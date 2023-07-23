News
Ted Cruz’s Claim the Barbie Movie Has Hidden ‘Chinese Communist Propaganda’ Gets Brilliantly Dismantled
Taking a break from explaining the increasing legal peril Donald Trump is facing, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance called out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for latching onto the “Barbie” movie as the latest “shiny thing” to be used to distract from the failings of the Republican Party.
In a column for MSNBC, Vance pointed to an interview Cruz gave, before presumably seeing the movie which opened this weekend to packed houses, where he accused the filmmakers of inserting Chinese propaganda in it to warp the minds of unwitting filmgoers.
During the interview, Cruz describes a map seen in the movie that suggests that the Chinese control the South China Sea.
As Vance points out, Cruz is pursuing a “bright shiny thing,’ before adding, “Pundits can discuss the merits of the movie and how it’s brainwashing Americans. Of course, none of that will be true. The map is as real as Barbie herself. It’s a film prop with lots of dotted lines and dashes.”
She then added she doesn’t really want to engage Cruz’s “nonsense,” before adding a laundry list of conservative culture war complaints that are intended to deflect from being held accountable for doing actual policy work in Washington D.C.
“Cruz, educated at Princeton and Harvard Law School, is the former solicitor general of Texas. After law school he clerked for both 4th Circuit Court Judge Michael Luttig and Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist,” she wrote. “But do go on about a movie that has single-handedly made hot pink cool again.”
“Memories fade quickly in an era of mass media consumption. The aftermath of 2020 could have been much worse. People lost their lives while, for 187 minutes, the 45th president of the United States reportedly threw ketchup and refused to calm his rioting supporters. The only logical conclusion is that he refused to quell the attack because he hoped it would succeed. He wanted to stay in office. He didn’t care about democracy. But sure, Senator Cruz, tell us about the most important controversy in America this weekend.” she concluded.
You can watch Cruz’s interview below or at the link.
Ted says the Barbie movie is brainwashing young girls with Chinese propaganda. pic.twitter.com/81kR4CKKV2
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 16, 2023
Image: lev radin / Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Jack Smith Urged to ‘Detain Trump Pending Trial’ After New Threats of Violence
During an appearance on Dean Obeidallah’s SiriusXM show, a former federal prosecutor laid out a compelling case to take Donald Trumpinto custody and hold him until his case comes to trial.
According to legal expert Glenn Kirschner, there is a solid history of locking up defendants when they are considered a threat to the community, and that Trump’s latest hints about fomenting violenceconstitute a reasonable reason for special counsel Jack Smith to take him out of public circulation
With the host asserting that Trump is becoming more dangerous and has “become a threat to the community,” guest Kirschner claimed it would not be out of the ordinary for him to be detained.
“Donald Trump should be detained pending trial,” the former prosecutor replied. “And I say that not from my own personal preference or animosity, I have for the man.”
“I say it because the law provides that when there is clear and convincing evidence that a defendant pending trial presents a danger to the community he supposed to be detained, or she is supposed to be detained pending trial, that’s the law” he explained. “Everyone has ignored that when it comes to Donald Trump.”
“And we do it at our peril. We as the system, as the institutions of the government,” he continued. “What did we see Donald Trump do recently? He posted President Obama’s address and one of his followers, a guy named Taylor Taranto read it, reposted it on his social media platform and then armed himself with two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition, a machete and then headed toward President Obama’s home.”
Watch below or at the link.
News
DeSantis Makes Wild Claims About Jan. 6: ‘Prove’ to Me It Was an Insurrection
Despite hundreds of people being charged in federal courts with attempting to obstruct an official government proceeding, and several facing or convicted on seditious conspiracy charges, not to mention the more than 1000 charged in connection to the insurrection, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attempted to revive his 2024 GOP presidential campaign on Friday by insisting the events of January 6, 2021 were not an insurrection.
“It was it was not an insurrection,” DeSantis told media personality Russell Brand.
“These are people that were there to attend a rally and then they were there to protest,” DeSantis, an attorney and former JAG lawyer, added, ignoring at least 95 Dept. of Justice prosecutions that included weapons charges.
