News
Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican ‘Indicted on 13 Counts’ and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) blasted her House Republican colleagues Tuesday afternoon, suggesting they should stop throwing stones until they clean up their own ranks. Congresswoman Crockett slammed Republicans for having a member who was just “indicted on 13 counts,” apparently referring to Rep. George Santos (R-NY), and another member whose staffer has ties to a white supremacist who, she says, brags he’s just like Hitler. She also chastised them for claiming to care about sexual assault statistics in D.C. while the Republican presidential “front runner has just been found liable for sexual abuse.”
“My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping D.C. streets crime free. They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free,” Rep. Crockett told her colleagues on the House Oversight Committee. “My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts, 13 felony counts, right?” she said, appearing to refer to U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY), but not mentioning him by name.
“But have they exhibited any courage to say, ‘You know what? we will disallow this in our body, we will make sure that we expel that individual’? They have not. So what I don’t want to hear is that they care about crime because if they did, they would start by cleaning up our own House and mind our own business instead of coming after D.C.”
READ MORE: Resolution to Expel ‘Liar and Criminal’ George Santos Filed – Dems Will Try to Force a Floor Vote
Rep. Crockett, an attorney, wasn’t quite done. She responded later to video of her remarks (below), tweeting: “Folks in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones – and it looks like under this current majority this House is made of glass…”
Crockett: My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping DC streets crime free. They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free.. My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts… pic.twitter.com/9E3UrkZMwd
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
Crockett also took U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) to task, also while not mentioning him or his staffer by name. This week news broke that one of Congressman Gosar’s aides has ties to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is an incel, white supremacist and white Christian nationalist who promotes antisemitism, Holocaust denialism, racism, and misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ extremist beliefs. Fuentes is head of the so-called “Groypers.”
“We’ve got to talk about these root causes. Number one, the fact that we have elected legislators that won’t do their job and protect people by keeping these weapons off the streets. That’s number one,” she said, referring to Republicans’ refusal to pass gun control legislation.
“Number two, we are still reeling from a financial crisis. And guess what? They don’t want to make it better. I’m sure they all campaigned and said, ‘Oh, we’re gonna help out the economy post-COVID.’ But right now we are on a cliff over the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling that was raised three times under Trump and 25% of this credit card bill that they don’t want to pay was accrued under Trump and he only had one term and hopefully he won’t have no mo.”
READ MORE: McCarthy Demands Work Requirements on ‘All the Programs’ Including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP
“Nevertheless, I digress. Let me move on. So let’s also talk about the fact that just recently I think it was yesterday or two days ago, we received reports that there is a staff member who’s working for a Republican on this committee, who has ties with and supports a white nationalist who has proclaimed himself to be just like Hitler,” Crockett said, apparently referring to Rep. Gosar and his aide, identified by Talking Points Memo‘s Hunter Walker as Wade Searle, Gosar’s digital director.
“I don’t really know what to say except for the fact that this is a farce, right? Because the fact is, we’ve got an increase in crime all over. If we really want to be real about it, let’s talk about it. We’re talking about D.C. right now, but the murder rates in red states like Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, have statistically exceeded those in blue states like Illinois, New Mexico and Michigan every year since 2000,” she added.
Crockett: Just recently we received reports that there is a staff member who is working for a Republican on this committee who supports a white nationalist… pic.twitter.com/teyC5T7YMM
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
Still not finished blasted Republicans, Rep. Crockett turned her attention to Donald Trump.
READ MORE: ‘Hairsplitting Quibble’: Former US Attorney Scorches Durham for Focusing on ‘Useful Scapegoat’ While Ignoring Facts
As the video below shows, the committee was discussing sexual abuse statistics. Rep. Crockett says, “I’m so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse, considering that the front runner right now for like, presidency is kind of just been found liable of sexual abuse. So I’m excited because this may mean that finally some folk will back off from supporting him because we don’t support sexual abusers in this chamber. So I’m happy about this.”
