‘Biggest Threat to Our Survival’: Experts Blast No Labels and Third Party Candidates as Manchin Tests the Waters
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, on Monday shared a stage with former Governor Jon Huntsman, Republican of Utah, at an event hosted by No Labels.
No Labels insists it is neither a political party nor engaging in a “spoiler” effort to take votes away from President Joe Biden and hand Donald Trump the 2024 election, despite its goal of having a third party presidential and vice presidential candidate on the ballot in all 50 states.
Manchin at times has been President Biden’s greatest challenge on the left. The West Virginia politician is a coal baron in his spare time, earning millions from the pollutant.
Monday night at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, home of several presidential debates, Manchin refused to say if he planned to run for president on a third party ticket, but defiantly made clear he hadn’t ruled it out.
“I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled. I’ve been in races to win,” Manchin said, as CNN reported. “And if I get in a race, I’m going to win.”
“Sitting beside former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman,” CNN added, “Manchin railed against withering bipartisanship in Washington, DC, saying the ‘business model’ of the two major parties ‘is better if you’re divided.’ Huntsman offered a similar critique, as the men complimented one another’s work and blamed the ‘extremes’ of the Republican and Democratic parties on Capitol Hill for holding up popular legislation.”
Manchin’s allegation ignores President Joe Biden’s historic accomplishments, signing into law many bipartisan bills despite having a slim majority in the House and an evenly-split Senate during his first two years, and now a GOP majority in the House and effectively just a one-seat majority in the Senate.
“We’re here,” Manchin claimed, “to make sure the American people have an option.”
Except the American people have options: A Democratic nominee, likely President Joe Biden, and a Republican nominee, yet to be determined but currently, likely Donald Trump.
Mother Jones‘ David Corn wrote on Monday that No Labels “says it is not a political party,” which “means it does not have to reveal the donors that have pumped tens of millions of dollars in recent years into its coffers. Parties must disclose their funders; nonprofit outfits, as No Labels claims to be, do not. But in several states, No Labels has established an affiliate that explicitly declares it is a political party, and some of these groups, particularly the party it set up in Florida, have deep Republican roots.”
Referring to a potential third-party presidential candidate, Corn added, “Democratic and Never-Trump Republican strategists … cite polls to contend that such a move would likely draw more votes from President Joe Biden than Donald Trump, assuming these current front-runners end up being the nominees.”
Monday night on MSNBC, Corn told Joy Reid many of the Republicans donating to No Labels support Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy.
.@DavidCornDC on the No Labels political organization: “They’re equating Joe Biden, as extreme as Donald Trump, the guy who tried to overthrow the election, and kind of the government.” #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/yTGIp5Jj0j
— The ReidOut (@thereidout) July 17, 2023
Liberal and conservative experts are lashing out at No Labels this week.
“The seductive allure of a third party candidate who is sold as being above the political fray has swung elections in the past. 2024 is too important for a repeat. A vote for any candidate other than the Democratic nominee is a vote for Trump,” warned former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, now a professor of law and MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst.
Dave Wasserman, the U.S. House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, in late 2016 pointed the finger at third party candidate Jill Stein, placing blame for the election of Donald Trump at her feet. Trump had lost the popular vote but took the White House via an Electoral College win, in particular in three states.
“Jill Stein is now officially the Ralph Nader of 2016,” he tweeted. He posted the number of votes Stein won and compared them to Trump’s margin of victory in 2016 across Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, suggesting had Stein not, run Hillary Clinton – who won the popular vote – would also have won the Electoral College and the presidency.
Jill Stein is now officially the Ralph Nader of 2016.
Stein votes/Trump margin:
MI: 51,463/10,704
PA: 49,678/46,765
WI: 31,006/22,177
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 1, 2016
Indeed, just days after the 2016 election, even before Wasserman’s tweet, Vanity Fair’s Tina Nguyen wrote: “Millions of Americans, dissatisfied with both candidates and unwilling to choose between the lesser of two evils, registered their protest by voting for Gary Johnson or Jill Stein, helping hand a number of critical swing states, and the presidency, to Donald Trump. ”
Conservative commentator Bill Kristol on Tuesday tweeted, “No Labels’ 63 page policy booklet has no mention of…Ukraine, the most important foreign policy challenge facing us, the central front in the global fight for liberal democracy and against brutal dictatorship. Didn’t want to upset their Trump-friendly donors, I suppose…”
Pointing to the Mother Jones report, The Lincoln Project notes, “No Labels’ own polling has shown: a third-party candidate would pull more from Biden than Trump in 2024. There’s not a scenario where their spoiler doesn’t secure a second term for Trump.”
