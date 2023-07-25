News
Kevin McCarthy Appears Ready to Impeach Biden: ‘It’s Rising to the Level’
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) seems ready to impeach President Joe Biden based on the conspiracies addressed by the Republican-led House.
Chad Pergram cited McCarthy’s Fox interview Monday in which he said, “This is rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.”
McCarthy then cited Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) crusade alleging the “weaponization of government” against conservatives, which hasn’t proved fruitful. In fact, the Justice Department told Jordan in a letter Monday that he must stop distorting the facts from the DOJ.
“At the same time, we are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work—whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings—that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated,” said the letter.
One ABC/Washington Post survey of Americans asking about the Biden probes in the House found that 56 percent of respondents see the GOP’s “weaponization committee” as “just an attempt to score political points.” Just 36 percent support it.
Even Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who has focused his attack on the president’s son, who doesn’t work in the White House or hold political office, confessed his actions are politically motivated.
Speaking to Raw Story last week, Comer confessed if Washington has decided impeachment is the only option, it’s based on political paybacks.
“Well, you know, if it is, it’s because the Democrats impeached Donald Trump twice,” complained Comer, indicating that the impeachments are about retaliation.
In May, Comer made a similar claim, telling the Fox network in a 4 a.m. interview: “You look at the polling, and right now Donald Trump is 7 points ahead of Joe Biden and trending upward, Joe Biden’s trending downward. And I believe that the media is looking around, scratching their head, and they’re realizing that the American people are keeping up with our investigation.”
In 2015, McCarthy let it slip that the reason Republicans pushed the Benghazi hearings against Hillary Clinton was to hurt her campaign against Donald Trump.
“What you’re going to see is a conservative speaker, that takes a conservative Congress — that puts a strategy to fight and win,” McCarthy told Sean Hannity. “And let me give you one example. Everybody thought Hillary Clinton was unbeatable, right? But we put together a Benghazi special committee. A select committee. What are her numbers today? Her numbers are dropping. Why? Because she’s untrustable. But no one would have known that any of that had happened had we not fought to make that happen.”
The timeline could be complicated if it matches up with Trump’s trial on the stolen documents, appearing purely political. Impeaching Biden in a blatantly political move before an election could also appear implicitly political to American voters, and Republicans could experience a backlash as a result.
See the video of McCarthy in the video below or at the link here.
McCarthy: This president has also used something we haven’t seen since Nixon, the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny congress the ability to have the oversight. pic.twitter.com/zJL1MqOr11
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 25, 2023
McCarthy on Fox on Biden probes: This is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed, because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2023
News
DeSantis Campaign Makes Massive Jobs Cuts to ‘Bloated’ Staff After Splurging on Private Planes and Luxury Retreats
The Ron DeSantis for President campaign announced Tuesday it is cutting more than one-third of its payroll, which will bring the number of staffers cut this month to 38. The cuts come amid the candidate’s splurging on private planes and luxury retreats, The New York Times reports, noting the campaign “had swelled to more than 90 people in his first two months as a candidate.”
The Times also notes the 38 jobs DeSantis has cut is “a figure that is nearly the size of former President Donald J. Trump’s entire 2024 campaign staff.” The paper also points to DeSantis’ “heavy use of private planes and his decision to hold some donor events at luxury venues, including a Utah donor retreat last weekend.”
Meanwhile, NBC News described the campaign’s cuts as “more than 40 percent of its original staff,” with one advisor admitting, “We were just bloated. We had too many people, that’s absolutely fair to say.”
READ MORE: GOP Congressman Admits ‘Most of What We Do Is Bad’ as McCarthy’s Republicans Push for Federal Government Shutdown
An unaffiliated Republican strategist “said that DeSantis erred in not making all of his cuts at once because the slow burn defeats the purpose of giving allies ‘second hope’ with a public campaign reset.”
“You can’t last this many media cycles with a reboot story,” the strategist said. “How the f— does a reboot take three weeks?You’ve got to do this in one news cycle.”
Earlier this month The Times had examined the campaign’s federal financial filings, warning that “trouble appeared to lurk below the surface for Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.”
“Despite a strong overall fund-raising total of $20 million, Mr. DeSantis is spending hand over fist, and his dependence on large donors suggests a lack of grass-roots support.”
READ MORE: ‘Ghouls’: Fox News Blasted for Declaring Jews ‘Survived’ the Holocaust by Being ‘Useful’
The jobs cuts announcement comes just two months after DeSantis launched his 2024 campaign via Twitter in an “announcement not heard ’round the world,” and just hours after the campaign had announced DeSantis and several staffers had been involved in a minor car accident Tuesday while traveling through Tennessee on a fundraising spree.
“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” the campaign said in a statement, NBC News reported. “The police department said the ‘crash’ involved only DeSantis’ four-vehicle motorcade.”
Watch a local news report on the DeSantis campaign crash below or at this link.
News
‘Expendable Widgets’: DeSantis for Years Has Been Such a Bad Boss Former Staffers Formed a Support Group – Report
As Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign continues to crumble amid reports of massive spending, dropping donors, plunging poll numbers, staff firings and a leadership shuffle, it turns out this is just par for the course for the Florida Republican governor and former U.S. Congressman.
Calling it an “existential crisis,” TIME reports, “the latest staff shakeup isn’t an anomaly within the arc of DeSantis’ career. It’s part of a larger pattern of a politician who has struggled to maintain a core group of trusted advisers or loyal employees.”
“During his five years in Congress, his office had one of the highest turnover rates in the House,” reveals TIME’s Eric Cortellessa. “No employed member from his victorious 2018 gubernatorial campaign team is working in a senior role on his 2024 presidential race.”
