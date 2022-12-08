Watch: ‘Biblical Conservative’ Republican Likens Bestiality and Polygamy to Same-Sex Marriage in Angry Speech Against Bill

U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a self-described “biblical conservative” and far-right ultra-MAGA extremist, delivered angry, ugly, and false statements on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during Thursday’s debate on legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. The bill passed 258-169, with all no votes coming from Republicans.

Among his false statements, Good claimed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 Obergefell decision recognizing the constitutional right to marriage for same-sex couples came immediately after Massachusetts – and no other state – made marriage equality legal in 2004.

But among his most offensive remarks, Congressman Good claimed the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act, will “ensure that the marriage laws in the most liberal state, irrespective of how radical they might become in the future – think polygamy, bestiality, child marriage or whatever – must be legally recognized in all states.”

He also blamed “Almost everything that plagues our society” on “a failure to follow God’s design for marriage.”

Democrats have worked especially hard in both the House and the Senate to add language protecting what conservatives call religious liberty, which led to the House having to vote on the bill one last time.

That includes language added at the urging of Republicans to the bill that now reads: “No Federal Recognition of Polygamous Marriages,” and states: “Nothing in this Act, or any amendment made by this Act, shall be construed to require or authorize Federal recognition of marriages between more than 2 individuals.”

Good said it was “wrong when the Supreme Court made law in the Obergefell decision requiring that the marriage law in Massachusetts had to become the law the whole country when Massachusetts approved gay marriage.”

That’s false. Massachusetts approved same-sex marriage in 2004.

When the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Obergefell – in 2015 – the majority of the country approved of same-sex marriage and it was legal in 37 states.

Good, falsely, continued, saying: “This was overriding the will of the people and their elected representatives, as no other state to that point had been able to pass through referendum or state legislature a gay marriage law.”

He also claimed, “traditional biblical marriage is the foundation of a strong society and a strong culture. I’ll say it once again. Almost everything that plagues our society is a failure to follow God’s design for marriage.”

Watch Rep. Good’s remarks below or at this link: