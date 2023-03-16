RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Rep. Paul Gosar Cozies Up to Far Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist
Stew Peters, a far-right broadcaster who has built a network featuring white nationalists and Christian nationalists, has long used his nightly program, speeches, and social media accounts to spread wildconspiracy theories, bigotry, and calls for violence.
Despite his well-documented extremism, Peters has regularly managed to get Republican leaders, elected officials, and candidates for office to appear on his program. On Monday night, Peters scored his latest interview with a Republican member of Congress when far-right Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona stopped by for a nearly 30-minute interview.
In 2022, Peters and Gosar both addressed the white nationalist America First Political Action Conference, organized by racist, misogynistic, antisemitic, America-hating, Christian fascist Nick Fuentes, whom Gosar has repeatedly promoted and defended.
During Monday’s interview, Peters praised Gosar for being one of the few Republicans in Congress who are willing to appear on his program to which Gosar responded that he “loves” being on Peters’ show “because people deserve to know” the truth.
“We hope that you will come back,” Peters later told Gosar. “We appreciate you being here.”
“We’re just trying to do our best to be the people’s bullhorn,” Peters said. “There’s not another platform out here that’s focused on trying to find a real remedy.”
Perhaps the only “remedy” for solving all the problems plaguing the nation, Peters finally suggested, is just doing away with the government entirely and naming Gosar as president and Peters as his vice president.
“Just get rid of the whole damn government,” Peters declared. “Start over from scratch. You and I, we’ll do it. How about that? You can be the president; I’ll be the vice president.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Florida Bill Mandates Teaching ‘Benefits of Monogamous Heterosexual Marriage’ and Bans Girls From Discussing Menstruation
A Florida Republican lawmaker’s bill would require schools to teach the “benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage,” effectively teach that transgender people don’t exist, ban young women from discussing menstrual cycles and menstruation, and would require students be falsely taught that HIV can only be contracted through sex.
State Rep. Stan McClain’s legislation, HB 1069 says “instruction in acquired immune deficiency syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, or health education, when such instruction and course material contains instruction in human sexuality, such instruction may only occur in grades 6 through 12.”
According to Rep. McClain, that would ban a fifth grade girl from discussing her period, as he stated when asked by Democratic state Rep. Ashley Gantt.
🆘
Watch Florida State Rep. @StanMcClain tell Rep. @Gantt4Florida that his bill prohibits young people from talking about their period….
WHAT?!?! pic.twitter.com/PoEgRm4sK0
— Florida Planned Parenthood Action (@PPactionFL) March 15, 2023
McCalin also conflates HIV, human immunodeficiency virus, with AIDS. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), HIV “is transmitted sexually, via blood transfusions, sharing intravenous needles, and from the mother to a child during the birth process and breastfeeding.”
But according to Rep. McClain, students must be taught that “abstinence from sexual activity is a certain way to avoid out-of-wedlock pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases, including acquired immune deficiency syndrome, and other associated health problems.”
READ MORE: That Republican Who Says There Are No Hungry Kids Because He Never Met One? He Also Spread Lies About Kids Identifying as Cats
McClain’s bill also requires students to be taught “abstinence from sexual activity outside of marriage as the expected standard for all school-age students while teaching the benefits of monogamous heterosexual marriage,” and that “sex is determined by biology and reproductive function at birth …and that these reproductive roles are binary, stable, and unchangeable.”
The bill also requires methods to strengthen banning books.
Watch Reps. McClain and Gantt above or at this link.
That Republican Who Says There Are No Hungry Kids Because He Never Met One? He Also Spread Lies About Kids Identifying as Cats
Minnesota Republican state Senator Steve Drazkowski has been making national headlines over the past 24 hours, after a video went viral showing him claiming there are no hungry people in his state because he never met one. It’s not the first falsehood he’s told about children.
“I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry,” Senator Drazkowski said in opposition to a bill that would provide free breakfast and lunch for all school students. “Yet today, I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that says they don’t have access to enough food to eat.”
The Senator didn’t stop there, he mocked hungry children.
“Now, I should say that hunger is a relative term. I had a cereal bar for breakfast. I guess I’m ‘hungry’ now,” Drazkowski told his senate colleagues.
Minnesota Republican state Sen. Steve Drazkowski on bill providing free school breakfast and lunch: “I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry. Yet today. I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that says they don’t have access to enough food to eat.” #mnleg pic.twitter.com/H7JsyfsGWw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 14, 2023
As many have pointed out, just because Sen. Drazkowski hasn’t met anyone who has told him they are hungry, or food insecure, doesn’t mean they don’t exist.
The bill’s author, state Sen. Heather Gustafson, explained the need for the bill, saying: “Roughly 1 in 6 children are food insecure — that means they don’t know when and where their next meal will be available, if they get one at all.”
READ MORE: Steve Bannon’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Arrested by FBI
Feeding America reports in Sen. Drazkowski’s state, “338,000 people are facing hunger – and of them 121,140 are children.”
According to a fact sheet from anti-hunger groups, “1 in 6 children in Minnesota experiences food insecurity.”
“This is about the government dictating to kids what they’re going to eat and how much they’re going to eat,” Drazkowski falsely claimed, while calling the bill “pure socialism.”
During debate on universal school meals, Sen. Heather Gustafson responds to Sen. Steve Drazkowski’s use of the word “socialism” pic.twitter.com/WrTmVYjbRx
— John Croman (@JohnCroman) March 15, 2023
Sen. Drazkowski has made clear he opposes socialism.
