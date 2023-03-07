News
Trump Faces Being ‘Found Liable of Rape’ While ‘In the Midst’ of Multiple Investigations: Reporter
Speaking with the hosts of the Daily Beast’s “New Abnormal” podcast, investigations reporter Jose Pagliery suggested Donald Trump faces the very real possibility that he could be found “liable for rape” while still being investigated by the Department of Justice, to say nothing of it happening as he is running for president again.
As part of the interview about the DOJ’s decision last week to issue a brief stating the former president does not have “unlimited immunity” when it comes to civil suits filed against him by Capitol cops who were injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection he incited, talk turned to E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit filed against Trump for sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the mid-90’s.
Discussing the current fight over the admissibility of the notorious “Access Hollywood” tape where Trump boasted about his ability to sexually assault women at will into evidence, Pagliery suggested that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan of the Federal District Court in Manhattan has a low tolerance to Trump’s “bullshit” and that the trial could move quickly.
With that said, he suggested, even when taking into account the unpredictability of trials before jurors, that the former president would be under a cloud of a finding of rape while trying to be re-elected.
“This case is pretty interesting, by the way,” Pagliery told the hosts. “I keep referring to it as a Bill Cosby-like trial so that people can understand what this is. This isn’t a criminal charge, but this is a rape trial; this will be very much like the Bill Cosby trial. One where a person who claims to be a victim will be able to potentially hold another person who is rich and powerful accountable for their money.”
“And let’s not discount how damaging this could be,” he elaborated. “If she ends up winning, we have a presidential candidate who has been found liable — a jury has found him liable for rape. That’s astonishing and astounding in the midst of criminal investigations in New York and Georgia and at the DOJ.”
Leaked Email Shows Tucker Carlson’s Producers Urging Fox Staffers to Promote Second J6 Disinformation Show: Report
Tucker Carlson‘s producers reportedly are urging Fox Corporation staffers to promote Tuesday night’s show that is expected to push more January 6 insurrection disinformation to viewers after massive pushback from both the left and the right.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is mentioned in the Fox producers’ memo, came out strongly against Carlson’s false framing, disinformation and apparent lies about what happened when the Capitol was attacked on January 6, calling it “shameful.”
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also denounced Tucker Carlson’s Monday show, and far-right Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina called it “bullshit.”
“To say the January 6th attack was not violent is a lie,” Majority Leader Schumer tweeted. “The lives of my staff, my colleagues, the police, maintenance staff, reporters, and more were put in danger. Fox News must order Tucker Carlson to stop promoting the Big Lie and stop defending the insurrectionists.”
Daily Beast senior media reporter Justin Baragona posted a copy of the producers’ leaked memo.
“Hello all,” it reads. “Tonight will be night two of our two night investigation into the truth behind January 6th and what really happened that day. This show is already facing backlash from Senator Chuck Schumer and the usual people in the media. We look forward to providing even more footage tonight. Any promotion before the additional footage airs tonight is greatly appreciated.”
Producers from Tucker Carlson’s show are pushing other Fox staffers hard to “PLEASE PROMOTE” Tucker’s second night of Jan. 6 footage, per this email leaked to me by a tipster. pic.twitter.com/GJ5AMdifJZ
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 7, 2023
The memo does not mention any of the Republicans who lambasted Fox and Carlson.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes responded, mocking Carlson’s previously reported angry text by tweeting, “Do it for the stock price!”
How Bad Was Tucker Carlson’s Insurrection Disinformation Show? Mitch McConnell Just Denounced It.
U.S. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday denounced Fox Corporation’s Tucker Carlson‘s Monday night misinformation and disinformation segments which falsely framed the January 6, 2021 insurrection as a largely peaceful event and painted insurrectionists and rioters as “sightseers.”
“With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night,” McConnell told reporters, “I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the Chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th.”
McConnell held up a statement from the Capitol Police Chief (full text below) that is a strong indictment of Fox’s Tucker Carlson show, saying it provided “offensive and misleading conclusions.”
“The program conveniently cherry-picked from the calmer moments of our 41,000 hours of video,” Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger also says. “The commentary fails to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened before or during these less tense moments.”
“My concern is how it was depicted,” Sen. McConnell also told reporters when asked if it was a mistake for Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy to have handed over 40,000 hours of January 6 video to Carlson’s team. “Clearly, the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view, correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on January 6.”
“It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at Capitol thinks.”
McConnell refused to deviate from his remarks when asked to comment on Speaker McCarthy’s release of the video to Carlson, and when asked why many Republicans refuse to accept that January 6 was an attack or an insurrection.
See the Capitol Police Chief’s statement and watch McConnell’s remarks below or at this link.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Tucker Carlson’s whitewashing of the Capitol insurrection was a “mistake.”
“My concern is how it was a depicted … Clearly, the chief of the Capitol Police … correctly describes what most of us witnessed firsthand on January 6th.” pic.twitter.com/nCRXOjujxb
— The Recount (@therecount) March 7, 2023
MCCONNELL comments on Tucker Carlson, holds up this letter from USCP Chief Manger: “With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night, I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol police about what happened on January 6.” pic.twitter.com/tHGfoxwUsw
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) March 7, 2023
Anti-LGBTQ Bills Filed in States This Year Rapidly Approaching 400 – Already More Than in All of 2022: ACLU
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is tracking 385 anti-LGBTQ bills filed by lawmakers across 38 states targeting the vulnerable community on at least seven broad issues including schools and education, healthcare, free speech, access to accurate IDs, public accommodations, weakening of civil rights laws, marriage, and more. The number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced has more than tripled since mid-January, and far exceeded the total number of bills introduced in all of 2022, which was 278.
Oklahoma has the most anti-LGBTQ bills so far at 35, followed by Missouri (34), Texas (29 bills), Tennessee (26), Iowa (28), Mississippi (24), Indiana. and North Dakota (17 each), South Carolina (16), Kansas, Virginia, and West Virginia (12 each), and Arizona, Florida, and Kentucky (11 each).
The ACLU says its list is updated weekly (although it increased as NCRM was writing this article) and says it only includes bills filed through last Friday, March 3.
“While not all of these bills will become law, they all cause harm for LGBTQ people,” the ACLU notes.
Studies have shown that when an anti-LGBTQ bill is introduced, LGBTQ people, and especially LGBTQ youth, suffer heightened emotional distress.
Not all bills cover only a single issue. For example, in Florida, HB 1421 attacks issues related to health care, public accommodations, and civil rights.
Civil rights attorney and activist Alejandra Caraballo, a Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinic instructor who also tracks anti-LGBTQ legislation, says “HB 1421 not only bans care for minors, it will severely limit and disrupt access to care for all trans adults by eliminating most providers and private insurance coverage.”
The new gender affirming care ban in Florida, HB 1421 not only bans care for minors, it will severely limit and disrupt access to care for all trans adults by eliminating most providers and private insurance coverage. https://t.co/YMNiOyyBzm pic.twitter.com/dZw9uv1pHD
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 3, 2023
That bill’s sponsor, Florida Republican state Rep. Randy Fine served up his own take on the anti-trans legislation: “The butchering of children will be illegal in Florida, Florida citizens will not be obligated to pay for the sexual mutilation of adults, and those tricked into this evil will have 30 years to sue those who misled them. That’s HB 1421 and I am proud to file it.”
Fine is no stranger to extremism. Last year he issued what appeared to be a threat against President Joe Biden, after the President addressed the nation hours after 19 second, third, and fourth-grade school children and two teachers were massacred in one of the nation’s worst mass shootings. Previously, Fine was once investigated but not prosecuted for cyberintimidation, among other allegations.
