Former Prosecutor Warns Republicans Defending Trump: ‘Evidence Will Be Much Stronger Than People Are Anticipating’
Law professor and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance is warning Republicans, namely GOP presidential candidates, to think twice before going all-in on defending Donald Trump. The ex-president announced just hours ago announced he has been informed he is a “target” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury investigation into his alleged actions attempting to overturn the 2020 election, including the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection.
Trump has not been arrested or indicted, although he said he fully expects to be shortly.
There is no indication any charges have been filed, so no one knows what those charges will be – assuming Trump is indeed indicted at some point. And yet GOP politicians, especially House Republicans, are flocking to microphones, cameras, and social media to defend the likely soon-to-be charged again former president.
Also rushing to defend the ex-president is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is currently Trump’s top challenger – although in second place by 26 to 40 points according to some polls.
READ MORE: ‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
DeSantis, who holds a Harvard law degree and was a Navy JAG lawyer, falsely characterized Trump’s actions as he rushed to defend the ex-president on Tuesday – despite not even knowing what the likely charges will be.
“Criminal charges is not just because you may have done something wrong, it’s did you behave criminally, and I think what we’ve seen in this country is an attempt to criminalize politics and to try to criminalize differences,” DeSantis told reporters in South Carolina (video below).
“DeSantis,” USA Today reports, “then repeated his belief that the FBI and Department of Justice have been politicized and ‘weaponized.'”
“Responding to a follow up question about whether ‘Trump’s actions were wrong on Jan. 6,’ DeSantis said: ‘I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on, he should have come out more forcefully, of course.'”
“But to try to criminalize that, that’s a different issue entirely and I think that we want to be in a situation where you don’t have one side just constantly trying to put the other side in jail,” DeSantis added, appearing to falsely suggest that Democrats are attempting to prosecute and jail Republicans.
READ MORE: Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral
Trump ran his 2016 campaign in large part on a “lock her up” theme, as he denounced Hillary Clinton for what he claimed was criminal mishandling of classified documents. Trump is currently facing 37 federal charges, 31 of which are for violating the Espionage Act by allegedly mishandling classified documents.
“Prediction,” Vance, who is also an MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst, wrote via social media. “Jack Smith evidence, or what we see of it in his indictment, will be much stronger than people are anticipating. GOP presidential contender who continue to shill for Trump will be forced to do an about face, perhaps not immediately, but it’s coming.”
Watch DeSantis below or at this link.
“I think what we’ve seen in this country is an attempt to criminalize politics.”
— Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) reacts to Trump claiming he was informed about being a target in the DoJ’s January 6th investigation. pic.twitter.com/6UbPcep4Ll
— The Recount (@therecount) July 18, 2023
‘Technique Used by Hitler’: 100 House Dems Urge McCarthy to Revoke RFK Jr. Invitation to Testify Before Congress
More than 100 House Democratic lawmakers are urging Speaker Kevin McCarthy to rescind Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s invitation to testify before Congress this week, after the conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer made antisemitic and Sinophobic remarks about COVID-19. They also say he employed a technique “used by Hitler.”
“We request that you rescind your invitation for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to testify as a witness before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday, July 20, 2023,” the letter, dated Tuesday and led by U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and others states. “Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly and recently spread vile and dangerous antisemitic and anti-Asian conspiracy theories that tarnish his credibility as a witness and must not be legitimized with his appearance before the U.S. Congress nor given the platform of an official committee hearing to spread his baseless and discriminatory views.”
The group pointed to a video published by the New York Post over the weekend, “in which Mr. Kennedy asserted that COVID-19 was bioengineered to target certain races,” the Democrats said.
“Specifically, Mr. Kennedy floated the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was purposely bioengineered in a lab to target Caucasians and Black people—but to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. These false claims echo centuries of Jews being scapegoated and held collectively responsible for illnesses like the Black Plague—often as a precursor for massacres and pogroms, and Chinese immigrants being blamed for plague outbreaks since the mid-1800s.”
READ MORE: Former Prosecutor Warns Republicans Defending Trump: ‘Evidence Will Be Much Stronger Than People Are Anticipating’
They says the COVID conspiracies Kennedy promoted have no “basis in scientific evidence.”
“By promoting the unfounded notion that scientists are developing bioweapons that can target certain races and exempt others, while referring to Jews as a separate race, Mr. Kennedy is employing a pernicious form of antisemitism that has been used for centuries.”
