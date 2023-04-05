News
Pence’s ‘Historic’ Decision to Not Appeal Means He Could Be Testifying Before DOJ Grand Jury Within ‘Weeks’: Report
Switching positions, Mike Pence announced Wednesday he will not appeal a federal judge’s ruling he must testify before the Dept. of Justice’s special counsel’s grand jury investigating the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“Vice President Pence will not appeal the Judge’s ruling and will comply with the subpoena as required by law,” his spokesperson said.
“Pence had originally said he would take his battle to quash the grand jury subpoena to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary,” HuffPost reports. “But a week ago, he said that he was ‘pleased’ that James Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., had agreed with his argument that the ‘speech and debate clause’ in the Constitution applied to him in his role as president of the Senate.”
The former VP is “a critical firsthand witness to Trump’s statements as the attempted coup evolved,” former Obama White House attorney Norm Eisen told HuffPost. “The most important testimony that Pence has to offer begins on Dec. 5, when Trump first raised the idea of challenging the Electoral College with him, and rolls through the remainder of that month and into Jan. 6 itself.”
The ex-vice president’s about-face is being viewed as “historic.”
“This Pence development today is significant and potentially historic. A former vice president is now willing, within certain specified constitutional grounds his lawyers fought to arrange, to testify about potential illegal acts by a president,” reports CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa via a series of tweets.
Costa goes on to note, as others have as well, that “Trump’s lawyers might try to appeal Pence’s decision, but they keep losing efforts to assert exec[utive] priv[ilege] with this grand jury.”
“That means Pence could appear before Jan. 6 grand jury in the coming weeks to testify under oath about what exactly Trump did and said in private,” he adds.
Looking at the big picture, Costa offers: “Think about what this means. The special counsel could now get a first-hand account of what Trump specifically said to Pence in Oval Office meetings ahead of Jan. 6, as long as Pence and his lawyers do not consider those conversations related to his specific constitutional role.”
“Pence has long been reluctant to talk at all, even to confidants, about what Trump has said to him in private. Pence has protected his confidence with Trump for years. But he is also someone who knows a subpoena to testify is what it is: a demand to follow the rule of law.”
To support his thesis, Costa adds, “Pence’s spokesman’s statement today underscores that he will follow the rule of law. A sign of where he stands, how he’ll handle. So as long as special counsel asks questions that are arguably outside realm of ‘President of Senate’ hat Pence wore as VP, testimony seems possible.”
News
‘We Must Restore a Biblical Standard’: Mom Tells TX Lawmakers Why She Supports Mandating Ten Commandments in All Classrooms
The Texas Senate Education Committee Wednesday morning took up legislation that would mandate installing large posters of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom across the state.
Republicans invited a mother to share why she supports the bill that requires the religious document be readable from anywhere in the room, “in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom in which the poster or framed copy is displayed.”
The mother told lawmakers, “The Ten Commandments are not only a sacred text in the Jewish and Christian faiths, but they’re also essential to direct secular issues or more secular issues of just honoring one’s parents.”
“Not murdering, not committing adultery, not stealing, not bearing false witness and not being covetous,” she explained.
“As a mom of seven, I homeschool because I see what’s happening in the public schools, but it’s my desire to see order and morality restored to the classrooms, that it will again be a place where people can feel safe sending their children,” she said.
She did not stop there.
“We must restore a biblical standard to our educational system,” she declared.
The modern day United States does not have a “biblical standard” in its public schools system, thanks to several decades-old U.S. Supreme Court decisions.
Those who oppose mandating the installation of religious texts in public, taxpayer-funded schools, can thank the unnamed mother for making their case for them – one that the U.S. Supreme Court already decided was unconstitutional more than 40 years ago.
The mother, who was reading from pre-written note cards, possibly written by her or another party, focused on the “secular issues” portion of the Ten Commandments – a wise choice if you’re attempting to contradict a Supreme Court decision and the U.S. Constitution.
In 1980. the U.S. Supreme Court in Stone v. Graham ruled 5-4 that a Kentucky state law violated the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. That law, as the legal website Oyez notes, “required the posting of a copy of the Ten Commandments in each public school classroom,” just as the proposed Texas bill, SB 1515, does.