Crockett: I am so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse considering the front runner has just been found liable for sexual abuse.. pic.twitter.com/fPQsjbvHdy
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2023
Crockett, responding to that video, tweeted, “I just call them as I see them.”
Watch videos of Rep. Crockett above or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘I’d Be Jumping on This’: Former US Attorney Calls for DOJ Probe Into Claim Giuliani Offered to Sell $2 Million Pardons
Law professor and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance is calling on the U.S. Dept. of Justice to open an investigation into allegations former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani offered to sell pardons from then-President Donald Trump.
A wide-ranging lawsuit was filed in New York State Court Monday by Noelle Dunphy, a woman who “said that after Giuliani hired her in January 2019 he sexually assaulted and harassed her, refused to pay her wages and often made ‘sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks,’ adding that she had recordings of numerous interactions with him,” NBC News reported.
“Dunphy alleged in her suit that Giuliani talked about presidential pardons,” NBC adds. “She said Giuliani claimed to have ‘immunity’ and told ‘her that he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split.’ The lawsuit did not suggest any pardons were sold.”
Tuesday evening, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace laid out the case for Joyce Vance.
READ MORE: Dem Congresswoman Destroys GOP Over House Republican ‘Indicted on 13 Counts’ and Staffer With Ties to White Nationalist
“Joyce, do we know that? I mean, Rudy’s charging $2 million? Jared takes it over in a way and I always think that when I hear that Don McGahn or General Kelly or Rod Rosenstein, you know are in a in a fit – You know how bad was it? It was so bad that these guys who sat there through child separations, who, good people on both sides, who grabbed him in the bleep, it was so bad that even those people were distraught.”
“How do we know that that Jared didn’t, didn’t run afoul of any laws? We know that money was being peddled by Rudy. We know that Jared was in charge of it, and we know that it was a process that even by Trump’s standards, offended the Chief of Staff, the White House counsel and the deputy attorney general.”
Vance replied, “This is not difficult to investigate,” because,”there is a finite universe of people that the FBI would need to talk to.”
She says the five-year statute of limitations has not passed, and if she were still at DOJ, “I’d be jumping on this one now.”
“One of the things that strikes me as very interesting about this complaint here,” Vance continues, is “it’s a civil complaint.”
READ MORE: McCarthy Demands Work Requirements on ‘All the Programs’ Including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and SNAP
“We don’t know much about these allegations yet, but one thing that we do know is that this is a verified complaint and the plaintiff signs that she verifies it, she notarizes it, she subjects herself to the penalty of perjury if anything that she says turns out to be a lie.”
“And so in this complaint, she doesn’t say that she’s familiar with any pardons that were actually issued, where Giuliani obtained payment. She simply makes the allegation that he approached her and this is consistent with what she lays out as their business arrangement, that part of her job is to bring him business opportunities. And he, in essence, is making her aware that this is one line of opportunity that they can pursue.”
“If I was in Main Justice or in a U.S. Attorney’s Office with jurisdiction, I’d be jumping on this one now. There’s an obligation to the American people to make sure that nothing corrupt happened based on this compilation of allegations.”
Watch below or at this link.
“If I was in main justice or in a U.S. attorney’s office with jurisdiction, I’d been jumping on this one now. There’s an obligation to the American people to make sure that nothing corrupt happened based on this compilation or allegations” – @JoyceWhiteVance w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/FsrYCNCQow
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) May 16, 2023
News
Tucker Carlson Plots to Make Fox News ‘Implode’ if He’s Not Allowed to Take His Show Elsewhere
Tucker Carlson is scheming to force his way out of a noncompete clause in his Fox News contract to take his popular broadcast to another network.
The right-wing broadcaster got dumped by the conservative network on April 24, nearly a week after settling a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million — and sources told Variety that Carlson’s ouster was a necessary condition of the agreement.
