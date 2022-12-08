RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: ‘Biblical Conservative’ Republican Likens Bestiality and Polygamy to Same-Sex Marriage in Angry Speech Against Bill
U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a self-described “biblical conservative” and far-right ultra-MAGA extremist, delivered angry, ugly, and false statements on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during Thursday’s debate on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill passed 258-169, with all no votes coming from Republicans.
Among his false statements, Good claimed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision recognizing the constitutional right to marriage for same-sex couples came immediately after Massachusetts – and no other state – made marriage equality legal in 2004.
But among his most offensive remarks, Congressman Good claimed the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, will “ensure that the marriage laws in the most liberal state, irrespective of how radical they might become in the future – think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever – must be legally recognized in all states.”
He also blamed “Almost everything that plagues our society” on “a failure to follow God’s design for marriage.”
Democrats have worked especially hard in both the House and the Senate to add language protecting what conservatives call religious liberty, which led to the House having to vote on the bill one last time.
That includes language added at the urging of Republicans to the bill that now reads: “No Federal Recognition of Polygamous Marriages,” and states: “Nothing in this Act, or any amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to require or authorize Federal recognition of marriages between more than 2 individuals.”
Good said it was “wrong when the Supreme Court made law in the Obergefell decision requiring that the marriage law in Massachusetts had to become the law the whole country when Massachusetts approved gay marriage.”
That’s false. Massachusetts approved same-sex marriage in 2004.
When the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Obergefell – in 2015 – the majority of the country approved of same-sex marriage and it was legal in 37 states.
Good, falsely, continued, saying: “This was overriding the will of the people and their elected representatives, as no other state to that point had been able to pass through referendum or state legislature a gay marriage law.”
He also claimed, “traditional biblical marriage is the foundation of a strong society and a strong culture. I’ll say it once again. Almost everything that plagues our society is a failure to follow God’s design for marriage.”
Watch Rep. Good’s remarks below or at this link:
Rep. Good starts ranting about God’s definition of marriage and bestiality while arguing against Marriage Equality pic.twitter.com/cYB5aupU3x
— Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Listen Live: Supreme Court Hears ‘Most Consequential Case’ to Democracy – a ‘Fringe’ Theory Ginni Thomas Promoted
The U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday morning will hear oral arguments in a case that could literally determine the future direction of American democracy – based on a theory Ginni Thomas, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas‘ spouse, was pushing in several states to try to overturn the 2020 election results and install Donald Trump in office.
Marc Elias, the attorney for the Democratic Party who won all 64 cases filed by the Trump campaign and its supporters challenging the 2020 presidential election results, has issued a warning about Wednesday’s case, Moore v. Harper.
Elias at his Democracy Docket website calls it “a case out of North Carolina that gives the Court the opportunity to consider the fringe independent state legislature (ISL) theory.” On social media he calls it, “the most consequential case for our democracy this term.”
Simply put, the Supreme Court justices today will decide if only state lawmakers, some, like in North Carolina, in tremendously gerrymandered districts that give Republicans a guaranteed majority, should be the only ones who can decide all the rules of how their state conducts elections, including ignoring the popular vote and deciding for themselves who their state has “elected” to be President.
“The independent state legislature (ISL) theory is a right-wing constitutional theory about who has the power to set rules for federal elections,” Elias explains. “The theory interprets the word ‘legislature’ in the U.S. Constitution to mean that state legislatures — and only state legislatures — can make laws regulating federal elections. This differs from the standard interpretation, in which ‘legislature’ means the state’s general lawmaking process, which includes the governor’s veto, citizen-led ballot measures and rulings of state courts.”
“By excluding all other parts of the state government,” Elias continues, “the theory would allow state legislatures to set election rules and congressional maps unchecked — not by governors, state courts, the people or even state constitutions themselves.”
“A fan favorite for former President Donald Trump’s campaign,” he adds, “this theory was advanced by his lawyers in multiple cases challenging the outcome of the 2020 election.”
Robert Reich, a Berkeley professor, frequent cable news commentator, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor, explains the case another way: “Moore v. Harper could let extremist state legislatures disregard the popular vote and choose their preferred presidential candidate.”
On Tuesday, Reich issued this warning: “Ginni Thomas used the independent state legislature theory in her efforts to pressure state lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election results. This theory is central to a case before SCOTUS tomorrow, called Moore v. Harper. Are we really going to let Clarence Thomas rule on this?”
Last week he posted this short video to explain the case.
We’re about to witness one of the most important cases ever to come before the Supreme Court.
Moore v. Harper could let extremist state legislatures disregard the popular vote and choose their preferred presidential candidate.
