‘NY’s Judge Cannon’: Trump Appointed Judge Slammed After Issuing ‘Snide’ Denial of Bragg Motion to Block Jim Jordan Subpoena
A federal judge has denied Alvin Bragg‘s motion to block a subpoena issued by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to a former top prosecutor who resigned after the Manhattan District Attorney appeared to shutter his investigation into Donald Trump.
U.S. District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, appointed by then-President Donald Trump, rejected DA Bragg’s request that Mark Pomerantz not be required to testify. Pomerantz is one of two now-former prosecutors hired by Bragg’s predecessor, Cy Vance, to investigate what appear to be questionable if not unlawful aspects of Trump’s finances, including the massive fluctuations in the stated valuations of his properties.
That investigation, under Bragg, is focused on Trump’s hush money payoff to Stormy Daniels and his possibly unlawful claims the payments were for legal expenses. Trump was indicted on 34 felony violations.
“The request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. for a temporary restraining order, enjoining enforcement of the subpoena issued to Mark F. Pomerantz by the Committee on the Judiciary of the United States House of Representatives, chaired by Congressman Jim Jordan, is DENIED,” Judge Vyskocil’s order reads, which Law & Crime’s Adam Klasfeld posted. “The subpoena was issued with a ‘valid legislative purpose’ in connection with the ‘broad’ and ‘indispensable’ congressional power to ‘conduct investigations.’ It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations in that connection.”
“Mr. Pomerantz must appear for the congressional deposition,” Vyskocil determined.
“No one is above the law,” she snarked, a sentence Klasfeld pointed to, and called “Notable.”
“Here,” he writes, “she deploys the phrase often used on the former president against Bragg’s ex-deputy Mark Pomerantz.”
Author and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Zirin, responding to CNN’s report of Judge Vyskocil’s ruling writes, “I predicted this.”
“Vyskocil is New York’s Judge Cannon. Note the snide riposte: ‘No one is above the law.'”
Zirin was referring to the discredited Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who appeared to be protecting the ex-president from the bench.
Judge Vyskocil added, “In our federalist system, elected state and federal actors sometimes engage in political dogfights. Bragg complains of political interference in the local DANY case, but Bragg does not operate outside of the political arena. Bragg is presumptively acting in good faith. That said, he is an elected prosecutor in New York County with constituents, some of whom wish to see Bragg wield the force of law against the former President and a current candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. Jordan, in turn, has initiated a political response to what he and some of his constituents view as a manifest abuse of power and nakedly political prosecution, funded (in part) with federal money, that has the potential to interfere with the exercise of presidential duties and with an upcoming federal election.”
“The Court does not endorse either side’s agenda,” Vyskocil says. “The sole question before the Court at this time is whether Bragg has a legal basis to quash a congressional subpoena that was issued with a valid legislative purpose. He does not.”
In discussing Jordan’s targeting of DA Bragg and his use of his Judiciary Committee to do so, former U.S Attorney Barb McQuade on MSNBC Wednesday called it “an absolute abuse of power.”
Read a portion of the order below or at this link.
Notable:
“No one is above the law,” Judge Vyskocil — a Trump appointee — writes at the end the opening paragraph.
Here, she deploys the phrase often used on the former president against Bragg’s ex-deputy Mark Pomerantz. 🔽 https://t.co/UZinAmwXhA
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) April 19, 2023
‘Don’t Settle!’: Internet Freaks Out After Judge Delays Start to Dominion’s $1.6 Billion Defamation Suit Against Fox News
The Delaware judge who admonished Fox News’ lawyers late last week for withholding critical information from Dominion in the voting machines company’s substantially well-documented $1.6 billion defamation case Sunday night announced the start of the trial has been delayed 24 hours until Tuesday morning.
“The Court has decided to continue the start of the trial,” Judge Davis reportedly writes, apparently meaning “delay” instead of continuing, “including jury selection, until Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. I will make such an announcement tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 7E.”
Many across social media went into freak-out mode as experts offered guesses that Fox News might try to settle rather than open itself to further reputational devastation. Already Dominion has won a major ruling that blocks the right-wing media outlet from being able to claim the election lies it promoted were newsworthy. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled the evidence Dominion provided – at least hundreds of pages – “demonstrates that [it] is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election are true.” Davis, as Forbes had reported late last month, “found that Fox’s behavior constituted defamation per se, meaning the statements exposed the company ‘to public contempt, hatred, ridicule, aversion, or disgrace.'”
RELATED: ‘This Is Very Serious’: Judge Sanctions Fox News, Likely to Appoint ‘Special Master’ in Dominion $1.6 Billion Lawsuit
Some suggested the delay was to allow Dominion time to depose Rupert Murdoch, who Fox News’ attorneys only at the last minute admitted is officially an officer of Fox News. The judge repeatedly blasted the lawyers, sanctioned them, and threatened to open an investigation.
Longtime media correspondent Brian Selter offered his insight minutes after Judge Davis’ announcement:
I was about to go live on @CBCNews when the judge in Dominion v. Fox delayed the start of the trial. The questions now: Is Fox serious about settling and will Dominion accept the deal? pic.twitter.com/B7BXqBFeIl
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 17, 2023
Indeed, The Wall Street Journal reports, “Fox has made a late push to settle the dispute with Dominion Voting Systems out of court, people familiar with the situation said Sunday.”
And Stelter adds on Twitter, “As I reported for VF, Fox has already pursued settlement talks on multiple occasions. Dominion, knowing it has tremendous leverage, held firm. Many legal experts have wondered about the odds of a settlement hours before opening arguments…”
Many, as Stelter suggested and the Journal later reported, worry the delay is to allow Fox News time to settle, in a case many feel the propaganda network has effectively already lost.