“Now it devolved and it devolved into a riot, but the idea that this was a plan to somehow over to overthrow the government of the United States is not true. And it’s something that the media had spun up, just to try to basically, you know, get as much mileage out of it and use it for partisan and for political aims,” he claimed.
READ MORE: School Board President Goes Berserk, Kicks State Schools Chief Out of Meeting After He Speaks Up for LGBTQ Students
“And so I know there were a lot of people that were there, who were just there, and they didn’t have any designs on doing anything. And so we just have to be honest about it. If somebody is honestly doing an insurrection against the U.S. government, then prove that that’s the case and I’d be happy to accept it, but all you’re showing me is that there were a lot of protesters there. And it ended up evolving, you know, in ways that was unfortunate, of course, but to say that they were auditioning is just wrong.”
Among those who have called the insurrection an insurrection are the U.S. Dept. of Justice and the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Dept. in Washington, D.C.
On the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, DeSantis took the opportunity to also claim it was not an insurrection.
“Calling Jan. 6 equivalent to ‘Christmas’ for ‘D.C.-New York media,’ Gov. Ron DeSantis said on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that the day has been used by national media outlets to ‘smear anyone who ever supported Donald Trump,'” the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The paper also published a definition of “insurrection.”
“The crime of insurrection is defined in federal statutes as ‘whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof,’ and can carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison, plus a ban on holding public office. The law was created in reaction to the Civil War and has been ‘largely unused’ in prosecutions throughout American history, according to a report authored by an attorney for the Justice Department’s counterterrorism section,” the paper wrote in 2022.
READ MORE: Trump Promotes Threatening Video: ‘We Are Going to Do Things to You That Have Never Been Done Before’
At the time, the paper also reported, “Florida leads the nation with the highest number of people arrested in connection with the attack, at 76 people, or about 10 percent of the more than 700 people arrested so far.”
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh responded to the Florida governor’s claim, and wrote: “Over 600 people have been convicted so far for trying to obstruct an official government proceeding. They were there to stop the certification of the election. They were there to overthrow the election. It WAS an insurrection. DeSantis is wrong.”
MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan blasted DeSantis on social media.
Florida Politics adds that the governor’s’ remarks “come after DeSantis spent much of Tuesday offering commentary on the siege of the Capitol by Donald Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election on Jan. 6, 2021.”
“During a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, Ron DeSantis said it was time to move on past the 2020 election and the aftermath, with the former President reportedly being a ‘criminal target’ for the Jan. 6 riot.”
Watch DeSantis below or at this link.
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) argues January 6th was “not an insurrection”:
“There were a lot of people that were there who were just there … If somebody is honestly doing an insurrection against the U.S. government, then prove that that’s the case, and I’ll be happy to accept it.” pic.twitter.com/nLa11Dc1BQ
— The Recount (@therecount) July 21, 2023
News
School Board President Goes Berserk, Kicks State Schools Chief Out of Meeting After He Speaks Up for LGBTQ Students
A San Bernardino County, California school board president, Sonja Shaw, acknowledging a political grudge, grew angered and agitated in front of parents and students attending a school board meeting Thursday, kicking the State Superintendent of Public Instruction out after publicly berating him, accusing him of “proposing things that pervert children,” “blackmail,” and yelling at him that he had supported her opponent for election.
Superintendent Tony Thurmond was at a podium for public speakers at a meeting of the Chino Valley Unified School District school board to weigh in on a controversial proposed policy. If passed, teachers would be required to notify parents within three days, in writing, if their child identifies as transgender or gender non-conforming, asks to be called by a name that does not match school records or their birth certificate, is involved in violence, or talks about suicide, the Daily Bulletin reports.
The proposed policy would also require schools to “notify parents if their child seeks to change their name or pronouns or asks for access to gender-based sports, bathrooms or changing rooms that do not match their assigned gender at birth.”
Speaking at the meeting, Thurmond warned the policy may “not only fall outside of the laws that respect privacy and safety for our students, but may put our students at risk because they may not be in homes where they can be safe –”
His microphone was then cut off without warning.