Here’s the critical part that the mother’s testimony mutes:
“The Court found that the requirement that the Ten Commandments be posted ‘had no secular legislative purpose’ and was ‘plainly religious in nature,'” Oyez explains. “The Court noted that the Commandments did not confine themselves to arguably secular matters (such as murder, stealing, etc.), but rather concerned matters such as the worship of God and the observance of the Sabbath Day.”
Moreover, the mother makes clear her goal is to “restore a biblical standard to our educational system,” which presumably also violates the U.S. Constitution.
Watch a short clip of her testimony, posted by NBC News’ Mike Hixenbaugh, below or at this link.
Texas mom testifies in support of mandating the Ten Commandments in all classrooms:
“I homeschool because I see what’s happening in the public schools, but it is my desire to see order and morality restored … We must restore a Biblical standard to our educational system.” pic.twitter.com/ldR4OyFkig
— Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) April 5, 2023
News
‘Completely Blew It’: Trump ‘Messed the Bed in Stupendous’ Fashion With ‘Crazy Display at Mar-a-Lago’ Says Morning Joe
Donald Trump reacted to his first court appearance with an airing of grievances at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough doesn’t think the spectacle will help him win over any new voters.
The former president lashed out at Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg hours after his arraignment, but the “Morning Joe” host said the case is weak enough on its merits that Trump quite likely won’t suffer political consequences that aren’t of his own making.
“If Donald Trump was sane, if he were rational, he would have said, ‘I’m going to go to bed with the win,'” Scarborough said. “But as we all know, Donald Trump can’t keep his mouth shut. He goes out, I will just say, he messes the bed in a stupendous way last night. He could have used that speech to say, ‘You know what, they treated me bad, this, that, the other, just like what happens to you when they treat you bad doing A, B, C — the system is rigged.’ Instead, it was all these personal grievances, went all over the place, scattershot, and by the end of the speech Ron DeSantis had to be feeling great, going, ‘Well, he’s always going to be him.'”
“By the end, yeah, that guy — that guy will never be president again,” Scarborough added. “He took this advantage that a lot of people thought he had and completely blew it with that crazy display last night at Mar-a-Lago.”
READ MORE: Trump supporters bitterly complain as elected Republicans absent from anti-indictment protest
Watch the video below or at this link.
News
Watch: Trump Goes After Judge and His Family Hours After Judge Warns Him Not To
Acting New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, arraigning Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon, specifically warned the ex-president to not make any threats against officials involved in his case and not do anything that would incite violence. Barely four hours later, speaking live on national and international television networks, Trump did just that, targeting the judge and his family.
“I have a Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris and now receives money from the Biden/Harris campaign, and a lot of it,” Trump told supporters at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night. “We recently had another trial and this same judge told another man who worked for me, for many, many years, that, ‘if you admit your guilt you will be in jail for 90 days. But if you don’t, and we go through a trial and you’re found guilty, you’re going away for ten years and maybe longer.”
“Which for a 75-year old man with a great family, really means life. What the prosecutor and the judge did to that man I will never forget. It’s right out of the old Soviet Union. That’s where we are!”
A CNN panel discussing the ex-president’s post-arraignment speech called his remarks “thinly-veiled threats.”
READ MORE: Judge Warns Trump to Not Incite Violence or Make Threats to Officials as Jr. Posts Link Featuring Photo of Judge’s Daughter
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who appears to have been inside the courthouse today, observed, “After the judge today issued a request, ‘to counsel on both sides,’ about refraining from comments that ‘jeopardize the safety or well-being of any individuals,’ Trump tells the Mar-a-Lago crowd he has a ‘Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife’ in New York case.”
Trump Tuesday afternoon was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charging documents state the ex-president “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” CNN reported.
Also Tuesday night during his speech Trump told supporters Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is a “criminal” who should be “prosecuted.”
Watch Trump’s remarks targeting Judge Merchan below or at this link.
Hours after a judge warned Donald Trump to not target officials associated with his case, he did just that. On national TV he told supporters, “I have a Trump hating judge with a Trump hating wife and family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”pic.twitter.com/2RTBmUOTtG
— David Badash (@davidbadash) April 5, 2023
