchukwu has recently begun to take his bigoted show on the road, appearing before the school board in Temecula, California earlier this week, where he accused Gov. Gavin Newsom of “creating space for pedophiles to have their legacy thrive.”
It appears as if Amanchukwu is just getting started, as he recently posted a video on YouTube bragging about his appearance in California and asking his supporters where he should go next.
Amanchukwu’s eagerness to travel the country to promote his anti-gay bigotry puts him in the company of other far-right activists who are seeking to purge classrooms and libraries and who are harassing school board members who support welcoming school environments for all students.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
Far-right House Republicans aching for a battle with President Joe Biden are pushing for a federal government shutdown if they do not get their way on massive spending cuts and the addition of extremist policies added to major “must-pass” spending bills. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is supporting them.
“Prompted by a rebellion from House conservatives who want to spend less than a recent budget deal and engage with culture war issues, Speaker Kevin McCarthy,” NBC News reports, “is setting up a showdown with Democrats over must-pass funding bills ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline, raising fears of a government shutdown.”
U.S. Rep. Bob Good, a far-right Republican of Virginia, Tuesday morning on the steps of Capitol Hill pushed for a government shutdown, falsely claiming Americans wouldn’t even notice, and suggesting shutting down the U.S. Government would be good for the country.
He insisted,”we should not fear a government shutdown.”
READ MORE: ‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
“Most of what we do up here is bad anyway, most of what we do up here hurts the American people,” Congressman Good, a member of the two most far-right House caucuses told reporters, “when we do stuff to the American people by promising to do things for the American people.”
“Essential operations continue, 85%,” Good claimed, which is at best misleading. “Most of the American people won’t even miss if the government is shut down temporarily.”
Rep. Bob Good: “We should not fear a government shutdown. Most of what we do up here is bad anyway.” pic.twitter.com/Y5p1YhqIIf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023
Ignoring the ramifications and proving shutting down the government would be for political points, Good admitted Speaker McCarthy “has an opportunity to be a transformational historical Speaker that stared down the Democrats that stared down the free spenders, that stared down the President and said, ‘No, we’re gonna do what the American people elected us to do.’ And the House is gonna say, ‘No, we’re going to pass a good Republican bill out of the House, and force the Senate and the White House to accept it.'”
Rep. Bob Good (R-VA): “Most of the American people won’t even miss if the government is shut down temporarily.” pic.twitter.com/AvWBZBySa0
— The Recount (@therecount) July 25, 2023
Rep. Good is one of 28 House Republicans who voted against a bill to help victims of child sex abuse and their families. Also in December Good, said practically everything wrong in society can be traced back to same-sex marriage. He also falsely claimed that the Respect for Marriage Act will “ensure that the marriage laws in the most liberal state, irrespective of how radical they might become in the future – think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever – must be legally recognized in all states.”
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, what says it is “a nonpartisan, non-profit organization committed to educating the public on issues with significant fiscal policy impact,” in a report stated, “the public is still likely to feel the impact of a shutdown in several ways.”
For example, Americans using food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, could be affected, and “stores are not able to renew their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card licenses, so those whose licenses expire would not be able to accept SNAP benefits during a shutdown.”
READ MORE: Kevin McCarthy Appears Ready to Impeach Biden: ‘It’s Rising to the Level’
More examples from the CRFB:
“In prior shutdowns, border protection, in-hospital medical care, air traffic control, law enforcement, and power grid maintenance have been among the services classified as essential, while some legislative and judicial staff have also been largely protected. Mandatory spending not subject to annual appropriations, such as for Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, also continues.”
“In 2013, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) halted site inspections for 1,200 different sites that included hazardous waste, drinking water, and chemical facilities, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) delayed almost 900 inspections. During the 2018-2019 shutdown, the FDA restored some food inspections a few weeks into the funding lapse for products that were considered high-risk.”
“During the 2013 shutdown, the National Park Service turned away millions of visitors to more than 400 parks, national monuments, and other sites. The National Park Service estimated that the shutdown led to more than $500 million of lost visitor spending nationwide. Many parks remained open during the 2018-2019 shutdown, though no visitor services were provided and damage and trash build-up were reported at many sites nationwide.”
“During the 2018-2019 shutdown, air travel was strained as a result of air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents working without pay. Travelers faced longer lines as some TSA agents did not report to work and security checkpoints were closed, while the absence of 10 air traffic controllers temporarily stopped travel at LaGuardia Airport and caused delays at several major airports.”
Watch the videos above or at this link.
READ MORE: Ted Cruz’s Claim the Barbie Movie Has Hidden ‘Chinese Communist Propaganda’ Gets Brilliantly Dismantled
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
On the heels of Fox News hosts defending Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis‘ new education standards requiring children to be taught slavery was beneficial to slaves, one Fox News host is now saying Jews survived the Holocaust by being “useful.”
Critics are outraged.
On Friday, Fox News host Jesse Watters in a segment called “Spinning History,” declared, “No one is arguing slaves benefited from slavery.”
“No one is saying that. It’s not true,” he insisted, before he then said it: “They’re teaching how Black people developed skills during slavery in some instances that could be applied for their own personal benefit.”
As HuffPost noted, social media users caught Watters in his own spin.
Jesse Watters: No one is saying this heinous thing I am explicitly saying. https://t.co/ZDOECFL6HW
— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) July 22, 2023
On Monday, the Fox News crew was back defending DeSantis’ new education standards, which specifically state that middle schools must teach that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”
READ MORE: ‘Expendable Widgets’: DeSantis for Years Has Been Such a Bad Boss Former Staffers Formed a Support Group – Report
Again, it was Watters coming to the defense of America’s system of slavery in a segment attacking Vice President Kamala Harris, who traveled to Florida to denounce DeSantis’ new education requirements.