READ MORE: Trump Promotes Threatening Video: ‘We Are Going to Do Things to You That Have Never Been Done Before’
Shaw then said “time,” three times as Thurmond tried to finish his remarks, according to video (below).
“And I learned something from the previous board president,” Shaw interjected, before raising her voice and ordering students who cheered for Thurmond: “Guys, be respectful.”
“I am going to do a point of order, which I learned from a previous board president,” Shaw continued. “Tony Thurman, I appreciate you being here, tremendously. But here’s the problem. We’re here because of people like you.”
“You’re in Sacramento, proposing things that pervert children,” Shaw shouted, as the students continued to cheer the state superintendent, before she aired her personal political grievances.
“You had a chance to come and talk to me, Tony. By all means you had a chance to come talk to me. Why was it so important for you to walk with my opponent?” Shaw demanded to know. “You are the very reason why we’re in this.”
After being called out by name, Thurmond reproached the podium and attempted to be recognized.
“May I have, as a point of order, as the board –” Thurmond began before Shaw interrupted him.
“This is not your meeting,” she snapped. “You may have a seat because if I did that to you in Sacramento, you would not accept it,” she shouted.
READ MORE: Democrat Destroys GOP’s Whistleblowers Claims of 2020 Political Interference: ‘Joe Biden Was Not the President’
“Please sit,” she added.
“Can I get a point of order?” Thurmond again asked.
“You’re not gonna blackmail us!” said Shaw, shouting again. “You already sent us a blackmailing letter on previous things, you will not bully us here in Chino. Please seat,” Shaw shouted, as Thurmond continued to ask to be recognized.
“We’re gonna take a five-minute break,” Shaw announced before standing up and leaving the room.
The video then shows law enforcement agents speaking with Thurmond.
“They should find a more balanced way to show their respect for private rights that doesn’t trample on the safety and the rights of our students,” Thurmond later told KTVU, while Shaw told the station, “We think he is a danger to our students.”
In the end, the proposed policy passed by a 4-1 vote, and Thurmond was “was led away by security officers to shouts of ‘kick him out.'”
Later on social media Thurmond said, “Tonight I went to a school board meeting to stand up for LGBTQ+ students who invited me to join them as they spoke out against a radical new policy that threatens their safety. When done speaking,the board president verbally attacked me an instructed the police to remove me.”
“I don’t mind being thrown out of a board meeting by extremists. I can take the heat — it’s part of the job. What I can’t accept is the mistreatment of vulnerable students whose privacy is being taken away,” he continued.
READ MORE: Judge Delivers Serious Smackdown in Rejecting Trump Request for New Trial in E. Jean Carroll Case
“I ask — if I am forcibly removed from a public school board meeting as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, how are everyday parents and students in Chino Valley Unified supposed to have their voices heard?” Thurmond added.
Watch video of the meeting and KTVU’s report below or at this link.
California’s schools chief went before a conservative school board tonite to oppose their plan to notify district parents if their child is transgender.
Tony Thurmond got heckled, admonished by a local official and then was escorted from the meeting. pic.twitter.com/fIIkDlFUqm
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 21, 2023
Trending
- News2 days ago
School Board President Goes Berserk, Kicks State Schools Chief Out of Meeting After He Speaks Up for LGBTQ Students
- News3 days ago
‘DNC Sleeper Agent’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked on ‘Morning Joe’
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Judge Cannon Sets Trump Trial Date for May 2024
- News2 days ago
Cannon: ‘Unnecessary’ to Consider 2024 Election in Trump Trial Schedule ‘At This Juncture’
- News1 day ago
Jack Smith Urged to ‘Detain Trump Pending Trial’ After New Threats of Violence
- News2 days ago
DeSantis Makes Wild Claims About Jan. 6: ‘Prove’ to Me It Was an Insurrection
- OPINION2 days ago
Like ‘Wearing a Speedo’: Fox News Freaks Out Over Biden Wearing Sneakers in Public ‘Instead of Dress Shoes’
- News9 hours ago
Ted Cruz’s Claim the Barbie Movie Has Hidden ‘Chinese Communist Propaganda’ Gets Brilliantly Dismantled