‘Completely Unverified’: Even Fox News Isn’t Buying McCarthy’s Rush to Impeach Biden

As the clock ticks toward a likely third criminal indictment of Donald Trump, the GOP has been working practically around the clock trying to distract from yet another major hit against their party’s unofficial 2024 presidential nominee, with the top-ranking Republican trotting out what is tantamount to going nuclear: threatening to impeach the President of the United States of America.

For what? A years-old conspiracy theory that was debunked long ago.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, succumbing to far-right House extremists including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, this week repeatedly threatened to impeach President Biden, by claiming an “impeachment inquiry” is likely coming. But Congressman Norman says Republicans will definitely impeach Biden.

“If there’s not accountability now for the highest officeholder in the land, when is it going to be?” asked Norman on Tuesday. The four-term U.S. Congressman is one of the wealthiest and most conservative in Congress. He has made false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voted against both the first and second impeachment of Donald Trump.

“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Rep. Norman promised.

“At the end of the day, he will be impeached,” Ralph Norman, a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, says of Joe Biden — after McCarthy threatens the president with an impeachment inquiry pic.twitter.com/OfyCm6SjW2 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 25, 2023

Also on Tuesday, McCarthy promoted the idea of an impeachment “inquiry” as a means to get to the “truth,” which would also suggest despite Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer’s wild claims Republicans have evidence proving President Biden’s corruption, it’s clear they do not.

McCarthy makes clear that House Republicans plan to hold an impeachment inquiry for Biden. The circus is coming to town. pic.twitter.com/OEc2DLCEca — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023

Tuesday night McCarthy followed that up by insisting to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the allegations, which are at best baseless, have risen to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

Kevin McCarthy last night on Hannity claimed the evidence-free allegations against Joe Biden are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry” pic.twitter.com/6pRAOLr5LQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2023

On Wednesday, Chairman Comer claimed, “Evidence continues to be revealed that Joe Biden was very much involved in his family’s influence peddling schemes,” which appears to be false.

He says his “investigation aims to root out this public corruption at the highest levels of our federal government.”

As The New Republic reported last week, “Senator Chuck Grassley on Thursday released the FBI report that Republicans claim proves the Bidens accepted bribes from Ukraine. But there’s just one problem: There’s still no evidence.”

“The unverified document does nothing but quote a Rudy Giuliani conspiracy theory,” TNR added.

Meanwhile, just about 12 hours after McCarthy appeared on Fox News, Fox News co-host Steve Doocy punched back at McCarthy’s determination to impeach President Biden.

“We’ve seen this movie a couple of times before,” Doocy told his co-hosts Wednesday, as Mediaite reported. “First step. Impeachment inquiry. Almost always it leads to an impeachment. I’ve heard from members of Congress on the Republican side, they are going to, they’re going to do the I-word of Joe Biden.”

“And they’re going to use the 1023 form as the basis for everything,” he said.

The 1023 form is the FBI’s FD-1023, which is nothing more than the notes an FBI agent takes when a third-party gives them a tip. It is an unverified record of a tipster’s remarks, which Doocy noted.

“Here’s the problem,” he continued. “The 1023 form makes a damning case against the Bidens, but it’s completely unverified. And in fact, there are certain critical parts of the story that have been refuted by the people in the story. So, so it’s problematic.”

Watch the Fox News video below or at this link.