Last week, he and Minnesota Republican state Rep. Pam Altendorf took time to record a video mocking a constituent who in February wrote a respectful two-sentence letter to the editor of the local paper, which did not even mention either lawmaker.
“I would appreciate if our local representatives would quit using the word socialism until they publicly defined what they mean by it, and in a way that would be acceptable to social studies teachers in the districts they serve,” it reads. “In recent writings, it sounds like the name of a new venereal disease opponents are trying to inflict upon fellow Minnesotans.”
In response, the two GOP lawmakers recorded this video, complete with music and sound effects, mocking the Minnesota resident they call a “political opponent.”
In the video Drazkowski reads a dictionary definition of socialism, then they falsely claim it means everyone gets paid the same.
“Don’t talk about Socialism.” Political opponents want us to be quiet about what’s happening at the Capitol.@PamAltendorf and I REFUSE. pic.twitter.com/CcnJkNNdBQ
— Steve Drazkowski (@SteveDraz) March 8, 2023
That’s not the only false claim Sen. Drazkowski has made.
Last year, as a state representative, he was one of several Republicans across the country who falsely claimed school children were identifying as cats and dogs, demanding access to litter boxes. Some even claimed kids were defecting on classroom floors when they were refused.
READ MORE: Donald Trump Just Called for Another Coup and Hardly Anyone Even Noticed
“There is something going on in our schools according to this, something called ‘furry.’ And I think it’s spelled F-U-R-R-Y. I looked it up on Google,” Drazkowski, apparently not very good at researching, said told his colleagues on the House floor, as NCRM reported.
“It’s described to me that we have kids in our schools who believe that they are animals,” continued Drazkowski, using the very malleable “described to me” phrase.
“And they are identifying I’m told as animals. Identifying as animals., They think they’re a cat. A cat. They put tails on and they demand that they have a litterbox at school,” he added.
All of which is false.
“Has anybody else heard that?” Drazkowski continued. “Have you heard about this ‘furry’ thing?”
“It’s in the dictionary on Google, Madam Speaker,” he claimed.
“There’s something going on in our schools called ‘furry.’ I think it’s spelled F-U-R-R-Y… I looked it up on Google.”
3 Minnesota GOP State Reps. spread false rumors of litter boxes in bathrooms, uniforms that accommodate tails and kids identifying as cats during floor debate. pic.twitter.com/Yhrk6ynlTp
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 28, 2022
Watch the videos above or at this link.
‘I Would Never Spank an Emotional Problem’ Says Oklahoma Republican Voting Against Bill Banning Corporal Punishment
An Oklahoma Republican state lawmaker, psychologist, and self-described “mental health expert and foremost authority on classroom management and discipline,” on Tuesday argued against legislation that would ban children with disabilities from being spanked by school personnel. Before voting against the bill, Rep. Randy Randleman referred to students living with a disability who have emotional or neurological challenges by the term “emotional problem,” or “neurological problem.”
“A child could have dyslexia, and then you couldn’t spank him, correct?” Rep. Randleman asked the bill’s sponsor (video below), to which he received a “yes, sir, that is correct.”
“I know that you have always heard me talk that I would never spank an emotional problem, I would never spank a neurological problem, but if a parent has a choice, and they know that they can stop a misbehavior or a behavioral problem, is this bill stopping that?” Rep. Randleman asked.
“It’s stopping the school personnel, you as a parent have the right to go down to the school and check your student out and do what you need to do,” explained the bill’s sponsor, Republican John Talley.
READ MORE: Donald Trump Just Called for Another Coup and Hardly Anyone Even Noticed
On his official Oklahoma legislature website, Rep. Randleman’s bio reads: “Dr. Randy Randleman has a passion for children. As a mental health expert and foremost authority on classroom management and discipline, Randy has worked in 155 school districts and 135 head start centers across Oklahoma, including those in his very own District 15.”
“Randy is certified as a teacher, counselor, principal, psychometrist, superintendent, and licensed psychologist,” it says, adding that he has a master’s degree in counseling from Northeastern State University, “and was certified in school psychology and psychometry at Oklahoma State University.”
He also has a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University (OSU) “in a combined program focusing on school and clinical psychology. Randy’s dissertation was ‘Managing Aggressive Children in the Classroom,’ and he has also helped develop an alternative education program that received national awards,” his bio reads.
“Randy has worked with troubled and challenged kids for his entire life to help restore hope and find a path for success. Helping humanity succeed is his life’s mission, and he is honored to bring his expertise as a psychologist to the Oklahoma House of Representatives as he represents the interests of his constituents in District 15. Randy works to bring mental health issues to the forefront of minds in the Capitol building.”
The bill failed to pass, as KOKH reports, meaning it will still be legal for teachers and school officials to use corporal punishment – spanking, sometimes with a heavy wooden paddle – on children living with disabilities.
Rep. Randleman also opposes bans on anti-LGBTQ conversion therapy, a disgraced practice which some have likened to psychological torture.
Watch Rep. Randleman below or at this link.
Oklahoma Rep. Randy Randleman (R) argues against banning corporal punishment for students with disabilities:
“A child could have dyslexia, and then you couldn’t spank him, correct? … I would never spank an emotional problem, I would never spank a neurological problem, but …” pic.twitter.com/UKyGXWnlvl
— The Recount (@therecount) March 14, 2023
