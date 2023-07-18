BREAKING NEWS
Trump Announces He Is a ‘Target’ of Special Counsel’s Jan. 6 Probe
Donald Trump has announced he has been informed he is a “target” of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including the events surrounding the January 6 insurrection.
ABC News, citing sources, confirms Smith has informed Trump’s attorneys he is a target.
In a lengthy and angry statement on his Truth Social account Trump wrote: “Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”
Watch below or at this link as MSNBC's "Morning Joe" discusses this breaking news.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Comer’s Missing FBI ‘Whistleblower’ and ‘Very Credible Witness on Biden Family Corruption’ Was Just Indicted
House GOP Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer‘s alleged FBI “whistleblower,” who he claimed just days ago was a “very credible witness on Biden family corruption,” despite having been missing for months, was just indicted on charges including “arms trafficking,” “Iranian sanctions violations,” and “conspir[ing] with others in an effort to act within the United States to advance the interests of the People’s Republic of China (China),” according to the U.S. Dept of Justice.
He is currently on the run, DOJ says.
“According to court documents, Gal Luft, 57, is charged in an eight-count indictment with offenses related to willfully failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), arms trafficking, Iranian sanctions violations and making false statements to federal agents,” a DOJ press release states. “Luft was arrested on Feb. 17 in the Republic of Cyprus based on the charges in the indictment. Luft subsequently fled after being released on bail while extradition proceedings were pending and remains a fugitive.”
Some, including NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins are characterizing Luft with being charged as a “Chinese spy.”
“The ‘missing’ Hunter Biden witness the GOP was promising for a while there was just charged by the DOJ with being a Chinese spy,” Collins tweeted.
On Friday, Chairman Comer (photo) tweeted out a clip of his appearance on Newsmax, and wrote: “Gal Luft, a very credible witness on Biden family corruption, provided incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the DOJ in a meeting in Brussels in March 2019. We have no reason to believe the FBI & DOJ acted on this info. Americans deserve answers.”
Comer told Newsmax Gal Luft is “very credible, and the people on MSNBC who made fun of me when I said that we had an informant that was missing, they should feel like fools right now.”
“This is their worst nightmare, again, because this is a credible witness,” he continued.
Chairman Comer’s allegations attacking President Joe Biden and his family repeatedly have been baseless.
“Comer has so far failed to show how Biden may have benefited from the payments or how any alleged business dealings by relatives may have impacted Biden’s policy decisions,” TIME reported back in May. “He has repeatedly blamed stonewalling by the Biden Administration for why his investigation hasn’t gotten more traction.”
“We are hopeful that we can find the informant,” Comer told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. “Now remember, these informants are kind of in the spy business, so they don’t make a habit of being seen a lot or being high profile or anything like that.”
Also Friday, Rupert Murdoch’s NY Post Editorial Board ran a piece titled, “Media silence on key would-be witness Gal Luft’s Biden revelations speaks volumes.”
“The drip-drip-drip of evidence detailing the Biden family criminal enterprise has turned into a torrent,” it claimed.
Gal Luft, a very credible witness on Biden family corruption, provided incriminating evidence to six officials from the FBI and the DOJ in a meeting in Brussels in March 2019.
We have no reason to believe the FBI & DOJ acted on this info.
Americans deserve answers. @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/FpbKvn13zC
— Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 7, 2023
Man With Weapons Wanted on J6 Warrant Arrested While Rushing Toward Obama Home: Report
A man armed with weapons who is wanted on an active outstanding warrant related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was stopped after he was found running toward the Washington, D.C. home of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.
The man was arrested, CBS News reports.
“Secret Service spotted the man within blocks of the Obama’s home, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter. The man fled, and Secret Service chased him. He was running toward the Obama home but was apprehended before he reached it,” CBS adds.
READ MORE: Special Counsel’s Miami Grand Jury Issues More Subpoenas: Report
The man, whose name has not been released, was known to both the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI, and allegedly “had previously made disturbing social media threats against a public figure.”
No one was reported injured.
The unnamed suspect’s motives are also unknown.
According to a subsequent NBC News report citing a law enforcement official, the man is a “conspiracy minded Donald Trump supporter who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”
His last post on Telegram, NBC News says, “was a link to a website touting conspiracy theories about the Obama’s home.”
This article has been updated with reporting from NBC News.
Watch Live: Special Counsel Jack Smith Holds News Conference After Trump Criminal Indictment Unsealed
Special Counsel Jack Smith will hold a news conference Friday at 3:00 PM ET, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice unsealed its 49-page 37-criminal count indictment against Donald Trump. The indictment also names a Trump aide.
Legal experts reviewing the indictment were stunned at not only the level of detail but the manner in which Trump treated classified documents, including allegedly storing them in boxes on the stage at Mar-a-Lago, in a bathroom, a shower, and a bedroom.
Former Dept. of Defense special Counsel Ryan Goodman, now an NYU professor of law, calls the indictment “devastating,” and concludes: “Extraordinary risks to U.S. national security. Foreign adversaries would pay tens of millions for that info.”
READ MORE: ‘Disgraced’ Trump-Appointed Florida Judge Initially Assigned to Oversee Ex-President’s Criminal Case: Report
Smith, who was appointed by Donald Trump as an acting U.S. Attorney, also prosecuted war crimes cases at The Hague. he also was the head of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section.
Watch video of his full news conference below or at this link.
WATCH: Complete statement from Special Counsel Jack Smith: “Today an indictment was unsealed charging Donald J. Trump with felony violations of our national security laws as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.” pic.twitter.com/llUlrvpVe4
— CSPAN (@cspan) June 9, 2023
This article has been updated to include full video of the completed news conference.
