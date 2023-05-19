News
‘Obscene and Un-American’: Biden White House Blasts GOP Congressman’s Staffer Over Links to Neo-Nazi
The Biden White House is responding to news a far-right wing Republican Congressman has hired a staffer who has ties to a neo-Nazi.
U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who has been accused of associating with white nationalists and whose own siblings reportedly have said he is a white supremacist, hired Wade Searle as his digital director. Searle, Talking Points Memo reported this week, has ties to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is the antisemitic Christian nationalist and white supremacist who founded the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), has a cult-like following of supporters called “groypers,” and infamously dined with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago late last year.
“President Biden is adamant that we deny hate any safe harbor,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told TPM in a statement. “No elected leader should ever tolerate these disgusting and pathetic views. Bigotry, white supremacy, antisemitism, and violence are obscene and un-American.”
“The dangerous agenda this person chooses to associate with — including by promoting an extremist who openly praises Nazism and Hitler — could not be more opposed to the fundamental values of our nation,” Bates said. “As Americans we need to stand up for the rights and dignity of all people, and against this repulsive, weak-minded poison.”
TPM notes its May 14 report “detailed evidence that Searle has attended a Fuentes rally and indications he was involved in a series of interconnected social media pages with the aliases ‘ChickenRight’ and ‘Chikken.’ The various ChickenRight accounts, which can also be linked to an intern in Gosar’s office, were filled with extremist statements including attacks on Blacks, Jews, and other minorities. As ‘Chikken,’ Searle has also been identified by a defector from Fuentes’ organization as a key member of the neo-Nazi leader’s inner circle.”
Reporting on the Searle news, the Arizona Mirror also focused on Rep. Gosar’s history of white nationalism.
“On Holocaust Remembrance Day in April 2022, Gosar shared and then later deleted a meme that has roots in neo-Nazi and white nationalist culture. The meme, which featured Gosar with a red filter, invoked an aesthetic known as ‘DarkMAGA,’ which advocates for conservatives and former President Donald Trump to be more hardline and violent with their rhetoric.”
“’Remember when our government sent planes to Afghanistan and brought over 100,000 Afghans in less than a week?’ Gosar wrote. ‘We have in the range of up to 40 million illegal aliens in our country. They can be deported by planes, trains and buses. We could easily deport 6 million each year.'”
“Many groypers quickly jumped on the 6 million number, which is the approximate number of Jews killed during the Holocaust and quote tweeted the meme using antisemitic language and celebrated Gosar’s embrace of ‘#DarkMaga,'” the Mirror added. “Many others also saw the tweet as a call to action and violence.”
Meanwhile, in 2021, Rep. Gosar was censured by the House of Representatives, which at the time had a Democratic majority, for posting an anime video that depicted him murdering U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and attacking President Joe Biden.
Image of Rep. Paul Gosar by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Blindly Ambitious’: Former DeSantis Staffers Shiv His ‘Vindictive’ and ‘Paranoid’ Wife Casey Ahead of Presidential Run
Donald Trump’s allies are sharpening their knives against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ wife as they try to snuff out his presidential ambitions, and even the Florida governor’s former aides and donors are piling on.
Casey DeSantis plays a crucial role in her husband’s political rise and counts as his most trusted adviser, but several former administration staffers and even the governor’s 2024 supporters complained that her influence isn’t always helpful, reported Politico.
“She is both his biggest asset and his biggest liability, and I say biggest asset in that I think she does make him warmer, softer,” said Dan Eberhart, a DeSantis donor and supporter. “But he needs to be surrounded with professional people, not just her.”
“I’ve heard from staffers frustrated that they think the governor’s made a decision, he talks to her, comes back, the decision is the opposite or different,” Eberhart added. “The sad part is I think she’s very smart. I think she’s very talented. But she also needs to realize if they want to play on this stage, they need serious help. I worry that winning the gubernatorial race, winning the re-elect, has made her overconfident in her ability to de facto run a presidential campaign.”
READ MORE: Trump’s lawyers ‘are dropping like flies’ as he gets closer to indictment: legal expert
Eberhart suggested she take a “take a more traditional role” as a presidential candidate’s wife, meaning that the former TV reporter and anchor remain “active and visible” but not necessarily the “architect” of his campaign, but staffers who worked for DeSantis don’t see that happening.
“He’s a leader who makes political decisions with the assistance of his wife, who was elected by nobody, who’s blindly ambitious,” said one former DeSantis administration staffer, “and she sees ghosts in every corner.”
A second former staffer agreed.
“She’s more paranoid than he is,” that staffer said.
One of the knocks against DeSantis has been his dour persona, and a former campaign official said the first lady fed into that.
“He’s a vindictive motherf*cker — she’s twice that,” said a former high-ranking campaign official. “She’s the scorekeeper.”
DeSantis also has difficulty with retail politics, which former staffers say his more outgoing spouse does well, but they said she’s not especially warm to those around the couple.
“Does she sort of humanize the robot?” said a former gubernatorial staffer. “Does she push him on the grip-and-grin, the baby-kissing, give him a cleaner, softer image? Yes. Does she also feed into his, I guess, worst instincts, of being secluded and insular and standoffish with staff? Yes.”