He also delivers a damning detail: When DeSantis moved from a Capitol Hill office in Washington, D.C. to the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, “things didn’t change.”
READ MORE: Trump Asks Why DOJ Didn’t Charge Him ‘Years Before’ – Then Pressures Senate Republicans to ‘Act’ Against Biden
“In his first term,” as governor, “he fired staffers with enough regularity that some formed an emotional support group, according to a 2021 Politico report. Now, DeSantis is shedding staff only two months into his bid to beat out former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.”
That 2021 Politico report reveals DeSantis “left behind a trail of former disgruntled staffers and has no long-standing political machine to mount a national campaign, DeSantis vets say.”
“We talked to a dozen or so onetime aides and consultants to the Florida governor, and they all said the same thing: DeSantis treats staff like expendable widgets,” Politico added. “He largely relies on a brain trust of two: himself and his wife, Casey DeSantis, a former local TV journalist.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Campaign’s ‘Slavery, Anti-Gay Video, Alleged Nazi Symbol’ Controversies Criticized Amid Call for More Firings
“A ‘support group’ of former DeSantis staffers meets regularly to trade war stories about their hardship working for the governor. The turnover in his office and among his campaign advisers is well known among Republicans: In three of his five full years in Congress, he ranked in at least the 70th percentile in terms of highest turnover in a House office, according to data compiled by Legistorm. In the governor’s office, he has only two staffers who started with him when he was a junior member of Congress.”
One possible reason for DeSantis’ high staff turnover: “DeSantis often blames his staff for his own blunders, we’re told. After DeSantis went on Fox News in 2018 and implored Florida voters not to ‘monkey this up’ by supporting his African American Democratic opponent for governor, he and his wife chewed out his campaign staff for not cleaning up the mess, according to three former staffers. Shortly after, DeSantis brought in a whole new group of advisers.”
“DeSantis directed the Florida Republican Party leader to fire a party official who had cancer,” Politico added, while also previewing what has become DeSantis’ now-well-known awkwardness and less-than-desirable social skills.
READ MORE: Americans Have Forgotten How Bad the Trump Years Were – And ‘This Time They’re Coming in With a Plan’: New Republic
“Aides would lure DeSantis to staff meetings with cupcakes, saying that it was a colleague’s birthday to get him to attend. In the gubernatorial primary, DeSantis visited his campaign headquarters just a couple of times. On election night, he entered the war room after his win and remarked, ‘Wow, I didn’t know this many people worked for me,’ according to four former staffers.”
One former staffer added, “Loyalty and trust, that is not a currency he deals in.”
“It’s him and Casey,” they said. “But everyone else is like a disposable piece of garbage.”
News
DeSantis Campaign’s ‘Slavery, Anti-Gay Video, Alleged Nazi Symbol’ Controversies Criticized Amid Call for More Firings
The Orlando Sentinel, examining the “reboot” of Governor Ron DeSantis‘ presidential campaign, reports the Republican candidate had a “difficult weekend on the culture war front,” and was “re-doubling his defense of the state’s controversial new Black history standards as a new report revealed a now-infamous anti-LGBTQ ad was actually made within the campaign itself.”
That last bombshell was first reported by The New York Times on Sunday, which called it “more of a self-inflicted wound than was previously known: A DeSantis campaign aide had originally produced the video internally, passing it off to an outside supporter to post it first and making it appear as if it was generated independently, according to a person with knowledge of the incident.”
The Sentinel also adds that in a separate instance last week, a “pro-DeSantis account also tweeted a video that included alleged imagery of a Nazi symbol. Though reports that it had been retweeted by a DeSantis campaign staffer before it was deleted were unconfirmed, Florida Democrats pounced.”
READ MORE: DeSantis Makes Wild Claims About Jan. 6: ‘Prove’ to Me It Was an Insurrection
Among those Florida Democrats pouncing is U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, who tweeted, “Calling DeSantis a fascist isn’t hyperbole, it’s defining what he is.”
Frost also tweeted a screenshot of the alleged Nazi symbol.
When I first started calling @RonDeSantis a fascist, I got blowback from folks in both parties. Now, he’s being so overt about it that people are coming around. Calling DeSantis a fascist isn’t hyperbole, it’s defining what he is.
This is a Nazi symbol. ?? https://t.co/HgkXyf1Ovo
— Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) July 23, 2023
Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis’ new education standards that “include teaching ‘how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit’,” according to instructions, has also caused the campaign major problems.
DeSantis first strongly defended the new standards, but as MSNBC reports on Monday, DeSantis is now “denying any personal responsibility” for them. DeSantis’ latest line (video below) is now, “You should talk to them about it – I mean, I didn’t do it, I wasn’t involved in it.”
These controversies and more have led one former GOP consultant to call the DeSantis campaign a “clown car.”
“What’s happened is what might be expected, and I did expect,” Mac Stipanovich, a former Tallahassee Republican consultant and “frequent critic of DeSantis” told the Sentinel. “The campaign is proving to be a clown car. Malevolent clowns, but clowns just the same.”
READ MORE: Like ‘Wearing a Speedo’: Fox News Freaks Out Over Biden Wearing Sneakers in Public ‘Instead of Dress Shoes’
Last week NBC News reported DeSantis had fired “roughly a dozen staffers in a campaign shake-up,” but to Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch, it’s not enough.
“There can be no reset … there can be no ‘Let Ron be Ron’ unless and until the @RonDeSantis campaign fires at least half of its communications staff,” Schorsch tweeted.
In addition with struggling to manage his campaign, DeSantis is also struggling in the polls. The current Real Clear Politics average puts Donald Trump in first place among GOP presidential candidates, with 51.8%. DeSantis is in second place, at 18.5% – 33.3 points below Trump.
Watch video below or at this link.