“This is well documented among historians,” said Watters, who has a history of racist rhetoric.
“This is historical fact that slaves did develop skills while they were enslaved and then used those skills as blacksmiths, as in agriculture, tailoring, in the shipping business, to then use to benefit themselves and their families once they were freed. That’s not controversial,” he insisted. “It actually speaks to the resilience and the aptitude of the enslaved African Americans who were at the time, able to better themselves and able to improve their situation. Despite brutal, brutal conditions, horrific and abhorrent conditions.”
Watters: This is historical fact that slaves did develop skills while they were enslaved and then used those skills as blacksmiths, in agriculture, tailoring, in the shipping business, to benefit themselves and their families.. pic.twitter.com/Gd8R24usmm
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2023
Then, Fox News’ liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov weighed in. Mentioning that she is Jewish, she asked, “Would someone say about the Holocaust, for instance, that there were some benefits for Jews, right while they were hanging out in concentration camps, ‘you learned a strong work ethic, right? Maybe you learned a new skill.'”
READ MORE: Americans Have Forgotten How Bad the Trump Years Were – And ‘This Time They’re Coming in With a Plan’: New Republic
Co-host Greg Gutfeld essentially answered yes.
“Did you ever read ‘Man’s Search for Meaning’?” he asked. “Viktor Frankl talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful – utility – utility kept you alive,” he declared.
Tarlov wasn’t having it.
“I’m talking about middle schoolers here, and there’s a lot of concern about what age people are prepared to understand complex issues. I’m not sure that 12 is the right age to start hearing things like, ‘and when you were enslaved here in America…'”
Greg Gutfeld downplayed the horrors of the Holocaust by paraphrasing Viktor Frankl. “Jews survived by being useful.” Gutfeld leaves out that millions died in concentration camps the day they got off the trains. Gutfeld said this to his Jewish co-worker Jessica Tarlov. pic.twitter.com/tSsrLW6nJe
— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 24, 2023
Brynn Tannehill, author of “American Fascism: How the GOP is Subverting Democracy,” responded to Watters’ remarks by saying, “These freaking ghouls would defend the Holocaust as a job training program if Hitler had a ‘-R’ next to his name on the ballot in 1933.”
Attorney, political commentator, and former South Carolina state lawmaker Bakari Sellers wrote: “If slavery was so good, why didn’t white folk volunteer. This is asinine.”
Calling Watters’ remarks a “disgrace,” Sherrilyn Ifill, the former President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) blasted the Fox News host.
“What really galls is behaving as though slavery existed from 1860-1865. As opposed to a system well over a hundred years in which you, your children, their children, & their children labored every day from ‘can’t see to can’t see’ subject to rape & abuse.Skills. Ugh.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Campaign’s ‘Slavery, Anti-Gay Video, Alleged Nazi Symbol’ Controversies Criticized Amid Call for More Firings
Conservative commentator Bill Kristol suggested Gutfeld’s co-workers to boycott their own show.
“Everyone else at Fox fine with Gutfeld suggesting Jews sent to concentration camps could survive ‘by being useful?’ How can any of his fellow panelists show up tomorrow to sit there next to him?”
Tannehill also responded to Kristol’s remarks, noting, “We’ve hit, ‘The Holocaust wasn’t all bad and we need to teach both sides,’ haven’t we?”
CNN host W. Kamau Bell also blasted Gutfeld: “These people show us over & over again that they are the worst & least serious people. & yet there seems to be no mechanism for unplugging their microphones. There’s no justification for what he said here, other than courting hateful ideology fattens his bank account.”
Andrew Weinstein, who served as President Biden’s U.S. Public Delegate to the United Nations and “helped craft” a “high-profile forum on global antisemitism” at the UN, writes, “Greg Gutfeld argued on Fox tonight that Jews in concentration camps survived the Holocaust by ‘having skills’ and ‘being useful.’ This is vile, untrue, and an insult to the millions of victims of Nazi atrocities.”
Political satirist Jeremy Newburger adds, “Two things anger me about Fox News’ @greggutfeld. One is that he suggested Useful Jews survived the Holocaust, as if 6 million Jews were not useful enough, and secondly that he said this in support of the racist argument that Blacks benefitted from slavery.”
The Auschwitz Museum in a lengthy post (full post at the end 0f this article) responded, writing, “While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany.”
The Museum adds, “being ‘useful” did not guarantee safety, as the Nazis eventually decided to liquidate them, leading to the murder of those considered valuable as well.”
Read the Auschwitz Museum’s post below and watch the videos above, or see all at this link.
While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated…
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 25, 2023
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
- News2 days ago
Transgender Man Punched Repeatedly by LA Deputy During Traffic Stop
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Americans Have Forgotten How Bad the Trump Years Were – And ‘This Time They’re Coming in With a Plan’: New Republic
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
- News2 days ago
Trump Asks Why DOJ Didn’t Charge Him ‘Years Before’ – Then Pressures Senate Republicans to ‘Act’ Against Biden
- News2 days ago
‘Expendable Widgets’: DeSantis for Years Has Been Such a Bad Boss Former Staffers Formed a Support Group – Report
- OPINION1 day ago
‘That Was a Lie’: Another Important Fact in the Anti-LGBTQ Supreme Court Wedding Website Case Was Also False
- News2 days ago
DeSantis Campaign’s ‘Slavery, Anti-Gay Video, Alleged Nazi Symbol’ Controversies Criticized Amid Call for More Firings