David Jolly, a former GOP congressman from Florida who’s now an MSNBC analyst, recalls an interaction he had with Casey DeSantis when he and DeSantis were both running for Senate in 2016, and his elderly mother asked the couple if she could take their photo as a keepsake — which they agreed to do and the older woman thanked them.
“Casey turns and snaps at my mom and says, ‘I better not see that photo in any opposition research,” Jolly recalled, calling the first lady an ice queen. “Both ice and queen are doing the work there.”
Consultants, lawmakers and lobbyists all agreed that one of the major mistakes DeSantis made on his recent trip abroad was putting the first lady in an even more conspicuous role, which some sources said diminished the governor.
“I have never received so many messages from Republicans, from Republican consultants, from lawmakers … saying, ‘What is going on here?’” a consultant said.
“To me,” one lobbyist agreed, “and I think to a lot of other people, it kind of comes across almost as if she wishes that she was the elected official.”
‘She Knows What She’s Doing’: Democrat Targeted by Marjorie Taylor Greene Likens Her Attack to ‘Why Emmett Till Was Killed’
U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat from New York, is responding to an attack earlier Thursday from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), which many are calling racist. Congressman Bowman called Greene’s words “incredibly dangerous and incredibly reckless,” suggested she is a white supremacist, and likened her actions to “one of the reasons why Emmett Till was killed.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene at her press conference this morning said something incredibly dangerous and incredibly reckless about me, talking about my demeanor as being ‘aggressive’ and saying that she feels ‘intimidated’ by me,” Congressman Bowman told reporters Thursday afternoon. “Unfortunately, this country has a history of characterizing Black men who are outspoken, who stand their ground, and who push back as being threatening or intimidating.”
Bowman declared Greene was “not even using a dog whistle,” but “a bullhorn to put a target on my back to the people that she refers to as MAGA people out there who might want to cause harm.”
READ MORE: US Congressman Accused of Assaulting Activist Previously Has Threatened Demonstrators With Violence
On Thursday, Greene tried to build a case against Bowman, telling reporters that at a recent New York City protest rally against Donald Trump, the New York Democratic lawmaker was “shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible – calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N word which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that and that is wrong.”
After having attempted to paint the New York Democratic Congressman as dangerous, Greene declared, “I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, so and I am concerned about, I feel threatened by him. He not only let a mob there, but his boisterous lies.”
Shen concluded her remarks by saying, “I am very concerned about Jamaal Bowman, and he’s someone that people should watch.”
Congressman Bowman declared, ” This is the same reason why Mike Brown was killed. This is one of the reasons why Emmett Till was killed. And throughout history Black men have continued to be characterized as aggressive because one because of our skin color, but two because we happen to be outspoken and passionate about certain issues.”
READ MORE: Republicans Block Democrats’ Resolution to Expel Criminally Indicted George Santos – Move Seen as ‘Tacit Endorsement’
“It’s reckless and dangerous what she said, Okay, characterizing me in my interaction with her yesterday. I never invaded her personal space. I was laughing and gregarious the entire time. How was that intimidating? What was intimidating about that? So she goes to a press conference today and say that she’s intimidated by me and my mannerisms are aggressive. Anyone who’s interacted with me, anyone knows me, even reported this, you know, I’m middle school principal energy, always loving and engaging and friendly, except when kids filled in our streets. Everyone should be outraged about that.”
“But she knows what she’s doing when she does that,” Bowman added. “And unfortunately white supremacists historically, this is what they do. They try to dehumanize black people, black skin and black humanity so that they could be you know, more likely to be targeted for harm.”
As NCRM reported earlier, Congresswoman Greene has a history of racism.
Watch Bowman’s and Greene’s remarks below or at this link.
Black men continue to be characterized as aggressive and threatening when we are passionate and outspoken.
They’re not just using dogwhistles, they’re using bullhorns. It’s dangerous, but we must ALL continue to speak truth to power. https://t.co/6eLZf2F3Cm pic.twitter.com/O29uCdAehC
— Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) May 18, 2023
‘Just Plain Wrong’: GOP Senator Kennedy Gets Slapped Down at Supreme Court Ethics Hearing
During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday on judicial ethics, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) mentioned that the “latest chapter” in the “assault on the United States Supreme Court as an institution” is the “fairytale of Supreme Court corruption.”
The hearing comes in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni received financial favors from a Republican megadonor — potentially in violation of various disclosure requirements.
“It makes me want to gag,” Kennedy said, referring to what he believes are false allegations and a witch hunt targeting Thomas. Is his comments, Kennedy said that Democrats are targeting conservative Supreme Court justices because they’re not “ruling in ways that my Democratic colleagues want.”
Kennedy said that the attacks on the Supreme Court began in 2020, when the court shifted to the right.
IN OTHER NEWS: James Comer snaps at hearing after Dem points to his ‘fake informant that’s gone missing’
But Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) chimed in to cite a letter he sent to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in 2012, “asking about information on the code of ethics and the code of conduct and the ethical behavior of the Supreme Court Justices, in particular one whose situation had come to light who had been receiving some gifts of some sort, and his wife was receiving some income which was not properly reported.”
“So to say this all started on May 4, 2020, is just plain wrong,” Durbin said.
Durbin went on to say that he’s been calling for Supreme Court Justices to be held to the same standards “at a minimum, as every other federal judge” ever since.