The Lincoln Project also put out an ad denouncing No Labels.
There’s a reason why Trump is on record supporting No Labels – even he sees through their facade. We, Trump, and the whole world recognize that the true goal of No Labels is to help Trump back to the White House, not to promote “bipartisanship” and “unity.” https://t.co/YTLigmGOdj
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 18, 2023
David Rothkopf, the foreign policy, national security and political affairs expert and commentator, blasted No labels.
“A vote for a No Labels candidate is not just a vote for Trump, it is a vote for the end of democracy, for authoritarianism in the US, for a pro-Putin, anti-NATO, pro-corruption, pro-1%, anti-the rest of us government.”
Former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer: “The No Labels 2024 campaign is about money and relevance. The organization pays a company called HarrisX for its polling. HarrisX is owned by Mark Penn who also happens to be married to Nancy Jacobson, the founder of No Labels.”
A very defensive Jacobson insisted No Labels is “not a party,” while NBC News’ Vaughn Hilliard held her feet to the fire as she ducked his question about why they refuse to reveal their donors – which political parties are required to.
After a back and forth on the issue, Hilliard pointedly told Jacobson, “you’re registering as a political party.”
“That’s just language,” she replied.
Nancy Jacobson says No Labels won’t help Trump win but didn’t offer any metric on how it would determine whether to stand down.
The group doesn’t reveal its donors and isn’t publicly discussing its deliberations over whom it may recruit to run on its planned bipartisan ticket. pic.twitter.com/e95FWmFGXm
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 18, 2023
“Entirely possible that a 2024 third-party candidate could, intentionally or not, tip this nation toward a fascist Presidential autocracy,” NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss announced Monday.
Describing what’s at stake, constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe, University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University and a former professor of law at Harvard Law School on Tuesday denounced third party candidates including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and, should he decide to run, Senator Manchin.
“Third party candidates like RFKJr, Cornel West, possibly Joe Manchin, are the biggest threat to our survival as a free people who govern ourselves.”
Dems Plan to Make 2024 Race Against ‘Cartoon Villain’ Ted Cruz the Most Expensive in the Nation
The 2024 Senate map is not very promising for Democrats, but they nonetheless plan to make Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) their top target for a pickup opportunity.
In 2018, Cruz narrowly held off a challenge from Beto O’Rourke in a race that he won by just under three percentage points.
And although the odds are still definitely in his favor to win a third term in office, Politico reports that Democrats are planning to make the junior Texas senator sweat it out, especially with Rep. Collin Allred (D-TX), who is also a former NFL linebacker, jumping into the race.
In a statement issued to Politico, Sarah Guggenheimer, spokesperson for the Democratic-controlled Senate Majority PAC, described Cruz as one of three “cartoon villains” that Democrats will be eyeing to beat next year, along with Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).
READ MORE: Israel struggles to get Trump to return ancient artifacts stashed at Mar-a-Lago
That said, Democrats seem to think Cruz is the most promising target for an upset of the bunch, and Cruz himself has acknowledged that he’s going to be in for a potentially tough fight.
“We are taking the race intensely seriously,” Cruz explained. “Schumer has been explicit that my race is his No. 1 Republican target this next cycle.”
Democrats will also be trying to protect a number of potentially vulnerable incumbents next year, including Sens. Jon Tester (D-MT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Sherrod Brown (D-OH).
News
Admiral’s Response to Question on Why Pentagon’s New Policy on Abortion Is Critical to Military Readiness Goes Viral
Video of remarks made by U.S. Admiral John Kirby (ret.) on why the Pentagon’s new policy of helping to ensure women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces who want or need an abortion can have access to one is going viral. In the clip he reveals bans on abortion are having a negative effect on morale and retention in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Adm. Kirby, who retired from the U.S. Navy as a rear admiral, is the Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House. He also served as the press secretary for the Dept. of Defense earlier in the Biden administration, and as the State Dept. spokesperson during the Obama administration.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) back in February set up a blockade that is now stopping over 250 U.S. Military promotions. He is blocking them in response to the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing women service members for travel expenses should they need to travel to get an abortion. That policy was put in place in response to Republican-led states that have enacted bans on abortion.
