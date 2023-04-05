‘Completely Blew It’: Trump ‘Messed the Bed in Stupendous’ Fashion With ‘Crazy Display at Mar-a-Lago’ Says Morning Joe

Donald Trump reacted to his first court appearance with an airing of grievances at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough doesn’t think the spectacle will help him win over any new voters.

The former president lashed out at Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg hours after his arraignment, but the “Morning Joe” host said the case is weak enough on its merits that Trump quite likely won’t suffer political consequences that aren’t of his own making.

“If Donald Trump was sane, if he were rational, he would have said, ‘I’m going to go to bed with the win,'” Scarborough said. “But as we all know, Donald Trump can’t keep his mouth shut. He goes out, I will just say, he messes the bed in a stupendous way last night. He could have used that speech to say, ‘You know what, they treated me bad, this, that, the other, just like what happens to you when they treat you bad doing A, B, C — the system is rigged.’ Instead, it was all these personal grievances, went all over the place, scattershot, and by the end of the speech Ron DeSantis had to be feeling great, going, ‘Well, he’s always going to be him.'”

“By the end, yeah, that guy — that guy will never be president again,” Scarborough added. “He took this advantage that a lot of people thought he had and completely blew it with that crazy display last night at Mar-a-Lago.”

Watch the video below or at this link.