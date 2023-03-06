News
Pence Formally Tries to Wiggle Out of Special Counsel’s Subpoena as He Pushes Off Presidential Run Decision to ‘Spring’
Lawyers for Mike Pence formally filed a motion Monday asking a federal judge to block a lawful Dept. of Justice subpoena ordering the former Vice President to give sworn testimony in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Donald Trump.
Just days earlier Pence declared on Twitter: “Speak boldly and truthfully and have faith that the American people will respond to leadership. Be men and women of courage. If you hold the banner of freedom, limited government, and traditional values high, the American people will rally to your side!”
As Indiana Governor, Mike Pence was largely seen as “unpopular,” especially after his disastrous decision to sign into law a nationally-opposed pro-discrimination bill that targeted the LGBTQ community. He was rescued from a very possible re-election defeat in July of 2016, when Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump chose him to be his vice-presidential running mate. One CNN report was headlined, “Indiana GOP to Trump: Take Mike Pence, please,” as papers noted Pence was just four percentage points ahead of his Democrat opponent – in a poll with a four-point margin of error.
Pence, still unpopular, now faces another political decision: run against his former boss, Donald Trump, for the Republican 2024 nomination for president, or possibly end his political career at the age of 63.
It’s no surprise that willfully testifying against Trump in the Dept. of Justice’s probe against the ex-president’s possibly unlawful actions surrounding the January 6 insurrection would be a non-starter for any pro-Trump super-MAGA supporter who might be thinking about moving to Pence’s camp. And it would absolutely paint a target on Pence’s back from Trump himself – who has also, separately, asked a judge to block the subpoena.
READ MORE: DeSantis’ Has Record of Appointing Conservatives With ‘Radical Fringe Beliefs’: MSNBC Producer
Last month Pence told NBC News, “I’m confident we’ll have better choices” than Trump. “I think by the spring our family expects to have a very clear sense of our calling.”
Nearly one month ago Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel, Jack Smith, after months of refusing to voluntarily provide testimony. He’s waited until now to file a request for it to be blocked.
“It is hard, in my view, to say you are the grown-up in the room and in favor of law and order if you refuse DOJ subpoenas,” a former Trump administration official told Yahoo News in early February, after the subpoena was reported. “Though, in the end, he still has no hope in 2024.”
Speak boldly and truthfully and have faith that the American people will respond to leadership. Be men and women of courage. If you hold the banner of freedom, limited government, and traditional values high, the American people will rally to your side! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/W8CSSpo0T0
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2023
One Twitter user responded to Pence’s tweet in which the former VP preaches that Americans should “Speak boldly and truthfully and have faith that the American people will respond to leadership,” by saying, “… unless you’re subpoenaed.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Illegal US Military Strikes on Mexico
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling for the U.S. Armed Forces to militarily attack Mexico, specifically Mexican cartels, which under international law would be illegal and could be seen as a declaration of war.
The extremist Republican congresswoman on Monday said the U.S. Military should be “stationed at our southern border,” and called for theAmerican troops to “strategically strike and take out the Mexican Cartels,” while specifying, “not the Mexican government or their people, but the Mexican Cartels which control them all.”
“They are international terrorists and criminals murdering Americans everyday with drugs and crime!” she continued, echoing Donald Trump’s 2015 presidential announcement.
READ MORE: The Left Is ‘Coming for Our Children’: Marjorie Taylor Greene at CPAC Serves Up Hate in Anti-LGBTQ Religious Rant
“They are making BILLIONS on drug and human trafficking and are terrorizing anyone who stands in their way. Our military is competent and should take them out swiftly. Make an example out of these monsters. The only difference between the Cartels and ISIS is that the Cartels are on our southern border.”
Greene, who has increasingly been pushing pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine rhetoric, also on Monday used the kidnapping of four U.S. citizens in Mexico to push her agenda.
“Mexican Cartels kidnapped 4 Americans this weekend and Mexico is so DANGEROUS that if you go to Mexico ‘you are on your own!,'” she claimed. “But but but.. Ukraine!”
She was quickly mocked.
READ MORE: Marjorie Taylor Greene SPOX Issues Profanity-Filled Response When Asked Why She Lied About a Family’s Fentanyl Tragedy
“The moral and emotional leader of the Republican Party wants to use cruise missiles against Tijuana (and also has no knowledge of what’s required to do an airstrike anyway) so things are going great,” tweeted communications strategist Dante Atkins.
Steve Metz, a professor of national security and strategy at the U.S. Army War College who specializes in American defense policy mocked Greene, tweeting: “Tell me you are clueless about national security strategy and international law without saying you are clueless about national security strategy and international law.”
