Kevin McCarthy Appears Ready to Impeach Biden: ‘It’s Rising to the Level’

Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) seems ready to impeach President Joe Biden based on the conspiracies addressed by the Republican-led House.

Chad Pergram cited McCarthy’s Fox interview Monday in which he said, “This is rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.”

McCarthy then cited Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) crusade alleging the “weaponization of government” against conservatives, which hasn’t proved fruitful. In fact, the Justice Department told Jordan in a letter Monday that he must stop distorting the facts from the DOJ.

“At the same time, we are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work—whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings—that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated,” said the letter.

One ABC/Washington Post survey of Americans asking about the Biden probes in the House found that 56 percent of respondents see the GOP’s “weaponization committee” as “just an attempt to score political points.” Just 36 percent support it.

Even Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who has focused his attack on the president’s son, who doesn’t work in the White House or hold political office, confessed his actions are politically motivated.

Speaking to Raw Story last week, Comer confessed if Washington has decided impeachment is the only option, it’s based on political paybacks.

“Well, you know, if it is, it’s because the Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice,” complained Comer, indicating that the impeachments are about retaliation.

In May, Comer made a similar claim, telling the Fox network in a 4 a.m. interview: “You look at the polling, and right now Donald Trump is 7 points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, Joe Biden’s trending downward. And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”

In 2015, McCarthy let it slip that the reason Republicans pushed the Benghazi hearings against Hillary Clinton was to hurt her campaign against Donald Trump.

“What you’re going to see is a conservative speaker, that takes a conservative Congress — that puts a strategy to fight and win,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity. “And let me give you one example. Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee. A select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known that any of that had happened had we not fought to make that happen.”

The timeline could be complicated if it matches up with Trump’s trial on the stolen documents, appearing purely political. Impeaching Biden in a blatantly political move before an election could also appear implicitly political to American voters, and Republicans could experience a backlash as a result.

McCarthy: This president has also used something we haven’t seen since Nixon, the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny congress the ability to have the oversight. pic.twitter.com/zJL1MqOr11 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2023