“That condition was intended to hurt Fox, and Tucker is just collateral damage,” said a source familiar with the matter. “Dominion wanted to punish Fox, and it’s working.”
According to multiple sources with knowledge of the conversation, Carlson spoke by phone April 26 with one of Fox Corp.’s eight board members, who told him that Dominion would not agree to the settlement offer unless he was benched, although that deal was made verbally and does not appear in legal documents — but both sides denied those claims.
READ MORE: ‘Cockroaches all over Washington!’ Trump howls at ‘scum’ who investigated his Russia ties
“As the Fox principals who negotiated the settlement well know, Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson’s employment orally or in writing,” Dominion said in a statement. “Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion. Fox should take every effort to stop these lies immediately.”
However, sources say Carlson came away from the conversation understanding that Dominion hoped to harm Fox News by forcing out its top-rated host, and now he intends to inflict harm on his former employer if he’s not allowed to take his broadcast to Twitter or some other carrier.
“If Fox tries to prevent Carlson from launching the show on the social media platform, where he enjoys a following of 7.5 million, the host is prepared to litigate or ‘watch the network implode attempting to challenge free speech,'” one of the sources told Variety.
Carlson remains technically employed by Fox News, which has not terminated his employment and is still paying him $20 million a year, but he’s hired Hollywood attorney Bryan Freedman for the contract dispute.
“As such, Freedman sent a letter to Fox on May 9 saying Fox employees, including ‘Rupert Murdoch himself,’ broke promises to Carlson ‘intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth,'” Variety reported.
News
‘Out of Control Rage’: Devastating Details Emerge From Violent Baseball Bat Attack on Dem Congressman’s Aides
Details from the violent attack on staffers at the district office of U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) are emerging.
Congressman Connolly, who has served in the House of Representatives since 2009, says a man entered his office Monday morning asking for the Virginia Democratic lawmaker.
CNN’s Manu Raju reports Rep. Connolly was at “a ribbon cutting [ceremony] at the time for a food bank when the assailant drove to his district office and entered the building.”
The alleged assailant was carrying a metal baseball bat, Connolly told Raju, and exhibited “out of control rage,” whacking one of the aides in the head.
READ MORE: GOP Senator Under Fire Doubles Down: ‘I Look at a White Nationalist as a Trump Republican’ (Video)
“Rep. Gerry Connolly told me the assailant — who attacked two of his aides today — did so with a metal bat. The attacker struck one senior aide in the head with the metal bat, he said. The attacker also hit an intern — on her first day on the job — on the side with the bat.”
“The attacker, who is a constituent from his district but who Connolly says he doesn’t know, caused wide damage in his office, shattering glass in a conference room and breaking computers along the way.”
“He was filled with out of control rage,” Connolly told Raju.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘Impossibly Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Leveled for Providing ‘Absurd’ Cover for Violent Trump Followers
- News2 days ago
Watch: Fox News Host Praises Vigilante Subway Killer in Culture Where ‘So Many Young People’ Are ‘Gender-Confused’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
GOP Congressman’s Aide Tied to Neo-Nazi: Report
- ANALYSIS1 day ago
‘Circle of Garbage’: Experts Slam Durham ‘Wild Goose Chase’ as Investigation Into DOJ Trump-Russia Probe Ends With ‘Bupkis’
- News1 day ago
‘Out of Control Rage’: Devastating Details Emerge From Violent Baseball Bat Attack on Dem Congressman’s Aides
- ANALYSIS8 hours ago
‘Hairsplitting Quibble’: Former US Attorney Scorches Durham for Focusing on ‘Useful Scapegoat’ While Ignoring Facts
- News1 day ago
Trump Now Taking Direct Credit for Abolishment of Roe v. Wade but ‘Muddling Around’ on an Actual Abortion Policy
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
Man With Baseball Bat Asking for Democratic Congressman Enters Office Then Attacks and Hospitalizes Aides