“This technique was used by Hitler claiming that there are biological differences between ethnic or racial groups to portray Jews as a lesser form of humanity, a steppingstone to justifying the annihilation of the Jews during the Holocaust. Additionally, by referring to Jews as a separate race, Mr. Kennedy promoted a conspiracy theory that asserts that Jews have the ability to cause or avoid harm that is inflicted on other people.”
The group also accuses Kennedy of having “a history of making statements minimizing the plight of the Jews during the Holocaust. In January of 2022, he suggested that life was more difficult today than it was for Anne Frank and those attempting to flee Nazi Germany. A few years before that, Mr. Kennedy compared mask mandates during the pandemic to Nazi medical experimentation on Jews in concentration camps by saying that ‘Nazis did that in the camps in World War Two – they tested vaccines on gypsies and Jews.’ Even last week, he referred to the ‘de-Nazification’ of Ukraine, which is currently fighting a Russian invasion under the leadership of a Jewish president.”
On Monday, McCarthy refused to act.
“I disagree with everything he said,” McCarthy told a reporter, referring to RFK Jr.’s remarks. “The hearing that we have this week is about censorship. I don’t think censuring somebody is actually the answer here,” he said, possibly meaning “censoring.”
‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, on Monday shared a stage with former Governor Jon Huntsman, Republican of Utah, at an event hosted by No Labels.
No Labels insists it is neither a political party nor engaging in a “spoiler” effort to take votes away from President Joe Biden and hand Donald Trump the 2024 election, despite its goal of having a third party presidential and vice presidential candidate on the ballot in all 50 states.
Manchin at times has been President Biden’s greatest challenge on the left. The West Virginia politician is a coal baron in his spare time, earning millions from the pollutant.
Monday night at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, home of several presidential debates, Manchin refused to say if he planned to run for president on a third party ticket, but defiantly made clear he hadn’t ruled it out.
“I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled. I’ve been in races to win,” Manchin said, as CNN reported. “And if I get in a race, I’m going to win.”
“Sitting beside former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman,” CNN added, “Manchin railed against withering bipartisanship in Washington, DC, saying the ‘business model’ of the two major parties ‘is better if you’re divided.’ Huntsman offered a similar critique, as the men complimented one another’s work and blamed the ‘extremes’ of the Republican and Democratic parties on Capitol Hill for holding up popular legislation.”
READ MORE: Trump Announces He Is a ‘Target’ of Special Counsel’s Jan. 6 Probe
Manchin’s allegation ignores President Joe Biden’s historic accomplishments, signing into law many bipartisan bills despite having a slim majority in the House and an evenly-split Senate during his first two years, and now a GOP majority in the House and effectively just a one-seat majority in the Senate.
“We’re here,” Manchin claimed, “to make sure the American people have an option.”
Except the American people have options: A Democratic nominee, likely President Joe Biden, and a Republican nominee, yet to be determined but currently, likely Donald Trump.
Mother Jones‘ David Corn wrote on Monday that No Labels “says it is not a political party,” which “means it does not have to reveal the donors that have pumped tens of millions of dollars in recent years into its coffers. Parties must disclose their funders; nonprofit outfits, as No Labels claims to be, do not. But in several states, No Labels has established an affiliate that explicitly declares it is a political party, and some of these groups, particularly the party it set up in Florida, have deep Republican roots.”
Referring to a potential third-party presidential candidate, Corn added, “Democratic and Never-Trump Republican strategists … cite polls to contend that such a move would likely draw more votes from President Joe Biden than Donald Trump, assuming these current front-runners end up being the nominees.”
Monday night on MSNBC, Corn told Joy Reid many of the Republicans donating to No Labels support Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
.@DavidCornDC on the No Labels political organization: “They’re equating Joe Biden, as extreme as Donald Trump, the guy who tried to overthrow the election, and kind of the government.” #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/yTGIp5Jj0j
— The ReidOut (@thereidout) July 17, 2023
Liberal and conservative experts are lashing out at No Labels this week.
“The seductive allure of a third party candidate who is sold as being above the political fray has swung elections in the past. 2024 is too important for a repeat. A vote for any candidate other than the Democratic nominee is a vote for Trump,” warned former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst.
READ MORE: ‘Authoritarianism Will Be on the Ballot’: Experts Sound Alarm Over NYT Bombshell Detailing Trump’s Plans if He Wins in 2024
Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, in late 2016 pointed the finger at third party candidate Jill Stein, placing blame for the election of Donald Trump at her feet. Trump had lost the popular vote but took the White House via an Electoral College win, in particular in three states.
“Jill Stein is now officially the Ralph Nader of 2016,” he tweeted. He posted the number of votes Stein won and compared them to Trump’s margin of victory in 2016 across Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, suggesting had Stein not, run Hillary Clinton – who won the popular vote – would also have won the Electoral College and the presidency.