“I’m feeling settlement talks. Need more time. DON’T SETTLE!” tweeted attorney and Democratic activist Ron Filipkowski.
Journalist Ryan Busse said, “Dominion….if you are listening…pretty sure an army of patriots will crowd fund to keep you in this. I see hands going up now. Don’t settle unless it involves 50minutes of every fox hour with on-air admission of guilt, apologies and graveling.”
Meanwhile, Media Matters for America’s Matthew Gertz offers Dominion some advice: “Something Dominion should probably keep in mind is that after Fox News settled with Seth Rich’s family, Tucker Carlson resumed lying about Rich (albeit without explicitly mentioning his name).”
Writer and activist Victor Shi says, “America deserves to know exactly what happened at Fox & the extent to which they lied. America deserves to know the facts and truth. Dominion, fight until the very end.”
A Twitter account named This Is Debs writes, “Oh I’m so glad to see others say they hope dominion won’t settle. I think the damage Fox did affects the general population as much (or more) than Dominion and it’s in our interest for this case to be heard in open, public court. That is worth a lot more than settlement money.”
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY, Richard Signorelli, tweets, “My guess on the @dominionvoting case is that Murdoch has instructed his attorneys to settle this case on the best terms possible but that it has to settle. Dominion knows this and will get a top dollar settlement if they stand firm. Murdoch does not want to go to trial.”
Dr. Allison Gill, who runs the popular Mueller She Wrote account, tweeted simply:
“Dear @dominionvoting,
Please don’t settle.
– America”
McConnell Vows He Is Returning to the Senate After Reports Swirl GOP Leadership Is Making Plans for His Successor
GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is Thursday afternoon issued a statement vowing to return to the Senate after a report swirled on social media that the 79-year old Kentucky Republican’s leadership team was making plans to find his successor.
“I am looking forward to returning to the Senate on Monday. We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people,” McConnell said in a post on Twitter at 2:30 PM.
McConnell did not disavow the claim his leadership team is searching for his successor, nor did he state he will not be retiring soon.
“Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell has been out of the public eye for weeks, following a serious fall that hospitalized him,” The Spectator reported. “Now multiple sources confirm that Senators John Barrasso of North Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota are actively reaching out to fellow Republican senators in efforts to prepare for an anticipated leadership vote — a vote that would occur upon announcement that McConnell would be retiring from his duties as leader, and presumably the Senate itself.”
The Spectator’s report came just days after McConnell told a Kentucky PBS affiliate, “I’m still in the height of my career,” and insisted, “I’m at the top of my game.”
That report was heavily shared on social media, with Republicans and Democrats alike tweeting it.
READ MORE: ‘Stop Smearing Our Military’: Rubio Ripped Apart for ‘Bigotry’ After Attacking US Armed Forces and LGBTQIA+ Officer
Leader McConnell was first elected to the U.S Senate in 1984, nearly four decades ago, and has held leadership positions for the past two decades, including Senate Majority Leader from 2015 to 2021. McConnell is the longest-serving Senate Republican leader in U.S. history.
Last year Politico reported on the massive number of right-wing judges McConnell has pushed through for Senate confirmation.
“After Democrats took the House in 2018, McConnell went into overdrive and nearly doubled his pace of lower-court confirmations. Ultimately, Trump and McConnell ushered in three new Supreme Court justices, 54 Circuit Court justices and 174 District Court justices — all lifetime appointees, many of them relatively young.”
READ MORE: Watch: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Likens Mitch McConnell to Segregationists Like Strom Thurmond by Using His Own Words
“One source says that Cornyn has been particularly active in his preparations, taking fellow senators with whom he has little in common to lunch in attempts to court them,” adds The Spectator.
One year before he passed away in 2021, The New Yorker reported former Senate Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid “thinks that it’s time for some redress for what he regards as the theft of those two” U.S. Supreme Court seats.
Editor’s note: 3:02 PM –
This report has been updated based on McConnell’s statement.
‘Espionage Act’: Expert Suggests Special Counsel Examining if Trump Was ‘Disseminating’ National Defense Information
Dept. of Justice investigators for Special Counsel Jack Smith have been asking witnesses if Donald Trump showed off a map that contains sensitive national security information. One noted legal expert says it could mean DOJ might be considering charges against the ex-president under the Espionage Act.
“The nature of the map and the information it contained is not clear,” The New York Times reports. “One person briefed on the matter said investigators have asked about Mr. Trump showing the map while aboard a plane. Another said that, based on the questions they were asking, investigators appeared to believe that Mr. Trump showed the map to at least one adviser after leaving office.”
“A third person with knowledge of the investigation said the map might also have been shown to a journalist writing a book. The Washington Post has previously reported that investigators have asked about Mr. Trump showing classified material, including maps, to political donors.”
READ MORE: ‘Just Like Public Pools Were Closed in the South’: Shock as State and Local Governments Try to Shutter Public Libraries
Ryan Goodman, the former Special Counsel to the Dept. of Defense, a professor at NYU Law, the co-editor-in-chief at Just Security, among a long list of other accomplishments on his resume, weighed in Wednesday.
‘Special Counsel apparently looking at evidence of Trump _disseminating_ national defense info,” Goodman tweeted in response to The Times article. “That could put this case into echelon of more serious charges under Espionage Act.”
“Sounds like the Mar-a-Lago classified documents investigation is near complete,” Goodman also noted, pointing to this passage from The Times: “Prosecutors have now interviewed nearly everyone who could offer insight in connection with the documents, according to one person briefed on the range of witnesses.”
READ MORE: ‘Fascism Plain and Simple’: Critics Blast Trump for Saying America’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Is Its Own ‘Sick Radical People’