That’s not hyperbole. pic.twitter.com/u6OFF2u37u
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 2, 2022
You can hear the oral arguments in Moore v. Harper at the Supreme Court’s website or on C-SPAN, starting 10 AM ET.
Watch Reich’s video above or at this link.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Kanye West Asks Jewish People to ‘Forgive Hitler’ in Antisemitic Rant to Proud Boys Founder
Kanye West followed up his blatantly antisemitic rant on Alex Jones’ program by urging Jewish people to “forgive Hitler.”
The rapper, who now goes by Ye, appeared on the right-wing platform Censored.TV with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, who said off the top that he hoped to “talk him off the ledge” and prevent him from “becoming an antisemite or a Nazi,” but the rest of the program strongly suggested he was too late, reported Rolling Stone.
“Jews should work for Christians,” West told McInnes. “I’ll hire a Jewish person in a second if I knew they weren’t a spy and I could look through their phone and follow through their house and have a camera all in their living room.”
McInnes met with West, who again wore a black mask covering his entire head, and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, who recently joined the rapper for dinner with Donald Trump, and pointed out that Adolf Hitler had a historically bad reputation.
“We make our reputations, that was made by Jewish people,” West claimed. “But some of it’s incorrect. Also, the Holocaust is not the only holocaust, so for them to take that and claim — we have abortion right now. That’s eugenics, that’s genocide. That’s a holocaust that we’re dealing with right now, so because Jewish people control the majority of the media, along with banks, along with real estate, along with malls.”
McInnes argued that secular Jews were problematic “liberal elites,” just like Kamala Harris and Barack Obama, but defended Orthodox Hasidic Jews, and West said he “lumps them all together” and blamed them for pornography — which he compared to a “gas chamber.”
“They can control the narrative,” West said. “History is written by the winners.”
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Anathema to the Soul of Our Nation’: Trump Pilloried for Demanding ‘Termination’ of the US Constitution
The White House on Saturday afternoon responded to former President Donald Trump’s demand for the “termination” of the United States Constitution over non-existent “fraud and deception” in American elections, which he continues to claim cost him the presidency in 2020 and that he is expecting Republicans to embrace in his 2024 reelection campaign.
Trump wrote on his struggling fake Twitter app Truth Social:
ELECTION INTERFERENCE AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE!!!
So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!
He went on to add:
UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!
I wonder what Mitch McConnell, the RINOS, and all of the weak Republicans who couldn’t get the Presidential Election of 2020 approved and out of the way fast enough, are thinking now?
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the elections of 2022, or 2020, or any other major historical contest, let alone that which was pervasive enough to affect the results. And the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next – which Trump has attempted to upend through his lies and ultimately by mounting an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021 – is a key tenet that holds the American democratic experiment intact.
White House Deputy Press Secretary and Senior Communications Adviser for Strategic Response Andrew Bates touched on those points in a statement:
The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country. The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it. It’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their powers and trampled on constitutional rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot love America only when you win.
The Democratic National Committee also fired back at Trump, as reported by Politico:
Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes in 2020 and his calls to undermine our democracy cost his party key races in 2022. The continued silence by Republican leaders, including his potential primary competitors, shows a MAGA party that is beholden to Trumpism, his divisive rhetoric, and his extreme positions.
Democratic lawmakers denounced Trump as well.
Congressman Don Beyer of Virginia tweeted:
Days after Trump dined with men who praise Hitler and the Nazis, he demands the ‘termination’ of the Constitution’s electoral process so he can be illegally reinstated. Trump’s words and actions are unacceptable, they stoke hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous. Every Member of Congress swore an oath to ‘defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ Donald Trump has openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution, and Republicans must repudiate him.
Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz said:
Trump just called for the suspension of the Constitution and it is the final straw for zero republicans, especially the ones who call themselves ‘constitutional conservatives.
New York Representative Richie Torres noted that “January 6 was Donald Trump’s attempt at terminating the US Constitution. He’s a repeat offender.”
California Congressman Eric Swalwell, who regularly faces death threats, stated that “every congressional reporter should demand responses from Congressional Republicans about Donald Trump’s call for the Constitution to be terminated … how many of them called themselves ‘Constitutional conservatives’ during the Obama years???”
Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said that “Trump just called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 results. Georgia VOTE. You stood tall against Trump and his minions last time. A win for [incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael] Warnock is another win for democracy.”
While outrage over Trump’s “truth” was not exclusive to the left, few on the right have stepped up to rebuke Trump. One exception, however, was ex-United Nations Ambassador and National Security Adviser John Bolton, who posted that “no American conservative can agree with Donald Trump’s call to suspend the Constitution because of the results of the 2020 election. And all real conservatives must oppose his 2024 campaign for president.”