Jill Stein is now officially the Ralph Nader of 2016.
Stein votes/Trump margin:
MI: 51,463/10,704
PA: 49,678/46,765
WI: 31,006/22,177
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 1, 2016
Indeed, just days after the 2016 election, even before Wasserman’s tweet, Vanity Fair’s Tina Nguyen wrote: “Millions of Americans, dissatisfied with both candidates and unwilling to choose between the lesser of two evils, registered their protest by voting for Gary Johnson or Jill Stein, helping hand a number of critical swing states, and the presidency, to Donald Trump. ”
Conservative commentator Bill Kristol on Tuesday tweeted, “No Labels’ 63 page policy booklet has no mention of…Ukraine, the most important foreign policy challenge facing us, the central front in the global fight for liberal democracy and against brutal dictatorship. Didn’t want to upset their Trump-friendly donors, I suppose…”
Pointing to the Mother Jones report, The Lincoln Project notes, “No Labels’ own polling has shown: a third-party candidate would pull more from Biden than Trump in 2024. There’s not a scenario where their spoiler doesn’t secure a second term for Trump.”
The Lincoln Project also put out an ad denouncing No Labels.
There’s a reason why Trump is on record supporting No Labels – even he sees through their facade. We, Trump, and the whole world recognize that the true goal of No Labels is to help Trump back to the White House, not to promote “bipartisanship” and “unity.” https://t.co/YTLigmGOdj
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 18, 2023
David Rothkopf, the foreign policy, national security and political affairs expert and commentator, blasted No labels.
“A vote for a No Labels candidate is not just a vote for Trump, it is a vote for the end of democracy, for authoritarianism in the US, for a pro-Putin, anti-NATO, pro-corruption, pro-1%, anti-the rest of us government.”
READ MORE: Trump Gets Bad News From Georgia Supreme Court
Former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer: “The No Labels 2024 campaign is about money and relevance. The organization pays a company called HarrisX for its polling. HarrisX is owned by Mark Penn who also happens to be married to Nancy Jacobson, the founder of No Labels.”
A very defensive Jacobson insisted No Labels is “not a party,” while NBC News’ Vaughn Hilliard held her feet to the fire as she ducked his question about why they refuse to reveal their donors – which political parties are required to.
After a back and forth on the issue, Hilliard pointedly told Jacobson, “you’re registering as a political party.”
“That’s just language,” she replied.
Nancy Jacobson says No Labels won’t help Trump win but didn’t offer any metric on how it would determine whether to stand down.
The group doesn’t reveal its donors and isn’t publicly discussing its deliberations over whom it may recruit to run on its planned bipartisan ticket. pic.twitter.com/e95FWmFGXm
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 18, 2023
“Entirely possible that a 2024 third-party candidate could, intentionally or not, tip this nation toward a fascist Presidential autocracy,” NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss announced Monday.
Describing what’s at stake, constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe, University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University and a former professor of law at Harvard Law School on Tuesday denounced third party candidates including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and, should he decide to run, Senator Manchin.
“Third party candidates like RFKJr, Cornel West, possibly Joe Manchin, are the biggest threat to our survival as a free people who govern ourselves.”
Dems Plan to Make 2024 Race Against ‘Cartoon Villain’ Ted Cruz the Most Expensive in the Nation
The 2024 Senate map is not very promising for Democrats, but they nonetheless plan to make Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) their top target for a pickup opportunity.
In 2018, Cruz narrowly held off a challenge from Beto O’Rourke in a race that he won by just under three percentage points.
And although the odds are still definitely in his favor to win a third term in office, Politico reports that Democrats are planning to make the junior Texas senator sweat it out, especially with Rep. Collin Allred (D-TX), who is also a former NFL linebacker, jumping into the race.
In a statement issued to Politico, Sarah Guggenheimer, spokesperson for the Democratic-controlled Senate Majority PAC, described Cruz as one of three “cartoon villains” that Democrats will be eyeing to beat next year, along with Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).
READ MORE: Israel struggles to get Trump to return ancient artifacts stashed at Mar-a-Lago
That said, Democrats seem to think Cruz is the most promising target for an upset of the bunch, and Cruz himself has acknowledged that he’s going to be in for a potentially tough fight.
“We are taking the race intensely seriously,” Cruz explained. “Schumer has been explicit that my race is his No. 1 Republican target this next cycle.”
Democrats will also be trying to protect a number of potentially vulnerable incumbents next year, including Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