Sen. Tuberville’s actions have already led to the U.S. Marines now having no Commandant, and if they continue, will affect top-ranking officials at the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, as well as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Additionally, Tuberville has been condemned for remarks supporting white nationalism.
RELATED: ‘Racist Down to Its Rotten Core’: Schumer Blasts Tuberville’s ‘One-Man Mission to Defend White Nationalism’
On Monday a reporter asked Kirby, “Why is the new DoD policy on abortion critical to military readiness?”
“I’m really glad you asked that question. No, I mean, I really am,” Kirby responds in the video that has been viewed over 700,000 times in just two hours.
“One in five members of the U.S. Military are women. 20%. We’re an all-volunteer force. Nobody’s forcing you to sign up and go. People volunteer to go. You raise your right hand you say, I’m gonna, I’m going to do this for a few years or even for my life, and it might cost me my life to do it,” Kirby said.
“And when you sign up and you make that contract, you have every right to expect that the organization, in this case the military, is going to take care of you, and they’re going to take care of your families. And they’re going to make sure that you can serve with dignity and respect, no matter who you are, or who you love. Or, or how you worship or don’t.”
READ MORE: McCarthy Defends Invitation to RFK Jr. to Testify Before Congress Despite Remarks Called Antisemitic and Sinophobic
“And,” he continued, “our policies, whether they’re diversity, inclusion and equity, or whether they’re about transgender individuals who qualify physically and mentally, deserve to be able to do it with dignity, or whether it’s about female service members – one in five – or female family members being able to count on the kinds of health care and reproductive care specifically that they need to serve.”
“That is a foundational, sacred obligation of military leaders across the river. I’ve seen it myself, and it matters, because it says we’re invested in you because you are being willing to invest in us. You’re investing your life, your family’s livelihood with us. We owe you that back in return.”
“I had a chance a couple of weeks ago to meet with some military spouses here at the White House. Some were active duty members, some were spouses, all were women, and, [two-to one, he appeared to say] they told me that abortion laws in this country that are now being passed, are absolutely having an effect on their willingness to continue serving in uniform or to encourage or discourage, in this case, their spouses from continuing service.”
“So if you don’t think there’s going to be a retention and morale issue, think again, because it’s already having that effect.”
Watch below or at this link.
Question: Why is the DOD policy on abortion critical to military readiness?
Kirby: I’m really glad you asked that question… pic.twitter.com/E2I9EqUoqS
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2023
News
Trump Gets Bad News From Georgia Supreme Court
The Georgia state Supreme Court unanimously rejected Donald Trump’s motion to “quash” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury report, to block her from prosecuting him, and to bar her from using any evidence the grand jury obtained to charge him criminally or civilly.
Bill Rankin, The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s legal affairs reporter, and Lawfare Blog’s Anna Bower, who covers the Fulton County investigation, first reported the news.
“Even if the petition were procedurally appropriate, Petitioner has not shown he would be entitled to the relief he seeks,” the three-judge panel said in its dismissal, according to WABE’s Sam Gringlas.
Trump had asked the court on Thursday to intervene.
“Weeks before he’s expected to be indicted in Fulton County, former President Donald Trump revived his push to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution had reported on Friday.
READ MORE: McCarthy Defends Invitation to RFK Jr. to Testify Before Congress Despite Remarks Called Antisemitic and Sinophobic
“In a petition filed before the Georgia Supreme Court, Trump’s attorneys also sought to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury that recommended people be indicted. Additionally, they requested a ruling that would forbid Willis from using any evidence obtained by the investigative jury, which heard testimony from about 75 witnesses between May 2022 and Jan. 2023,” the AJC added.
“The motion filed on Thursday asks Georgia’s highest court to put a halt to any ongoing proceedings ‘related to and flowing from the special purpose grand jury’s investigation until this matter can be resolved.’ This would include any consideration of a possible indictment for alleged criminal meddling in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by one of two regular Fulton grand juries that were seated on Tuesday.”
11 Alive News’ Nick Wooten posted the Court’s order dismissing Trump’s request.
The Georgia Supreme Court dismissed @realDonaldTrump ‘s petition to stop the 2020 election investigation. Story coming. #gapol pic.twitter.com/711RmsCNnN
— Nick Wooten (@ByNickEWoot) July 17, 2023
Willis is widely expected to ask for and receive an indictment against Trump for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia in early August.
Image via Shutterstock