News
Legal Experts: ‘Ominous’ New DOJ Brief Has ‘Profound Implications’ and Paves the Way for Multiple Trump Indictments
A legal brief filed by the Department of Justice that made the case that Donald Trump does not have unlimited immunity for his words and actions while he was president has far-reaching implications for multiple investigations that could result in indictments.
That is the opinion of multiple legal scholars, with one saying it is an ominous sign for the former president whose lawyers will see a key defense stripped away if a federal court agrees.
Last week, the DOJ submitted the brief that makes it easier for Capitol police officers to sue Trump over his actions and words related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, without actually endorsing their lawsuits.
In interviews with the Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery, legal experts made the case that the brief could not only be a sign that the DOJ will also be coming for the former president for incitement, but it also hands Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis a powerful weapon as she seeks an indictment before a Georgia grand jury.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump’s rambling CPAC speech leaves CNN analyst stunned: ‘This is someone who is not well’
Pagliery wrote, “The department clarified that Trump’s speech, full of vitriol and fury, was not protected by presidential immunity, nor was it protected by his own free speech rights under the First Amendment,” before adding, “…by making clear that Trump’s speech was outside the norms of his office, it stripped the former president of virtually any defense he could make.”
According to one DOJ insider, “If they took the position that the president was absolutely immune, then they wouldn’t be able to bring a criminal prosecution.”
The report states that sources who have been briefed on special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations indicated, “Trump still faces potential criminal liability over the way he encouraged his MAGA devotees to march on the Capitol building on that early 2021 winter afternoon.”
As for the Willis investigation in Georgia, legal scholar Norm Eisen stated the DOJ handed her important reinforcement as she seeks indictments for 2020 election tampering and racketeering.
“It has profound implications for the Georgia case, and they are ominous for Trump,” Eisen explained before adding, “This brief is going to be utilized by the Fulton County prosecutor because it is so powerfully indicative of the only possible logical conclusion here: that an attempted coup cannot be part of the job description of a president under the United States Constitution.”
You can read more here.
News
‘That’s Dead People!’ Jon Stewart Blasts Oklahoma Republican in Tense Exchange Over Guns
A Republican lawmaker who earlier this year authored a bill that aims to further loosen gun restrictions appeared on “The Problem with Jon Stewart” Friday arguing that the solution to gun violence is more guns. Stewart’s guest, Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, got an earful.
During a tense exchange, Dahm nodded when asked if he believed that more guns would enhance public safety but didn’t have any good answers.
And then Stewart pounced.
“I’m not against the second amendment, I don’t want to ban guns. But you’re saying more guns makes us more safe. “So when?” Stewart said.
“We’ve got 400 million guns in the country. We had an increase, and gun deaths went up. So when, exactly, does this curve hit that takes it down?
READ: Jan. 6 judge bemused by Kevin McCarthy handing riot video to Fox News
“Would a billion guns do it?”
“You’re bringing chaos to order,” Stewart continued.
“We have 50,000 gun-related deaths. That’s not a subjective opinion. That’s dead people.”
Dahm said the approximately 50,000 gun deaths in America are a fraction of the nation’s population and noted obesity claimed more lives last year than gun deaths, to which Stewart replied “Right, and you’re the guy saying ‘you know what would help this’ is, ice cream.”
Dahm earlier this year introduced the “Firearms Freedom Act,” a measure that would make any firearm or ammunition manufactured in the Sooner State exempt from any “federal law, federal taxation, or federal regulation including registration…”
READ: Jim Jordan threatens 16 FBI agents with subpoenas after being mocked over ‘nutcase’ whistleblowers
“This bill, along with SB 21 and SB 23 that I filed in December, will provide protection for law-abiding gun owners in Oklahoma,” Dahm said in a statement.
“Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs have already stated that they will not be enforcing the new ATF rule. These bills will provide them with additional support in their stand against federal overreach.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘That’s Dead People!’ Jon Stewart Blasts Oklahoma Republican in Tense Exchange Over Guns
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump Buried Over His ‘Bad Batman’ Speech at ‘Lackluster’ CPAC
- News23 hours ago
Legal Experts: ‘Ominous’ New DOJ Brief Has ‘Profound Implications’ and Paves the Way for Multiple Trump Indictments
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM20 hours ago
DeSantis’ Has Record of Appointing Conservatives With ‘Radical Fringe Beliefs’: MSNBC Producer
- News16 hours ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Illegal US Military Strikes on Mexico
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM18 hours ago
Watch: Daily Wire Host Claims Having a Transgender Child Is ‘Like a Death of a Child While They’re Still Alive’
- BREAKING NEWS14 hours ago
‘Final Stages’: Top Trump Advisor Hope Hicks Just Met With Manhattan District Attorney’s Office
- News12 hours ago
Pence Formally Tries to Wiggle Out of Special Counsel’s Subpoena as He Pushes Off Presidential Run Decision to ‘Spring’